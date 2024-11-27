Software-update: Enpass 6.11.6

Enpass logo (75 pix) Versie 6.11.6 van Enpass voor Windows is uitgekomen. Deze wachtwoordmanager is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. Het programma stelt je in staat om eenvoudig bij websites in te loggen en je wachtwoorden te beheren. Zo kunnen nieuwe wachtwoorden worden gegenereerd en laat het programma weten of een wachtwoord zwak is, oud is of vaker wordt gebruikt. Data wordt versleuteld lokaal opgeslagen, maar synchroniseren via diensten als iCloud, Dropbox, Google Drive en OneDrive is ook mogelijk.

Enpass is gratis te gebruiken op de desktop; voor gebruik op een mobiel apparaat of met verschillende gebruikers zal een abonnement afgesloten moeten worden. Ook is het mogelijk om een levenslange licentie aan te schaffen. Sinds versie 6.11.4 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Version 6.11.6 (1833)

As 2024 draws to a close, we’re focused on clearing out the backlog of reported issues to enhance your Enpass experience. This update brings numerous fixes and improvements based on your feedback, ensuring a smoother, more reliable app experience.

Fixes:
  • Resolved an issue where some users were encountering error code 315993 during iCloud syncing.
  • Fixed an issue with folder sync and Wi-Fi sync that caused high CPU usage.
  • Fixed an issue preventing users from editing items when opened in compact window size.
  • Fixed interruptions during item editing, ensuring seamless syncing without view switching.
  • WebDAV sync now works seamlessly with Mailbox.org.
  • Fixed an issue with multi-monitor setups, ensuring both the app and browser extension open on the selected display.
  • ‘Erase Everything’ no longer resets the data location path.
  • Fixed an issue where users were unable to access data on network folders after changing permissions (on the network drive) to read-only.
  • Other minor bug fixes and crash fixes.
For Enpass Business Users:
  • Fixed shared vault write permissions mistakenly acting as read-only because of multiple permissions on the same vault.
  • Fixed an issue where vault sharing was not working for vaults in Private team channels.
  • Fixed false key conflict alerts after admin key resets.
  • Resolved duplicate registration errors during Hub authentication.

Version 6.11.5 (1823)

Just a minor bug fix.

Fixes:
  • In this quick release, we’ve addressed an issue where users were encountering the “Please authorize again using OneDrive account” error message.

Enpass screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 6.11.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Enpass
Download https://enpass.io/downloads/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

27-11-2024 • 15:00

27-11-2024 • 15:00

13

Bron: Enpass

Reacties

zwah 27 november 2024 15:33
Ben helemaal gestopt met third party wachtwoorden apps, sinds de wachtwoorden app van Apple beschikbaar is gekomen, die ook te gebruiken is op een Windows PC.
lenwar
@zwah27 november 2024 15:41
Op je PC is die wachtwoorden-app van Apple natuurlijk net zo goed derdepartij ;)

Die Wachtwoorden-app van Apple is heel summier in verhouding tot Enpass (en alle andere). Enpass kan bijlages, 'geheimen' en nog veel meer verwerken. Zo heb ik m'n ID-gegevens erin zitten, m'n zorgverzekeringsgevens, maar ook softwarelicenties en dergelijke.

Als je echt alleen wachtwoorden voor webdiensten nodig hebt, is Apple Wachtwoorden prima natuurlijk, maar als je ook maar iets meer dan dat wilt, kom je al snel uit bij iets anders.
pmeter @lenwar27 november 2024 16:13
Hier een enthousiaste Enpass gebruiker die in jouw reactie iets nieuws leest.

Op welke wijze heb je de ID-gegevens, zorgverzekeringsgevens en licenties erin zitten? Gewoon een extra veld aangemaakt in hetzelfde lijstje waar ook de logins staan of op een andere wijze? En gebruik je de bijlage functie? Zo ja waarvoor?
lenwar
@pmeter27 november 2024 16:19
Uiteindelijk is het gewoon een 'template' die erin zit. (ze noemen het in de Nederlandse vertaling van de applicatie een "Rubriek")

Uitgaande van de PC-applicatie:
Druk op het plusje, kies Identiteit.

Die zover invullen als je zelf wilt (NAW/Werk-gegevens enzo) en verder inderdaad velden toevoegen. (zoals bijvoorbeeld zorgverzekering en dus dan bijvoorbeeld bijlages toevoegen (kopieën van je zorgpas/ID-kaart/enz.)

