Software-update: Nextcloud 29.0.0

Nextcloud logo (75 pix) Versie 29 van Nextcloud, oftewel Nextcloud Hub 8, is kort geleden verschenen. Met Nextcloud is het mogelijk om in eigen beheer cloudopslag te draaien. Het is ontstaan als een fork van ownCloud nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars wegens een conflict daar is vertrokken. Alle onderdelen, inclusief de enterprisefunctionaliteit, worden als open source aangeboden en het verdienmodel is gelijk aan wat Red Hat doet, namelijk het leveren van betaalde ondersteuning aan grote klanten. In versie 29 treffen we onder meer verbeteringen in de mailclient en Nextcloud Assistant versie 2 aan. De complete releasenotes zijn hier te vinden; dit is een stuk daaruit:

Regain control over your time with Nextcloud Hub 8

As we are announcing Nextcloud Hub 8 here at the Nextcloud Enterprise Day in Munich, our customers and partners are presenting their own and unique use of Nextcloud. Tens of millions of users trust Nextcloud to protect their data. These include private users, running their own Nextcloud, or using a hosted solution from the likes of América Móvil or Deutsche Telekom. Businesses, keeping data on their own servers or hosting at one of our official partners. And the public sector, with universities, cities, governments and international organizations like Amnesty International using Nextcloud to stay safe. They maintain their own servers or host with partners like Bechtle that offers tender-free Nextcloud for the public sector in Germany.

We build Nextcloud to give you control over your data. In terms of who has access, but also what. Our world is digital, and AI is digging through all its data. It can use that for good – create fun meme, summarize your mails or help medical research. But should it operate heavy machinery or be used in the courts or HR departments? While society finds its way through these dystopian questions, we make sure you have control. Different options, plus transparency over what AI does and how helps you make informed choices. That aligns with our core values of transparency, community and collaboration.

This release introduces many abilities specifically for the public sector. Some of those are AI related, developed together with public sector partners like the German state of Schleswig-Holstein, presenting here today. Others tick off important requirements like our new European accessibility certification, improved scalability or federated chat. But all of these benefit every Nextcloud user, at home, in an office or working in a cafe somewhere! This release is faster, scales further, and gives you more control over your data than ever before. Whether you watch our release video or read the blog, we are looking forward to your feedback, and, as always, hope Nextcloud serve(r)s you well!

Nextcloud screenshot

Versienummer 29.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Nextcloud
Download https://nextcloud.com/install/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

01-05-2024
submitter: sebati

01-05-2024 • 13:41

29

Submitter: sebati

Bron: Nextcloud

Reacties (29)

Storm-Fox 1 mei 2024 14:18
Ik ben zo blij dat ik lang geleden de overstap heb gemaakt
van Dropbox (public cloud) naar Owncloud en vervolgens naar Nextcloud.
rookie no. 1 @Storm-Fox1 mei 2024 15:25
Waar draai je het op en hoe maak je backups?
DrBashir @rookie no. 11 mei 2024 15:40
Ik ben @Storm-Fox niet, maar persoonlijk draai ik het op een PC die Unraid draait, Nextcloud-AIO docker container(s). De data folder is gemapped zodat de container erbij kan. In een andere container draait duplicati die de hele boel naar BackBlaze B2 backupped met version control.
Storm-Fox @DrBashir1 mei 2024 16:19
Hey Starfleet, waarom gebruik je niet Duplicati op je Nextcloud server zodat die zonder
tussenkomst van een docker vm (veel veiliger) kan backuppen?
jozuf @Storm-Fox1 mei 2024 19:08
Volgens mij draait hij het ook gewoon op 1 server. Allebei in hun eigen container.
Waarom zou duplicati in een container minder veilig zijn dan op baremetal? Ik zie het niet. Maakt geen klap uit en containers zijn meer portable.

Ik zou juist beweren dat containers een stuk veiliger zijn doordat het een compleet geïsoleerd ding is van het host os.

Je draait zelf op proxmox zie ik. Goed os voor Vms, maar containers zijn veel meer lichtgewicht omdat ze de kernel delen met de host (volgens mij doet proxmox overigens ook containers toch? Lxc, wat anders maar vergelijkbaar aan docker).
Een VM met zowel NC als duplicati gaat ook een beetje voorbij aan micro architeruur achtige opzet. Eigenlijk zou je daar 2 Vms (of dus containers) voor Moeten draaien zodat zaken netjes gescheiden blijven.

Ik draai ook nextcloud op unraid in een container. Intel n305 based systeem waar ik een stuk of 20 containers op draai. Genoeg performance voor een paar gebruikers en energie zuinige setup (topton bordjes van Ali zijn leuk 😊)
Ik gebruik geen duplicati, maar syncthing (in een container) en nog wat kleine scriptjes om databases te back-uppen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door jozuf op 23 juli 2024 00:39]

Storm-Fox @jozuf3 mei 2024 12:41
Ja, je hebt gelijk als het op 1 server draait dan maakt het niet uit.
Bij mij draait Netcloud en Docker ook op een server, maar wel in twee gescheiden VM's.
Ik kende duplicati nog niet, maar ik ga deze week er even mee spelen.
Klauwhamer @rookie no. 11 mei 2024 15:42
Ik rsync de user folders dagelijks naar een ander fysiek medium. Daarnaast maak ik maandelijks een volledige image van de VMs betrokken rondom mijn Nextcloud-infrastructuur (met dd). Wordt weggeschreven naar weer andere fysieke media (SSD en externe HDD). Als ik op backend ga knutselen, maak ik meestal snel een snapshot aan (ik gebruik KVM/QEMU) als het meer is dan wat configuratiewijzigingen. Hier gebruik ik overigens Linux voor (LTS server edition) voor zowel de hypervisor als de virtual machines.
Storm-Fox @rookie no. 11 mei 2024 16:06
Ik draai mijn Nextcloud server in een Proxmox VM en die maakt dagelijks backups naar een Synology NAS. En tevens heb ik offline backups op externe USB disks.
En bij nextcloud heb je natuurlijk ook de files staan op de clients die verbonden zijn naar Nextcloud, mits je alle bestanden synced.

Wat ik nog ga inrichten is een dagelijkse rsync backup naar de Nas die bij mijn ouders staat zodat ik daar ook nog mijn files veilig heb staan voor het geval mijn huis afbrand.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Storm-Fox op 23 juli 2024 00:39]

_Apache_ @rookie no. 11 mei 2024 19:37
Ik heb een vm in virtualbox draaien (centos), waarbij de data folder een sshfs mount is naar een losse file server. Daar staat anderhalve TB aan data. En word daar geduplicerd.
arnovr @rookie no. 11 mei 2024 23:09
Ik draai het op een eigen machine met zfs, en gebruik restic om te backuppen naar wasabi.
MornixRS @rookie no. 12 mei 2024 11:26
Kan prima op elke Nas/pc. Zelf draai ik het op een mini-pc met Ubuntu die ik als vervanger van een oude
Synology NAS heb gebouwd (Intel i3, 16 GB, en een relatief kleine kast waar toch 6 schijven in passen die ook makkelijk bereikbaar zijn, en een pci kaartje met extra sata/m2 opties. Het is niet de meest zuinige optie maar het werkt wel lekker snel. Qua back-ups experimenteer ik nog met Timeshift, Dejadup Bakula en Syncthing.
Wingman555 @rookie no. 14 mei 2024 21:50
Ik draai het als een vm vroeger op esx, maar tegenwoordig op proxmox. En draai backups vanuit proxmox naar een externe disk die regelmatig wisseld met een maat van me met het zelfde zodat we elkaars backups van elkaar hebben.
Klauwhamer 1 mei 2024 13:54
Hmm, sinds 28.0.5 zijn een paar plugins kapot gegaan die ik veel gebruikte (News en Radio). Beetje vervelend wel. Maar goed, waarschijnlijk kan er niet veel (meer) stuk gaan wanneer 29 in de Stable wordt aangeboden.
tszcheetah @Klauwhamer1 mei 2024 15:30
Van News is er al een tijd een werkende beta beschikbaar, maar dan moet je het update-kanaal van Nextcloud tijdelijk wisselen naar Beta om die aangeboden te krijgen. Als je dan de update geïnstalleerd hebt kun je weer teruggaan naar Stable. Zie ook deze bug.
Klauwhamer @tszcheetah1 mei 2024 15:38
Ah, dat heb ik niet meegekregen. Dank voor de tip!
glaswerk @Klauwhamer1 mei 2024 21:47
Als alternatief kun je ook bij de stable News blijven, en een aangepaste custom.css in de news-appfolder plaatsen. Technisch gezien geen fraaie workaround, maar het werkt wel: je behoudt alle functionaliteit van de stable release, en het ziet er " gewoon" uit. Zie https://github.com/nextcloud/news/issues/2610
Netburst @tszcheetah1 mei 2024 16:04
De beta mist helaas een hoop functies.
rbr320 @Klauwhamer1 mei 2024 14:00
Ik gebruik beide plugins (apps) niet, maar in het algemeen heb ik goede ervaringen met het openen van een issue op de version tracker (Github/Gitlab/...) met de vraag of men de app compatible wil maken met de laatste versie van Nextcloud.
Netburst @Klauwhamer1 mei 2024 16:04
Ja eens. News heb ik inmiddels gedag gezegd na veel jaren, gebruik nu FreshRSS.
Zidane007nl @Klauwhamer6 mei 2024 21:01
Beetje late reactie, maar bij mij is alleen Splash stuk gegaan bij upgrade van 27 naar 28. Er staat een issue voor open.
evanraalte 1 mei 2024 17:54
Ik wacht meestal even met een major upgrade, maar twijfelde toch, gezien ik wat bugs ervaar op 28.0.4. Gelukkig zag ik dat AiO nog niet geupdate had naar 28.0.5 for some reason (dacht dat dit automatisch zou gaan). Bugs nu weg, dus ik blijf nog even hangen!
Mich @evanraalte1 mei 2024 19:02
Ik heb het idee dat AIO altijd achter loop. Als ik de security check doe op hun website dmv van mijn URL scoor ik altijd A ipv A+ en dat komt doordat ik niet op de laatste versie zit.
digibaro @Mich1 mei 2024 22:16
Herkenbaar, maar vind het (beheer) gemak van AIO wel doorslaggevend om te gebruiken. Tot nu toe (afkloppen) blijft alles werken na upgrades.
ArremeR 1 mei 2024 15:54
Tip voor mensen die zelf geen Nextcloud willen hosten.

Hetzner biedt voor een relatief laag maandelijks bedrag een storage share, dat dus eigenlijk een Nextcloud instance is.

Werkt kant en klaar en je kunt je eigen domein erachter hangen.
Creesch @ArremeR1 mei 2024 16:34
Gebruik ik ook en ben ook zeer tevreden over tot dusver. Wel is het zo dat het updaten naar nieuwe versies soms wat langer duurt. Zo zit mijn instantie nog op 27.1.7.


Zie ook: https://docs.hetzner.com/konsoleh/storage-share/faq/upgrade/
Anoniem: 1787524 1 mei 2024 16:12
Ik sync 'Mijn Documenten' via de desktop app met mijn Nextcloud. Daarmee is 'mijn documenten' folder op alle computers die ik heb gelijk en is het ook gelijk mijn backup.
Daarnaast heb ik 1Tb storage bij Hetzner waar ik met tussenpozen mee synchroniseer.
Duumke @Anoniem: 17875241 mei 2024 22:47
Dat is geen backup. Als er een bestand corrupt raakt sync dat namelijk ook. Zelfde geldt voor ransomware encryptie.
Backup is niet een sync, maar een punt in tijd kopie en bij voorkeur schrijf je daar een kopie van weg naar een offline medium of immutable storage device en dan het liefst een die op een andere locatie staat
Jazco2nd
1 mei 2024 23:41
Bestaat er ook een officiële Docker image die wat meer "light" is zonder Talk en Groupware (Mail, Calendar, Contacts) en de daarbij behorende dingen?
DrBashir @Jazco2nd2 mei 2024 00:22
Bij het configureren van de master container (de AIO master creëert er meerdere), kun je aangeven welke functies je (niet) wil.

Edit: Volgens mij is er ook een docker versie die alleen Files heeft (als vervanger van bv alleen OneDrive).

[Reactie gewijzigd door DrBashir op 23 juli 2024 00:39]

