Software-update: Macrium Reflect X 10.0.8447

Macrium Reflect logo (75 pix) Paramount Software heeft een nieuwe versie van Macrium Reflect X uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een diskimage van een partitie of complete harde schijf worden gemaakt. Hiermee kan een beschadigde Windows-installatie worden hersteld, maar het is ook mogelijk om de diskimage aan het systeem te koppelen en er zo individuele bestanden eruit te halen. Voorheen was er ook een gratis uitvoering, maar Paramount Software is daar eind december 2023 mee gestopt. Een licentie kost 42 euro per jaar. De laatste gratis uitgave kan hier nog worden gedownload. Hieronder is de changelog voor alle versies van Macrium Reflect X tot nu toe te vinden.

Macrium Reflect X 10.0.8447

Imaging
  • We have discovered a timing issue that affects the display order of existing backups and in some cases prevents the user from interacting with parts of the Reflect UI. This has now been resolved.

Macrium Reflect X 10.0.8445

Imaging
  • Reflect would sometimes display the Macrium Image Guardian (MIG) icon in the backup progress window. This has now been rectified.
  • Previously, Reflect backup notifications were sometimes incorrectly labelled as "Restore." This issue has now been fixed.
viBoot
  • The viBoot feature in Reflect was disabled for some images created using the "Create an image of the partition(s) required to backup and restore Windows" option. This issue has also been resolved.
General
  • The "Backups from definition" filter in the Existing Backups view was not being applied. This has been resolved.
  • When attempting to browse a split image file, Reflect could erroneously report a corrupt file. This has now been resolved.
  • Custom backup file names were not honored for Incremental or Differential backups, although they were for Full backups. This issue has now been resolved.
  • Various other minor fixes, UI and language translation improvements and other changes to enhance Macrium Reflect.

Macrium Reflect X 10.0.8406

Updating To This Release
  • This update requires a full installation; patch files are not available.
  • Important: After installing this build, please rebuild your rescue media to ensure that it includes the latest fixes.
Imaging
  • Legacy incremental backups of FAT32 partitions could fail during verification due to a decompression issue. This has now been resolved.
  • Exclude Files From Image Backups was not excluding the Downloads folder if the default location had been changed. This has now been rectified.
Consolidation
  • The standalone consolidation tool consolidate.exe could fail to open some .MRIMGX files. This is now fixed.
viBoot
  • viBoot backups used an incorrect path for full backups, while differential and incremental backups worked correctly. This issue has now been resolved.
General
  • The feature to delete old backup sets when the free space threshold is reached and the resumable images option is set has been re-enabled. It was disabled in the previous release.
  • When attempting to browse the contents of an ReFS formatted volume, the virtual drive could fail to mount. This has now been resolved.
  • Various other minor fixes, UI and language translation improvements and other changes to enhance Macrium Reflect.

Macrium Reflect X 10.0.8366

Imaging
  • We've resolved an issue with GPT to MBR restores. When restoring a GPT partition into free space after an existing MBR partition using drag and drop, the restored partition could become hidden in Windows.
  • Previously, image backups would fail if there wasn’t enough space in the destination folder, without prompting to select a new folder. This issue has now been resolved.
  • When using manual file names without a unique prefix selected, the numeric collision sequence number added to the end of the file name to prevent overwriting existing files, may not have remained consistent across all files in the set. This issue has now been resolved.
  • Note: This situation is very rare, and the fix will only apply to new backup sets. Existing sets will continue with an additional collision number.
viBoot
  • A viBoot virtual machine that was created from a Reflect X incremental or differential image could sometimes fail to boot. This has been resolved.
Scheduled Backups
  • Resolved an issue where scheduled backup tasks could unintentionally run twice when set to execute at Windows logon.

Macrium Reflect X 10.0.8324

Imaging
  • We've resolved an issue where an incorrect "File and Folder" error message prevented mounting image files containing partitions larger than 2TB.
  • We've fixed a bug that could cause the restore process to fail with the incorrect error message: "A component's file does not match the verification information present in the component manifest."
  • Important: After updating to this build, please rebuild your rescue media to ensure the restore process includes the latest fixes.
viBoot
  • We’re highlighting VirtualBox 7.1 support in viBoot, added in our last release to enhance virtualization compatibility.
General
  • Fixed an issue where the license key might not be visible in the About box.
  • Various other minor fixes, language translation improvements and other changes to enhance Macrium Reflect.

