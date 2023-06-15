Blackmagic Design heeft de vierde bètarelease van DaVinci Resolve versie 18.5 uitgebracht. DaVinci Resolve is een videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, macOS en Linux. Het is beschikbaar in de gratis DaVinci Resolve-uitvoering en de betaalde DaVinci Resolve Studio, die over extra functionaliteit beschikt, zoals de mogelijkheid om in hogere resoluties en frames per second te werken en de mogelijkheid om van extra grafische processoren en OpenFX-plug-ins gebruik te maken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in DaVinci Resolve 18.5 b4 Support for Blackmagic RAW SDK 3.2.

Support for shadows for USD lights in Fusion.

Support for encoding interlaced FFV1 clips.

Support for transcribing to traditional and simplified Mandarin in Studio.

Addressed an issue with remote monitoring vertical video resolutions in Studio.

Addressed an issue with adding audio renders from external audio processes in Macs in Studio.

Addressed an issue with H.265 renders for some Windows Intel systems in Studio.

Addressed incorrect activation of audio meters when generating captions in Studio.

Disabled subtitle captions are now correctly ignored on export.

Addressed an issue with changing custom subtitle parameters in inspector.

Addressed incorrect subtitle padding when text is anchored left or right.

Addressed incorrect duration display for media marker overlays.

Addressed issues with Fusion tracker overlays in the edit viewer.

Addressed an aliasing issue in Ribbon 3D and other tools.

Addressed a crash when displaying clip handles in the color page.

Addressed an issue where dragged nodes from stills showing incorrect color tools.

Addressed issues with shine removal in Resolve FX Face Refinement in Studio.

Addressed voice isolation leaking room tone in some scenarios in Studio.

Addressed dialog leveler artifacts on AAC clips in Apple silicon.

Snap latch is correctly updated when fader snap is changed from the audio editor.

Addressed a color issue with DCP renders in Apple silicon.

Addressed a timing issue when rendering embedded CEA-608 captions.

Multiple scripting API improvements for track and timeline management. Support to add, delete, enable and lock timeline tracks. Support to delete and link timeline clips. Support to specify target track and record frame to add clips to timeline. Support to specify record frame to create timeline from media pool clips.

General performance and stability improvements.