Versie 1.7.2 van XnView MP is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen afbeeldingen worden bekeken en bewerkt. Het is gratis voor persoonlijk gebruik; voor gebruik in een commerciële omgeving wordt wel een vergoeding gevraagd. MP staat voor Multi Platform, wat betekent dat er versies zijn voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met elk aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-omgevingen. XnView MP gebruikt dezelfde broncode voor Windows, Linux en macOS; functionaliteit en uiterlijk van de afzonderlijke versies zijn dan ook nagenoeg gelijk. Zo is er onder andere ondersteuning voor unicode, afbeeldingen met full bit depth, een eenvoudigere manier voor vertalingen en een betere database. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New:
Fixed:
- 3238: Policy to clean Help menu - more info.
- 3237: Settings - browser - group items - more info.
- 3229: JPEGLI - XYB colorspace
- 3262: Video plays even if preview is hidden - more info.
- 3261: HIF thumbnails not rotated properly - more info.
- 3260: Batch convert - jpegli settings - more info.
- 3259: Effects - Equalize, Posterize - few issues - more info.
- 3258: Copying selection puts filename too in clipboard
- 3257: Categories in slideshow - more info.
- 3256: Settings - view - pixel aspect ratio - improve data readability - more info.
- 3255: Import and sort - HEIC with AAE - more info.
- 3254: Settings - metadata - Automatically apply parent category - more info.
- 3253: Sort order for catalog list and sort by path - more info.
- 3252: Rebuild thumbnails - Stop button does not function - more info.
- 3251: Join - mosaic - alignment ignored - more info.
- 3250: Problem to move video files in detail view - more info.
- 3249: Linux - Properties icon in Browser - more info.
- 3248: Remove favorite - more info.
- 3247: Settings - context menu - not saved when moved by drag and drop - more info.
- 3246: Edit Comment focus - more info.
- 3245: JPEGXL - color profile - more info.
- 3244: HEIC EXIF - more info.
- 3243: JPEGXL - read metadata - more info.
- 3242: Viewer - selection - issue with SHIFT - more info.
- 3241: Use color profile causes gif not showing - more info.
- 3240: Open container - shortcut - more info.
- 3239: App unify next previous icon - more info.
- 3235: Settings - shortcuts - improve reassign routine - more info.
- 3236: Viewer - auto zoom - swap fit entries - more info.
- 3234: High zoom quality on image greater than 32000 - more info.
- 3233: CBZ - extract first file - more info.
- 3232: Fit image to desktop - resize window - more info.
- 3231: Fit image to desktop - window size when 150% font scaling - more info.
- 3230: cbz cbr thumbnail and Settings-custom filter - more info.
- 3228: Edit gps - CR2 detail info not updated - more info.
- 3227: Remove shortcut - more info.
- 3226: Draw - pencil - can't move after drawing - more info.
- 3225: Draw - tools - not possible to edit pencil shape params - more info.
- 3224: Context menu - Lock zoom icon is missing - more info.