Nextcloud logo (75 pix) Versie 25 van Nextcloud is enige tijd geleden verschenen. Met Nextcloud is het mogelijk om in eigen beheer cloudopslag te draaien. Het is ontstaan als een fork van ownCloud nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars wegens een conflict daar zijn vertrokken. Alle onderdelen, inclusief de enterprisefunctionaliteit, worden als open source aangeboden en het verdienmodel is gelijk aan wat Red Hat doet, namelijk het leveren van betaalde ondersteuning aan grote klanten. In versie 25 treffen we onder meer Nextcloud Hub 3 en een nieuw uiterlijk aan.

Announcing Nextcloud Hub 3

Today’s a very important day in the world of Nextcloud. As we kick-off our first in-person Conference since 2020, we have the privilege of sharing our latest release with you. Nextcloud Hub 3 has a major focus on digital well-being. Many of us spend countless hours in front of our computers, so it’s vital we feel good and have fun doing it. That’s why we are introducing a brand new design to the Nextcloud interface. Think fresh, accessible, and personalized. A new era of your Nextcloud interface.

Brand new design

Our design always followed three principles. Focus on content, ease of use, and great accessibility. For this refresh, we added a fourth: make it your own. Here’s what’s new:

  1. Personalization. You could already pick a personalized background for the dashboard. But now, your new background of choice is visible in all your apps! It’s subtly in the background so you’re not distracted while still providing a theme and atmosphere that fits best for your working style.
  2. Universal access is very important to us. We strive to follow today’s web standards and make sure everything is usable for everyone. We provide mouseless options, assistive software such as screenreaders, light and dark modes, keyboard shortcuts, and a font for people with dyslexia.

All you have to do to create your own personlized Nextcloud is select the “Appearance and accessibility” option under your icon on the top right hand side of your Nextcloud.

Photos 2.0

To many people, photos are some of the most important data. They carry memories, hold deeper meaning, and allow us to share our lives with family and friends. Where photos used to be personal, and kept in photo albums, these days our photos are ‘floating in the cloud’, under control of big tech firms and their photo management software. With AI looking through it, analysing and checking. We think we all deserve better.

For that reason, we want to provide you with the best photo management experience possible, without compromising any of your security. Unlike closed and proprietary platforms’ photo apps, your photos won’t be surveilled or accessible to third parties. And yet it gives a wonderful experience! Let’s see what is new and improved in Photos 2.0.

  1. New tile view for all your photos
    The new tile view is modern, intuitive, and appealing to the eye. Plus, there’s a huge performance improvement to make your experience quick and easy to use.
  2. Photo Albums with Sharing Options
    Highly desired by our community is having the ability to create photo albums. Now you can have all your photos from a trip, party, or season in one place. Futhermore, you can share the album with others using a public link so they can add their photos too.
  3. Built-in Photo Uploader
    Upload your local photos directly from the Photos App! Now any photos on your device can be easily uploaded, stored, and organized.
  4. Photo Editor
    Photo editing is now simpler than ever. Nextcloud’s new built-in photo editor includes all the features, filters, and common edit operations you need to create a stunning image!
  5. AI-powered automatic face and object recognition
    Nextcloud Photos will automatically tag photos, recognizing cars, trees, food and more. But not just objects – also faces! It will group them in the People tab and allow you to name them. Then, you will be able to search for pictures of cars or your favorite people! Object and face recognition uses a neural network that runs on the server, so rest assured it does not send any data to third parties.
Nextcloud Talk improvements

The Nextcloud Talk experience has greatly improved in design and accessibility. We have paid particular attention to digital well-being, aiming to help you shield yourself from all digital noise. In your chat messages, pasted links instantly transform into widgets that give a rich view of website links, videos, tasks from Deck cards and more. They’re much nicer to look at and pop out so you won’t miss another link or task again.

In today’s digital reality, there’s countless distractions coming in from all directions, keeping you away from the actual work you need to do. While keeping your mental health in mind, you’re now able to start a call or send messages that do no generate notifications. Send call notifications to the few people you need to talk to in a big group, and not disturb the others.

