Phil Harvey heeft versie 13.15 van ExifTool uitgebracht. ExifTool is een gratis crossplatformprogramma waarmee de metadata van een groot aantal bestanden kan worden beheerd en bewerkt. Het werkt vanaf de commandline, maar er zijn oplossingen van derden beschikbaar waardoor het ook met een grafische gebruikersinterface kan worden gebruikt. Met enige regelmaat verschijnen er nieuwe versies, maar de meeste uitgaven worden onder de bètavlag beschikbaar gesteld, ondanks dat deze als stabiel kunnen worden beschouwd. Ook deze update wordt als ontwikkelversie aangeduid; de laatste stabiele uitgave is versie 13.10. Sinds versie 13.12 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 13.15:
Changes in version 13.14:
- Added a few new Panasonic AFSubjectDetection values (thanks Andrew J)
- Added " (lossless)" to FileType for lossless WebP images
- Avoid treating the QuickTime 'eng' language code as the default 'und' unless the country code is also the default
- Fixed issue where writing metadata to a non-extended lossless WebP image with an alpha channel could mess up rendering of the transparency
- Fixed problem decoding ID3 WXXX frames (github #307)
- Changed so that deleting QuickTime ItemList group no longer deletes Keys
- Fixed bug where new ItemList tags weren't created when also creating new AudioKeys or VideoKeys tags in the same command if neither tag group pre-existed in the file
Changes in version 13.13:
- Added ability to write tags to the audio/video tracks of MOV/MP4 videos using the new AudioKeys and VideoKeys group names
- Added support for another DJI protobuf format (Mavic 3)
- Decode yet another type of LIGOGPSINFO timed GPS from a dashcam video
- Extract some proprietary information from JPEG images of Vivo phones
- Enhanced Geolocation feature to allow the nearest cities to a specified city to be returned
- Updated xmp2exif.args and exif2xmp.args to properly handle time zones in XMP-exif date/time tags
- Changed family 1 group names for Keys, ItemList and UserData tags in a track
- Patched github #306 issue where a torrent file would return a format error when reading if it didn't contain an "announce" or "created by" entry
- Fixed "uninitialized value" runtime warning when reading some EXE files
- Fixed -diff output to add colon missing from some lines when used with -g