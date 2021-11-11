Er zijn updates van Nextcloud versies 20, 21 en 22 uitgekomen en van versie 23 is de eerste release candidate verschenen. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om in eigen beheer cloudopslag te draaien. Nextcloud is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij ownCloud zijn weggelopen en opnieuw zijn begonnen. Alle onderdelen, inclusief de enterprisefunctionaliteit, worden als open source aangeboden en het verdienmodel is gelijk aan wat Red Hat doet, namelijk het leveren van betaalde ondersteuning voor grote klanten. De updates moeten diverse fouten en beveiligingsproblemen verhelpen en upgraden is dan ook aan te bevelen. De release notes voor alle uitgaven kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

We just made another round of fixes available for our stable releases! Nextcloud 22.2.1, 21.0.6 and 20.0.14 are out, bringing the usual improvements for small problems users found over the last 6 weeks as well as security changes and hardenings. As we always say: stay safe, update!

Besides these minor updates for the stable versions, we also made available some test versions. The first release candidate for the upcoming major release Nextcloud 23 is ready for testing and the Desktop client team made 3.4RC1 available. Go test these releases and report back to us so we can make them rock stable!

There are a little over 70 changes for 22 and 21, and some 40 for 20. Note that, for 20, its lifecycle is quickly nearing its end and it is really time to start updating to 21 or 22! Most server admins have already done so and you don’t want to be caught running unmaintained software with the security risks that that entails! The improvements are all minor fixes and security hardenings. As always we strongly recommend you update to ensure you have a secure and reliable content collaboration platform that respects your digital sovereignty!

Don’t be like the hundreds of organizations that are hacked simply because they took too long to update their infrastructure, like Homerun recently discovered – being one month behind an Apache update cost them significantly in bitcoins and a potential investigation from privacy authorities.

You can find the full change log of fixes and improvements for 22.2.1, 21.0.6 and 20.0.14 on our website.

Note: running web facing software without regular updates is risky. Please stay up to date with Nextcloud releases of both the server and its apps, for the safety of your data! Customers can always count on our upgrade support if needed!