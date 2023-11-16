Software-update: Enpass 6.9.2

Enpass logo (75 pix) Versie 6.9.2 van Enpass voor Windows is uitgekomen. Enpass is een wachtwoordmanager voor Windows, macOS, Linux en diverse mobiele platforms. Het programma stelt je in staat om eenvoudig bij websites in te loggen en je wachtwoorden te beheren. Zo kunnen nieuwe wachtwoorden worden gegenereerd, en laat het programma weten of een wachtwoord zwak is, oud is, of vaker wordt gebruikt. Data wordt versleuteld lokaal opgeslagen, maar synchroniseren via diensten als iCloud, Dropbox, Google Drive en OneDrive is ook mogelijk. Enpass is gratis te gebruiken op de desktop; voor gebruik op een mobiel apparaat of met verschillende gebruikers zal een abonnement afgesloten moeten worden. In deze uitgave is ondersteuning voor passkeys toegevoegd, maar sinds versie 6.9.0 is er meer veranderd:

Version 6.9.2 (1563)

Great news for your security! The passwordless future is here with Enpass passkey management! Passkeys are a faster, super-secure way sign in to websites using Windows Hello face or fingerprint recognition instead of passwords. (Learn more about passkeys.)

How passkeys work

When you create an account using a passkey for authentication, Enpass creates a pair of “keys” that only work when used together. One key lives on the account, and the other lives encrypted in Enpass. When logging in, use your face or fingerprint authentication to allow the two keys to match together, confirming you’re really you.

Why passkeys over passwords?

Because passkeys have two parts, kept in different places, they can’t be guessed, stolen, hacked, or captured by scammers — which makes passkeys exponentially more secure than passwords.

Why use enpass to manage your passkeys?

Passkeys were originally device-specific, but with Enpass, you can sync your passkeys across your devices, making your accounts more secure no matter which device you’re using to login.

Enpass 6.9.2 also fixed a few bugs:
  • Fixed an connection issue with Nextcloud when the server URL contained a port number.
  • Fixed a problem with the browser extension’s inline menu misbehaving for Items with a custom icon in Enpass.
  • Fixed autofill suggestion bug specific to dashboard.uberspace.de

Version 6.9.1 (1515)

  • Fixed occasional crashes when syncing with Google Drive.
  • Fixed some unruly behavior of Tags when syncing vaults across devices.
  • Fixed overlapping-text issue for Greek and Russian languages.
  • Fixed “Unreachable Destination Folder for Sync’”error when selecting root drive for Folder Sync in Windows.

Enpass screenshot (620 pix)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Enpass

MOmax 16 november 2023 22:10
Kleine opmerking: eigen cloudsynchronisstie via Nextcloud of WebDAV is ook mogelijk. Dit is relevant, omdat veel mensen hun Vault graag zelf hosten.
Ik doe dat zelf overigens momenteel niet. WebDAV via pCloud had hele matige performance en geen 2FA mogelijkheid; derhalve toch gekozen voor gdrive.
CH4OS @MOmax16 november 2023 22:44
Ik had het ook via mijn Nextcloud omgeving, totdat dat de geest gaf. Ik heb tegenwoordig de database (die overigens standaard encrypted is met de masterkeys) in Google Drive staan. Misschien niet de beste optie, maar dat werkt voor mij uitstekend momenteel.
lenwar
@CH4OS17 november 2023 11:31
Wat is dan wel 'de beste' optie? :)
Als het voor jou werkt, is het voor jou toch de beste optie?

We (in elk geval veel mensen op dit platform, waaronder ik) hebben een duidelijke mening over Google. Privacy links, privacy rechts, enzovoorts. Aan de andere kant kunnen we niet ontkennen dat Google gewoon een aantal retegoede producten heeft neergezet. Google Drive is er daar, wat mij betreft, een van. Het feit dat je Google vertrouwt met jouw data, betekent dus dat je voldoende vertrouwen in Google hebt om dat veilig en naar jouw zin te doen. Prima dan toch?

En zoals je zelf al aangeeft. Je hebt het bestand met wachtwoorden versleuteld met een masterkey.

Ik heb persoonlijk mijn Enpass kluis op OneDrive (van Microsoft) staan. Ik had vroeger ook een Nextcloud-omgeving op een VPS, maar ik had op een gegeven moment helemaal geen zin meer om dat te onderhouden. Ik heb er voor gekozen om Microsoft te vertrouwen met mijn data. En voor mij werkt dat. Dus dat is voor mij de beste optie :)

Alles zelf hosten hoeft wat mij betreft niet per se 'de beste' of 'de veiligste' optie te zijn. Er spelen heel veel factoren mee. Jij en ik zijn natuurlijk geen primair doelwit voor kwaadwillenden. Aan de andere kant, kunnen we natuurlijk niet in de illusie leven dat we het opslagplatform beter kunnen afschermen (op alle lagen) en beveiligen dan Microsoft/Google/Amazon/Dropbox. Dat is hun core business. Voor ons is het een hobby.
Als je niet een cloudopslagprovider vertrouwt, dan houdt het op, en dan blijft redelijkerwijs zelf hosten alleen maar over natuurlijk.
CH4OS @lenwar17 november 2023 11:56
Het is dat ik weet dat Enpass de database encrypted op Drive zet, maar had ik dit niet geweten (zoals toen ik de database op mijn eigen Nextcloud had gehost), dan had ik inderdaad wel een veiligere optie gekozen.
Geim @MOmax17 november 2023 17:11
PCloud staat (volgens mij) maar 1 webdav verbinding tegelijkertijd toe. In het verleden backups met mijn Synology op Pcloud gemaakt via webdav, helaas niet meer mogelijk. Antwoord van Pcloud, we hebben we webdav, maar we supporten/ondersteunen het niet.
Ik gebruik nu ook Gdrive voor min Enpass vault.
MOmax @Geim17 november 2023 21:56
Tja, dat is ook mijn conclusie… pCloud heeft webdav, maar die is heel crappy.

Misschien heb je wat aan rclone?

https://github.com/ravem/synology-pcloud-and-rclone
Geim @MOmax17 november 2023 22:02
Ik sync al een boel bestanden via Onedrive en maak backups op Stack. Maar ik denk er hard aan om over te stappen op C2 Storage, prijstechnisch vergelijkbaar met Stack en hoef niet "moeilijk" te doen met Webdav.
Operations 16 november 2023 22:16
Volgens mij inmiddels niet meer gratis. Althans niet meer dan 10 entries. Gebruik het al jaren, naar mijn mening een goede oplossing. Ik store de vault op mijn eigen Nextcloud.

Groot voordeel voor tov concurrentie, je kan zelf velden aan maken en invullen wat je wilt (b.v. bitlocker herstelcode). Je kan documenten / foto's toevoegen.
Wallie 16 november 2023 22:43
Ooit gekocht omdat ze een Windows Phone variant hadden, maar gebruik hem nog steeds. Heb toen voor 20euro een lifetime plan gekocht (unlimited aantal devices). Kan nog steeds, kost nu 93euro en je hebt geen abonnement meer nodig.
lenwar
@Wallie17 november 2023 11:20
Je kunt her en der nog wel lifetime licenses vinden voor minder.
Volgens mij heb ik er een paar jaar terug 30 a 35 euro voor betaald.
beerse 17 november 2023 11:16
Voor iedereen die met passkeys wil testen: https://passkey.org/. Maak daar een account (of meer) en test daar een dag. Overmorgen maak je de accounts gewoon weer opnieuw aan.
GuusOngeIuk 17 november 2023 11:42
Fijn programma. Ooit eens gratis kunnen installeren als ‘App Of The Day’ of zoiets. Staat op al mijn apparaten en ik sync de kluis met WebDAV naar mijn NAS, die uiteraard ook wordt gebackupt.
Von Henkel 17 november 2023 21:09
Na jarenlang mijn backup gesynchroniseerd met mijn Synology en MyPhoneExplorer ben ik sinds 1 jaar overgestapt op Wifi Sync.
Dit werkt prima voor mijn Windows pc, Android Tablet en Telefoon.
Op deze manier zijn er 3 aparte back-ups, en dat is voldoende voor mij.
jimh307 19 november 2023 21:34
Probeer een password manager solo te houden. Er zijn vele in omloop, maar speel save bij grotere jongens ivm datazekerheid. Anders moet je weer wachtwoorden onthouden van verschillende passkey-software onderling.

De passwordmanager van je browser is vaak voldoende.

Kijk altijd uit met lukraak abonnementen af te sluiten. Doe dit alleen wanneer dat echt nodig is. Deel je minder, weet je minder.

