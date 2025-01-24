Software-update: PowerShell 7.5.0

PowerShell logo (79 pix) Microsoft heeft versie 7.5.0 van PowerShell uitgebracht. Deze objectgeoriënteerde shell- en scripttaal voor taakautomatisering bestaat uit een commandlineshell, een scripttaal en een framework voor configuratiebeheer. De software bestaat al sinds 2006 en is sinds versie 2.0 standaard onderdeel van Windows. Sinds eind 2016 is het opensource en ook beschikbaar voor Linux en macOS. PowerShell 7.5 is gebouwd met .NET versie 9.0. Hieronder is de changelog voor deze uitgave te vinden.

Update .NET SDK to 9.0.102
  • Add tool package download in publish nuget stage (#24790) (#24792)
  • Fix Changelog content grab during GitHub Release (#24788) (#24791)
  • Mark build as latest stable (#24789)
  • [release/v7.5] Update branch for release - Transitive - true - minor (#24786)
  • Update Microsoft.PowerShell.PSResourceGet to 1.1.0 (#24767) (#24785)
  • Make the AssemblyVersion not change for servicing releases (#24667) (#24783)
  • Deploy Box Update (#24632) (#24779)
  • Update machine pool for copy blob and upload buildinfo stage (#24587) (#24776)
  • Update nuget publish to use Deploy Box (#24596) (#24597)
  • Added Deploy Box Product Pathway to GitHub Release and NuGet Release Pipelines (#24583) (#24595)

Microsoft PowerShell

Versienummer 7.5.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11, Windows Server 2022, Windows Server 2025
Website Microsoft
Download https://github.com/PowerShell/PowerShell/releases/tag/v7.5.0
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 24-01-2025 07:30 0

24-01-2025 • 07:30

0

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

25-04 PowerShell 7.5.1 0
24-01 PowerShell 7.5.0 0
23-10 PowerShell 7.4.6 15
21-08 PowerShell 7.4.5 2
07-'24 PowerShell 7.4.4 8
06-'24 PowerShell 7.4.3 0
04-'24 PowerShell 7.4.2 0
01-'24 PowerShell 7.4.1 8
11-'23 PowerShell 7.3.10 / 7.4.0 2
10-'23 PowerShell 7.3.9 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Microsoft PowerShell

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities Microsoft

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
0
0
0
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq