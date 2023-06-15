Software-update: Unraid 6.12.0

Unraid logo (79 pix)Versie 6.12 van Unraid OS is uitgekomen. Met dit besturingssysteem kan een server worden opgezet voor taken als network attached storage, applicatieserver en virtualisatiehost. Het is eenvoudig op te zetten en enorm flexibel met betrekking tot de gebruikte hardware en grootte van de harde schijven. Docker wordt gebruikt om functionaliteit toe te voegen en deze apps worden door een actieve community gevalideerd en onderhouden. Er is een eenmalige aanschafprijs die afhangt van het aantal gebruikte harde schijven en ssd's. Basic kost 59 dollar en staat tot zes opslagapparaten toe, een plus-licentie kost 89 dollar voor maximaal twaalf apparaten en bij pro is dat voor 129 dollar ongelimiteerd. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

ZFS Pools

Unraid 6.12.0 introduces a new feature that allows users to create ZFS file systems in user-defined pools. This release supports various root profiles, including raid0, mirror, raidz1, raidz2, and raidz3. The root profiles determine the organization of data within the ZFS pool. For example, raid0 provides striping for improved performance, while mirror creates redundant copies of data for increased reliability.

One notable capability of this release is the ability to format any data device in the Unraid array with a single-device ZFS file system which means that each data device can have its own ZFS file system, allowing for more flexibility and control over data management.

The release also includes support for scheduled ZFS pool trimming, which helps maintain optimal performance by discarding unused data blocks. We are splitting full ZFS implementation across two Unraid OS releases, so while non-root vdevs cannot be configured in this release, they can be imported from other systems. However, it's important to note that imported hybrid pools may not be expandable in this release.

When creating a ZFS pool, there are three variables: profile, width, and groups. The profile represents the root data organization, width determines the number of devices per root vdev, and groups represent the number of root vdevs in the pool. The webGUI interface will present all available topology options based on the number of devices assigned to the pool.

Other configurable options include autotrim, compression, and encryption. Autotrim can be enabled or disabled for ZFS pools, except for single-device ZFS volumes in the Unraid array. Compression can also be enabled or disabled, with the default algorithm being lz4. Future updates are planned to allow the specification of other compression algorithms and levels. For a good overview of ZFS, see this article.

ZFS Documentation

For a complete overview of ZFS Support in Unraid 6.12.0, be sure to check out our ZFS Pools documentation.

LEARN MORE

Share Storage Conceptual Change

New in this release is a conceptual change in the way storage is assigned to shares. The old concept of main storage being the unRAID array with an optional "Cache" confuses many new users, especially since "cache" has a specific meaning in ZFS.

Also outlined below, we introduced the concept of an exclusive share, a share where all the data exists in a single named pool. In this case, the FUSE-based User Share file system returns a symlink to the actual share directory in the pool. All operations within the share, including data transfer, bypass FUSE, resulting in greater performance. This feature primarily aims to maximize I/O for large fast ZFS pools accessed via a fast network. Configuring the storage options for a share is specified using two inputs:

  • Primary storage
  • Secondary storage
Primary Storage

Primary storage is where new files and folders are created. If Primary storage is below the Minimum Free Space setting, new files and folders will be created in Secondary storage if configured. Each input presents a drop-down that lists "array," "none," and each named pool as a selection according to some configuration rules. For the Primary storage drop-down:

  • the "none" option is omitted, i.e., Primary storage must be selected
  • any named pool can be selected
  • "Array" can be selected (meaning the unRAID array)
Secondary Storage

For the Secondary storage drop-down:

  • the "none" option is included, ie, Secondary storage is optional
  • if Primary storage is a pool name, then the only options are "none" and "Array."
  • if Primary storage is "Array," then only "none" appears as an option

When "Array" is selected for either Primary or Secondary storage, a set of additional settings slide in:

  • Allocation method
  • Included disk(s)
  • Excluded disk(s)
  • Split level

When a btrfs named pool is selected for either Primary or Secondary storage, an additional setting slides in:

  • Enable Copy-on-write

Normally, this is set to "auto". The only time you would set this to "No" is if the share is storing Virtual Machine vdisk image files. In this case, you give up some error-checking ability for increased performance in doing I/O to that file with the VM.

Mover Action

When there is Secondary storage configured for a share, the "Mover action" setting becomes enabled, letting the user select the transfer direction of the mover:

  • Primary to Secondary (default)
  • Secondary to Primary
Exclusive Shares

If Primary storage for a share is a pool and Secondary storage is set to "none," then we can set up a bind-mount in /mnt/user/ directly to the pool share directory. (An additional check is made to ensure the share also does not exist on any other volumes.) A new status flag, 'Exclusive access,' is set to 'Yes' when a bind-mount is in place and 'No' otherwise. Exclusive shares are also indicated on the Shares page.

The advantage of setting up a bind-mount is that I/O bypasses the FUSE-based user share file system (shfs), which can significantly increase performance. Be sure to peruse the complete documentation to read up on this conceptual change.

Dashboard

The webGUI Dashboard has been redesigned, and it is now possible to move elements (tiles) up and down and between columns. This allows the user to organize the tiles in any way they desire. There is a small lock icon on the menu bar which must be clicked to enable this function:

  • Green is the normal state (the page is locked)
  • Red is the attention state (page is unlocked)

Note: The lock icon also appears on the Docker and VM pages and must be clicked to rearrange the startup order.

Network Improvements

We added a new section under Settings->Network Settings->Interface Extra, allowing users to define which interfaces the Unraid services use. By default, all standard interfaces with an IP address are included in the list of listening interfaces. The tunnels of the built-in WireGuard function of Unraid are automatically added or removed from the list when the Wireguard tunnels are activated or deactivated. The user may exclude these tunnels from the list of listening interfaces.

To use the Tailscale or Zerotier interface, it is required to add the interface name or IP address of the communication to the list of included listening interfaces. Important: It is imperative that Tailscale or Zerotier container is running before the interface is added to the list.

For more information, refer to

Unraid

Versienummer 6.12.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Unraid
Download https://unraid.net/download
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 15-06-2023 11:03
39 • submitter: bonienl

15-06-2023 • 11:03

39

Submitter: bonienl

Bron: Unraid

Update-historie

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25-02 Unraid 7.2.4 17
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Reacties (39)

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lowrence 15 juni 2023 17:29
Ouch, zojuist mijn SMB share gesloopt met deze update.
Blijkbaar heette mijn default SMB share 'unraid'.

Bug report ingediend, en binnen enkele minuten een mailtje ontvangen van het support team.
Schijnt dus dat de naam 'unraid' vanaf versie 6.12 gereserveerd is.

Advies gekregen om de volgende commands in de terminal te plakken:
mv /boot/config/shares/unraid.cfg /boot/config/shares/newname.cfg
mv /mnt/user/unraid /mnt/user/newname

[Reactie gewijzigd door lowrence op 22 juli 2024 14:08]

bonienl
@lowrence15 juni 2023 17:54
Het klopt inderdaad dat “unraid” vanaf versie 6.12 een gereserveerde naam is, welke niet kan worden gebruikt als share naam of pool naam.

Na intern overleg: in de volgende release wordt deze restrictie verwijderd en is de naam “unraid” weer toegestaan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door bonienl op 22 juli 2024 14:08]

HollowGamer 15 juni 2023 11:29
Unraid wilde ik een kans geven, betalen ervoor was geen probleem geweest, maar ik vond het gesloten model helaas niets.

Daarnaast zie ik meer in zelf iets als ZFS of Btrfs opzetten. Er bestaat ook nog zoiets als MergerFS, wat werkt met fuse.

Ik snap hoe unraid werkt, het is super flexibel, alleen wil ik niet vasthangen aan hun model. Dan kies ik liever een bestaande distro en configureer dan daar het bestandsysteem op wat ik wil.
alex3305
@HollowGamer15 juni 2023 11:48
Dit is niet persoonlijk bedoeld, maar ik vind die instelling een beetje kort door de bocht. Met die instelling kun je ook geen Windows of macOS gebruiken. Of een van de populaire NAS'en. Of routers en modems. Of eigenlijk zelfs een moderne computer met de gesloten boot. Ik snap wel echt wat je bedoelt hoor, maar zo gesloten is het eigenlijk niet.

Laat ik vooropstellen dat alles wat je in unRAID kunt doen ook zelf kunt doen. Het is in mijn ogen dus een schilletje om drie primaire doelen. Ten eerste opslag. Dit is echt heel erg eenvoudig vanuit de interface te regelen. Ten tweede applicaties. Waarin er een uitgebreide Apps store is van waaruit je heel eenvoudig (Docker) applicaties kunt installeren én beheren. Ten derde hardware en VM's. Even een VM, met eventueel bijbehorende hardware, opzetten is echt kinderlijk eenvoudig.

Alhoewel ik erg veel ervaring met het beheren van Linux systemen heb ik voor thuis toch voor unRAID gekozen. De ease-of-use voegt wat mij betreft zoveel toe dat ik graag voor dit 'gesloten' systeem betaal. Desalniettemin heb ik er ook best het een en ander omheen gebouwd en gehackt. Maar ook dat kan allemaal met unRAID. Vooral vanwege de uitgebreide community. En het systeem is zeker niet heilig, maar wel verdomd makkelijk.

Oh en weet je wat het mooiste is - om ook nog even on-topic te reageren - voor deze update ben ik totaal niet angstig. Want unRAID heeft ook een prachtige rollback functie. Mocht een update dus mislukken of niet naar wens zijn, kan ik met een druk op de knop weer terug naar mijn oude systeem. Ik ben in ieder geval erg tevreden met unRAID. Misschien wel een van mijn beste software aankopen na WinRAR.
NEO256 @alex330515 juni 2023 12:01
Linus van LMG is ook super te spreken over unRAID en ben er zelf al tijden naar aan het kijken.

Heb je eventueel wat tips?

Ik wil het draaien op een HP Microserver gen 8;

En waar ik daar tegenaan loop is dat ik een onconventionele opstelling gebruik waarbij de sata poort van de CD/DVD drive gebruik om een SSD bootschijf te hebben naast de 4 hot swappable hard disk drives. De enige manier om vervolgens Debian er op te kunnen draaien moet ik een hardware raid maken op die SSD schijf. En wat hij daarmee lijkt te doen is dus... effectief niets behalve er een bootable drive van te maken, maar om Debian vervolgens te laten werken moet er met drivers gekloot worden.
Dus ben benieuwd of unRAID out of the box wat bredere ondersteuning heeft voor side loaden van drivers voor installatie alla Windows update tijdens een Windows installatie.

Vervolgens wil ik weer starten met Debian, maar sluit niet uit dat er een stapel aan OS'en met en zonder docker op komen. Je gaf al aan dat dit allemaal super makkelijk kan met unRAID?
shades @NEO25615 juni 2023 12:39
Om te beginnen: unraid doet niet aan boot schijf - je boot van af een usb-stick - AHH ENG - nee dus want unraid draait 100% vanuit het geheugen - er is geen (nauwelijks) i/o naar de stick wanneer unraid draait. Plugins en wat instelling gaan er geloof ik naar toe maar de rest draait allemaal vanaf appdata (daarom moet je appdata ook op een ssd cache disk zetten - teven kan unraid ook unattached disks gebruiken - disken die geen deel uitmaken van de "array" - Gewoon unraid ophalen en installeren op een kwalitatief hoogwaardige usbstick. Volgens mij kan je dan een maand gratis me spelen - daarna moet je betalen - 1 malig.
En als je wilt spelen: vm maken in unraid - simpel - is qemu. Enige wat niet makkelijk gaat is even snel een snapshot maken van je vm wat bijv in xen of virtual box kinderspel is.. Dit zit niet ingebakken en is inmiddels wel de nummer 1 wens van zon beetje de hele community - het kan wel maar dan moet je je echt verdiepen in een van de cli tools (ben er mee bezig geweest maar is me nog niet echt gelukt - niet genoeg geprobeert/gelezen)
bonienl
@shades15 juni 2023 12:46
Snapshots gaat komen in een latere versie van Unraid
i-chat
@shades15 juni 2023 15:44
er gaat alleen configuratie naar de usb stick verder is het in principe read only, de configuratie van plugins gaan in principe ook gewoon naar je plugin-data folder, op een HP GEN 8 zoals @NEO256 graag wil zou ik het ongeveer zo inrichten.

USB stick voor unraid (je kunt trouwens een trial gebruiken om te testen of het is wat je ermee wil die werkt dacht ik 60 dagen zonder limits.

de 4 sata drives in je hotswap gebruiken voor 3x data 1x partity,
de 1 sata -> odd drive to ssd gebruik je dan voor een sata ssd die je kunt inzetten voor je plugins (installatie bestanden van plugins),
en dan zou zou ik de pci-e poort als je die hebt gebruiken voor een pci-e 2 nvme adaptor voor een unraid-write-cache, of een zfs-cache ik denk dat je dan het maximale uit je hardware moet kunnen halen. gezien de disk-count zit je dan ook netjes in de basic licentie.
shades @i-chat16 juni 2023 09:28
er gaat alleen configuratie naar de usb stick verder is het in principe read only, de configuratie van plugins gaan in principe ook gewoon naar je plugin-data folder
Settings van de plugins (en de plugins) staan gewoon op de stick (/boot/config/plugins) - net zitten checken. Zelfs je docker configs staan op de stick (/boot/config/plugins/dockerMan). de /mnt/user/appdata wordt voor de docker-volumes gebruikt en staan bijvoorkeur op een ssd cachepool. Zelfde geld voor /mnt/user/domain (standaard lokatie voor vm's, echter heb ik die op dit moment op /mnt/disks/some-ssd-disk staan, een ssd unassigned disk, maar zou eigenlijk ook naar de cache-pool moeten. Ik had verwacht dat de configs van de vm's ook ergens in /boot/config (/boot is dus de usbstick) zouden staan maar die kan ik überhaupt niet vinden. Apart..
THM0 @NEO25615 juni 2023 12:30
Unraid boot alleen vanaf een USB stick. Dus dat probleem heb je niet qua boot drive. En je moet geen hardware RAID maken, gewoon JBOD en Unraid de disks laten managen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door THM0 op 22 juli 2024 14:08]

Cybergamer @THM015 juni 2023 23:06
Dit klinkt wel een stukje flexibeler dan TrueNAS. Ik wil een extra schijf gaan inprikken voor storage expansion, maar blijkbaar lukt dat niet met de pool die ik nu in TrueNAS heb zitten.
alex3305
@NEO25615 juni 2023 12:54
Heb je eventueel wat tips?
Gewoon ermee starten. Het draait van USB dus je kunt sowieso eens rondkijken voordat je een destructieve actie zoals formatteren uitvoert. Aldus AlexTechTips ;). Ik ben het letterlijk dronken na een feestje een keer uit gaan proberen en had de volgende dag geen spijt. Dat was denk ik mijn ultieme Ballmer Peak.

Overigens draai ik unRAID als 'applicatieserver' op een NUC-achtige machine met daarin maar een Celeron J4105 en 16GB RAM. Wel heb ik twee SSD's van elk 1TB voor opslag. Dus al met al ook niet geheel conventioneel voor unRAID. Echter draai ik op die aardappel wel zo'n 20 containers en Home Assistant in een VM. En dat werkt. Dat is ook de reden dat ik het zo graag adviseer. Het werkt namelijk gewoon.
blorf @alex330515 juni 2023 14:01
Wat is dat model precies? Ze hebben een proprietary kernel, als ik het goed heb. Presteert het ook beter dan andere ZFS of Btrfs host systemen?
Ik gebruik op het moment een partij oude schijven in een FreeBSD raidz2 pool. Nu maxed out RAM 32GB. De load-limiet ligt nu naar mijn idee bij de Asmedia SATA controllers...
alex3305
@blorf15 juni 2023 14:48
Wat is dat model precies?
Sorry, ik begrijp deze vraag niet helemaal.
Presteert het ook beter dan andere ZFS of Btrfs host systemen?
Ik heb werkelijk geen idee. Sowieso gebruik ik zowel ZFS of btrfs niet en ik heb geen vergelijkingsmateriaal.
Ik gebruik op het moment een partij oude schijven in een FreeBSD raidz2 pool. Nu maxed out RAM 32GB. De load-limiet ligt nu naar mijn idee bij de Asmedia SATA controllers...
Zoals ik in een andere reactie ook al schreef draai ik mijn systeem (een NUC like) momenteel op een Intel Celeron J4105. Dat is geen bijzonder snelle processor. Daarnaast heb ik geen behoefte aan pariteit, omdat ik daar simpelweg geen plek voor heb. En ik denk dat onze usecases ook te ver uit elkaar liggen om daar iets zinnigs over te kunnen zeggen.

Wel vind ik unRAID erg eenvoudig in gebruik. Dat vind ik ook erg belangrijk. Dus wanneer er bijvoorbeeld een container platgaat, ik dit gewoon vanaf mijn telefoon vanaf de bank kan oplossen. Hiervoor draaide ik headless Debian, waar dat niet zonder meer mogelijk was. BSD heb ik nooit naar gekeken omdat Plex hardware transcoding daar niet (meer) ondersteund wordt.
blorf @alex330515 juni 2023 18:54
Was aan Hollowgamer bedoeld.
Jazco2nd @HollowGamer15 juni 2023 12:17
Have a look:
https://github.com/zilexa/Homeserver
A tot Z guide obv officiele Arch Wiki en best practices om je server op te zetten. Wel obv BTRFS. Lekker simpel.
scsirob @Jazco2nd15 juni 2023 14:20
Dat ziet er veelbelovend uit! Ik heb net een NAS moederbordje besteld dat hier waarschijnlijk wel raad mee weet.
Ik twijfelde tussen TrueNAS en Unraid, dit is zeker optie drie.
Jazco2nd @scsirob15 juni 2023 14:25
Mooi!
Zie ook het forumtopic: Het grote zuinige server topic - deel 3, daar was ik begonnen paar jaar geleden. Met heel weinig Linux kennis..
patviev @Jazco2nd15 juni 2023 16:51
Ziet er leuk uit! Waarom heb je gekozen voor Manjaro in plaats van Arch?
Jazco2nd @patviev15 juni 2023 20:21
Er is geen "in plaats van" Arch. Arch moet je volledig manueel opzetten. Dat is veel werk, en heel erg veel uitzoekwerk.
Vergelijk het met een auto leasen versus een auto zelf in elkaar zetten..

Manjaro is juist out-of-the-box al ready to go. Daar zou ik echt maanden mee bezig zijn als ik voor Arch ging. Verder is het Arch based, daardoor heb je hele goede documentatie (waar Ubuntu jaloers op kan zijn, want hoewel daar veel over geschreven is/wordt is dat meestal van lage kwaliteit, outdated of gewoon niet een best practice).

Ik gebruikte trouwens eerst Ubuntu Budgie. De overstap naar Manjaro was echt een enorme verademing en versimpeling.

Ik gebruik Manjaro ook op mijn prive laptop en de laptops en miniPCs bij ouders. Ik vind het heerlijk werken (veeeeel relaxter dan Windows en Mac, beide voor werk in gebruik). Mijn post install script voor dat soort gebruik, pas ik trouwens zelfs toe op mijn server:
https://github.com/zilexa/manjaro-gnome-post-install
Zodat alle devices gewoon volledig uniform zijn.

