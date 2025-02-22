Paramount Software heeft een nieuwe versie van Macrium Reflect X uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een diskimage van een partitie of complete harde schijf worden gemaakt. Hiermee kan een beschadigde Windows-installatie worden hersteld, maar het is ook mogelijk om de diskimage aan het systeem te koppelen en er zo individuele bestanden eruit te halen. Voorheen was er ook een gratis uitvoering, maar Paramount Software is daar eind december 2023 mee gestopt. Een licentie kost 42 euro per jaar. De laatste gratis uitgave kan hier nog worden gedownload. Hieronder is de changelog voor alle versies van Macrium Reflect X tot nu toe te vinden.

Macrium Reflect X 10.0.8447 Imaging We have discovered a timing issue that affects the display order of existing backups and in some cases prevents the user from interacting with parts of the Reflect UI. This has now been resolved. Macrium Reflect X 10.0.8445 Imaging Reflect would sometimes display the Macrium Image Guardian (MIG) icon in the backup progress window. This has now been rectified.

Previously, Reflect backup notifications were sometimes incorrectly labelled as "Restore." This issue has now been fixed. viBoot The viBoot feature in Reflect was disabled for some images created using the "Create an image of the partition(s) required to backup and restore Windows" option. This issue has also been resolved. General The "Backups from definition" filter in the Existing Backups view was not being applied. This has been resolved.

When attempting to browse a split image file, Reflect could erroneously report a corrupt file. This has now been resolved.

Custom backup file names were not honored for Incremental or Differential backups, although they were for Full backups. This issue has now been resolved.

Various other minor fixes, UI and language translation improvements and other changes to enhance Macrium Reflect. Macrium Reflect X 10.0.8406 Updating To This Release This update requires a full installation; patch files are not available.

Important: After installing this build, please rebuild your rescue media to ensure that it includes the latest fixes. Imaging Legacy incremental backups of FAT32 partitions could fail during verification due to a decompression issue. This has now been resolved.

Exclude Files From Image Backups was not excluding the Downloads folder if the default location had been changed. This has now been rectified. Consolidation The standalone consolidation tool consolidate.exe could fail to open some .MRIMGX files. This is now fixed. viBoot viBoot backups used an incorrect path for full backups, while differential and incremental backups worked correctly. This issue has now been resolved. General The feature to delete old backup sets when the free space threshold is reached and the resumable images option is set has been re-enabled. It was disabled in the previous release.

When attempting to browse the contents of an ReFS formatted volume, the virtual drive could fail to mount. This has now been resolved.

Various other minor fixes, UI and language translation improvements and other changes to enhance Macrium Reflect. Macrium Reflect X 10.0.8366 Imaging We've resolved an issue with GPT to MBR restores. When restoring a GPT partition into free space after an existing MBR partition using drag and drop, the restored partition could become hidden in Windows.

Previously, image backups would fail if there wasn’t enough space in the destination folder, without prompting to select a new folder. This issue has now been resolved.

When using manual file names without a unique prefix selected, the numeric collision sequence number added to the end of the file name to prevent overwriting existing files, may not have remained consistent across all files in the set. This issue has now been resolved.

Note: This situation is very rare, and the fix will only apply to new backup sets. Existing sets will continue with an additional collision number. viBoot A viBoot virtual machine that was created from a Reflect X incremental or differential image could sometimes fail to boot. This has been resolved. Scheduled Backups Resolved an issue where scheduled backup tasks could unintentionally run twice when set to execute at Windows logon. Macrium Reflect X 10.0.8324 Imaging We've resolved an issue where an incorrect "File and Folder" error message prevented mounting image files containing partitions larger than 2TB.

We've fixed a bug that could cause the restore process to fail with the incorrect error message: "A component's file does not match the verification information present in the component manifest."

Important: After updating to this build, please rebuild your rescue media to ensure the restore process includes the latest fixes. viBoot We’re highlighting VirtualBox 7.1 support in viBoot, added in our last release to enhance virtualization compatibility. General Fixed an issue where the license key might not be visible in the About box.

Various other minor fixes, language translation improvements and other changes to enhance Macrium Reflect. Macrium Reflect X 10.0.8313 Introducing new features: Speed improvements in backup, restore and cloning

New open source mrimgx and mrbakx file formats

Customizable filtering for backup images

Support for Windows CoPilot+ ARM devices

Resumable backups after reboot, network or write failures