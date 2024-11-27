Versie 7.0.10 van Zotero is uitgekomen. Dit programma is bedoeld voor het beheren van bibliografische gegevens en gerelateerde onderzoeksmaterialen. De functies omvatten webbrowserintegratie, online synchronisatie, het genereren van citaten in de tekst, voetnoten en bibliografieën, geïntegreerde PDF-, ePUB- en HTML-lezers met annotatiemogelijkheden, een notitie-editor en integratie met de tekstverwerkers Microsoft Word, LibreOffice Writer en Google Docs. Zotero is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, Android en iOS. De gratis versie heeft 300MB opslag en voor meer opslag of toegang voor teams wordt een kleine vergoeding gevraagd. De changelog sinds versie 7.0 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Changes in 7.0.10 Functionality added or changed Import Calibre and KOReader EPUB annotations

Import notes from Mendeley “Notebook” feature

Wrap all long fields in the Info pane

Increased width of search bar

Reader: Added option to prevent note, text, and image annotation tools from automatically turning off after use Available in Reader section of settings Can be set for individual tools via Config Editor ( reader.autoDisableTool.* ) Image annotation tool now turns off after use by default

Reader: Added basic image zoom feature for EPUBs

Select next duplicate set when using up/down-arrow in Duplicate Items view Option/Alt-click can be used to select a single item

Added File, Edit, and Window menus to note editor window

Improved detection of creators in some Atom feeds

Updated ISBN detection to handle new ISBN ranges

[Windows] Fixed packaging issue that caused Tenable (and potentially other security software) to block Zotero

[Accessibility] Make side navigation bar (including Locate menu) keyboard accessible (details) Bugs fixed Reader fixes Fixed ink eraser tool erasing from all pages Fixed DOI detection not including last character of DOI Don't block page rendering when search is in progress Fixed bold/italic toggling via keyboard when no text is selected in annotation comment/text fields Fixed tab title format not changing for unloaded tabs Don't show '0000' on invalid date in tab title Fixed Tab key in reader window changing focus in main window Fixed printed EPUBs/snapshots including “Zotero” and “about:srcdoc” in page header

Fixed failing file sync requests until Zotero restart after unlinking and relinking account

Fixed potential display issues in locator drop-down in citation dialog

Restored list of recently modified notes when using Add Note feature in word processor plugin

Fixed advanced searches using “Any Field” condition not returning results when using “any” matching mode

Fixed duplicate item pane when switching to library tab before reader is loaded

Prevent plugins that modify the items list from breaking loading of items

Don't clear search bar if matching item is changed to no longer match search (e.g., removal from collection or field change)

[Mac] Allow main window to be reopened after closing if other windows are open

[Mac] Fixed wrong context menu showing for two-finger taps (since 7.0.8)

Fixed Add button in Libraries and Collections pane in reader tabs

Fixed updating of Attachments section after a child attachment is moved to or restored from trash

Fixed swapped icons for changing creator field mode

Fixed handling of feeds with invalid Content-Type header

header Fixed dark mode getting reset during printing

Don't detect MP3 with embedded image as JPEG

Miscellaneous other bug fixes Developer-specific changes Added API for plugins to create custom info pane rows (details) Changes in 7.0.9 Functionality added or changed Reader: Added “Search Outline” feature in sidebar

Reader: Don't switch to Annotations tab when clicking annotation with sidebar opened to another tab

Added View → Columns and View → Sort By to all windows

Added Move Column Left menu option in View → Columns as alternative to drag-and-drop column reordering

Match annotation text and comments in All Fields & Tags quick-search mode rather than Everything mode Bugs fixed Fixed CAPTCHA not appearing for ScienceDirect downloads

[Mac] Avoid permissions prompt when inserting rich text into Word document on Sequoia

Reader: Fixed swapped “Highlight” and “Underline” tooltips in toolbar

Reader: Fixed empty comment not being focused when annotation is clicked

Fixed Add button in Libraries and Collections section

Fixed Libraries and Collection section sometimes not showing entries from other libraries

Fixed vertically misaligned page in document preview

Miscellaneous other bug fixes and accessibility improvements Changes in 7.0.8 Functionality added or changed Added “Move To” and “Copy To” context-menu options as equivalents to collection drag-and-drop “Copy To” can also be used to duplicate collections within the same library

Added “Change Parent Item…” context-menu option as equivalent to attachment/note drag-and-drop

[Mac] Support Ctrl-Enter context-menu shortcut on macOS Sequoia

Reader: Added “Copy Link” option to link context menu

Reader: Text annotation font size can now be adjusted by slider in context menu or Shift-Up/Down-Arrow

Reader: Added audible instructions for reader keyboard interaction (new in 7.0.7) when using a screen reader

“Rename File from Parent Metadata” now adds a file extension if one is missing for known file types Bugs fixed [Windows] Fixed additional causes of reboot loops on installation/upgrade

Reader: Fixed faint highlighting of “Find in Document” matches

[Mac] Fixed display of Word plugin installation banner on macOS Sequoia 15.0 (before 15.0.1)

Fixed failure to add certain feeds

Fixed scrolling in collections pane while holding Ctrl on Windows/Linux

Fixed renaming behavior for attachments without file extension

Fixed item pane width changing when switching between items in Stacked mode

Reader: Fixed arrow keys unexpectedly escaping text and comment inputs

Reader: Fixed annotations colors not being accessible via keyboard

Fixed tag autocomplete suggestions sometimes being hidden when viewing a document in a separate window

