Software-update: Nextcloud 20.0.14 / 21.0.6 / 22.2.1

Nextcloud logo (75 pix) Er zijn updates van Nextcloud versies 20, 21 en 22 uitgekomen en van versie 23 is de eerste release candidate verschenen. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om in eigen beheer cloudopslag te draaien. Nextcloud is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij ownCloud zijn weggelopen en opnieuw zijn begonnen. Alle onderdelen, inclusief de enterprisefunctionaliteit, worden als open source aangeboden en het verdienmodel is gelijk aan wat Red Hat doet, namelijk het leveren van betaalde ondersteuning voor grote klanten. De updates moeten diverse fouten en beveiligingsproblemen verhelpen en upgraden is dan ook aan te bevelen. De release notes voor alle uitgaven kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Keep your data safe: update to 22.2.1, 21.0.6 and 20.0.14 as soon as possible! And 23RC1 is here, help test!

We just made another round of fixes available for our stable releases! Nextcloud 22.2.1, 21.0.6 and 20.0.14 are out, bringing the usual improvements for small problems users found over the last 6 weeks as well as security changes and hardenings. As we always say: stay safe, update!

Get testing!

Besides these minor updates for the stable versions, we also made available some test versions. The first release candidate for the upcoming major release Nextcloud 23 is ready for testing and the Desktop client team made 3.4RC1 available. Go test these releases and report back to us so we can make them rock stable!

Nextcloud 22.2.1, 21.0.6 and 20.0.14: what’s new?

There are a little over 70 changes for 22 and 21, and some 40 for 20. Note that, for 20, its lifecycle is quickly nearing its end and it is really time to start updating to 21 or 22! Most server admins have already done so and you don’t want to be caught running unmaintained software with the security risks that that entails! The improvements are all minor fixes and security hardenings. As always we strongly recommend you update to ensure you have a secure and reliable content collaboration platform that respects your digital sovereignty!

Don’t be like the hundreds of organizations that are hacked simply because they took too long to update their infrastructure, like Homerun recently discovered – being one month behind an Apache update cost them significantly in bitcoins and a potential investigation from privacy authorities.

You can find the full change log of fixes and improvements for 22.2.1, 21.0.6 and 20.0.14 on our website.

Note: running web facing software without regular updates is risky. Please stay up to date with Nextcloud releases of both the server and its apps, for the safety of your data! Customers can always count on our upgrade support if needed!

Nextcloud screenshot
Versienummer 20.0.14 / 21.0.6 / 22.2.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Nextcloud
Download https://nextcloud.com/install/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 11-11-2021 20:54
10 • submitter: Gieltje

11-11-2021 • 20:54

10 Linkedin

Submitter: Gieltje

Bron: Nextcloud

+1GekkePrutser
11 november 2021 21:40
Alle onderdelen, inclusief de enterprisefunctionaliteit, worden als open source aangeboden en het verdienmodel is gelijk aan wat Red Hat doet, namelijk het leveren van betaalde ondersteuning voor grote klanten
Dit is toch niet wat RedHat doet? Naar ik begrijp kan je RHEL niet zelf als consument gratis installeren. NextCloud wel.
+1beerse

@GekkePrutser11 november 2021 22:00
Als je het op dat detail bekijkt heb je tegenwoordig wel gelijk. Al geeft RedHat tegenwoordig wel weer redelijk vrije beta versies door.

RedHat heeft in haar eigen RHEL distributie wat software zitten die ze niet als opensource vrij willen/kunnen/durvern/mogen geven. Daarom is rhel niet vrij verkrijgbaar. Maar wat allemaal wel vrij verkrijgbaar is op basis van opensource, werd tot onlangs als CentOS uitgegeven. En dat was en is nog wel steeds vrij verkrijgbaar. En CentOS is al een aantal jaar ook onderdeel van RedHat. Daarnaast is ook de distributie Fedora onderdeel van RedHat.
+1fre0n
@beerse12 november 2021 02:40
Fedora is meer de cutting edge, met de meest recente en soms experimentele onderdelen erin. CentOS was de meer stable versie, maar hier is nu RockyOS voor in de plaats gekomen
+1teek2
@fre0n12 november 2021 08:29
Wat betreft IBM is Centos Stream er voor in de plaats gekomen. En dan is er nog Alma Linux, die ook de oude centos gedachte in leven probeert te houden, net als Rocky.
+1toro
@beerse12 november 2021 07:44
RHEL kan iedereen downloaden die dat wilt.

Maak een gratis personal developer account en dan mag je RHEL zo gratis downloaden.
https://www.tecmint.com/download-rhel-8-for-free/

Tot niet lang geleden was dit personal account helemaal niet nodig en kon iedereen het gewoon rechtstreeks downloaden van hun FTP servers.
+1saren
@GekkePrutser11 november 2021 21:56
Naar ik begrijp kan je RHEL niet zelf als consument gratis installeren.
Technisch gezien is de source code gewoon vrijgegeven dus kun je weldegelijk de source code compilen en RedHat draaien met wat aanpassingen. Dit is hoe distro's als CentOS (nu niet meer, nu heb je bijvoorbeeld Rocky Linux) in elkaar steken.

Of dat het waard is is een tweede

[Reactie gewijzigd door saren op 11 november 2021 21:58]

+1femmer
@GekkePrutser11 november 2021 21:57
Red Hat stelt wel de sources beschikbaar van rhel waar b.v. rocky linux gebruik van maakt. En tegenwoordig kun je 16 no-cost subscriptions bestellen voor rhel: https://developers.redhat...red-hat-enterprise-linux#
0thijsjek
13 november 2021 07:21
Ik heb via de updater nog geen mogelijkheid om te updaten. Is dit gefaseerd?
0Schuurdeur
@thijsjek14 november 2021 16:32
Meestal wel, vandaag heb ik gewoon kunnen updaten.
0thijsjek
@Schuurdeur14 november 2021 16:36
Ik heb ondertussen op m'n productie vm hem aangeboden gekregen. De test vm nog niet.
De laatste paar updates zijn niet vlekkeloos verlopen en daarom eerst even proef update doen. Zelfde de overige benodigde software.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

