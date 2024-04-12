Microsoft heeft versie 7.4.2 van PowerShell uitgebracht. PowerShell is een objectgeoriënteerde shell- en scripttaal voor taakautomatisering, die bestaat uit een commandlineshell, een scripttaal en een framework voor configuratiebeheer. De software bestaat al sinds 2006 en is sinds versie 2.0 standaard onderdeel van Windows. Sinds eind 2016 is het open source en ook beschikbaar voor Linux en macOS. PowerShell 7.4 is gebouwd met .NET versie 8.0. Hieronder is de changelog voor deze uitgave te vinden.

General Cmdlet Updates and Fixes Revert "Adjust PUT method behavior to POST one for default content type in WebCmdlets" (#21049)

Fix regression with Get-Content when -Tail 0 and -Wait are both used (#20734)

when and are both used (#20734) Fix Get-Error serialization of array values (#21085)

serialization of array values (#21085) Fix a regression in Format-Table when header label is empty (#21156) Engine Updates and Fixes Revert the PR #17856 (Do not preserve temporary results when no need to do so) (#21368)

Make sure the assembly/library resolvers are registered at early stage (#21361)

Handle the case that Runspace.DefaultRunspace is null when logging for WDAC Audit (#21344)

is when logging for WDAC Audit (#21344) Fix PowerShell class to support deriving from an abstract class with abstract properties (#21331)

Fix the regression when doing type inference for $_ (#21223) Build and Packaging Improvements Bump to .NET 8.0.4 Revert analyzer package back to stable Update SDK, deps and cgmanifest for 7.4.2 Revert changes to packaging.psm1 Update PSResourceGet version from 1.0.2 to 1.0.4.1 (#21439) Verify environment variable for OneBranch before we try to copy (#21441) Remove surrogateFile setting of APIScan (#21238) Add dotenv install as latest version does not work with current Ruby version (#21239) Multiple fixes in official build pipeline (#21408) Add back 2 transitive dependency packages (#21415) Update PSReadLine to v2.3.5 for the next v7.4.x servicing release (#21414) PowerShell co-ordinated build OneBranch pipeline (#21364)