Als ik nu opnieuw zou beginnen aan de server guide en aan het prep-server script om direct up en running te zijn, zou ik waarschijnlijk microOS kiezen (recent hernoemt naar OpenSuse Aeon).

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jazco2nd op 22 juli 2024 14:08]

shades @HollowGamer15 juni 2023 12:27
lol - lekker kortzichtig.

Unraid zelf is soort van gesloten, maar aan de andere kant zeer open v.w.b. toevoegen functionaliteit - plugins haken direct in op unraid terwijl je met dockers en vm's dit nog verder kan uitbreiden.

En hoezo zfs of btrfs - beide zitten er in. Sterker nog - je cachepools zijn standaard btrfs.

Unraid is trouwens op basis van slack - ook geen onbekende

Ik denk dat je het event hebt bekeken en hebt gedacht - was een suffe interface en het weer in een hoek heb gegooid - waar qnap, freenas etc en gelikte interface hebben heeft unraid dat niet zo - maar waarom moet dat tegenwoordig? zie verder het commentaar van @alex3305
HollowGamer @shades15 juni 2023 13:06
Helemaal niet waar, ik heb juist sterk overwogen om naar Unraid over te stappen. :)
De interface maakt mij ook niet heel veel uit, als het maar werkt en overzichtelijk is.

Voor mij was destijds de reden het niet te gebruiken, omdat ik een opensource model prefereer.
Ik weet dat dit niet helemaal kan, maar ik heb bijvoorbeeld liever de controle over wat ik installeer en ook hoe het in elkaar zit (ben zelf developer).

Begrijp mij goed, ik heb niets tegen closed source, gebruik bijvoorbeeld Synology voor mijn backups, maar er waren een aantal redenen om voor iets anders te kiezen:
- Ik gebruikte destijds ZFS, niet geheel hetzelfde, maar je kunt daarmee ook een grote pool aanmaken. Het voordeel was voor mij dat bestaande media kon meenemen en dat ik het een erg betrouwbaar FS
vind. Ook features als encryption, NFS/SMB, compressie, zitten er allemaal in. Unraid heeft nu pas ZFS ondersteuning.
- Hoewel ik het concept van Unraid begrijp, was er voor mij niet veel verschil. Ik maakte al backups naar een andere machine (nu Synology ervoor gekocht), dus als een schijf begon te piepen, dan kon ik gewoon een zfs replace uitvoeren en vanaf de backups restoren. De data was ook niet super cruciaal, als ik een paar dagen achterliep was dat geen probleem (series, movies, etc.).
- Tegenwoordig gebruik ik Btrfs als grote pool, en ook dat loopt soepel tegenwoordig. Niet alles wat ZFS heeft, maar voor wat het moet doen, is het prima.
- Ik gebruik buiten Docker, ook veel Flatpaks en podman.

[Reactie gewijzigd door HollowGamer op 22 juli 2024 14:08]

LOTG @HollowGamer15 juni 2023 14:40
Het enige wat mij er van weerhoud is de stomme USB stick requirement. Ik kan in mijn setup niet permanent een USB stick er in laten steken, en dan heb je gewoon pech. Zelfs met een geritualiseerde opstelling moet er een fysieke USB stick aanwezig zijn in de VM.

Slaat nergens op.
i-chat
@LOTG15 juni 2023 15:58
gewooon uit pure intresse wat heb jij voor een systeem dat je zoiets : https://www.google.com/ac...GsQ9aACKAB6BAgEEDo&adurl= niet kunt gebruiken met welke stick dan ook. even los nog van het feit dat er ook meer dan genoeg stikjes zijn die zo klein zijn dat ze in principe niet uitsteken.

de reden om usb sticks te gebruiken is omdat die een UID hebben, er is dus iets fysieks waar je licentie aangekoppelt is dat niet meteen ook het upgraden van je hardware limiteert, ik had een keer een podcast geluisterd waarin een dev het uitlegde als... "we hebben ooit overwogen de windows manier te kiezen maar we willen onze gebruikers nie naaien door iedere keer een nieuwe licentie te laten kopen als ze een wat snellere cpu in hun server willen

als alternatief zou je een always online (drm achtige) oplossing kunnen kiezen zoals bijvoorbeeld zentyal en univention (ook linux apliences) dat doen. zelf heb ik dan liever een usbstick.

