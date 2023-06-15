Versie 27 van Nextcloud, oftewel Nextcloud Hub 5, is verschenen. Met Nextcloud is het mogelijk om in eigen beheer cloudopslag te draaien. Het is ontstaan als een fork van ownCloud nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars wegens een conflict daar zijn vertrokken. Alle onderdelen, inclusief de enterprisefunctionaliteit, worden als open source aangeboden en het verdienmodel is gelijk aan wat Red Hat doet, namelijk het leveren van betaalde ondersteuning aan grote klanten. In versie 27 treffen we onder meer integratie met kunstmatige intelligentie aan. De complete releasenotes zijn hier te vinden. Dit is een stuk daaruit:

The recent developments in AI show a huge promise to boost our productivity. Yet companies and governments all over the globe are worried about the risks, many blocking the use of these tools by their employees or looking into strict rules around it. Risk of data leaks, fake news and copyright infringements pose a real challenge. Nextcloud is the first to offer an AI-integrated digital workspace that can run on your own server and give transparency about training model and data through our Ethical AI initiative.

Our AI features are easy to use. Many work with our Smart Picker which is seamlessly integrated in all major apps. They’re accessible through the menu or by the click of a slash (/). And the best part: the AI features run on your server, not leaking any data to a third party! The new AI features are optional and can be installed from the app store. We updated and improved existing AI features and added some new ones. A quick list:

Smart Inbox in Mail and Related Resources

Face and object recognition in Nextcloud Photos

Background images in addition to background blurring in Nextcloud Talk

Image generation based on a prompt

Translation with Nextcloud Translate, integrated in Nextcloud Talk and Nextcloud Text to translate your chat messages and text documents

Nextcloud Dictation for voice recognition integrated across Nextcloud Hub

Call transcripts of recorded video calls

These integrations are running entirely on the Nextcloud server and are completely optional. We continue to develop on-premises alternatives for other AI features, with further updates expected later this year.

For those looking to use external, online AI services, you can install apps from our app store that offer optional translation through Deepl and ChatGPT, DALL-E for image generation and ChatGPT for text generation.Note: All AI features are optional and can be installed or not just like any other app.If you’d like to learn more about our ethical standards around dealing with AI features, check out our blog on our Ethical AI initiative.