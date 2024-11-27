Versie 7.0.10 van Zotero is uitgekomen. Dit programma is bedoeld voor het beheren van bibliografische gegevens en gerelateerde onderzoeksmaterialen. De functies omvatten webbrowserintegratie, online synchronisatie, het genereren van citaten in de tekst, voetnoten en bibliografieën, geïntegreerde PDF-, ePUB- en HTML-lezers met annotatiemogelijkheden, een notitie-editor en integratie met de tekstverwerkers Microsoft Word, LibreOffice Writer en Google Docs. Zotero is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, Android en iOS. De gratis versie heeft 300MB opslag en voor meer opslag of toegang voor teams wordt een kleine vergoeding gevraagd. De changelog sinds versie 7.0 kan hieronder worden gevonden.
Changes in 7.0.10Functionality added or changed
Bugs fixed
- Import Calibre and KOReader EPUB annotations
- Import notes from Mendeley “Notebook” feature
- Wrap all long fields in the Info pane
- Increased width of search bar
- Reader: Added option to prevent note, text, and image annotation tools from automatically turning off after use
- Available in Reader section of settings
- Can be set for individual tools via Config Editor (
reader.autoDisableTool.*)
- Image annotation tool now turns off after use by default
- Reader: Added basic image zoom feature for EPUBs
- Select next duplicate set when using up/down-arrow in Duplicate Items view
- Option/Alt-click can be used to select a single item
- Added File, Edit, and Window menus to note editor window
- Improved detection of creators in some Atom feeds
- Updated ISBN detection to handle new ISBN ranges
- [Windows] Fixed packaging issue that caused Tenable (and potentially other security software) to block Zotero
- [Accessibility] Make side navigation bar (including Locate menu) keyboard accessible (details)
Developer-specific changes
- Reader fixes
- Fixed ink eraser tool erasing from all pages
- Fixed DOI detection not including last character of DOI
- Don't block page rendering when search is in progress
- Fixed bold/italic toggling via keyboard when no text is selected in annotation comment/text fields
- Fixed tab title format not changing for unloaded tabs
- Don't show '0000' on invalid date in tab title
- Fixed Tab key in reader window changing focus in main window
- Fixed printed EPUBs/snapshots including “Zotero” and “about:srcdoc” in page header
- Fixed failing file sync requests until Zotero restart after unlinking and relinking account
- Fixed potential display issues in locator drop-down in citation dialog
- Restored list of recently modified notes when using Add Note feature in word processor plugin
- Fixed advanced searches using “Any Field” condition not returning results when using “any” matching mode
- Fixed duplicate item pane when switching to library tab before reader is loaded
- Prevent plugins that modify the items list from breaking loading of items
- Don't clear search bar if matching item is changed to no longer match search (e.g., removal from collection or field change)
- [Mac] Allow main window to be reopened after closing if other windows are open
- [Mac] Fixed wrong context menu showing for two-finger taps (since 7.0.8)
- Fixed Add button in Libraries and Collections pane in reader tabs
- Fixed updating of Attachments section after a child attachment is moved to or restored from trash
- Fixed swapped icons for changing creator field mode
- Fixed handling of feeds with invalid
Content-Typeheader
- Fixed dark mode getting reset during printing
- Don't detect MP3 with embedded image as JPEG
- Miscellaneous other bug fixes
- Added API for plugins to create custom info pane rows (details)
Changes in 7.0.9Functionality added or changed
Bugs fixed
- Reader: Added “Search Outline” feature in sidebar
- Reader: Don't switch to Annotations tab when clicking annotation with sidebar opened to another tab
- Added View → Columns and View → Sort By to all windows
- Added Move Column Left menu option in View → Columns as alternative to drag-and-drop column reordering
- Match annotation text and comments in All Fields & Tags quick-search mode rather than Everything mode
- Fixed CAPTCHA not appearing for ScienceDirect downloads
- [Mac] Avoid permissions prompt when inserting rich text into Word document on Sequoia
- Reader: Fixed swapped “Highlight” and “Underline” tooltips in toolbar
- Reader: Fixed empty comment not being focused when annotation is clicked
- Fixed Add button in Libraries and Collections section
- Fixed Libraries and Collection section sometimes not showing entries from other libraries
- Fixed vertically misaligned page in document preview
- Miscellaneous other bug fixes and accessibility improvements
Changes in 7.0.8Functionality added or changed
Bugs fixed
- Added “Move To” and “Copy To” context-menu options as equivalents to collection drag-and-drop
- “Copy To” can also be used to duplicate collections within the same library
- Added “Change Parent Item…” context-menu option as equivalent to attachment/note drag-and-drop
- [Mac] Support Ctrl-Enter context-menu shortcut on macOS Sequoia
- Reader: Added “Copy Link” option to link context menu
- Reader: Text annotation font size can now be adjusted by slider in context menu or Shift-Up/Down-Arrow
- Reader: Added audible instructions for reader keyboard interaction (new in 7.0.7) when using a screen reader
- “Rename File from Parent Metadata” now adds a file extension if one is missing for known file types
Developer-specific changes/fixes
- [Windows] Fixed additional causes of reboot loops on installation/upgrade
- Reader: Fixed faint highlighting of “Find in Document” matches
- [Mac] Fixed display of Word plugin installation banner on macOS Sequoia 15.0 (before 15.0.1)
- Fixed failure to add certain feeds
- Fixed scrolling in collections pane while holding Ctrl on Windows/Linux
- Fixed renaming behavior for attachments without file extension
- Fixed item pane width changing when switching between items in Stacked mode
- Reader: Fixed arrow keys unexpectedly escaping text and comment inputs
- Reader: Fixed annotations colors not being accessible via keyboard
- Fixed tag autocomplete suggestions sometimes being hidden when viewing a document in a separate window
