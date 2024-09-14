Software-update: Nextcloud 30.0.0

Nextcloud logo (75 pix) Versie 30 van Nextcloud, oftewel Nextcloud Hub 9, is verschenen. Met Nextcloud is het mogelijk om in eigen beheer cloudopslag te draaien. Het is ontstaan als een fork van ownCloud nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars wegens een conflict daar is vertrokken. Alle onderdelen, inclusief de enterprisefunctionaliteit, worden als open source aangeboden en het verdienmodel is gelijk aan wat Red Hat doet, namelijk het leveren van betaalde ondersteuning aan grote klanten. In versie 30 is onder meer de gebruikersinterface verbeterd, is er een nieuwe app om taken te automatiseren en kunnen meerdere gebruikers samenwerken op een whiteboard. De complete releasenotes zijn hier te vinden; dit zijn de belangrijkste verbeteringen:

A big design redo

To make Nextcloud more tidy and efficient while adding all the new features, we introduced countless design improvements around the entire platform and its applications.

Auto-magic with Windmill

Our new Windmill-based app is an enterprise-focused process automation engine that is deeply integrated in Nextcloud Hub. It makes it possible to automate processes and flows, taking data from a form, parsing a PDF in an email, or processing a spreadsheet import, and then kicking off actions like processing a payment through a third party provider, storing results in a table, notifying a user to approve the state and then generating and emailing a PDF.

A new creative medium

With the new Nextcloud Whiteboard, get creative together: even organize a drawing class in Nextcloud Talk! Now you have a limitless canvas to sketch, draw and plan collaboratively anywhere, even inside Nextcloud Talk calls.

Centralized? Let’s move on!

It is time to stop depending on big tech firms that control every aspect of our lives, and federation is the key! It means decentralising while letting separate systems interact with each other – exactly how email works. With Nextcloud Hub 9 we bring federation from files sharing and now to chats and video calls!

Your favorite cloud with hit new tools

We improved Nextcloud Hub with numerous new features throughout: Nextcloud Assistant’s Chat UI and support for hundreds of new languages for AI translations, a new wizard to request files in Nextcloud Files, AI-powered follow-up reminders and phishing detection in Nextcloud Mail, augmented reality calls with Nextcloud Talk, an easy way to fill in forms in Nextcloud Office, and so much more.

Nextcloud screenshot

Versienummer 30.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Nextcloud
Download https://nextcloud.com/install/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 14-09-2024 21:42
99 • submitter: sebati

14-09-2024 • 21:42

99

Submitter: sebati

Bron: Nextcloud

Update-historie

26-02 Nextcloud 31.0.0 33
09-'24 Nextcloud 30.0.0 99
05-'24 Nextcloud 29.0.0 29
12-'23 Nextcloud 28.0.0 16
06-'23 Nextcloud 27.0.0 29
04-'23 Nextcloud 26.0.1 / 25.0.6 13
10-'22 Nextcloud 25.0.0 31
05-'22 Nextcloud 24.0.0 11
12-'21 Nextcloud 23.0.0 31
11-'21 Nextcloud 20.0.14 / 21.0.6 / 22.2.1 10
Meer historie

Lees meer

Nextcloud

geen prijs bekend

5 van 5 sterren
Systeem- en netwerkutility's

Reacties (99)

-Moderatie-faq
99
99
62
2
0
26
Wijzig sortering
grote_oever 14 september 2024 21:47
Paar keer thuis proberen te draaien, in docker, maar altijd liep ik tegen performanceproblemen aan. Misschien niet de beste combi in docker, maar weerhoud me er elke keer van om dit te gaan gebruiken. Met name omdat ik de meerwaarde er wel van in zie.
rbr320 @grote_oever15 september 2024 00:47
Ik ben ooit begonnen met Nextcloud op een VPS van Digital Ocean met 1 vCPU en 1GB geheugen. Ik heb deze nog een keer geupgrade naar de volgende tier VPS met 2GB geheugen. Inmiddels host ik het zelf in mijn homelab in een LXC container met 2 vCPU's en 4GB geheugen. Ondanks dat ik Nextcloud steeds intensiever gebruik en er ook steeds meer mensen van mijn instance gebruik maken heb ik nog nooit performance problemen ondervonden. Ik heb dan ook wel vanaf het allereerste moment MySQL, Memcache en Redis geconfigureerd, dat komt de performance wel echt ten goede ten opzichte van een kale installatie met SQLite en verder niets, zoals @MoonRaven ook al heeft gesuggereerd.

Ik gebruik Nextcloud naast filesharing voor een gedeelde agenda met mijn vrouw via CalDAV en daarnaast gebruik ik met name de password manager en notities intensief. Af en toe bewerk ik een document met de geïntegreerde Collabora Office, dat performt ook prima. Voor de beveiliging heeft Nextcloud meerdere opties voor 2FA zoals TOTP, notificaties via de app op je telefoon of WebAuthn.

Al met al kan ik Nextcloud van harte aanraden dus ik hoop dat je het nog een kans wilt geven. Een van de redenen dat ik er steeds meer gebruik van maak is omdat ik wil ont-Googlen, mede omdat ik er niet op zit te wachten dat Google mijn data in de toekomst gaat gebruiken voor het trainen van AI. Alle foto's heb ik al uit Google Photos gehaald en binnenkort zullen de agenda en contacten gaan volgen. Mail is nog wel een ding want zelf een (uitgaande) mailserver hosten is geen sinecure, maar misschien dat dat er ook nog eens van komt.