Macrium Reflect X 10.0.8313

Introducing new features:
  • Speed improvements in backup, restore and cloning
  • New open source mrimgx and mrbakx file formats
  • Customizable filtering for backup images
  • Support for Windows CoPilot+ ARM devices
  • Resumable backups after reboot, network or write failures

Macrium Reflect

Versienummer 10.0.8447
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Paramount Software
Download https://www.macrium.com/products/home
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 22-02-2025 10:00 10

22-02-2025 • 10:00

10

Bron: Paramount Software

Update-historie

20-05 Macrium Reflect X 10.0.8576 0
02-04 Macrium Reflect X 10.0.8495 0
22-02 Macrium Reflect X 10.0.8447 10
22-10 Macrium Home Reflect 8.1.8325 9
08-10 Macrium Home Reflect 8.1.8311 18
07-'24 Macrium Reflect Home 8.1.8110 14
05-'24 Macrium Reflect Home 8.1.8017 2
03-'24 Macrium Reflect Home 8.1.7909 35
02-'24 Macrium Reflect Home 8.1.7847 23
12-'23 Macrium Reflect 8.1.7784 4
Meer historie

Lees meer

Macrium Reflect

geen prijs bekend

3.5 van 5 sterren
System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (10)

-Moderatie-faq
10
10
9
0
0
1
Wijzig sortering
GorgeousMetal 22 februari 2025 10:08
Ik snap dat software niet gratis hoeft te zijn, maar licenties die je jaarlijks moet verlengen ben ik geen fan fan. Bied dan een 'life-time' license aan als een alternatieve mogelijkheid (naast jaarlijkse licentie).

[Reactie gewijzigd door GorgeousMetal op 22 februari 2025 11:46]

Ricco02 @GorgeousMetal22 februari 2025 11:48
Ben ik het niet helemaal mee eens. Uiteindelijk zal de hoeveelheid inkomsten dan dalen omdat iedereen die het nodig heeft ondertussen wel zo een life time licentie zal hebben.

Probleem is dat zij waarschijnlijk mensen in dienst hebben die betaald moeten worden. Dus je hebt een constante inkomsten stroom nodig.

En aangezien zij aan niks anders dan deze software verdienen kunnen ze dit dus niet life time gaan maken.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@Ricco0222 februari 2025 12:09
En aangezien zij aan niks anders dan deze software verdienen kunnen ze dit dus niet life time gaan maken
Dat is niet geheel waar. Het bedrijf heeft een heel portfolio met verschillende oplossingen waaronder producten voor de zakelijke markt waar het veel normaler is jaarlijks voor licenties / support te betalen.
Ricco02 @Bor22 februari 2025 14:06
Ah heb ik niet geweten.

Ik kan niet in hun geld potje kijken. Maar kan me niks anders voorstellen dan dat ze gewoon niet de kosten kunnen betalen zonder het aan een jaarlijks abonnement te hangen.
beerse
@GorgeousMetal22 februari 2025 15:00
De meeste gebruik licenties zijn voor de versie die je aanschaft. In dit geval houdt niemand je tegen om de laatste vrij bruikbare versie te blijven gebruiken. Hoe het met de huidige licenties zit ga ik niet uitzoeken. Maar er zijn genoeg 'life-time' voorbeelden waarbij het leven waar aan gekoppeld wordt niet is wat je verwacht en zeker niet jouw eigen leven is.

Met de huidige gebruikers abonnementen is het naar mijn idee wel duidelijk wat voor organisatie er achter zit. Mijn oplossing in deze is zo veel mogelijk gebruik te maken van opensource licenties. Voor image-gebaseerde backup van msWindows systemen adviseer ik vooral te kijken naar C'T Winimage: https://www.ct.nl/worksho...s-en-volledig-back-uppen/ . Ook technisch en praktisch zijn er voordelen:
- backuppen terwijl alles gewoon werkt, voor backup hoef je niet apart te booten.
- Meerdere backups naar de zelfde externe disk met praktische de-duplicatie (op bestand niveau).
- Recovery naar om het even welke andere door msWindows ondersteunde hardware, gewoon door daar te booten en te installeren vanuit de backup.
JosSchaars 22 februari 2025 10:44
Of een licentie voor de meest recente versie. Kun je de afweging maken of die voldoende toegevoegde waarde biedt t.o.v. de versie die je al gebruikt.

Het voorgaande jaarlijkse en optionele ondersteuningsabonnement bracht zeker te weinig vaste inkomsten. Dus daarom de switch naar een geheel jaarlijkse licentie.

Blijf zelf wel bij versie 8.1 :).
Nickname55 @JosSchaars22 februari 2025 12:23
Inderdaad. Ik gebruik ook nog de gratis versie. Werkt perfect. Ik zie geen enkele reden om de nieuwere betaalde versie te gaan gebruiken.
Daarnaast maak ik ook regelmatig backups met CloneZilla. Om niet teveel afhankelijk te zijn van Macrium Reflect.
Theo_de_Ripper 22 februari 2025 13:33
Het is het geld wel waard. Dit programma doet wat het beloofd. Maar ik zal gewoon lekker in november een licentie kopen als ik jouw was, met Black Friday krijg je 40 of 50% korting. En dan is het niet duur.
M. Schaap 22 februari 2025 17:58
Ik gebruik het gratis programma Clonezilla, voornamelijk om HDD images naar SSD te migreren vanaf een Live USB-stick. Het heeft echter nog veel meer en vooral uitgebreidere mogelijkheden.
Wikipedia: Clonezilla
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@M. Schaap23 februari 2025 14:00
Reflect is in basis geen cloning software maar een backup oplosing. Beide producten zijn behoorlijk verschillend. Reflect draait ook gewoon direct binnen Windows.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq