Software-update: Nextcloud 27.0.0

Nextcloud logo (75 pix) Versie 27 van Nextcloud, oftewel Nextcloud Hub 5, is verschenen. Met Nextcloud is het mogelijk om in eigen beheer cloudopslag te draaien. Het is ontstaan als een fork van ownCloud nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars wegens een conflict daar zijn vertrokken. Alle onderdelen, inclusief de enterprisefunctionaliteit, worden als open source aangeboden en het verdienmodel is gelijk aan wat Red Hat doet, namelijk het leveren van betaalde ondersteuning aan grote klanten. In versie 27 treffen we onder meer integratie met kunstmatige intelligentie aan. De complete releasenotes zijn hier te vinden. Dit is een stuk daaruit:

1st self-hosted AI-powered digital workspace

The recent developments in AI show a huge promise to boost our productivity. Yet companies and governments all over the globe are worried about the risks, many blocking the use of these tools by their employees or looking into strict rules around it. Risk of data leaks, fake news and copyright infringements pose a real challenge. Nextcloud is the first to offer an AI-integrated digital workspace that can run on your own server and give transparency about training model and data through our Ethical AI initiative.

AI features and integrations

Our AI features are easy to use. Many work with our Smart Picker which is seamlessly integrated in all major apps. They’re accessible through the menu or by the click of a slash (/). And the best part: the AI features run on your server, not leaking any data to a third party! The new AI features are optional and can be installed from the app store. We updated and improved existing AI features and added some new ones. A quick list:

  • Smart Inbox in Mail and Related Resources
  • Face and object recognition in Nextcloud Photos
  • Background images in addition to background blurring in Nextcloud Talk
  • Image generation based on a prompt
  • Translation with Nextcloud Translate, integrated in Nextcloud Talk and Nextcloud Text to translate your chat messages and text documents
  • Nextcloud Dictation for voice recognition integrated across Nextcloud Hub
  • Call transcripts of recorded video calls

These integrations are running entirely on the Nextcloud server and are completely optional. We continue to develop on-premises alternatives for other AI features, with further updates expected later this year.

For those looking to use external, online AI services, you can install apps from our app store that offer optional translation through Deepl and ChatGPT, DALL-E for image generation and ChatGPT for text generation.Note: All AI features are optional and can be installed or not just like any other app.If you’d like to learn more about our ethical standards around dealing with AI features, check out our blog on our Ethical AI initiative.

Nextcloud screenshot

Versienummer 27.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Nextcloud
Download https://nextcloud.com/install/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 15-06-2023 09:36
29 • submitter: wouteramf

15-06-2023 • 09:36

29

Submitter: wouteramf

Bron: Nextcloud

Update-historie

10-06 Nextcloud 34.0.0 33
19-02 Nextcloud 33.0.0 28
09-'25 Nextcloud 32.0.0 90
02-'25 Nextcloud 31.0.0 33
09-'24 Nextcloud 30.0.0 99
05-'24 Nextcloud 29.0.0 29
12-'23 Nextcloud 28.0.0 16
06-'23 Nextcloud 27.0.0 29
04-'23 Nextcloud 26.0.1 / 25.0.6 13
10-'22 Nextcloud 25.0.0 31
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jinvanthee 15 juni 2023 18:48
Tja... Ik ben zelf wel teleurgesteld dat Nextcloud nu ook meedoet met de AI-trend.
Zelf hoop ik dat Nextcloud gaat werken aan de prestaties; vooral de prestaties van de website mag echt nog wel beter. De Nextcloud desktop client is nog best wel goed (zelf geen problemen mee), maar de website probeer ik persoonlijk zoveel mogelijk te vermijden, want het is echt veel te traag. Zelfs met Redis, unix sockets, postgres ipv mariadb, etc. is het gewoon hartstikke traag.
Superstoned
@jinvanthee16 juni 2023 19:11
Het is niet het een of het ander, he, we werken altijd aan prestaties. Maar als we dit soort AI features niet ontwikkelen zijn we binnen de kortste keren niet meer relevant en stopt de verkoop - en dus moeten we engineers ontslaan. En dan krijg je een oC situatie die niet eens meer de capaciteit hebben om de nieuwe PHP versies te ondersteunen...
GeroldM @jinvanthee15 juni 2023 18:58
Als het gaat om bestandsbeheer (en dan ook alleen bestandsbeheer), er is een gratis tooltje voor Windows: CarotDAV.