Als je vragen hebt over mijn configuratie of hulp nodig hebt bij je eigen installatie, stuur me gerust een DM.
MoonRaven @rbr32015 september 2024 01:50
SMTP hosten is inderdaad een issue door blacklisting/whitelisting/IP waardering, etc.

Verder vind ik Immich een zeer goede Google Photos vervanging. Nextcloud heb ik daar zelf niet echt veel voor gebruikt, dus dat kan een mooie vergelijking worden :)
rbr320 @MoonRaven15 september 2024 03:25
Nextcloud heb ik al draaien en zoals gezegd gebruik ik steeds meer van de functionaliteit die er in zit, het opslaan en bekijken van foto's is daar slechts 1 van. Welke voordelen heeft Immich volgens jou ten opzichte van Nextcloud met de Photos of de Memories app?
Ossebol @rbr32015 september 2024 19:43
Hier ook van Google afgestapt inmiddels. Wel een andere richting gekozen voor opslag en office (Synology). Voor mail kan ik Posteo van harte aanraden. Maak er al jaren gebruik van. Zij bieden ook caldav aan, mocht je dit interessant vinden.
MornixRS @rbr32016 september 2024 11:22
Ik draai het op een zelfbouw NAS en ervaar ook geen performance problemen (wel maar 4 gebruikers). Collabora office gebruik ik ook steeds meer.
switchboy @grote_oever14 september 2024 22:29
Het helpt om een mariaDB in plaats van sqlLite te gebruiken. De Docker image gebruikt standaard sqllite en dat is waar de traagheid vandaan komt.
lenwar
@switchboy14 september 2024 23:21
Heb je daar referenties van? Dat een amper gebruikte installatie daar last van heeft?
Ik spreek je niet tegen voor, maar het komt niet logisch dat de onderliggende database de oorzaak van traagheid is bij een applicatie als deze, en zeker bij een test voor zeer waarschijnlijke handje vol gebruikers.

Edit: Na alle reacties blijkt dat ik het heel erg onderschat. Hoe ik het zo begrijp zouden ze dus eigenlijk heel die SQLLite niet moeten aanbieden.

Bedankt voor de feedback allemaal 😊

[Reactie gewijzigd door lenwar op 15 september 2024 19:04]

MoonRaven @lenwar14 september 2024 23:50
De Overview in de aministrative settings geeft bij mij aan:
SQLite is currently being used as the backend database. For larger installations we recommend that you switch to a different database backend. This is particularly recommended when using the desktop client for file synchronisation. To migrate to another database use the command line tool: "occ db:convert-type". For more details see the documentation.

Het zou goed moeten werken, maar de performance vind ik met SQLite nog niet echt goed. En dan draai ik het op een host met een Intel N100 (4 core) en 16 GB RAM met een bezetting van +- de helft van mijn ram en een CPU van meestal rond de 5-10% met uitschieters naar 80%.
lenwar
@MoonRaven15 september 2024 07:13
Maar je maakt mijn punt. ‘Tot larger installations’. Stel dat je hem voornamelijk voor jezelf gebruikt, dan zou SQLite prima moeten zijn.

(Dat geven ze zelf ook aan)

https://docs.nextcloud.co...tabase/db_conversion.html

Het zou bij het testen in elk geval niet het verschil van dag en nacht moeten zijn.
The Zep Man
@lenwar15 september 2024 08:26
Maar je maakt mijn punt. ‘Tot larger installations’. Stel dat je hem voornamelijk voor jezelf gebruikt, dan zou SQLite prima moeten zijn.

(Dat geven ze zelf ook aan)

https://docs.nextcloud.co...tabase/db_conversion.html
Dat geven ze daar niet aan (in die sterk verouderde handleiding voor Nextcloud 17, maar ook in de laatste handleiding):
SQLite is good for testing and simple single-user Nextcloud servers
Zodra je verder gaat dan simpel (veel transacties, extra server-side applicaties) wordt de traagheid al snel onwerkbaar.

Zie verder ook dit:
SQLite (only recommended for testing and minimal-instances)
Minimal moet je hier letterlijk interpreteren. Het draait, maar zodra je het serieus gaat gebruiken ga je er snel spijt van krijgen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 15 september 2024 16:44]

willemb2 @lenwar15 september 2024 15:03
Ik heb het met al mijn naïviteit en beperkte Linux kennis geprobeerd met SQLite, maar dat gaat echt voor geen meter met 72 GB en 40k bestanden. Ook al ben ik de enige gebruiker en zijn er nooit meer dan 2 clients tegelijk actief.
Opnieuw begonnen met de MySQL versie. In docker op een zuinige oude 1,5 Ghz quad-core. Prima performance, maar ik gebruik niet de All-in-one versie, synchroniseer alles via de client. Wel vaak bugs. Ik wordt steeds conservatiever met updaten. Het schijnt dat enterprise klanten nog op 27.x draaien.
lenwar
@willemb215 september 2024 19:02
Als het echt zo erg is, dan is het raar dat ze het überhaupt op die manier aanbieden 🤔

