Microsoft heeft versie 7.4.6 van PowerShell uitgebracht. Deze objectgeoriënteerde shell- en scripttaal voor taakautomatisering, die bestaat uit een commandlineshell, een scripttaal en een framework voor configuratiebeheer. De software bestaat al sinds 2006 en is sinds versie 2.0 standaard onderdeel van Windows. Sinds eind 2016 is het opensource en ook beschikbaar voor Linux en macOS. PowerShell 7.4 is gebouwd met .NET versie 8.0. Hieronder is de changelog voor deze uitgave te vinden.
Bump .NET SDK to 8.0.403
- Copy to static site instead of making blob public (#24269) (#24473)
- Add ability to capture MSBuild Binary logs when restore fails (#24128)
- Keep the roff file when gzipping it. (#24450)
- Update
PowerShell-Coordinated_Packages-Official.yml(#24449)
- Update and add new NuGet package sources for different environments. (#24440)
- Add PMC mapping for Debian 12 (bookworm) (#24413)
- Fixes to Azure Public feed usage (#24429)
- Delete
assets/AppImageThirdPartyNotices.txt(#24256)
- Delete
demosdirectory (#24258)
- Add specific path for issues in tsaconfig (#24244)
- Checkin generated manpage (#24423)
- Add updated libicu dependency for Debian packages (#24301)
- Add mapping to azurelinux repo (#24290)
- Update vpack pipeline (#24281)
- Add
BaseUrlto
buildinfojson file (#24376)
- Delete the msix blob if it's already there (#24353)
- Make some release tests run in a hosted pools (#24270)
- Create new pipeline for compliance (#24252)
- Use Managed Identity for
APIScanauthentication (#24243)
- Check
Create and Submitin vPack build by default (#24181)
- Capture environment better (#24148)
- Refactor Nuget package source creation to use
New-NugetPackageSourcefunction (#24104)
- Make Microsoft feeds the default (#24426)
- Bump to .NET 8.0.403 and update dependencies (#24405)