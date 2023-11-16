Software-update: PowerShell 7.3.10 / 7.4.0

PowerShell logo (79 pix) Microsoft heeft versies 7.3.10 en 7.4.0 van PowerShell uitgebracht. PowerShell is een objectgeoriënteerde shell- en scripttaal voor taakautomatisering, die bestaat uit een commandlineshell, een scripttaal en een framework voor configuratiebeheer. De software bestaat al sinds 2006 en is sinds versie 2.0 standaard onderdeel van Windows. Sinds eind 2016 is het open source en ook beschikbaar voor Linux en macOS. PowerShell 7.3 is gebouwd met .NET versie 7, 7.4 met versie 8.0, die inmiddels RTM-status bereikt heeft. Hieronder is de changelog voor beide versies te vinden.

PowerShell 7.3.10

General Cmdlet Updates and Fixes
  • Redact Auth header content from ErrorRecord (Internal 28410)
Update .NET to 7.0.404
  • Add internal .NET SDK URL parameter to release pipeline (Internal 28505)
  • Fix release build by making the internal SDK parameter optional (#20658) (Internal 28440)
  • Make internal .NET SDK URL as a parameter for release builld (#20655) (Internal 28428)
  • Update the Notices file and cgmanifest (Internal 28500)
  • Update .NET to 7.0.404 (Internal 28485)
  • Copy azure blob with PowerShell global tool to private blob and move to CDN during release (Internal 28448)

PowerShell 7.4.0

General Cmdlet Updates and Fixes
  • Added a missing ConfigureAwait(false) call to webcmdlets so they don't block (#20622)
  • Fix Group-Object so output uses current culture (#20623)
  • Block getting help from network locations in restricted remoting sessions (#20615)
Bump .NET 8 to 8.0.0 RTM build
  • Add internal .NET SDK URL parameter to release pipeline (Internal 28474)
  • Update the CGManifest file for v7.4.0 release (Internal 28457)
  • Fix repository root for the nuget.config (Internal 28456)
  • Add internal nuget feed to compliance build (Internal 28449)
  • Copy azure blob with PowerShell global tool to private blob and move to CDN during release (Internal 28438)
  • Fix release build by making the internal SDK parameter optional (#20658) (Internal 28440)
  • Make internal .NET SDK URL as a parameter for release builld (#20655) (Internal 28428)
  • Update PSResourceGet version for 1.0.1 release (#20652) (Internal 28427)
  • Bump .NET 8 to 8.0.0 RTM build (Internal 28360)
  • Remove Auth header content from ErrorRecord (Internal 28409)
  • Fix setting of variable to consume internal SDK source (Internal 28354)
  • Bump Microsoft.Management.Infrastructure to v3.0.0 (Internal 28352)
  • Bump Microsoft.PowerShell.Native to v7.4.0 (#20617) (#20624)

Microsoft PowerShell

Versienummer 7.4.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://github.com/PowerShell/PowerShell/releases/tag/v7.4.0
Licentietype GPL

LCP 17 november 2023 16:32
Wat jammer dat deze nieuwe Powershell de huidig geïnstalleerde versie in Windows 11 niet vervangt. Verwarrend en bovendien fragmenterend.
downtime @LCP17 november 2023 17:22
Maar noodzakelijk omdat ze niet 100% compatible zijn. Dat zou pas verwarrend zijn als scripts opeens niet meer werken. cmd.exe en cscript.exe zitten ook nog steeds in Windows.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