Dan neem ik m’n woorden terug😊
Superstoned
@lenwar19 september 2024 10:07
De enterprise klanten draaien vooral op 28, met een groeiend aantal ook op 29. 27 of ouder wordt al niet veel meer gebruikt - alleen bij de hele grote, die maar eens in de 2-3 jaar hun hele infra in 1x upgraden. 29 is veel populairder dan 27 of ouder, als ik het zo zie (zit net even door de lijst te scrollen - ik ga het niet uitrekenen want het zijn duizenden klanten, maar 29 lijkt me zo een kwart ofzo?).
pennywiser @lenwar15 september 2024 10:35
Ligt denk ik helemaal aan de dataset die uitgevraagd wordt per transactie en of SQLite daar efficiënt mee omgaat. Die informatie hebben we nu niet.
dhrto @switchboy15 september 2024 00:00
De aparte VM draait dan weer standaard PostgreSQL. Wel bijzonder dat ze niet één standaard database backend houden (uiteraard wel met de optie om zelf te kiezen bij installatie).
In elk geval is hier te zien dat SQLite idd enkel wordt aangeraden voor een testomgeving: https://docs.nextcloud.co.../system_requirements.html
Jerie @switchboy15 september 2024 00:41
PostgreSQL ook.
faim @Jerie17 september 2024 02:19
Dit, als je toch alles in Docker gaat draaien gebruik dan Postgres ipv MySQL/MariaDB, performance van Postgres in Docker is een stuk beter dan die van MySQL.
Jerie @faim17 september 2024 10:01
Sterker nog, als ik bij software de keuze heb tussen Postgres, MariaDB, of Sqlite ga ik als ik performance wil altijd voor Postgres.
Lennyz @switchboy15 september 2024 09:08
Nextcloud AIO gebruikt standaard Postgresdb.
pennywiser @grote_oever14 september 2024 21:59
Dus de files gaan door Docker, en worden pas dan op je gemapte volumes weggeschreven en vv? Wat is de meerwaarde van 1 zo'n enkele Docker?
Anoniem: 80910 @pennywiser14 september 2024 23:54
meerwaarde van docker is scripted enviroment, en kun je dus naar wens aanpassen...
zenlord @Anoniem: 8091015 september 2024 08:58
Scripted environment is niet voorbehouden voor containers. Het grote voordeel aan containers is dat de applicaties in de container afzonderlijk werken van het host-systeem en op die manier een update of re-build (indien nodig) super eenvoudig kan gemaakt worden.
pennywiser @zenlord15 september 2024 10:19
Git?
MoonRaven @grote_oever14 september 2024 23:33
Ik gebruik zelf ook Nextcloud en het eerste wat je moet doen is Redis inregelen. De mail app duurde bij mij minuten om in te laden, dat is nu tientallen seconden.

Verder begreep ik dat SQLite wat het standaard gebruikt ook niet goed performt, dus dat een migratie naar een andere db zeker zal helpen. In de afgelopen releases was de migratie uitgezet, dus als dit nu wel werkt, gaat hij bij mij om naar PostgreSQL wat ik al heb draaien.

Edit: ik wilde de migratie doen, maar blijkbaar zit de linuxserver/nextcloud image nog op v 29

[Reactie gewijzigd door MoonRaven op 14 september 2024 23:46]

Lennyz @MoonRaven15 september 2024 09:05
Je kunt eens overwegen Nextcloud AIO image te gebruiken. Geoptimaliseerd vanaf het begin, geen gedoe met het instellen van Redis of databases. Het werkt gewoon. Vreemde bugs die ik had bij Linuxserver kom ik bij Nextcloud AIO niet meer tegen.
Delgul @grote_oever15 september 2024 12:13
Ik draai dit samen met een paar andere services in een LXC container en nooit problemen gehad. Wel 16GB ram, ssd opslag voor mysql en 4vCPUs maar dat deel ik dan nog met een mail server, backup server en wat andere zaken en dat werkt al jaren zonder enig probleem. De hele familie gebruikt het als een soort dropbox dus iedereen happy.
mrmrmr @Delgul16 september 2024 00:34
Je kan het al draaien in 0,5GB RAM als het moet, een complete Linux install. 1 GB is wel een aan te raden minimum in verband met caching.

