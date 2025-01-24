Microsoft heeft versie 7.5.0 van PowerShell uitgebracht. Deze objectgeoriënteerde shell- en scripttaal voor taakautomatisering bestaat uit een commandlineshell, een scripttaal en een framework voor configuratiebeheer. De software bestaat al sinds 2006 en is sinds versie 2.0 standaard onderdeel van Windows. Sinds eind 2016 is het opensource en ook beschikbaar voor Linux en macOS. PowerShell 7.5 is gebouwd met .NET versie 9.0. Hieronder is de changelog voor deze uitgave te vinden.

Update .NET SDK to 9.0.102 Add tool package download in publish nuget stage (#24790) (#24792)

Fix Changelog content grab during GitHub Release (#24788) (#24791)

Mark build as latest stable (#24789)

[release/v7.5] Update branch for release - Transitive - true - minor (#24786)

Update Microsoft.PowerShell.PSResourceGet to 1.1.0 (#24767) (#24785)

to (#24767) (#24785) Make the AssemblyVersion not change for servicing releases (#24667) (#24783)

not change for servicing releases (#24667) (#24783) Deploy Box Update (#24632) (#24779)

Update machine pool for copy blob and upload buildinfo stage (#24587) (#24776)

Update nuget publish to use Deploy Box (#24596) (#24597)

Added Deploy Box Product Pathway to GitHub Release and NuGet Release Pipelines (#24583) (#24595)