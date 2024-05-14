Versie 3.61.0 van LosslessCut is uitgekomen. LosslessCut is een cross-platform- en opensourceprogramma waarmee stukken uit video's kunnen worden geknipt. Dit doet het zonder dat de video's worden gedecodeerd en weer gecodeerd, dus het werkt snel en zonder verlies van kwaliteit. Het is ideaal om minder interessante delen uit geschoten beelden van actioncamera's of drones te verwijderen. Ook is het mogelijk om jpg-afbeeldingen van scènes van de video te maken. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Changes in version 3.61.0
- Use MediaSource for unsupported formats, this should improve playback speed for unsupported formats/codecs and will play audio as well
- Video/audio track switching #256
- Export/import segments as SRT #1340 (from 3.60.0)
- Allow drag-dropping directories to open all files recursively
- Add cutlist import option
- Add option to shift cut start frames
- Implement custom config dir arg #1956
- New keyboard actions:
- Jump to first & last segment
- "Copy thumbnails" #1628 (from 3.60.0)
- Tags (from 3.60.0)
- Open previous file
batchOpenPreviousFile
- Open next
filebatchOpenNextFile
- Add libsvtav1 support #1825
- Improve preview playback (allow resuming from current position) #1584
- Allow precise setting value adjustments #1859
- Fix description of wheel shortcut #1883
- Improve rendering performance #1881
- Render waveform when zoomed out, improve waveform #260
- Consistent duration format #1960
- Allow zoom in/out UI #691 (comment)
- Allow copy/paste segment tags #1964
- Auto select goto timecode #1988
- Add clear working dir button in settings too
- In-house the file-uri implementation, fixes #1941
- Improve "about dialog" #1537 #1882
- Show title in "open" dialog #1954
- Reduce the risk of overwriting source files
- Retry EPERM (windows antivirus) - fixes #1704
- UI improvements and fixes
- UI performance improvements