Allow EPUBs saved from the web to be dragged out of parent

Miscellaneous other bug fixes and accessibility improvements Developer-specific changes/fixes Scaffold: Run ESLint continuously, not just after save

Miscellaneous other Scaffold improvements Changes in 7.0.7 Functionality added or changed Full keyboard accessibility in PDF reader (details; additional documentation to come) Allows all possible operations, including highlight/underline creation and resizing, to be done via the keyboard Coming to EPUBs/snapshots in a future version

Automatically switch in and out of Stacked layout when resizing window horizontally

Ink annotation merging

Added labeled Title field in attachment box (in addition to Title header at top)

Add new creator in middle of creator list using Shift-Enter/Shift-Return

Keep dark margins when disabling “Use Dark Mode for Content” Bugs fixed [Windows] Fixed potential reboot loop on installation/upgrade in non-admin accounts

Fixed potential stall on “Loading items…” at startup due to invalid character in tab title

[Mac] Fixed potential delay in opening citation dialog from Word

Fixed “Some data in My Library could not be downloaded” sync error after moving saved search to trash

Fixed zoom potentially getting stuck after scrolling in reader

Fixed phrase search in “Everything” mode within collection matching entire library

Fixed potential error when auto-relinking files

Prioritize DOI over child attachment URL

Fixed some snapshot annotations jumping to wrong position

Fixed formatting bugs when printing PDFs

Miscellaneous other bug fixes and accessibility improvements Changes in 7.0.6 Zotero for Mac only Show banner to trigger Word plugin installation on macOS Sequoia, which requires system permissions prompt (“Zotero.app would like to access data from other apps”) Changes in 7.0.5 Fixed “Localized string not available for general.warning” startup error instead of proper warning if data directory is in cloud storage folder (since 7.0.4) Changes in 7.0.4 Functionality added or changed Allow attachment preview to use the available screen height at wider pane sizes

Wrap attachment filename field in item pane

Speed up exports of files that don't contain annotations

Added “Paste and Search” option to Add Item by Identifier context menu

[Windows] Fixed potential cause of repeated reboot prompt on upgrade from non-administrator account

Don't show rich-text markup in reader window titles

Show status line in settings when external app access is enabled

Miscellaneous other improvements Bugs fixed Fixed problems transferring documents into and out of LibreOffice

Fixed citation dialog becoming invisible on some monitors

Fixed “module record has unexpected status” startup error

Fixed attachment preview disappearing unexpectedly

Reader fixes: Fixed zotero://open navigating one page too far EPUB: Fixed returning to the last-read page EPUB/snapshot: Open popup after adding note PDF: Fixed Cmd/Ctrl-G skipping every second result

Fixed “Add Item by Identifier” textbox not expanding when entering multiple rows

Fixed scrolling in “Manage Lookup Engines” window with many engines

Miscellaneous other bug fixes Changes in 7.0.3 Functionality added or changed Render supported rich-text markup in tab titles Bugs fixed Fixed LibreOffice installation prompt appearing on systems without LibreOffice

Fixed “User canceled primary password entry” error when setting up syncing in old Zotero profile

[Windows] Fixed “Could not find a running Word instance” error when running Windows using hidden Administrator account (Note: Running Windows with the hidden Administrator account is unsafe!)

[Windows] Fixed incorrect message when existing files can't be deleted during uninstallation

Fixed font size in feed item abstracts

Progress bar didn't follow color scheme Developer-specific changes/fixes Fixed locale detection for plugins with locales that don't exactly match Zotero locales Changes in 7.0.2 Functionality added or changed Word processor plugin installation improvements Fixed Word for Windows plugin installation not running at startup Show warning if word processor plugin can't be automatically installed or updated at startup (e.g., because Word is open) Don't show progress window at startup on repeated installation attempts

Fixed Mendeley attachment import (since 7.0)

Improve startup performance with many tabs

Increased line height of Abstract field Bugs fixed Fixed error viewing trash containing collection when using “Enable bidirectional text editing utilities”

Fixed reversed order of tag colors in items list

Fixed reader item pane not opening in Stacked mode

Miscellaneous other bug fixes Changes in 7.0.1 Functionality added or changed Windows installer improvements Added option to resolve a permanent reboot prompt when previous installation couldn't be deleted Show an appropriate error when trying to install the ARM version on a non-ARM system or the x64 version on a 32-bit system Warn when trying to install the x64 version on an ARM system

Show a clearer error message with documentation link when Zotero can't find a running Word instance

Enable auto-scroll by default on Linux (configurable via general.autoScroll hidden pref)

hidden pref) Improved handling of bidirectional text Guess item field direction based on the field itself, the item's language field, and the app locale Requires “Enable bidirectional text editing utilities” to be checked in the Advanced pane of the Zotero settings

Bugs fixed Fixed startup error for libraries containing items with DOIs containing certain character sequences

Removed erroneous horizontal scrollbar in item pane

Fixed collection name text field closing if editing name during sync

Fixed two item panes occasionally appearing at the same time

Fixed item pane notes section not updating after adding note

Fixed context menu (with Cut/Copy/Paste) not appearing when right-clicking in Add Attachment → Web Link text field

Fixed blurry creator row buttons on non-HiDPI displays

Fixed certain wizards (e.g., File → Import) sometimes starting with the wrong title

Miscellaneous other bug fixes Developer-specific changes/fixes Fix Debugger tab of Browser Toolbox not showing Zotero sources when passing d to build_and_run