FileSender is een beveiligbaar alternatief voor puur delen van bestanden zonder allerlei franje.
Klauwhamer @mrmrmr16 september 2024 13:02
Mogelijk ook een aardig idee is PrivateBin.
Room42 @grote_oever14 september 2024 21:50
Performanceproblemen op welk gebied dan? En heb je die problemen al eens geanalyseerd? Ligt het aan de CPU, disk, netwerk of RAM?
MarcoC @grote_oever14 september 2024 21:55
Er is nauwelijks een performance penalty voor Docker. In tegenstelling tot een VM wordt er niks gevirtualiseerd, Docker containers praten direct tegen de kernel. Er zou geen verschil moeten zijn tussen het draaien van een applicatie in Docker of niet.
latka @grote_oever14 september 2024 22:03
Ik weet niet precies wat je er mee doet dat je performance mee hebt. Ik gebruik het ook en inderdaad is het webscherm niet het snelste scherm wat ik ken, maar ik gebruik een Nextcloud client om een sync te doen met mijn laptop en werk dan lokaal met de files (en sync weer terug naar de server als die bereikbaar is). De WebUI gebruik ik heel soms voor specifieke zaken, maar de bulk van de applicaties die ze leveren zijn niet echt nodig: e-mail lezen doe ik via imap in Thunderbird, agenda idem dito. Online office wil ik dan nog wel testen, maar is niet strik noodzakelijk. Welke use-case heb jij met Nextcloud?
fretnn @grote_oever15 september 2024 13:39
Wij gebruiken het op een VM. Met een dedicated mysql server.
300 users. 11 miljoen files. Van ongeveer 200 users synct de client enkele werk-folders vanaf laptops (als backup). Draait als een zonnetje.
Geraveoyomama @fretnn15 september 2024 23:37
heb je specs voor hoeveel resources de vm heeft toegewijd? en hoe is de storage opgelost?


alvast bedankt :)
fretnn @Geraveoyomama16 september 2024 10:15
De vm wordt ook gebruikt om andere websites te hosten.
vm: 8 cpus, 16gb memory

storage: die staat op een verouderde Dell Powerscale / Isilon A200 cluster. 10Gb link tussen storage en vmware

Mysql server: andere vm met gelijkaardige specs

internet verbinding: 2Gb uplink
Omega @grote_oever15 september 2024 18:38
Je moet een Redis of Valkey server koppelen aan je Nextcloud instance, dit maakt een gigantisch verschil in prestaties. Zelf raad ik Valkey aan, het is een drop-in voor Redis, het is tevens gewoon een Redis fork die beschikbaar is onder een open source licentie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Omega op 15 september 2024 18:40]

Klauwhamer @grote_oever15 september 2024 22:09
Op een eigen VM met 2 cores, 4GB RAM, en MariaDB heb ik zonder memcache en Redis (dat staat nog ergens op een to do-lijst) eigenlijk geen performance problemen (had ik die maar wel, want dan zou ik een incentive hebben iets te doen met memcache en Redis huhu). Ik gebruik 'm vooral als shared calendar en filesharing.
kabelmannetje @grote_oever15 september 2024 22:12
Vreemd. Draait hier op een 10 jaar oude Optiplex 7020, retesnel. Fedora met default packages.

[Reactie gewijzigd door kabelmannetje op 15 september 2024 22:13]

ibmpc @grote_oever14 september 2024 22:50
Ik liep vooral tegen beveiligingsrisico's aan. Uiteindelijk heb ik het aan Entra gekoppeld en device compliance en phishing resistant verplicht voor toegang. Voor de performance heb ik het geheel gewoon in Azure gezet. Lokaal draaien vind ik te onveilig.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ibmpc op 14 september 2024 22:52]

zenlord @ibmpc15 september 2024 09:02
En hoe is dit specifiek een probleem van Nextcloud? Is het niet bij iedere applicatie aangewezen om de authenticatie/authorizatie goed te configureren? NC bevat plugins voor MFA, en kan ook aan een externe Oauth server gekoppeld worden, dus heeft alles wat je kan wensen.
ibmpc @zenlord15 september 2024 20:53
Zoals je het zegt. Het is niet secure by default. Uiteindelijk heb ik het meer secure gekregen, maar ik heb er een mwah gevoel bij omdat het dus niet secure by default is. Kost veel werk, maar daarna werkt het wel prima.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ibmpc op 15 september 2024 20:54]

Klauwhamer @ibmpc15 september 2024 22:06
Welke hardening heb je toegepast, wat veel werk was?
ibmpc @Klauwhamer16 september 2024 17:50
Het probleem is dat MFA al een aantal jaren niet meer als veilig wordt gezien. Het was eventjes een klus om het geheel werkend aan een Authentication Strength te koppelen (phishing resistant als minimum logineis). De beschikbare documentatie was bijzonder beperkt en ook niet meer up to date maar het is gelukt.
nout77 @ibmpc15 september 2024 22:43
En bedoel je dan ook met nginx als reverse proxy voor extra security?
ibmpc @nout7716 september 2024 17:57
Nee, wij hebben direct gekozen voor ZTNA en we hebben enkele additionele checks zoals device compliance en hardwaresleutels toegevoegd.
zenlord @ibmpc16 september 2024 13:22
Ik heb wel wat services draaien, en ben er nog geen een tegengekomen die by default MFA vereist. Dat kan gelijk ook niet, want dan zou de app voor iedere gebruiker een standaard MFA implementatie moeten instellen, en misschien willen gebruikers zelf een andere implementatie gebruiken en verplicht je dan iedereen een account aan te maken bij die 'default implementatie provider' om alleen maar in te loggen en dan zelf een andere implementatie te configureren.
Met andere woorden: services opzetten (in tegenstelling tot clients) vergt enig gezond verstand, met inbegrip van het opzetten van degelijke auth processen, en dat is dus niet de verantwoordelijkheid van de aanbieder van de applicatie.
ibmpc @zenlord16 september 2024 18:15
Er zitten helaas een aantal engineers tussen die het niet zo serieus nemen met authenticatie. Ik denk dat er wel degelijk een verantwoordelijkheid ligt bij applicatiebouwers, omdat je jezelf er alleen maar mee benadeelt als jouw applicatie door user error wordt gehackt. Die andere applicatie die het wel verplicht stelt, loopt by default minder risico. Bovendien is niet iedere techneut op de hoogte van alle mogelijke authenticatiemethodes. Vraag maar eens rond onder de meer technisch onderlegde mensen of MFA veilig genoeg is. Je zult genoeg ja als antwoord krijgen omdat ze niet bekend zijn met tools als Evilginx.
zenlord @ibmpc18 september 2024 16:28
Ik begrijp wel dat het wenselijk is dat iedere applicatie 100% secure is 'by design', maar enerzijds is dat utopie en anderzijds is dat zeer onpraktisch: de applicatie bouwer moet dan zoveel keuzes maken in plaats van de admin, dat de admin na verloop van tijd (stel dat hij admin is voor 10 verschillende services) voor ieder van die services potentieel een aparte domain controller moet hosten... Te gek voor woorden dus. Laat de applicatiebouwer zich maar focussen op het veilig maken van de applicatie, en leg de verantwoordelijkheid voor een veilige implementatie bij de admin. Als die onvoldoende technisch onderlegd is, pech.
oef! @ibmpc15 september 2024 14:11
Lokaal draaien vind ik te onveilig.

