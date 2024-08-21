Microsoft heeft versie 7.4.5 van PowerShell uitgebracht. PowerShell is een objectgeoriënteerde shell- en scripttaal voor taakautomatisering, die bestaat uit een commandlineshell, een scripttaal en een framework voor configuratiebeheer. De software bestaat al sinds 2006 en is sinds versie 2.0 standaard onderdeel van Windows. Sinds eind 2016 is het opensource en ook beschikbaar voor Linux en macOS. PowerShell 7.4 is gebouwd met .NET versie 8.0. Hieronder is de changelog voor deze uitgave te vinden.

General Cmdlet Updates and Fixes Fix WebCmdlets when -Body is specified but ContentType is not (#24145) Tests Rewrite the mac syslog tests to make them less flaky (#24152) Bump .NET SDK to 8.0.400 Add feature flags for removing network isolation (Internal 32126)

Update ThirdPartyNotices.txt for v7.4.5 (#24160)

for v7.4.5 (#24160) Update cgmanifest.json for v7.4.5 (#24159)

for v7.4.5 (#24159) Update .NET SDK to 8.0.400 (#24151)

Cleanup unused csproj (#24146)

Remember installation options and used them to initialize options for the next installation (#24143)

Fix failures in GitHub action markdown-link-check (#24142)

(#24142) Use correct signing certificates for RPM and DEBs (#21522)