Op deze manier heb ik dus ook de gegevens van m'n vrouw en kinderen erin staan. Soms is het best handig. Als je is bij de tandarts staat en ze hebben iets van je nodig.
zwah @lenwar2 december 2024 15:32
Maar toch niet op mijn Mac, iPhone, iPad en Apple Watch, dat zijn mijn hoofd apparaten. Windows ben ik anderhalf jaar geleden mee gestopt. Enpass heb ik nog een licentie voor maar gebruik deze al een tijd niet meer omdat ik de synchronisatie niet al te best vond. Deze haperde regelmatig. Safe In Cloud ben ik mee gestopt vanwege de afkomst (Rusland). Per slot moet je de kat niet het spek om de bek binden. De wachtwoorden app van Apple is dan wel niet heel uitgebreid maar doet precies waar hij voor bedoeld is. Alle andere zaken zoals ID e.d. heb ik overgebracht naar de notitie app van Apple, waarmee je gevoelige onderwerpen ook kunt beveiligen voor andermans ogen.
lenwar
@zwah2 december 2024 15:59
Ik heb in Enpass dus meer staan dan wachtwoorden. Alles op één plek.

Ik zat net even te kijken in de Notities app. Ik was niet bekend met het vergrendelen ervan. Fijn dat dat er dus in zit :)

Ik gebruik zelf voor notities OneNote. Die heeft ook wat meer opmaakfuncties dan de Notities-app, en ik kan samen met iemand anders 'live' in dezelfde notities werken. (of ze helemaal afschermen met een apart wachtwoord, al dan met FaceID/Vingerafdruk te openen, want dat is natuurlijk ook niet altijd wenselijk)

M'n Enpass-kluis is gesynced met OneDrive. Daar heb ik nooit issues mee gehad.

N.B. Safe-in-cloud zit toch ergens in Zuid-Amerika? (Uruguay of zo??)

Uiteindelijk is het net wat iemand prettig vindt werken, of wat je nodig hebt.
zwah @lenwar2 december 2024 19:28
De ontwikkelaar van Safe In Cloud was eerst gevestigd in Moskou maar nu staat zijn adres op Armenië, dus eigenlijk nog steeds Rusland. Maar goed, ik wil geen paniek maken of zo want niet iedereen heeft bijbedoelingen. Persoonlijk vond ik het verstandig om deze app niet meer te gebruiken, voor de zekerheid.
lenwar
@zwah2 december 2024 19:56
Ik had net even gekeken. Volgens de site zitten ze met hun kantoor in Uruguay.

https://safe-in-cloud.com/en/about.html
Maar allicht is dat alleen een brievenbus natuurlijk😊
CH4OS @zwah27 november 2024 15:39
Voordeel van een 3rd party app zoals Enpass en vele anderen, is dan natuurlijk wel dat die ook echt platform onafhankelijk zijn. Ik zie de Wachtwoorden app van Apple namelijk niet snel naar Android komen bijvoorbeeld.

Robbie T 27 november 2024 16:28
Hier ook een tevreden (1e uur) gebruiker van Enpass. Enige wat ik een nadeel vind is het delen van wachtwoorden met een 3e gebruiker.
Mijn vrouw, zoon en ik gebruiken alle 3 Enpass en soms maak ik ergens een account aan die mijn vrouw, of zoon of beiden ook moeten kunnen gebruiken. Nu deel ik dan dit met hun waarna zij het importeren in hun kluis maar eigenlijk wil ik gewoon het item direct vanuit mijn kluis kunnen delen zodat het ook in hun kluis terecht komt.
RJJvW @Robbie T27 november 2024 16:50
Daarom ben ik overgestapt op Bitwarden.
lenwar
@RJJvW2 december 2024 19:53
Maar met bitwarden zit je weer aan een abonnement, en dat vind ik dan weer jammer. Het is geen wereldbedrag, maar voor die paar gedeelde accounts deel ik ze wel gewoon met de hand.

Ik snaai uiteraard dat bitwarden ook doorontwikkelt moet worden, maar enpass moet dat ook en die kun je een keer ‘afkopen’. Maar goed. Iedereen doet wat het prettigste aanvoelt.

Bitwarden is ook gewoon een goed product natuurlijk. Volgens mij allemaal om het even 😊
michaelkamen 27 november 2024 15:04
Ik heb jarenlang met volle tevredenheid Enpass gebruikt (betaald), totdat we op m'n werk overgingen naar 1Password en ik daarbij ook een persoonlijke licentie kreeg.

Nooit problemen mee gehad, en erg gebruiksvriendelijk. 1Password werkt ook prima, maar vind ik de laatste tijd toch een beetje bloated worden.