Daarmee kun je op je o.a. op je NextCloud account inloggen en krijg je gelijk te zien wat er aan bestanden in je account staan. Toevoegen, verwijderen en synchroniseren is makkelijk en vooral simpel/snel. Zelf gebruik ik CarotDAV veel liever dan de web-interface van NextCloud. Maar goed, mijn voorkeur ligt zowiezo bij gebruik van aparte programmas en niet de browser voor alles en nog wat.

Heb je ook die neiging? Dan is CarotDAV wel een aanrader. Is dat niet zo, dan is het nog steeds nuttig als methode om achter de hand te hebben. Het is maar een kleine download en installatie neemt ook amper tot geen ruimte in beslag.
Ikheetchris @GeroldM16 juni 2023 00:46
Je kunt zelfs bij je Nextcloudbestanden in Windows zonder extra software. Via Verkenner kun je een netwerkschijf toevoegen en daarbij je <URL naar je Nextcloud>/remote.php/dav/files/<gebruikersnaam>/ opgeven.
Insomnia1988 15 juni 2023 09:53
Heef er iemand ervaring met Nextcloud en Offline files op een Iphone? bij mij loopt om een of andere reden mijn hele Iphone vol als ik een map van 2 GB offline zet.
Solstafir @Insomnia198815 juni 2023 10:12
Ik heb geen iPhone, maar elk bestand dat je 'aan klikt' daar wordt een local copy op het betreffende device gezet.
Ik heb op mijn Android voldoende ruimte voor bepaalde bestanden, maar ik houd hier wel rekening mee.
Insomnia1988 @Solstafir15 juni 2023 10:14
Ik heb 80GB storage in mijn iphone zitten, en toch schrijft Nextcloud de hele storage vol.
Jazco2nd
@Insomnia198815 juni 2023 20:24
Welke app gebruik je om te verbinden met NextCloud, op iOS? En welke om te synchroniseren?
Insomnia1988 @Jazco2nd15 juni 2023 20:39
Excusses, ik draai owncloud en niet nextcloud :+ Ik heb te lang in de zon gezeten.
( wel even een extra nieuwtje, met die nieuwe app lijkt het opgelost te zijn)
Jazco2nd
@Insomnia198815 juni 2023 20:40
Maakt toch niet uit? Ik dacht dat hun apps uitwisselbaar waren.. beide in principe gewoon webDAV?

Dus je gebruikt alleen de iOS OwnCloud app?
Insomnia1988 @Jazco2nd15 juni 2023 20:42
Ja en ook op Android, daar ging alles goed.
Maar hehe, ik kan vandaag overstappen naar de Iphone!
Superstoned
@Jazco2nd16 juni 2023 19:09
Ik zou opletten met het uitwisselen. ownCloud wordt al een tijdje niet echt meer ontwikkeld, maar ze hebben wel in de eerste paar jaar een aantal wijzigingen aangebracht die wij niet ondersteunen - en andersom is er natuurlijk veel meer werk gedaan, dus ik zou er mee oppassen. De kans dat vooral de desktop client je data eet als je de oC met Nextcloud gebruikt of andersom is vrij groot. We gebruiken allerhande WebDAV extensies die niet ondersteund worden door ownCloud, of zelfs anders geinterpreteerd. En natuurlijk werken alle nieuwe features, van file locking tot bulk upload, niet met ownCloud.
Jazco2nd
@Superstoned16 juni 2023 19:25
Dank voor deze info. Misschien weet jij dan hoe dit zit.
OwnCloud Desktop Client (voor Linux) lijkt een stuk meer "af" dan de NextCloud variant..
NextCloud heeft veel meer rare nukken. Error meldingen die te "breed" zijn om volledig te kunnen lezen bijvoorbeeld.
Ik gebruik zelf geen server versie van NC of OC. Wel een webDAV server die compatibel is met de NC en OC desktop clients.
Om 2-weg sync te krijgen (voor meerdere users op 1 laptop of PC) zijn OC of NC mijn enige optie (op Linux). Maar ik merkte dus dat je eigenlijk op de desktop beter af bent met OC.