Deze opmerking is niet fair. In principe zeg je hier: ik heb niet genoeg kennis en het geeft me een beter gevoel als ik het op Azure plaats.
ibmpc @oef!15 september 2024 20:52
Nou ik kan het prima hoor, maar laten we dan vergelijken. Ik heb drie handvuurwapens en twee aanvalsgeweren. Ik bewaar ze overigens in tegenstelling tot veel anderen ongeladen in een kluis. Microsoft heeft een datacenter met 24/7 patrolling meerdere guards. Ik moet 8 uur per dag slapen. Het is geen kwestie van niet kunnen, ik wil het niet :)
nout77 @ibmpc15 september 2024 22:52
Kan handig zijn wanneer je verwacht dat een groep staatshackers het op jouw (bedrijf) gemunt hebben..

Maar NC in eigen beheer op eigen server draaien zou geen veiligheids issues moeten geven, mits goed geconfigureerd.
ibmpc @nout7716 september 2024 04:14
Precies. Ik wil het niet. Te duur. Deze NC draait omdat het een nonprofit is die bepaalde grote organisaties audit. Daarom willen we dat ding absoluut niet lokaal draaien omdat we het geld niet hebben om het veilig te houden. De hele NC draait in Azure en is uiteraard via de gangbare methodes beveiligd zodat ook Microsoft er niet bij kan.
Klauwhamer @ibmpc16 september 2024 12:56
Maar even uit oprechte interesse, welke hardening heb jij op Nextcloud toegepast dat zoveel werk was? Wees eens iets specifieker? Mogelijk heb ik dingen over het hoofd gezien, of andere mede-tweakers.
ibmpc @Klauwhamer16 september 2024 18:01
De koppeling met Entra is bijzonder slecht gedocumenteerd en kan wat mij betreft veel beter. De beschikbare documentatie is ook niet geheel compleet. Als je het eenmaal werkend hebt in combinatie met ZTNA, dan is Nextcloud best prima. Daarna was het een bijzonder leuke klus om de user happiness op hetzelfde niveau te krijgen als OneDrive (organisatie gebruikt beiden). Ik vond het enerzijds frustrerend, anderzijds gaf het een enorme trots om het geheel goed gedocumenteerd werkend te krijgen.
zenlord @ibmpc18 september 2024 16:33
Met andere woorden: je 'security hardening' is beperkt tot een koppeling leggen met MS Entra? Nice. Dan heb je inderdaad recht van spreken om hier te komen klagen dat Nextcloud *niet secure by design is*... *zucht*.
ibmpc @zenlord18 september 2024 18:24
Lees even verder: ZTNA wordt elders genoemd en nog een aantal zaken.
Er is behoorlijk veel werk verzet om het veilig te krijgen, wat ik een enorm leuke uitdaging vond en zo opnieuw zou doen. Dus echt klagen? Neuh. Ik vond het uitdagend, maar ik vind dat NC by default wel een iets hoger securityniveau had mogen hebben. Misschien moet ik de moeite nemen om feedback te geven op de applicatiebouwers met alle documentatie die ik er inmiddels over heb. Die waarderen dat vaak wel en dat kan een grote groep mensen helpen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ibmpc op 18 september 2024 18:31]

Superstoned
@ibmpc19 september 2024 10:11
Input is zeker welkom. We hebben net onze contributor week (na de conf) in Berlijn, dat is een goede plaats om dit soort discussies te hebben maar ik kan me wel indenken dat even naar berlijn komen niet handig is ;-)

