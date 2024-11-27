Voor de veiligheid is het beter om voor ieder account een ander en sterk wachtwoord te gebruiken. Als een bepaalde dienst wachtwoorden laat uitlekken, zijn niet al je andere accounts met hetzelfde wachtwoord toegankelijk. Voor het bijhouden van al deze verschillende wachtwoorden zijn wachtwoordmanagers een uitkomst.
1Password is er hier een van en is beschikbaar als webapplicatie, als app op verschillende platforms en als extensie voor de meestgebruikte browsers. Het kan twee weken geprobeerd worden, waarna een licentie moet worden aangeschaft. Voor meer informatie over de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Versie 8.10.54 is uitgekomen en de changelog daarvan vind je hieronder.
1Password for Windows 8.10.54
- When you create a new Login item, 1Password will now automatically fill your email address in the username field and generate a password.
- 1Password can now remember tag selection when reopening the app.
- We’ve fixed an issue where some features being gradually released or enabled through Labs were unavailable in the app.
- Localization has been improved for a number of our supported languages using new translations from Crowdin.
- We’ve added an “Other Options” dropdown to the “Set Up Another Device” screen. You’ll now see the option to use an automatic sign-in link or view account details.
- The LastPass importer can now recover from failed imports and reuse already imported folders.
- You’ll now see a notification when your items are about to expire.
- We’ve made visual improvements to the found accounts list on the Sign In page.
- We’ve made visual improvements to the Developer Activity Log code blocks.
- When you turn off the SSH Agent, you’ll no longer see the number of available SSH keys.
- We’ve fixed an issue where language settings wouldn’t save during your first sign in.
- We’ve fixed an issue where plain text notes wouldn’t show line breaks.
- You’ll now be able to fill your passwords with Auto-Type on the command line.