You can also configure your working hours so colleagues know when they can book meetings with you. Wind down by automatically enabling a do-not-disturb option outside of the working hours you choose. There’s so much more you can do with the new Talk. Be sure to also look out for:

  1. Message expiration
  2. Uploading Nextcloud documents, spreadsheets, presentations and other files directly from your chat bar
  3. Option to create a poll – ask your team how their day is going!
  4. SIP dial-in improvements
  5. More granular chat permissions
Groupware Improvements Mail 2.0

Mail 2.0 debuts a much-improved performance and updated user interface with easily accessible quick actions, mail content preview in the sidebar, a streamlined account setup wizard and integrated support for replying to calendar invitations.

Viewer integration enables users to view attachments without having to save the file or leaving the Mail app. We also introduced out-of-office setting and the signature settings have been improved and now support rich text signatures, including images. Outside of Mail, the calendar app introduces the duplication of events and improved appointment booking page.

Contacts

The Contacts app introduces an organisational chart view. The organisation chart is built automatically from the “manager” property in the address book and shows user name, avatar and job title, plus the reporting organization. The view supports zoom, pan and going back to the view of an individual person by clicking the user avatar.

Performance & Security

Over 30 improvements to the Nextcloud core were made to upscale performance. Most notably, the load of some operations was reduced by 90% or more, adding up to a 20% faster propfind, one of the most common operations. Users will certainly notice that application loading time was reduced by 30%.

With growing concerns about the energy usage of data centres, improving the performance of Nextcloud servers has been a key concern for us. This release once again cuts database load and improves page load by 25-30%.

— Jos Poortvliet, Director Marketing at Nextcloud

Security is incredibly important for Nextcloud users. Without security, you cannot have privacy or compliance! This release comes with improvements to our server-side and end-to-end encryption technologies.

  • Server-side encryption reduced data usage by 33% and introduces support for S3 primary storage and group folders.
  • The end-to-end encryption performance impact was reduced by 75% and key management for users was introduced in the user settings.
  • System administrators can now configure which users and clients are able to use end-to-end encryption.
A Word on mobile Apps

With this release also come major improvements in the mobile and desktop clients, bringing Nextcloud Dashboard widgets to mobile devices. This means Android and iOS users can now add any number of Nextcloud Dashboard widgets to their phone screen, for example:

  • Recently updated status
  • Recently changed or updated files
  • Recent chat messages, emails, notes, and more!

Android also introduces a new image gallery view, while iOS brings unified search, support for file locking, a new PDF viewer and Files view, updated share view and more. The Windows client is introducing thumbnails for virtual files in Windows next to a host of smaller improvements.

Exciting new Integrations

With the aim of improving interoperability with other platforms, Nextcloud works closely with other companies in the collaboration space. This release highlights deeper integrations with:

  • Zimbra → Zimbra chat and email integrated with Nextcloud
  • Cisco Webex → View and edit documents collaboratively while working on Webex
  • NUITEQ Stage → Use a whiteboard for better collaboration during a video call
  • OpenProject → An array of options like linking files and folders with work packages in OpenProject
  • Google Drive → Import your Google calendars, contacts, photos and files into Nextcloud
  • Microsoft OneDrive → Automatically import your OneDrive files into Nextcloud

Plus, with several other integration projects in progress.

Nextcloud screenshot

Versienummer 25.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Nextcloud
Download https://nextcloud.com/install/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 20-10-2022 10:14
31 • submitter: sebati

20-10-2022 • 10:14

31

Submitter: sebati

Bron: Nextcloud

Mich 20 oktober 2022 10:40
Ik heb een oude intel nuc met een ssd en Linux draaien met alleen een snap installatie van nextcloud. Ik synchroniseer mijn mobiele fotos er naar toe en tevens contactpersoon, agenda en mijn podcasts. Werkt perfect en je hebt nooit meer Google nodig.
Anoniem: 150119 @Mich20 oktober 2022 11:35
Tot als die oude nuc eens kapot gaat :-) Hopelijk heb je goeie backups ...
A1AD @Anoniem: 15011920 oktober 2022 13:56
Backups? Die staan op al mijn Nextcloud synced apparaten toch?
Anoniem: 150119 @A1AD20 oktober 2022 14:03
Errm ... volgens mij gaat jouw telefoon toch offloaden ? Of draag jij telkens de volledige capaciteit van je bestanden mee ?
A1AD @Anoniem: 15011921 oktober 2022 15:54
Je gaf aan "als de nuc kapot gaat". Dan heb ik overal nog mijn data.
beerse
@A1AD20 oktober 2022 14:34
Hoe synct dat? automatisch? Dan wordt de 'oeps' ook automatisch gesynct...
En hoe zit net met offline backups?

Bedenk dat niemand ooit een backup nodig heeft. Het is alleen maar de voorbereiding voor een restore of recovery die nodig is: De restore van een bestand wat per ongeluk is overschreven. Of de recovery van een complete machine met een hardware storing.

Daarmee: Zelf zorg ik er af en toe voor dat belangrijke gegevens worden gekopieerd naar offline opslag. Voor recovery bouw ik de machine opnieuw op en restore ik de gegevens vanaf de beschikbare bronnen. Toegegeven: er zijn ook online bronnen omdat best veel ook wel online gesyncd wordt (bedankt syncthing uitvoering: Syncthing)

Terug bij nextcloud: Ooit ben ik begonnen om owncloud te gebruiken als webdav/caldav/carddav/...-server maar we zijn nogal uit elkaar gegroeid.
Jazco2nd
@A1AD20 oktober 2022 21:48
Syncen = meestal inclusief het syncen van delete acties. Je wil je dus juist beschermen met backups, tegen syncen.
Chrispikaan @Jazco2nd21 oktober 2022 16:04
In Syncthing heb je de optie om bestanden die bij een sync gewijzigd of verwijderd zijn in een aparte map voor een X aantal dagen te bewaren. Als je dan per ongeluk al je bestanden verwijderd worden ze nog bewaard in een andere map.
S-1-5-7 @Anoniem: 15011920 oktober 2022 12:30
Dat is met cloudproviders niet anders. Als je data enkel bij één enkele cloudprovider staat loop je ook het risico data te verliezen (bijvoorbeeld doordat je toegang wordt ontzegd)
The Realone @S-1-5-7 20 oktober 2022 13:16
De kans dat "een oude NUC" met wat consumentenhardware zonder redundantie defect raakt is wel even wat groter dan dat handjevol meldingen van mensen die toegang tot hun data kwijt raken.
drocona @S-1-5-7 20 oktober 2022 13:28
Los van dat je gelijk hebt sla je wel het hele punt wat @Anoniem: 150119 probeert te maken over, wat nu net een hele belangrijke is. Jouw vergelijking maakt het punt van Thanis niet ongeldig/incorrect.

Backups zijn belangrijk alleen bij de gemiddelde consument en Tweaker een compleet achtergesteld kindje. Ik snap het best, het is prijzig om goede backups te regelen en het is veel makkelijker om ze gewoon te vergeten en aan de slag te gaan. Want die QNAP/Synology/whatever kost al 800 euro, daar ga je niet nog een tweede bijkopen van 800 euro, terwijl je dat wellicht wel zou moeten als je het zelf goed wil regelen. Mijn zelfbouw server (NAS/iSCSI/NFS/etc) heeft mij 3500 euro gekost en de backup daarvan nog eens rond de 2000 euro om bij iemand anders een server met dezelfde capaciteit neer te zetten.

Om terug te komen op je vergelijking, klopt dat het met cloudproviders ook fout kan gaan, maar het is wel degelijk anders qua risico en kans op falen/data verlies.
Als jij thuis een oud beestje gebruikt met een enkele SSD er in om je data op te zetten is de kans dat je de data kwijt gaat raken echt ontzettend groot. Sterker nog, je kunt in deze situatie beter vragen "Wanneer ga ik mijn data verliezen?" in plaats van "Ga ik mijn data verliezen".
Vergelijk dit met je (premium) cloudprovider, daar is diezelfde kans 0.01%, als het al zo hoog is, dat je de data kwijt bent. Die cloudprovider regelt namelijk wél backups. Overigens zou ik persoonlijk altijd nog een kopie lokaal heben voor de zekerheid. Betreft accounts die afgesloten worden, er zullen steeds meer algoritmes komen die fouten gaan maken of verkeerd geïnterpreteerd kunnen worden. Wederom, zorg gewoon voor een backup, waar je data ook staat.
S-1-5-7 @drocona20 oktober 2022 21:36
Ik heb ook nooit gezegd dat Thanis zijn punt ongeldig/incorrect is. Men doet alleen alsof de cloud het walhalla is, terwijl daar ook risico's aan kleven. Dat die risico's daar over het algemeen minder groot zijn; prima.
Maar iemand die op een NUC Linux draait met daarop Nextcloud snapt wel hoe een computer werkt en dat het maken van een back-up een vereiste is als je om je bestanden geeft. Of ze het doen, is een tweede (en aan hen)
Mich @Anoniem: 15011921 oktober 2022 00:25
@Anoniem: 150119

De backup is mijn telefoon zelf eigenlijk. Ik verwijder de fotos niet op mijn telefoon. De kans dat alle 2 tegelijk kapot of kwijt zijn is klein.

Eens in de zoveel tijd zoek ik alle fotos uit en zet alles in mapjes op mijn laptop en een copy op mijn NAS.
YoMarK @Mich20 oktober 2022 14:28
Ik gebruik het al vanaf OwnCloud 2.0 ofzo, en ben zeer blij met de Photo app 2.0 updates
Ben heel benieuwd hoe het AI detectiesysteem werkt, dat werkt bij Google wel heel mooi.
Sando 20 oktober 2022 12:50
Ik heb een haatliefdeverhouding met Nextcloud. Het is zo log en perpetual beta, maar het is zo handig. Geen enkele van de containers die ik host doet zo lang over een pageview of heeft zo vaak issues. Van 17 tot 25 heb ik twee keer na een update alles kapot gehad. Sommige serieuze bugs staan jaren open, waardoor ik neig te denken dat devs de oplossingen bewust geheim houden in de hoop dat kleine bedrijven of particuliere self-hosters overstappen naar de commerciële hosted versie om NC niet meer te hoeven babysitten. Maar tot nu toe gebruik ik het nog dagelijks als alternatief voor Google contacts/calendar/drive op mijn smartphone.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Sando op 24 juli 2024 21:26]

Jazco2nd
@Sando20 oktober 2022 21:49
Als het je puur om file cloud gaat, kijk dan eens naar FileRun. Retesnel en licht.
Maar niet al die gimmicks en addons.
Tuinhark @Sando20 oktober 2022 23:30
Het lijkt me niet dat ze bij Nextcloud verschillen zullen aanhouden tussen de hosted versie en de on-prem versie van hun software. Goed, dat kun je ook weer niet bewijzen maar ik heb nog geen reden om aan te nemen dat dat het geval is.

Je mag er wat mij betreft van uit gaan dat (in het algemeen met dit soort software) als je problemen ervaart met de on-prem versie, die problemen er ook wel zullen zijn in de hosted versie. Het verschil is natuurlijk dat in de hosted versie, ze je uit de brand helpen bij problemen (want daar betaal je dan voor), terwijl bij de on-prem versie je het zelf mag oplossen. 😉

Disclaimer: ik ben niet op de hoogte van welke deals er zijn in het geval van Nextcloud, welke voorwaarden daaraan zijn verbonden of wat de kosten zijn. Wat ik hiervoor schreef leek me een veilige aanname. 😇

:Y)
sebati 20 oktober 2022 10:32
Gister al geupdate, gezichtsherkenning werk een stuk beter dan met de Recognize App in NC 24. Lijkt wel erg resource intensief, dit nog even verder onderzoeken, lijkt erop dat het overzicht met "Mensen" niet altijd reageert, zeker niet als ik wil dat twee personen worden samengevoegd en de gui om dat te doen niet tevoorschijn komt.
Foto bewerken is een welkome toevoeging!

GUI refresh is weer een mooie verbetering, al was ik wel m'n "branding" kwijt na de upgrade.
BlaBla1973 @sebati20 oktober 2022 11:22
Mag ik vragen hoe je dat hebt gedaan?
Ik kan alleen een update doen van 24.0.5 naar 24.0.6.(unRAID/docker)
Of kan je alleen via 24.0.6 naar 25.0.0?

[Reactie gewijzigd door BlaBla1973 op 24 juli 2024 21:26]

Willempie27 @BlaBla197320 oktober 2022 11:38
Unraid heeft gewoon versie 25.0.0. Misschien even de pakkettenmanager updaten? En heb je wel de official?
Snapcraft loop wel achter en heeft nog versie 24
BlaBla1973 @Willempie2720 oktober 2022 12:05
Ik gebruik niet de officiële op unRAID, maar de Linuxserver versie (deze was niet up to date idd) Maar na updaten van de package, kan ik nog niet naar 25.0.0.
Ben wel naar 24.0.6 gegaan na de update. Zal wel goed komen tzt ;)

Edit: als ik naar het beta kanaal ga in nextcloud, komt wel 25.0.0 naar voren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door BlaBla1973 op 24 juli 2024 21:26]

sebati @BlaBla197320 oktober 2022 11:50
Beide zou moeten kunnen kunnen om naar 25.x te gaan. Voor de (thuis) omgeving die ik nu heb geupdate gebruik ik de VM van Hanson IT en dan kun je update.sh gewoon uitvoeren zodat alle componenten worden bijgewerkt zodra ze in het update kanaal zitten. Klanten laat ik voor nu nog even op 24.x.
luciano2001 20 oktober 2022 10:17
Eindelijk face recognition native ingebouwd in de Photos app. Een zeer welkome aanvulling! De custom plugin die hiervoor reeds beschikbaar is kreeg ik met geen mogelijkheid aan de praat.
mgizmo @luciano200120 oktober 2022 12:42
Nu de details duidelijk krijgen. Synology Photos doet bijv hetzelfde wat hier boven staat, alleen als bij minimaal twee vergelijkbare foto's. En toch vaak alsnog koppelen aan de juiste personen, waarbij Ai dus niet heeel goed werkt.
sebati @mgizmo20 oktober 2022 16:35
Ik denk dat het vergelijkbaar werkt, ik zie allemaal clustertjes foto's die je nog wel "moet" koppelen om ze allemaal onder dezelfde persoon te krijgen. Zit soms ook wel wat bij dat ik denk, waarom die daarbij?! Maar je kunt ze eruit halen en dat wat overblijft dan aan een een bestaande persoon koppelen.
vj_slof 20 oktober 2022 13:39
Een aantal apps zijn nog niet compatible met Nextcloud 25:
  • End-to-End Encryption
  • Ransomware Protection en
  • Brute-force Protection
Als je deze gebruikt dan nog even geduld. Ik ga igg niet zonder End-to-End encryption werken. Ransomware Protection is leuk maar in hoeverre dit ook echt werkt?

Brute-force Protection kan ook wel zonder als je Fail2Ban of iets dergelijks gebruikt.
Jazco2nd
@vj_slof20 oktober 2022 21:51
Klinkt vooral als marketing.

Encryptie voor thuis gebruik snap ik ook niet. Het is een oplossing voor confidentiality, niet per se security.
Iedere aanvaller die toegang tot je encrypted data krijgt kan die data gewoon ook weer encrypten. En dan kan je niks..
Is trouwens hoe de meeste ransomware attackers werken. Die geven echt geen drol om de inhoud van je data of het decrypten daarvan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jazco2nd op 24 juli 2024 21:26]

Omemanti 20 oktober 2022 13:29
heb nextcloud nu een jaar draaien,, uitstekend, alleen de backup/remote backup werkt bij mij voor geen meter.. Fist pass van 500 gb zorgde ervoor dat mn 2TB helemaal volgelopen werd..

ik wacht nog even tot 25.02, ervaring leert dat het nog wel een fout gaat.. :)
rookie no. 1 @Omemanti23 oktober 2022 16:16
Backup functie vanuit Nextcloud zelf? Waar zit die optie?

Ik durf nog niet alles op mijn Nextcloud over te zetten, want full server backup lukt me nog niet (ik wil via gui).
Hydranet 20 oktober 2022 13:39
Het was mij niet eens opgevallen dat er een nieuwere versie was, net even gecheckt maar mijn script die iedere dag draait heeft mijn nextcloud al geüpdatet naar deze versie. :)
willemb2 20 oktober 2022 18:28
Announcing Nextcloud Hub 3
Wat is het nu, versie 25 of 3? Of mis ik een subtiel verschil tussen Nextcloud en Nextcloud Hub. Wordt me niet duidelijk op de website.

Edit: laat maar, het staat er toch: "Hub integrates the four key Nextcloud products Files, Talk, Groupware and Office into a single platform, optimizing the flow of collaboration."

Dus als ik het goed begrijp Nextcloud ≈ SharePoint/OneDrive en Nextcloud Hub ≈ Microsoft 365.

[Reactie gewijzigd door willemb2 op 24 juli 2024 21:26]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

