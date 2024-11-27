Phil Harvey heeft versie 13.04 van ExifTool uitgebracht. ExifTool is een gratis crossplatformprogramma waarmee de metadata van een groot aantal bestanden kan worden beheerd en bewerkt. Het werkt vanaf de commandline, maar er zijn oplossingen van derden beschikbaar waardoor het ook met een grafische gebruikersinterface kan worden gebruikt. Met enige regelmaat verschijnen er nieuwe versies, maar de meeste uitgaven worden onder de bètavlag beschikbaar gesteld, ondanks dat deze als stabiel kunnen worden beschouwd. Ook deze update wordt als ontwikkelversie aangeduid; de laatste stabiele uitgave is versie 13.00. Sinds versie 13.02 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 13.04:
Changes in version 13.03:
- Added the ability to write GPSDOP and GPSMeasureMode from the -geotag option if hdop or pdop information exists in the input track file
- Added a few new Canon RFLensTypes (thanks Norbert Wasser)
- Decode timed GPS from GoPro Hero 13 videos
- Improved writing of GPSDestLatitudeRef and GPSDestLongitudeRef tags to allow signed numbers to be written in the same way as GPSLatitudeRef and GPSLongitudeRef
- Warn if using an Image::ExifTool library that doesn't match the application version
- Renamed an Unknown Photoshop tag
- Convert GoPro GPSSpeed and GPSSpeed3D from m/s to km/h
- Patched to tolerate XML header in DOCX xml files
- Fixed incorrect file offsets for tags in some embedded files of -htmldump output
- Fixed -htmldump output to show the same names for unknown EXIF tags as with the -u option
- Added ability to include or exclude tags from CSV and JSON imports (-csv=CSVFILE and -json=JSONFILE) by adding -TAG or --TAG options
- Added read/delete support for SEAL metadata in JPG, TIFF, XMP, PNG, WEBP, HEIC, PPM, MOV and MP4 files, and read support in PDF, MKV and WAV files
- Added support for user-defined application extensions in GIF images
- Added print conversion for QuickTime VideoFullRangeFlag
- Apply API LimitLongValues option to hex field in -j output
- Avoid extracting some large AES-encrypted data from PDF files for performance reasons unless the -m option is used (current limits are 100 kB for XMP and 10 kB for everything else)
- Fixed WindowsLongPath option to support wide characters (thanks Frank B)
- Fixed problem writing ICC_Profile to a GIF image which already had one
- Fixed problem writing Apple:FocusDistanceRange
- API Changes:
- Enchanced GlobalTimeShift option to allow the base tag to be specified, otherwise use the first specified source date/time tag when copying tags