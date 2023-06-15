Versie 23.4.2 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar er zijn ook downloads voor Windows en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT-videoframework. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:
Kdenlive 23.04.2 released
Kdenlive 23.04.2 brings several bug fixes and enhancements to improve the stability of Timelines Sequences. Among the bug fixes, we addressed a freeze that occurred when encountering a duplicate sequence, sequence creation from selection, and re-enabling of sequence thumbnails. Other notable fixes include addressing problems with dragging clips in the timeline causing out-of-view scrolling, a crash when pasting subtitles in a timeline sequence without subtitles and timeline focus problems.
Furthermore, there are enhancements to our subtitling engines Vosk and Whisper and resolved issues related to project archiving, subtitle file display, motion tracker, color wheel resetting issue and scaled rendering. Sysadmin news: as some of you may have perceived our website’s commenting system has been integrated to the new KDE forum. So please leave your comments and feedback there.
Full log
- Fix freeze on duplicate sequence. Commit. See bug #470465
- Get rid of mocking in some more tests. Commit.
- Re-enable timeline sequence thumbnails. Commit.
- Fix tests. Commit.
- Nesting: refactor timeline sequence open/close, add tests. Commit.
- Display default folder for VOSK models in settings page when no custom folder is set. Commit.
- Fix closing sequence in reopened project losing all recent changes. Commit.
- Fix crash pasting subtitle in a timeline sequence without subtitles. Commit.
- Fix dragging clip in timeline can cause out of view scrolling. Commit.
- Fix motion tracker not working on rotated clips or clip with distort effects. Commit.
- Fix import clip on single click in Media Browser. Commit.
- Fix focus issue after switching from fullscreen monitor. Commit.
- Cleaner version of previous patch. Commit.
- Fix multiple guides export. Commit. Fixes bug #469435
- Fix color wheel resetting color on mouse wheel. Commit. See bug #470005
- Minor UI adjustments to timeline ruler. Commit.
- Use better option for Media Browser. Commit.
- Drop timeline zoom whatsthis (it interferes with zoom shortcut (Shift+Ctrl++). Commit.
- Merge !399 with a few fixes (whisper disable FP16 on GTX 16xx). Commit.
- Don’t allow archiving unsaved project, show subtitle files in archive widget and project files list. Commit.
- Fix scaled rendering. Commit.
- Titler: shadow should include text outline. Commit.
- Thumbnailer: ensure producer is valid, don’t seek past clip end. Commit.
- Fix create sequence from selection resulting in incorrect clip length. Commit.
- Don’t trigger producer reinsert multiple times on change. Commit.