Is er misschien meer focus geweest op het ontwikkelen van de server en wellicht de mobiele apps, bij NextCloud?
Superstoned
@Jazco2nd17 juni 2023 11:40
Hmm, vreemd. Ik ben Linux gebruiker en heb nooit dat fout berichten niet passen. Maar wellicht is het omdat je met een niet-nextcloud server werkt. Wij hebben een team van 3 mensen erop zitten, ownCloud maar 1, maar hun server wordt natuurlijk ook niet echt verder ontwikkeld dus daar veranderd ook gewoon veel minder. Het kan dat het dus komt omdat we sneller gaan… dan breek je ook regelmatig wat. Als de oC cliënt voor jouw werkt moet je die natuurlijk blijven gebruiken - zeker als het niet met Nextcloud is want dan heb je toch niets aan features als push notificaties voor instant sync, file locking etc.
Jazco2nd
@Superstoned17 juni 2023 11:48
De laatste keer dat ik NC Desktop gebruikte was ook wel meer dan een jaar geleden. Dus ik ga het gewoon weer proberen!
Superstoned
@Jazco2nd17 juni 2023 12:14
Top. Laat me weten hoe het gaat 🥹
Solstafir @Insomnia198815 juni 2023 10:33
Kan het zijn dat je 'uitgebreid loggen' in de DavX instellingen hebt aanstaan?
Insomnia1988 @Solstafir15 juni 2023 10:38
Goede vraag, dat zou ik moeten na kijken. JFYI op mijn android toestel haat het wel goed
sebati @Solstafir15 juni 2023 12:38
Op je iPhone gebruik je toch geen DavX?
The Zep Man
15 juni 2023 09:46
Zelf gebruik ik Nextcloud voornamelijk voor kalender- en adresboeksynchronisatie, met een beetje bestandssynchronisatie en -delen erbij, en een e-mail applicatie (Snappymail, niet de brakke Nextcloud Mail-applicatie). De rest heb ik niet veel mee, maar ook voor dit soort 'beperkte' installaties werkt het goed. :)
zenlord @The Zep Man15 juni 2023 10:35
Heb je recent de Mail app nog eens gebruikt? Of gaat je ervaring terug tot v16? :). Ik zou het nog eens moeten uitproberen, want iedere versie wordt er toch heel wat nieuws geintroduceerd in deze App.
luciano2001 15 juni 2023 11:00
Ik draai Nextcloud op Unraid in een docker instance en kom de ene na de andere bug tegen. Ik overweeg een VM te gebruiken om hier dedicated Nextcloud te draaien.
Iemand ervaring met de migratie van docker naar een non-docker omgeving? Zijn er bijzondere zaken die ik kan verwachten of zal het een kwestie worden van copy/paste, een paar op adressen wijzigen en gaan?
Tazzios @luciano200115 juni 2023 13:51
Zelf een keer van VM naar VM verhuist het komt inderdaad neer op database en bestanden overzetten.
kevi-n1 @luciano200118 juni 2023 13:34
Ik draai ook nextcloud in een docker op unraid maar ik heb juist totaal geen bugs? Misschien ligt het aan de gekozen configuratie van je nextcloud server ic.m. je database?
luciano2001 @kevi-n118 juni 2023 19:40
Dat zou kunnen, en ik heb gezocht hoe ik eea kan fixen maar met weinig resultaat tot nu toe. Ik overweeg eens een andere image te gebruiken zoals de AIO. Nu gebruik ik de Linuxserver variant.
Welke variant gebruik jij?
kevi-n1 @luciano200118 juni 2023 21:13
Database: registry.hub.docker.com/library/postgres:14
Nextcloud: linuxserver/nextcloud
DuckDNS: linuxserver/duckdns
SWAG: linuxserver/swag

Voor alle bewerkingen/updates gebruik ik de occ commandline in de nextcloud docker.
cd /config/www/nextcloud/updater/
sudo -u abc php updater.phar
luciano2001 @kevi-n119 juni 2023 06:58
Ja mijn setup is bijna dezelfde en ik gebruik ook de occ commandline.
Alleen is bijv mijn face recognition stuk en bijv bij Talk is videobellen wel mogelijk op mijn telefoon maar met geen mogelijkheid op die van mijn vrouw omdat er geen rechten kunnen worden vrijgegeven voor gebruik van de microfoon. Zij gebruikt ook een Samsung telefoon die één generatie ouder is dan de mijne.
Het zijn allemaal van dit soort kleine dingetjes waar ik zelf minder moeite mee heb maar waarmee ik merk dat ik niet zo snel draagkracht krijg voor het platform van mijn omgeving.
Vandaar dat ik overweeg eens een andere versie te proberen.
kevi-n1 @luciano200119 juni 2023 07:34
Ah je hebt meer problemen met de apps die je kan installeren. Dat is altijd wel een dingetje ja. De face recognition heeft ook nooit echt goed gewerkt en om die reden uitgezet. Je zou natuurlijk een "start-up" script in docker kunnen maken die alle extra dependencies download nadat je de docker aanzet. Dat probleem heb je natuurlijk niet als je deze op baremetal draait of via een VM.
luciano2001 @kevi-n119 juni 2023 07:37
Idd. Ik ben verder ook wel enthousiast over het product zelf. De apps hebben hier en daar nog wat ruwe randjes. Tnx voor je reactie.

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