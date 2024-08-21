Software-update: PowerShell 7.4.5

PowerShell logo (79 pix) Microsoft heeft versie 7.4.5 van PowerShell uitgebracht. PowerShell is een objectgeoriënteerde shell- en scripttaal voor taakautomatisering, die bestaat uit een commandlineshell, een scripttaal en een framework voor configuratiebeheer. De software bestaat al sinds 2006 en is sinds versie 2.0 standaard onderdeel van Windows. Sinds eind 2016 is het opensource en ook beschikbaar voor Linux en macOS. PowerShell 7.4 is gebouwd met .NET versie 8.0. Hieronder is de changelog voor deze uitgave te vinden.

General Cmdlet Updates and Fixes
  • Fix WebCmdlets when -Body is specified but ContentType is not (#24145)
Tests
  • Rewrite the mac syslog tests to make them less flaky (#24152)
Bump .NET SDK to 8.0.400
  • Add feature flags for removing network isolation (Internal 32126)
  • Update ThirdPartyNotices.txt for v7.4.5 (#24160)
  • Update cgmanifest.json for v7.4.5 (#24159)
  • Update .NET SDK to 8.0.400 (#24151)
  • Cleanup unused csproj (#24146)
  • Remember installation options and used them to initialize options for the next installation (#24143)
  • Fix failures in GitHub action markdown-link-check (#24142)
  • Use correct signing certificates for RPM and DEBs (#21522)

Microsoft PowerShell

Versienummer 7.4.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://github.com/PowerShell/PowerShell/releases/tag/v7.4.5
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

21-08-2024 10:30
submitter: danmark_ori

21-08-2024 • 10:30

2

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Microsoft

Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
21 augustus 2024 12:26
Fix WebCmdlets when -Body is specified but ContentType is not ()
Mooi dat dit is opgelost. Het heeft me initieel aardig wat tijd gekost om er achter te komen dat dit een bug was. Voor de rest brengt deze update weinig spannende (nieuwe) dingen.
beerse
2 september 2024 10:52
Is er ergens een pagina met de verschillen tussen deze vrij te installeren software en de versie/variant die bij de diverse msWindows versies mee komt? Als systeembeheerder kom ik nog al eens op systemen waar de nieuwste (nog) niet op geïnstalleerd is of helemaal niet wenselijk is.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

