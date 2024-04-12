Microsoft heeft versie 7.4.2 van PowerShell uitgebracht. PowerShell is een objectgeoriënteerde shell- en scripttaal voor taakautomatisering, die bestaat uit een commandlineshell, een scripttaal en een framework voor configuratiebeheer. De software bestaat al sinds 2006 en is sinds versie 2.0 standaard onderdeel van Windows. Sinds eind 2016 is het open source en ook beschikbaar voor Linux en macOS. PowerShell 7.4 is gebouwd met .NET versie 8.0. Hieronder is de changelog voor deze uitgave te vinden.
General Cmdlet Updates and Fixes
Engine Updates and Fixes
- Revert "Adjust PUT method behavior to POST one for default content type in WebCmdlets" (#21049)
- Fix regression with
Get-Contentwhen
-Tail 0and
-Waitare both used (#20734)
- Fix
Get-Errorserialization of array values (#21085)
- Fix a regression in
Format-Tablewhen header label is empty (#21156)
Build and Packaging Improvements
- Revert the PR #17856 (Do not preserve temporary results when no need to do so) (#21368)
- Make sure the assembly/library resolvers are registered at early stage (#21361)
- Handle the case that
Runspace.DefaultRunspaceis
nullwhen logging for WDAC Audit (#21344)
- Fix PowerShell class to support deriving from an abstract class with abstract properties (#21331)
- Fix the regression when doing type inference for
$_(#21223)
- Bump to .NET 8.0.4
- Revert analyzer package back to stable
- Update SDK, deps and
cgmanifestfor
7.4.2
- Revert changes to
packaging.psm1
- Update
PSResourceGetversion from
1.0.2to
1.0.4.1(#21439)
- Verify environment variable for OneBranch before we try to copy (#21441)
- Remove
surrogateFilesetting of
APIScan(#21238)
- Add
dotenvinstall as latest version does not work with current Ruby version (#21239)
- Multiple fixes in official build pipeline (#21408)
- Add back 2 transitive dependency packages (#21415)
- Update
PSReadLineto
v2.3.5for the next
v7.4.xservicing release (#21414)
- PowerShell co-ordinated build OneBranch pipeline (#21364)