misschien zou ik voorstander zijn van een meer licentie-sleutel oplossing waarbij je usbstick dus enkel de KEY bevat en je systeem wel gewoon op een bootdrive staat. of van een mirror kan booten voor extra stabiliteit. maar buiten dat denk ik dat ze vooralsnog de juiste kant uit denken.
i-chat
@HollowGamer15 juni 2023 12:26
ik snap niet zo goed wat je bedoeld met gesloten model.

unraid biedt denk ik vooral een makkelijke interface om iets gedaan te krijgen, (beheren van opslag)
nu weten we met zijn allen denk ik wel hoe meer functies of mogelijkheden je hebt hoe lastiger het wordt dat nog een goede gui te proppen op een manier dat mensen het begrijpen.

dus door het makkelijk te maken beperk je mensen in een bepaalde stroming, dat geldt zelfs voor truenas.
kijk voor de grap eens naar het gratis truenas scale en je ziet bijna een 1-1 copie van unraid voordeel die is wel gratis. maar unraid bestaat al wel een tijdje langer dus vandaar dat ik er een licentie voor heb.. of ik die voor mijn volgende project ga gebruiken weet ik nog niet.. truenas scale ziet er ook wel heel goed uit.
alex3305
15 juni 2023 11:50
Ik ben heel erg benieuwd naar de storage veranderingen. Ik draai een all SSD installatie en zie hier nog niet direct verbeteringen voor mijn systeem inzitten. Dat vind ik wel erg jammer. Misschien dat ik dus nog even de kat uit de boom kijk.
bonienl
@alex330515 juni 2023 12:09
Unraid 6.12 ondersteunt nu auto-trim en data-compressie voor SSD pools. Dit zijn opties die je aan of uit kan zetten in de configuratie van de desbetreffende pool(s).
alex3305
@bonienl15 juni 2023 13:16
Mijn SSD's zitten niet in de array maren zijn/waren pool devices. Zojuist heb ik de update uitgevoerd en ik zag dat Autotrim netjes aan staat. Verder was de initiële boottijd wat langer, maar misschien was ik ook gewoon te ongeduldig. Verder lijkt de update perfect te zijn verlopen.
Crazy4ever 15 juni 2023 11:38
Ikzelf ben superblij met Unraid, ik heb redelijk wat systemen getest zoals om Docker + Data te hosten, en uiteindelijk ben ik toch bij Unraid uitgekomen. Geen gezeur met verschillende problemen, Unraid werkt gewoon super stabiel

Ik zal vanavond even in de update duiken om te zien wat het Primary storage en Secondary storage precies inhoud, en of dit mijn huidige setup raakt en er aanpassingen gedaan moeten worden.

Al met al een goede aankoop geweest.
bonienl
@Crazy4ever15 juni 2023 12:04
De presentatie van de opslagmogelijkheden is veranderd in Unraid 6.12, maar de functionaliteit is nog steeds dezelfde. Alles blijft werken als voorheen.
Kaastosti 15 juni 2023 11:52
Draai nu al een paar jaar Unraid, nog steeds best tevreden over :)

In de zoektocht naar een OS dat goed als server draait en zelf al veel voor je regelt kwam ik hierop uit. Het is wat meer werk dan een Synology (of ander kant-en-klaar merk) NAS te kopen, maar je bent dan ook flexibeler.

Alles zo geregeld, bij bugs (meestal in docker containers) een actieve community die goed helpt, heel prettig. Wellicht juist omdat het net even een tikje technischer is, vind je vooral veel mensen die inhoudelijk al best wat weten en zelf aan de slag gaan voor er vragen gesteld worden. Eigenlijk zoals tweakers ooit was ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Kaastosti op 22 juli 2024 14:08]

TheVMaster Moderator WOS 15 juni 2023 12:21
Ook hier al meer dan een jaar Unraid draaien, draaide de RC van 6.12 al een tijdje. Draait super stabiel en snap niet waarom ik niet eerder ben overgestapt van m'n Synolgoy naar Unraid. Veel flexibeler en veel meer mogelijkheden om Docker / VM's te kunnen draaien.
netmeester 15 juni 2023 15:17
Vroeger veel gebruikt. Toen zaten ze nog op Slackware, geen idee waar het nu op draait. Aangezien ik mijn NAS voornamelijk voor media gebruik, vond ik SnapRAID net zo handig. Die kun je op een meer gangbaar OS dan Slackware installeren, en je schijven gaan bij SnapRAID eerder in standby omdat de parity niet realtime berekend wordt (wat ook weer een nadeel kan zijn).

Grote voordeel van UnRAID: als een disk uitvalt, kun je de data van die 'verdwenen' drive live benaderen - bij SnapRAID moet je eerst de drive vervangen en rebuilden. Daarbij heeft UnRAID meer features.
Nadeel UnRAID: die klote-USB-stick die een keer kapot gaat (waar ze overigens niet moeilijk over doen).
AvWijk 15 juni 2023 15:41
Waarom voor Unraid betalen als je ook TrueNAS Scale kan gebruiken? Ben benieuwd welke ervaringen mensen met die 2 hebben.
faxityy @AvWijk15 juni 2023 20:33
Voor mij was truenas scale redelijk straightforward een no-go omdat het kubernetes gebruikt (of vroeger gebruikte?) voor containers. Dat is gewoon te complex voor een homelab.
AvWijk @faxityy15 juni 2023 22:32
Wat gebruikt unraid dan precies? als je gewoon een vm wil draaien..
okkies @AvWijk21 juni 2023 22:19
ik heb truenas scale een tijdje geprobeerd.
het kan geloof ik veel, ihet voelde alsof ik een hele studie moest volgen om een beetje op gang te komen.
je hebt geen docker maar jails...
zfs pools, je kan een cache schijf toevoegen maar het is niet aan te raden...
Leuk om uit te zoeken, maar ik heb maar beperkt de tijd

toen een keer unraid geinstalleerd.
dockers; een simpele docker store waar ik op install click
vm's binnen enkele seconde heb ik een VM up and running.
daarna was het ook een leuke bijkomstigheid om vrij makkelijk mn gpu to forwarden naar een VM en mn gamepc een nas te maken. sterker nog ik had voor iedere usecase een virtuele machine, studie, werk. mac om te kutten. (nu niet meer aan te raden met deze stroomkosten :P)
Ook nog een periode gehad dat ik uit protest mn werk laptop heb gecloond omdat hij zo rete traag was! :P

ja het kost wel 70 euro ofzo..?
tja dan maar een paar happymeals minder per jaar....
mati1983 15 juni 2023 15:41
Ik draai zelf een paar speeltuin-servertjes op Unraid en naar volle tevredenheid. Vooral voor opslag is het ideaal. Redunancy én de flexibiliteit om te pas en te onpas disken toe te voegen van welke grootte je maar wilt (mits niet groter dan de parity disk).

Voor een gemiddelde hobbyist (al dan niet met beperkte kennis) waar 'veilig' voor je data veilig genoeg is en geen mega-performance nodig is, vind ik Unraid echt fantastisch.
winwiz 15 juni 2023 20:44
Een van de grootste voordelen vind ik persoonlijk dat als je data van je array trekt alleen die disk op spint waar de data op staat. Ik heb bijvoorbeeld mijn hele media collectie aan films en series er op staan en als ik een aflevering ga kijken spint er maar 1 disk op. De rest van de tijd staat de boel op standby en dat scheelt als gauw 70-80 watt met 14 disks. Buiten het stroomgebruik scheelt het ook enorm in warmte opbouw in de case en kan de koeling grotendeels onhoorbaar zijn.

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