Dus ja, github!
zenlord @ibmpc19 september 2024 18:17
Laat gerust weten welke praktische aanbevelingen je vanuit je ZTNA ervaringen je kan geven aan een project dat een applicatie ontwikkelt... ZTNA is framework dat op bedrijfsniveau moet worden geïmplementeerd, niet op applicatieniveau, dus nogmaals: ik vind jouw opmerkingen 'dat de standaard veiligheid van Nextcloud te wensen overlaat' helemaal onterecht.
bvdbos @grote_oever14 september 2024 21:53
Heb dezelfde ervaring... Maar online kan-trial natuurlijk ook...
Lennyz @grote_oever15 september 2024 09:01
Dan draai je het waarschijnlijk op slechte hardware. Ik draai het op een N100 en het draait als een zonnetje.
m-a-r-t-1 @grote_oever15 september 2024 09:17
Probeer het eens als lxc in proxmox. Werkt perfect.
Krulliebol @grote_oever19 september 2024 01:12
Tja. Het blijft een php-applicatie, die zal nooit echt goed performen. ;( Caching helpt al een hoop.
TigerXtrm 15 september 2024 13:53
Sinds kort overgestapt van m'n oude vertrouwde SMB shares naar Nextcloud omdat ik mijn bestanden toch ook 'on the go' beschikbaar wilde hebben, en dat doen via VPN had een hoop haken en ogen en ontbrekende features.

Het is ff wennen aan de nieuwe manier van werken, vooral omdat Nextcloud bij voorkeur werkt via hun on-demand sync tool (ala OneDrive). Het veilig opzetten van de vereiste HTTPS domein heeft ook de nodige voeten in de aarde, maar als je het allemaal eenmaal draaiend hebt dan werkt het wel heel soepel. Versioning, en in detail kunnen zien wie wat wanneer gedaan heeft met een bestand is een hele fijne toevoeging om te hebben. Dat in combinatie met TrueNAS Scale als achterliggend bestandsysteem maakt het voor mijn gevoel een erg robuuste setup.
BvdW1978 @TigerXtrm15 september 2024 16:08
Dit klinkt alsof SyncThing misschien beter bij je use case had gepast. Beetje mosterd na de maaltijd zo natuurlijk, maar je kunt nooit teveel keus hebben. ;-)
TigerXtrm @BvdW197815 september 2024 16:28
Heb ik een tijdje gebruikt, maar vond ik ook erg omslachtig werken voor wat het deed. Sloot niet helemaal aan bij wat ik wilde.
sebati @TigerXtrm16 september 2024 07:57
Het stukje "On Demand" hoefje niet te gebruiken, je kunt ook instellen in de client dat alle bestanden altijd worden gesynced met "Ondersteuning voor virtuele bestanden uitschakelen".

Alternatief zou je gewoon met WebDAV je bestanden kunnen benaderen, maar dat maak het lastiger om vanuit de client de geavanceerde functies te gebruiken. Maar wel prima om vanuit applicaties bij je bestanden te kunnen.
TigerXtrm @sebati16 september 2024 10:42
Ik ben er nog een beetje mee aan het spelen, maar Windows heeft nogal een aparte relatie met WebDAV. Het is ook een protocol wat niet meer ondersteund wordt door Microsoft en op termijn uit gefaseerd wordt, dus ik wil er ook niet al te veel meer op leunen.

Virtuele bestanden werkt in principe prima, maar het hele idee van een NAS is natuurlijk dat je je bestanden niet meer lokaal hoeft te hebben. Die praktische scheiding vond ik altijd fijn aan SMB, dus het is vooral even wennen. Ik zie ook de voordelen aan on-demand sync, of full sync waar nodig :)
sebati @TigerXtrm16 september 2024 11:02
Tja, WebDAV van Windows zelf is inderdaad een ding op zich:) Daarmee doelde ik al impliciet op bij "applicaties" die zelf een WebDAV achtig iets ingebouwd hebben en dit zelf dus beter ondersteunen zoals bijvoorbeeld CarrotDAV.
Gebruik zelf ook On Demand Sync en bevalt mij erg goed, ben dit ook van andere oplossingen gewend.
Krulliebol @TigerXtrm19 september 2024 01:10
Het veilig opzetten van de vereiste HTTPS domein heeft ook de nodige voeten in de aarde
Kun je toelichten wat dit zo lastig maakt?
TigerXtrm @Krulliebol19 september 2024 10:59
Voornamelijk dat ik er totaal geen ervaring mee had en nog steeds niet helemaal snap hoe certificaten werken. Maar een paar YouTube tutorials waren in ieder geval goed genoeg om het werkend te krijgen.
Scally 14 september 2024 22:56
Draai hem zelf al een poos in een Docker VM. Ik vond die van Linuxserver.io wat makkelijker te installeren dan de officiële van de Docker hub.

https://fleet.linuxserver...ame=linuxserver/nextcloud
Lennyz @Scally15 september 2024 09:03
Ik ben van deze build afgestapt van Ljnuxserver. Zoveel kleine bugs. Bugs met de android client en deze versie. Collabora office is niet werkend te krijgen bij mij.

Ik zou iedereen adviseren om de officiele Nextcloud AIO versie te kiezen. Alles is daarin al geoptimaliseerd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Lennyz op 15 september 2024 09:03]

Yarisken @Lennyz15 september 2024 17:45
Bedankt voor de tip. Ik draai nu de linuxio versie en voor mijn gebruik, enkel backup van smartphones, meer dan snel genoeg.
Is een deftige compose file zoeken en wat testen.
Lennyz @Yarisken15 september 2024 20:15
De compose file is vindbaar op de github van Nextcloud AIO met uitgebreide documentatie.
Scally @Lennyz15 september 2024 14:59
Ik gebruik eigenlijk alleen de functie om makkelijk bestanden te kunnen delen tussen verschillende devices thuis. Ik weet dat er veel meer mee kan maar dit is voor mij genoeg :)
Gh0s7y @Lennyz16 september 2024 10:13
Nadeel van de AIO versie is dat het één grote black box is. Alle componenten in één grote container image gaat ook behoorlijk tegen de principes van containers in.

