Paramount Software heeft een nieuwe versie van Macrium Reflect Home uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een diskimage van een partitie of complete harde schijf worden gemaakt. Hiermee kan een beschadigde Windowsinstallatie worden hersteld, maar het is ook mogelijk om de diskimage aan het systeem te koppelen en er zo individuele bestanden eruit te halen. Voorheen was er ook een gratis uitvoering, maar Paramount Software is daar eind december 2023 mee gestopt. Een licentie kost 42 euro per jaar. De laatste gratis uitgave kan hier nog worden gedownload. In versie 8.1.8017 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

General If you had a substantial number of existing backups, the Reflect User Interface could take many seconds to initialize. This has now been resolved.

An issue with Redeploy and some Intel RST device drivers has now been resolved.

Sometimes, mounting a Reflect image in the Recovery Environment could take a long time. This has now been resolved. Rescue Media The name of the computer used to create a Reflect backup is stored within the backup file and displayed by Macrium Site Manager. If a backup was created in the Recovery Environment, previously the cryptic Windows RE name was stored. Now the Windows desktop computer name is used. Various Various other minor fixes, language translation improvements and other changes to enhance Macrium Reflect.