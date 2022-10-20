Software-update: Mozilla Thunderbird 102.4.0

Mozilla Thunderbird 60 logo (80 pix) De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 102.4.0 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 102 heeft Mozilla onder meer de gebruikersinterface en het adresboek een opfrisbeurt gegeven, is het importeren en exporteren van gebruikersaccounts eenvoudiger gemaakt en is het chat-protocol Matrix toegevoegd. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes
  • Thunderbird will automatically detect and repair OpenPGP key storage corruption caused by using the profile import tool in Thunderbird 102
Fixes
  • POP message download into a large folder (~13000 messages) caused Thunderbird to temporarily freeze
  • Forwarding messages with special characters in Subject failed on Windows
  • Links for FileLink attachments were not added when attachment filename contained Unicode characters
  • Address Book display pane continued to show contacts after deletion
  • Printing address book did not include all contact details
  • CardDAV contacts without a Name property did not save to Google Contacts
  • "Publish Calendar" did not work
  • Calendar database storage improvements
  • Incorrectly handled error responses from CalDAV servers sometimes caused events to disappear from calendar
  • Various visual and UX improvements

Mozilla Mozilla Thunderbird

Versienummer 102.4.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.thunderbird.net/en-US/thunderbird/all/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

20-10-2022
8 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

20-10-2022 • 14:31

8

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Update-historie

03-06 Mozilla Thunderbird 139.0.1 0
28-05 Mozilla Thunderbird 139.0 6
21-05 Mozilla Thunderbird 138.0.2 1
14-05 Mozilla Thunderbird 138.0.1 0
30-04 Mozilla Thunderbird 138.0 18
16-04 Mozilla Thunderbird 137.0.2 5
02-04 Mozilla Thunderbird 137.0 5
19-03 Mozilla Thunderbird 128.8.1esr 8
19-03 Mozilla Thunderbird 136.0.1 27
06-03 Mozilla Thunderbird 128.8.0esr 11
Meer historie

Reacties (8)

roegje 20 oktober 2022 14:39
Vraag van een nieuwsgierige gebruiker en IT-leek. Waarom is het zo lastig voor Mozilla om de functie te herstellen waarmee je in de software zelf een update doet? Dat zat er vroeger in, en het zit nog steeds in Firefox.
beerse
@roegje20 oktober 2022 14:49
Hoe bedoel je? De updates van thunderbird en firefox gaan bij mij ongeveer zoals zij het aangeven.
Als het over de update/upgrade 91 - 102 gaat: Die is bewust tegengehouden. Volgens mij ook omdat er nogal wat veranderd is onderwater en ook richting de add-ons.
erikmeuk3
@beerse20 oktober 2022 15:59
@roegje bedoelt een knop, die dezelfde versie van de software er op zet?
Dit om een beschadigde versie te herstellen.
roegje @erikmeuk320 oktober 2022 17:06
Inderdaad. De update knop in de software zelf.
erikmeuk3
@roegje21 oktober 2022 10:44
Kan er ook niets over vinden.
Een idee, wat het meest in de buurt komt is deze.
https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1608031

Je zou daar de vraag kunnen stellen, dat je een Refresh wenst zoals in FF
https://support.mozilla.o...eset-add-ons-and-settings
anzaya @roegje20 oktober 2022 14:43
Om de servers minder te belasten.
De updates worden eerst als download op de website aangeboden, daarna pas in de app zelf.

[Reactie gewijzigd door anzaya op 24 juli 2024 20:58]

appollonius333 20 oktober 2022 19:36
Hebben er meer mensen last van, wanneer je bijv.
een Outlook.com mailadres gebruikt in Thunderbird dat het laden van nieuwe mails lang duurt?
Tweaker1958 @appollonius33321 oktober 2022 10:18
Geen last van. Werkt prima. Ben het alleen wel beu dat je bijna elke week moet bijwerken voor fixes.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