Van de Self Hosted podcast heb ik begrepen dat de Nextcloud package op NixOS bijzonder goed werkt en makkelijk te installeren/configureren is. Ik moet zelf nog NixOS leren... :P
ArremeR 14 september 2024 23:55
Tip: Hetzner biedt zogenaamde Storage Shares aan voor 'n lage prijs, € 5,11 per maand voor 1 TB en een zooi andere voordelen. Maak zelf de afweging of dit het je waard is om dit zelf allemaal op touw te zetten en te onderhouden; heb dit zelf méér dan eens gedaan, tot nu toe bevalt dit me erg goed.
icecreamfarmer @ArremeR15 september 2024 09:03
Als je het zelf host. Moet je dan ook de poorten en dergelijke open zetten. Heb nu een homelab maar die is alleen buiten het netwerk via wireguard beschikbaar.

Dat allemaal via het open internet beschikbaar maken houdt mij tegen.

Overigens is 1tb voor 5e per maand een goede deal.
Feb74 @icecreamfarmer15 september 2024 10:52
Je kan het eventueel draaien via een tunnel binnen Cloudflare. Hoef je geen poorten open te zetten. Nadeel…..alles loopt via Cloudflare. Afweging die je dan moet maken.

https://developers.cloudf...ections/connect-networks/
ArremeR @Feb7415 september 2024 13:31
Denk dat @icecreamfarmer doelt op het openbaar maken als je dit via Hetzner afneemt. Voor zover ik weet kun je dat op die manier niet via Cloudfare tunnels laten lopen (los daarvan dat dit óók implicaties heeft), Hetzner neemt het hele beheer rondom het hardware en netwerk van je af.

@icecreamfarmer Nextcloud concurreert als open source oplossing met microsoft en google, deze clouddiensten als je deze afneemt zijn ook 'open' voor het internet. Zaak is natuurlijk MFA te configureren e.d.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ArremeR op 15 september 2024 14:29]

icecreamfarmer @ArremeR16 september 2024 08:38
Nee ik doelde op het thuis draaien van de software.
In principe heb ik het nu op een sambashare staan en log ik in middels tailscale. Maar op mijn werk PC kan ik dat BV niet gebruiken want daar mag/kan ik geen vpn software draaien.
Het moet voor mij een tegenhanger van Google drive zijn en overal beschikbaar zijn.

Als ik hetzner zie moet ik dan voor de optie Cliud of storagebox gaan?

[Reactie gewijzigd door icecreamfarmer op 16 september 2024 08:38]

ArremeR @icecreamfarmer16 september 2024 10:04
Ah ok. Naamgeving is een beetje verwarrend, Storage Share is de volledige Nextcloud oplossing. Storagebox is alleen de opslag.
icecreamfarmer @ArremeR16 september 2024 10:25
Dank je dat is goedkoper dan wat ik nu voor mijn Flickr Account betaal.
Ik snap alleen niet waarom de storagebox duurder is dan de storage share.
Mr. M @icecreamfarmer16 september 2024 16:06
Storage box is duurder dan storage share. Storage box is gewoon een cloud/online storage waar je zelf je connecties naar moet maken met enkel een webinterface om connectie accounts aan te maken.. Dit kan je bijvoorbeeld gebruiken om backups naar te maken. Maar je moet dus zelf alles opzetten.

Storage share is voor zover ik het begrijp gewoon hun versie van nextcloud. Ik gebruik zelf geen storage share, maar de kans is groot dat ze in de backend gewoon nextcloud hiervoor gebruiken. Edit: Het staat blijkbaar op de pagina: "Powered by Nextcloud".

[Reactie gewijzigd door Mr. M op 16 september 2024 17:08]

S1NN3D 14 september 2024 23:58
Ik vond het toch altijd wel een redelijk gedoe om het geïnstalleerd te krijgen. Maar draai nu de Nextcloud AIO in Docker al een tijd en dat werkt eigenlijk perfect en is eenvoudig te installeren. Draai die in principe enkel lokaal. Maar indien nodig eenvoudig ook extern te benaderen via WireGuard.

https://github.com/nextcloud/all-in-one

[Reactie gewijzigd door S1NN3D op 15 september 2024 00:46]

Yarisken @S1NN3D15 september 2024 17:48
Draai je het in compose ? Wil je misschien je config delen ?

