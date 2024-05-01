Versie 6.10.2 van Enpass voor Windows is uitgekomen. Deze wachtwoordmanager is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. Het programma stelt je in staat om eenvoudig bij websites in te loggen en je wachtwoorden te beheren. Zo kunnen nieuwe wachtwoorden worden gegenereerd en laat het programma weten of een wachtwoord zwak is, oud is of vaker wordt gebruikt. Data wordt versleuteld lokaal opgeslagen, maar synchroniseren via diensten als iCloud, Dropbox, Google Drive en OneDrive is ook mogelijk. Enpass is gratis te gebruiken op de desktop; voor gebruik op een mobiel apparaat of met verschillende gebruikers zal een abonnement afgesloten moeten worden. Sinds versie 6.9.5 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Enpass version 6.10.2 (1665) In this patch release we have resolved a few minor bugs issues, including… Enpass Business: Fixed an issue sometimes causing an error code 1508403 when syncing vaults on OneDrive Enpass version 6.10.1 (1661) To help your transition to a passwordless future, Enpass now makes it easy to find accounts in your vaults that offer passkey security! What’s New: A new ‘Passkeys’ section has been added in the ‘Others’ section of the sidebar, showing all your Items with passkeys.

A new ‘Passkey Supported’ section has been added in the ‘Audit’ section of the sidebar, showing all your accounts where you could add passkey security.

For accounts that offer passkey security, the Item Details screen will now display a ‘Passkey Available’ banner if no passkey is found for the account.

Former Dashlane users can now import data via CSV (as well as JSON). Fixes: Resolved “SSL certification failed” error when trying to complete registration from the Enpass Welcome screen.

Resolved a problem with Enpass not remembering the keyfile location when the the app has been forced to quit..

When adding an email address to an Item, suggestions list will no longer include addresses from Items in your trash.

Passkey login is now working at vercel.com.

When moving an Item between vaults, if that Item belongs to a custom category, that category will now migrate with the Item.

No more problems displaying the “&” character in tags.

Resolved bug related to using Print dialog to save an Item as a PDF.