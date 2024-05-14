Versie 3.61.0 van LosslessCut is uitgekomen. LosslessCut is een cross-platform- en opensourceprogramma waarmee stukken uit video's kunnen worden geknipt. Dit doet het zonder dat de video's worden gedecodeerd en weer gecodeerd, dus het werkt snel en zonder verlies van kwaliteit. Het is ideaal om minder interessante delen uit geschoten beelden van actioncamera's of drones te verwijderen. Ook is het mogelijk om jpg-afbeeldingen van scènes van de video te maken. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 3.61.0 Use MediaSource for unsupported formats, this should improve playback speed for unsupported formats/codecs and will play audio as well

Video/audio track switching #256

Export/import segments as SRT #1340 (from 3.60.0)

Allow drag-dropping directories to open all files recursively

Add cutlist import option

Add option to shift cut start frames

Implement custom config dir arg #1956

New keyboard actions: Jump to first & last segment "Copy thumbnails" #1628 (from 3.60.0) Tags (from 3.60.0) Open previous file batchOpenPreviousFile Open next filebatchOpenNextFile

Add libsvtav1 support #1825

Improve preview playback (allow resuming from current position) #1584

Allow precise setting value adjustments #1859

Fix description of wheel shortcut #1883

Improve rendering performance #1881

Render waveform when zoomed out, improve waveform #260

Consistent duration format #1960

Allow zoom in/out UI #691 (comment)

Allow copy/paste segment tags #1964

Auto select goto timecode #1988

Add clear working dir button in settings too

In-house the file-uri implementation, fixes #1941

Improve "about dialog" #1537 #1882

Show title in "open" dialog #1954

Reduce the risk of overwriting source files

Retry EPERM (windows antivirus) - fixes #1704

UI improvements and fixes

UI performance improvements