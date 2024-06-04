Versie 6.11 van Enpass voor Windows is uitgekomen. Deze wachtwoordmanager is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. Het programma stelt je in staat om eenvoudig bij websites in te loggen en je wachtwoorden te beheren. Zo kunnen nieuwe wachtwoorden worden gegenereerd en laat het programma weten of een wachtwoord zwak is, oud is of vaker wordt gebruikt. Data wordt versleuteld lokaal opgeslagen, maar synchroniseren via diensten als iCloud, Dropbox, Google Drive en OneDrive is ook mogelijk. Enpass is gratis te gebruiken op de desktop; voor gebruik op een mobiel apparaat of met verschillende gebruikers zal een abonnement afgesloten moeten worden. In deze uitgave is in de bedrijfsuitvoering ondersteuning voor Google Workspace toegevoegd.

Enpass version 6.11.0 (1695) Enpass Business is now fully integrated with Google Workspace! Discover the peace of mind that comes from knowing your team’s credentials are completely safe in your own trusted cloud. All the incredible features previously available for Enpass + Microsoft 365 clients have come to Google Workspace, including… Unlimited vaults in your trusted Google Drive — no data ever leaves your control

Fine-grained password rules and policy enforcement

Security monitoring for unsafe passwords and website breaches

Customizable one-click password generation, with rules set by your admin

Easy provisioning and automatic offboarding

Easy, secure, and instant vault sharing for teams

Easy and instant permissions management for shared vaults

Intuitive apps with seamless syncing

Passkeys syncing and other credentials — even documents

Customizable templates, categories and tags

Access recovery for lost master passwords

and much more!