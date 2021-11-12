Versie 5.32 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features Edit book: Add a tool to transform HTML tags based on rules (Tools->Transform HTML).

Allows for making transformations such as changing one html tag to another, deleting tags, wrapping them in another tag, etc. Also available during conversions via the Look & feel->Transform HTML section of the conversion dialog. Driver for the new Tolino Vision 6. Closes tickets: 1949908.

Kobo driver: Add support for the latest firmware released last week.

When picking a random book ensure recently chosen books are not re-selected. Closes tickets: 1948889.

Icon theme chooser dialog: Allow right clicking on a theme to visit its homepage. Bug fixes Amazon metadata download: Add support for more markup variations in amazon's sites that could prevent the fetching of ratings, comments and series metadata for some books.

Google search: Add support for new beta search results page markup that was preventing using cached Google pages to search for Amazon metadata.

PDF Output: Fix the option to preserve cover aspect ratio being ignored when converting comics.

DOCX Input: Sanitize image filenames more strictly to workaround broken EPUB software. Closes tickets: 1950412.

Linux binary: Fix file dialogs not working on Fedora 35 under KDE. Closes tickets: 1950206.

When sending email to the Kindle and PocketBook sync services use ASCII filenames as there have been some reports of issues with non-ASCII filenames with these services. Closes tickets: 1949604.

Book Details: Fix missing copy options on composite columns. Closes tickets: 1950033.

Ask for confirmation when deleting covers from books. New news sources India speaks reddit feed by Vishwas Vasuki