Software-update: 1Password 8.10.54

1Password logo (79 pix)Voor de veiligheid is het beter om voor ieder account een ander en sterk wachtwoord te gebruiken. Als een bepaalde dienst wachtwoorden laat uitlekken, zijn niet al je andere accounts met hetzelfde wachtwoord toegankelijk. Voor het bijhouden van al deze verschillende wachtwoorden zijn wachtwoordmanagers een uitkomst.

1Password is er hier een van en is beschikbaar als webapplicatie, als app op verschillende platforms en als extensie voor de meestgebruikte browsers. Het kan twee weken geprobeerd worden, waarna een licentie moet worden aangeschaft. Voor meer informatie over de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Versie 8.10.54 is uitgekomen en de changelog daarvan vind je hieronder.

1Password for Windows 8.10.54
  • When you create a new Login item, 1Password will now automatically fill your email address in the username field and generate a password.
  • 1Password can now remember tag selection when reopening the app.
  • We’ve fixed an issue where some features being gradually released or enabled through Labs were unavailable in the app.
  • Localization has been improved for a number of our supported languages using new translations from Crowdin.
  • We’ve added an “Other Options” dropdown to the “Set Up Another Device” screen. You’ll now see the option to use an automatic sign-in link or view account details.
  • The LastPass importer can now recover from failed imports and reuse already imported folders.
  • You’ll now see a notification when your items are about to expire.
  • We’ve made visual improvements to the found accounts list on the Sign In page.
  • We’ve made visual improvements to the Developer Activity Log code blocks.
  • When you turn off the SSH Agent, you’ll no longer see the number of available SSH keys.
  • We’ve fixed an issue where language settings wouldn’t save during your first sign in.
  • We’ve fixed an issue where plain text notes wouldn’t show line breaks.
  • You’ll now be able to fill your passwords with Auto-Type on the command line.

1Password

Versienummer 8.10.54
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website 1Password
Download https://1password.com/downloads/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 27-11-2024 12:00 8

27-11-2024 • 12:00

8

Bron: 1Password

1Password

geen prijs bekend

5 van 5 sterren
Reacties (8)

Mausssie 27 november 2024 18:22
Wat heeft 1Password tegenwoordig nog meer te bieden ten opzichte van de Apple Wachtwoorden app?
Als je niet 'all Apple' bent, snap ik het zeker. En als je je wachtwoorden strikt gescheiden wil houden van je Apple account, begrijp ik het ook. Dus los van deze twee argumenten, ben ik dan benieuwd.
niqck @Mausssie27 november 2024 18:55
https://1password.com/compare/apple-passwords-vs-1password
jcbvm @niqck27 november 2024 20:42
En nog een belangrijk ding, het kunnen aanpassen van de wachtwoord generatie (aantal tekens, wat voor tekens etc)
nova 27 november 2024 12:16
erg fijne tool
Tubby 27 november 2024 13:02
Idd, goud, we gebruiken t nu ook bedrijfsmatig en het veilig uitwisselen/delen van accounts is erg praktisch
Roofpigeon 27 november 2024 13:20
Ik gebruik sinds 1.5 jaar 1Password. een familiebundel voor mijzelf, mijn vrouw en toekomstig 2 kids. CHF60/jaar is het mij meer dan waard.
RobbyTown 27 november 2024 15:48
Jaren Dashlane gebruikt sinds kort door lovende reacties naar 1Password gegaan. Wel de .eu versie dan staat het op EU servers (ook iets duurder dan de .com).

Merk wel dat 1Password bij een aantal websites moeite heeft met velden herkennen. Er gebeurt niets... Terwijl Dashlane wel snapt wat er in dat betreffende veld moet komen.

Betreft oa
https://account.synology.com en https://omada.tplinkcloud.com/

Gelukkig maar klein aantal websites en ook niet dagelijks gebruikte.

Verder dat 1Password dat het met tags en categorieën werkt (bij Dashlane is dat wat beperkter) en dat Emergency optie hebt, die had Dashlane maar hebben ze eruit gehaald...
Kanter 27 november 2024 16:07
Recent even geprobeerd en voelde wat robuster en verfijnder dan Enpass. Kost wel geld maar ben nu wel over. Werkt allemaal net even wat soepeler.