Dit heb ik gevonden maar dan heb ik wat meer inspriratie.

https://github.com/nextcl...ne/blob/main/compose.yaml
thedjdoorn @Yarisken15 september 2024 21:31
Ik draai de apache tag achter een reverse proxy omdat die (onder andere) de SSL al voor z'n rekening neemt: https://gist.github.com/t...2b3010780b2b2eec96287cf77

Een paar notes:
- Ik draai hier nog versie 27 omdat 28 en 29 niet meer functioneerden zodra de setup was gedaan (was een nieuwe omgeving dus verder geen data loss)
- Ik heb de compose overgenomen zoals ik 'm op werk draai achter Traefik, maar heb de container labels die daarbij horen weggelaten. Ik draai privé achter Caddy een vrijwel identieke setup, dus hij is wel breed inzetbaar
- Ik maak niet heel uitgebreid gebruik van alle features dus ik kan niet met zekerheid zeggen dat alles 100% werkt

[Reactie gewijzigd door thedjdoorn op 15 september 2024 21:33]

mvanninhuijs 15 september 2024 11:50
Ik gebruik al jaren de scripts van hanssonit, script uitvoeren en alles wordt geïnstalleerd of geupdate. Zeer gemakkelijk voor de leek :)

https://docs.hanssonit.se...ild-your-own-nextcloud-vm
Mr Fly @mvanninhuijs15 september 2024 15:44
Een makelijk sript, dit gebruik ik ook, met een menu upgraden of andere apps erbij installeren super makelijk
rickvdvulkaan 15 september 2024 18:12
Wij gebruiken al heel lang google drive op het werk, maar ben steeds geinteresseerder in selfhosting. is het een beetje te doen om bijvoorbeeld alle huidige ontvangen en verstuurde gmail mails over te zetten naar iets waar de email client van nextcloud mee om kan gaan?

Dat zou namelijk iets zijn wat echt cruciaal is voor mijn collega's. Uiteindelijk gebruiken we het ook veel voor het delen van video's met klanten. (We runnen een videoproductie bedrijf)
sebati @rickvdvulkaan16 september 2024 08:27
Mailuitwisseling vind plaats via IMAP en SMTP, je hoeft dus niets over te zetten om al je mail in Nextcloud te kunnen gebruiken.
In de Nextcloud admin console (dus als je als (een) Nextcloud admin bent aangemeld) kun je Gmail als mail platform installen onder Administration> GroupWare> Gmail integration

Hier zie je dan het volgende staan:
Gmail integration

Gmail allows users to access their email via IMAP. For security reasons this access is only possible with an OAuth 2.0 connection or Google accounts that use two-factor authentication and app passwords.

You have to register a new Client ID for a "Web application" in the Google Cloud console. Add the URL https://<My Nextcloud Server URL>/apps/mail/integration/google-auth as authorized redirect URI.
Gebruik Gmail zelf niet, maar lijkt er dus op dat je je mail account's globaal kunt koppelen. Ga er dan vanuit dat je Google ook als IDP gaat/zal gebruiken om je NC accounts op aan te melden (met de SSO en SAML login App). Alternatief is wanneer je een andere IDP gebruikt (of lokale NC account met bv de TOTP App) dan kunnen gebruikers altijd zelf hun gmail un/pw etc opgeven in de GroupWare App.

Edit: typo's

[Reactie gewijzigd door sebati op 16 september 2024 09:58]

TigerXtrm @rickvdvulkaan16 september 2024 10:47
Voor een Google alternatief zou ik eerder kijken naar Proton, in plaats van iets zelf te hosten. Het zelf hosten van mail servers is een hoofdpijn dossier en moet je echt niet willen. Proton heeft ook een drive, maar als dat qua ruimte niet toerijkend is dan is het zelf hosten van Nextcloud voor bestanden een zeer goed alternatief (misschien wel beter dan Google Drive, als je het éénmaal aan de praat hebt).
sebati @TigerXtrm16 september 2024 19:16
Proton gebruik ik zelf ook voor mijn mail maar integreert niet met Nextcloud, vind het fijn voor een familie abbo (heb unlimited) maar als bedrijf zou ik liever een betere integratie zoeken met andere oplossingen. Hoop nog steeds dat Proton ooit native in NC als mail client wordt ondersteund.

Nextcloud werk sinds kort onder andere met DoveCot als partner en bied daarvoor een goed integratie en ondersteuning. DoveCot bied bijvoorbeeld ook OpenXchage als alternatief wanneer je naast de NC integratie ook de rijkere openXchange functies wilt gebruiken (DoveCot Pro).
https://www.dovecot.org/
Zijn ook diverse andere NC hosting partners die mail en/of Nextcloud integratie bieden (zie de partner sectie op de NC site).
TheekAzzaBreek 15 september 2024 10:30
Voor de beginner: C't heeft deze maand een paar uitvoerige artikelen over installatie en beheer van NextCloud.
Mr Fly 15 september 2024 15:43
Ik gebruik nginx proxy server met eigen domain en cloudflare. Door dit hoef ik geen porten open zetten, alleen cname aanmaken op cloudflare en is toegankelijk vanaf buiten.
Voor foto's gebruik ik memories in NC en prachtig programma.
BvdW1978 15 september 2024 16:06
Gaat als de brandweer in een FreeBSD Jail i.c.m. MariaDB en Redis op een fysieke server van Hetzner. Zit een paar terabyte aan foto's, videootjes en docs in. Gebruik 'm voor mail, agenda.. instant-upload vanaf de telefoon zodat backups daar ook meteen geregeld zijn. Hij doet het alweer 3 jaar prima en ook deze update was weer vlekkeloos in een minuutje of 2 geregeld.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq