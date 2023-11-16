Versie 6.9.2 van Enpass voor Windows is uitgekomen. Enpass is een wachtwoordmanager voor Windows, macOS, Linux en diverse mobiele platforms. Het programma stelt je in staat om eenvoudig bij websites in te loggen en je wachtwoorden te beheren. Zo kunnen nieuwe wachtwoorden worden gegenereerd, en laat het programma weten of een wachtwoord zwak is, oud is, of vaker wordt gebruikt. Data wordt versleuteld lokaal opgeslagen, maar synchroniseren via diensten als iCloud, Dropbox, Google Drive en OneDrive is ook mogelijk. Enpass is gratis te gebruiken op de desktop; voor gebruik op een mobiel apparaat of met verschillende gebruikers zal een abonnement afgesloten moeten worden. In deze uitgave is ondersteuning voor passkeys toegevoegd, maar sinds versie 6.9.0 is er meer veranderd:

Version 6.9.2 (1563)

Great news for your security! The passwordless future is here with Enpass passkey management! Passkeys are a faster, super-secure way sign in to websites using Windows Hello face or fingerprint recognition instead of passwords. (Learn more about passkeys.)

When you create an account using a passkey for authentication, Enpass creates a pair of “keys” that only work when used together. One key lives on the account, and the other lives encrypted in Enpass. When logging in, use your face or fingerprint authentication to allow the two keys to match together, confirming you’re really you.

Because passkeys have two parts, kept in different places, they can’t be guessed, stolen, hacked, or captured by scammers — which makes passkeys exponentially more secure than passwords.

Passkeys were originally device-specific, but with Enpass, you can sync your passkeys across your devices, making your accounts more secure no matter which device you’re using to login.

Fixed an connection issue with Nextcloud when the server URL contained a port number.

Fixed a problem with the browser extension’s inline menu misbehaving for Items with a custom icon in Enpass.

Fixed autofill suggestion bug specific to dashboard.uberspace.de

Version 6.9.1 (1515)