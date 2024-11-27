Versie 6.11.6 van Enpass voor Windows is uitgekomen. Deze wachtwoordmanager is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. Het programma stelt je in staat om eenvoudig bij websites in te loggen en je wachtwoorden te beheren. Zo kunnen nieuwe wachtwoorden worden gegenereerd en laat het programma weten of een wachtwoord zwak is, oud is of vaker wordt gebruikt. Data wordt versleuteld lokaal opgeslagen, maar synchroniseren via diensten als iCloud, Dropbox, Google Drive en OneDrive is ook mogelijk.
Enpass is gratis te gebruiken op de desktop; voor gebruik op een mobiel apparaat of met verschillende gebruikers zal een abonnement afgesloten moeten worden. Ook is het mogelijk om een levenslange licentie aan te schaffen. Sinds versie 6.11.4 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
Version 6.11.6 (1833)
As 2024 draws to a close, we’re focused on clearing out the backlog of reported issues to enhance your Enpass experience. This update brings numerous fixes and improvements based on your feedback, ensuring a smoother, more reliable app experience.Fixes:
For Enpass Business Users:
- Resolved an issue where some users were encountering error code 315993 during iCloud syncing.
- Fixed an issue with folder sync and Wi-Fi sync that caused high CPU usage.
- Fixed an issue preventing users from editing items when opened in compact window size.
- Fixed interruptions during item editing, ensuring seamless syncing without view switching.
- WebDAV sync now works seamlessly with Mailbox.org.
- Fixed an issue with multi-monitor setups, ensuring both the app and browser extension open on the selected display.
- ‘Erase Everything’ no longer resets the data location path.
- Fixed an issue where users were unable to access data on network folders after changing permissions (on the network drive) to read-only.
- Other minor bug fixes and crash fixes.
- Fixed shared vault write permissions mistakenly acting as read-only because of multiple permissions on the same vault.
- Fixed an issue where vault sharing was not working for vaults in Private team channels.
- Fixed false key conflict alerts after admin key resets.
- Resolved duplicate registration errors during Hub authentication.
Version 6.11.5 (1823)
Just a minor bug fix.Fixes:
- In this quick release, we’ve addressed an issue where users were encountering the “Please authorize again using OneDrive account” error message.