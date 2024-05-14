Software-update: Macrium Reflect Home 8.1.8017

Macrium Reflect logo (75 pix) Paramount Software heeft een nieuwe versie van Macrium Reflect Home uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een diskimage van een partitie of complete harde schijf worden gemaakt. Hiermee kan een beschadigde Windowsinstallatie worden hersteld, maar het is ook mogelijk om de diskimage aan het systeem te koppelen en er zo individuele bestanden eruit te halen. Voorheen was er ook een gratis uitvoering, maar Paramount Software is daar eind december 2023 mee gestopt. Een licentie kost 42 euro per jaar. De laatste gratis uitgave kan hier nog worden gedownload. In versie 8.1.8017 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

General
  • If you had a substantial number of existing backups, the Reflect User Interface could take many seconds to initialize. This has now been resolved.
  • An issue with Redeploy and some Intel RST device drivers has now been resolved.
  • Sometimes, mounting a Reflect image in the Recovery Environment could take a long time. This has now been resolved.
Rescue Media
  • The name of the computer used to create a Reflect backup is stored within the backup file and displayed by Macrium Site Manager. If a backup was created in the Recovery Environment, previously the cryptic Windows RE name was stored. Now the Windows desktop computer name is used.
Various
  • Various other minor fixes, language translation improvements and other changes to enhance Macrium Reflect.

SPyRoX 15 mei 2024 02:34
Vroeger dit programma verschrikkelijk veel gebruikt en soms ook voor sommige mensen een licentie gekocht maar sinds ze de gratis versie niet meer hebben gebruik ik het eigenlijk helemaal niet meer. Genoeg alternatieven die wel gratis te gebruiken zijn.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@SPyRoX15 mei 2024 08:08
Herkenbaar. Ik denk dat ze met het stoppen van de gratis versie veel klanten verloren zijn; ook klanten die potentieel een licentie kopen later. Jammer. Er zijn inderdaad alternatieven maar Macrium Reflect is toch wel een van de meer prettige en uitgebreide oplossingen moet ik zeggen.

Het programma is redelijk uitgebreid en krijgt met regelmaat updates die het nog beter / stabieler en veiliger maken.