- Allow EPUBs saved from the web to be dragged out of parent
- Miscellaneous other bug fixes and accessibility improvements
- Scaffold: Run ESLint continuously, not just after save
- Miscellaneous other Scaffold improvements
Changes in 7.0.7Functionality added or changed
Bugs fixed
- Full keyboard accessibility in PDF reader (details; additional documentation to come)
- Allows all possible operations, including highlight/underline creation and resizing, to be done via the keyboard
- Coming to EPUBs/snapshots in a future version
- Automatically switch in and out of Stacked layout when resizing window horizontally
- Ink annotation merging
- Added labeled Title field in attachment box (in addition to Title header at top)
- Add new creator in middle of creator list using Shift-Enter/Shift-Return
- Keep dark margins when disabling “Use Dark Mode for Content”
- [Windows] Fixed potential reboot loop on installation/upgrade in non-admin accounts
- Fixed potential stall on “Loading items…” at startup due to invalid character in tab title
- [Mac] Fixed potential delay in opening citation dialog from Word
- Fixed “Some data in My Library could not be downloaded” sync error after moving saved search to trash
- Fixed zoom potentially getting stuck after scrolling in reader
- Fixed phrase search in “Everything” mode within collection matching entire library
- Fixed potential error when auto-relinking files
- Prioritize DOI over child attachment URL
- Fixed some snapshot annotations jumping to wrong position
- Fixed formatting bugs when printing PDFs
- Miscellaneous other bug fixes and accessibility improvements
Changes in 7.0.6
Zotero for Mac only
- Show banner to trigger Word plugin installation on macOS Sequoia, which requires system permissions prompt (“Zotero.app would like to access data from other apps”)
Changes in 7.0.5
- Fixed “Localized string not available for general.warning” startup error instead of proper warning if data directory is in cloud storage folder (since 7.0.4)
Changes in 7.0.4Functionality added or changed
Bugs fixed
- Allow attachment preview to use the available screen height at wider pane sizes
- Wrap attachment filename field in item pane
- Speed up exports of files that don't contain annotations
- Added “Paste and Search” option to Add Item by Identifier context menu
- [Windows] Fixed potential cause of repeated reboot prompt on upgrade from non-administrator account
- Don't show rich-text markup in reader window titles
- Show status line in settings when external app access is enabled
- Miscellaneous other improvements
- Fixed problems transferring documents into and out of LibreOffice
- Fixed citation dialog becoming invisible on some monitors
- Fixed “module record has unexpected status” startup error
- Fixed attachment preview disappearing unexpectedly
- Reader fixes:
- Fixed
zotero://opennavigating one page too far
- EPUB: Fixed returning to the last-read page
- EPUB/snapshot: Open popup after adding note
- PDF: Fixed Cmd/Ctrl-G skipping every second result
- Fixed “Add Item by Identifier” textbox not expanding when entering multiple rows
- Fixed scrolling in “Manage Lookup Engines” window with many engines
- Miscellaneous other bug fixes
Changes in 7.0.3Functionality added or changed
Bugs fixed
- Render supported rich-text markup in tab titles
Developer-specific changes/fixes
- Fixed LibreOffice installation prompt appearing on systems without LibreOffice
- Fixed “User canceled primary password entry” error when setting up syncing in old Zotero profile
- [Windows] Fixed “Could not find a running Word instance” error when running Windows using hidden Administrator account (Note: Running Windows with the hidden Administrator account is unsafe!)
- [Windows] Fixed incorrect message when existing files can't be deleted during uninstallation
- Fixed font size in feed item abstracts
- Progress bar didn't follow color scheme
- Fixed locale detection for plugins with locales that don't exactly match Zotero locales
Changes in 7.0.2Functionality added or changed
Bugs fixed
- Word processor plugin installation improvements
- Fixed Word for Windows plugin installation not running at startup
- Show warning if word processor plugin can't be automatically installed or updated at startup (e.g., because Word is open)
- Don't show progress window at startup on repeated installation attempts
- Fixed Mendeley attachment import (since 7.0)
- Improve startup performance with many tabs
- Increased line height of Abstract field
- Fixed error viewing trash containing collection when using “Enable bidirectional text editing utilities”
- Fixed reversed order of tag colors in items list
- Fixed reader item pane not opening in Stacked mode
- Miscellaneous other bug fixes
Changes in 7.0.1Functionality added or changed
Bugs fixed
- Windows installer improvements
- Added option to resolve a permanent reboot prompt when previous installation couldn't be deleted
- Show an appropriate error when trying to install the ARM version on a non-ARM system or the x64 version on a 32-bit system
- Warn when trying to install the x64 version on an ARM system
- Show a clearer error message with documentation link when Zotero can't find a running Word instance
- Enable auto-scroll by default on Linux (configurable via
general.autoScrollhidden pref)
- Improved handling of bidirectional text
- Guess item field direction based on the field itself, the item's language field, and the app locale
- Requires “Enable bidirectional text editing utilities” to be checked in the Advanced pane of the Zotero settings
Developer-specific changes/fixes
- Fixed startup error for libraries containing items with DOIs containing certain character sequences
- Removed erroneous horizontal scrollbar in item pane
- Fixed collection name text field closing if editing name during sync
- Fixed two item panes occasionally appearing at the same time
- Fixed item pane notes section not updating after adding note
- Fixed context menu (with Cut/Copy/Paste) not appearing when right-clicking in Add Attachment → Web Link text field
- Fixed blurry creator row buttons on non-HiDPI displays
- Fixed certain wizards (e.g., File → Import) sometimes starting with the wrong title
- Miscellaneous other bug fixes
- Fix Debugger tab of Browser Toolbox not showing Zotero sources when passing
dto
build_and_run