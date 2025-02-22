Versie 7.0.13 van Zotero is uitgekomen. Dit programma is bedoeld voor het beheren van bibliografische gegevens en gerelateerde onderzoeksmaterialen. De functies omvatten webbrowserintegratie, online synchronisatie, het genereren van citaten in de tekst, voetnoten en bibliografieën, geïntegreerde PDF-, ePUB- en HTML-lezers met annotatiemogelijkheden, een notitie-editor en integratie met de tekstverwerkers Microsoft Word, LibreOffice Writer en Google Docs. Zotero is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, Android en iOS. De gratis versie heeft 300MB opslag en voor meer opslag of toegang voor teams wordt een kleine vergoeding gevraagd. De changelog sinds versie 7.0.10 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Zotero 7.0.13 Fixed PDF blurriness at some zoom levels (since 7.0.12)

[Mac] Fixed “Add Note” removing citations from document when table of contents is present Zotero 7.0.12 Functionality added or changed Added undo/redo support in reader (e.g., Cmd/Ctrl-Z after deleting annotation)

Improved performance while downloading large files on some internet connections

Smoother zooming in PDF reader

Better handle malformed URLs in WebDAV settings

Automatically reset file sync history when changing WebDAV URL

Show the recognized item's title in metadata-retrieval progress window

Don't open multiple copies of Translator Editor, Style Editor, and Run JavaScript Bugs fixed Fixed ScienceDirect CAPTCHA not being shown for PDF downloads after site update

Fixed potential sync error downloading items with “Type:” in Extra

Fixed a bug where some files might not be downloaded at sync time after using Reset File Sync History

Fixed sync error if local child item was added to a parent item while the remote child item was added to collection

Fixed “Add” button in Attachments section of reader item pane depending on editability of current view in library tab

Fixed potential opening of wrong Firefox profile when launching URLs

Fixed second child linked PDF incorrectly being titled “PDF”

Fixed handling of OpenURL base URLs containing login URLs

Fixed reopening of duplicated closed tab

Fixed “Show Item in Library” in sync error popup not showing child item in trash

Fixed failure to export some annotated PDFs

Fixed entered tag not being saved if clicking directly to another item

Reader fixes Improved support for vertical text in EPUBs Fixed navigation when clicking some outline entries Fixed some text not being copied when selection spans two pages Don't zoom page when pressing modifier key during inertial trackpad scrolling

Note editor fixes Fixed text of search result not being visible in dark mode Fixed freeze/crash using non-Latin input method in math node

[Windows] Don't close citation-details popup when pressing up-arrow on closed locator menu

Trigger document refresh when changing styles with “Automatically update citations” disabled

Mendeley import improvements Made the annotations importer more resilient to missing data Fixed notebooks not being imported in some cases Fixed excessive memory usage during some imports

Don't show button to change creator field mode in feed items

Fixed attachment preview potentially showing the wrong item when quickly switching between attachments

Added missing shortcut key to Advanced Search menu item

Miscellaneous other bug fixes Zotero 7.0.11 Functionality added or changed Reader: Highlight the current outline entry being read for PDFs/EPUBs

Added Timestamp to locator list in citation dialog

Reduced memory usage when loading or searching PDF pages Bugs fixed Fixed “Any Field” advanced search condition (since 7.0.10)

Fixed custom Info fields created by plugins not refreshing when moving between items

Fixed failure loading APA feed

Fixed failure to automatically relink files on Windows (since 7.0)

Fixed Abstract field getting overwritten if active when adding new item

Miscellaneous other bug fixes