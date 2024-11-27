Versie 6.11.6 van Enpass voor Windows is uitgekomen. Deze wachtwoordmanager is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. Het programma stelt je in staat om eenvoudig bij websites in te loggen en je wachtwoorden te beheren. Zo kunnen nieuwe wachtwoorden worden gegenereerd en laat het programma weten of een wachtwoord zwak is, oud is of vaker wordt gebruikt. Data wordt versleuteld lokaal opgeslagen, maar synchroniseren via diensten als iCloud, Dropbox, Google Drive en OneDrive is ook mogelijk.

Enpass is gratis te gebruiken op de desktop; voor gebruik op een mobiel apparaat of met verschillende gebruikers zal een abonnement afgesloten moeten worden. Ook is het mogelijk om een levenslange licentie aan te schaffen. Sinds versie 6.11.4 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht: