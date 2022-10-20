De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 102.4.0 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 102 heeft Mozilla onder meer de gebruikersinterface en het adresboek een opfrisbeurt gegeven, is het importeren en exporteren van gebruikersaccounts eenvoudiger gemaakt en is het chat-protocol Matrix toegevoegd. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes Thunderbird will automatically detect and repair OpenPGP key storage corruption caused by using the profile import tool in Thunderbird 102 Fixes POP message download into a large folder (~13000 messages) caused Thunderbird to temporarily freeze

Forwarding messages with special characters in Subject failed on Windows

Links for FileLink attachments were not added when attachment filename contained Unicode characters

Address Book display pane continued to show contacts after deletion

Printing address book did not include all contact details

CardDAV contacts without a Name property did not save to Google Contacts

"Publish Calendar" did not work

Calendar database storage improvements

Incorrectly handled error responses from CalDAV servers sometimes caused events to disappear from calendar

Various visual and UX improvements