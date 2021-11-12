Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: CudaText 1.148.5

CudaText logo (79 pix)Versie 1.148.5.0 van CudaText is uitgekomen. Deze opensource en crossplatform teksteditor is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, BDS en Solaris. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden die met name voor softwareontwikkelaars interessant is. Het is ontwikkeld in Object Pascal, start snel en door middel van Python add-ons kan de functionaliteit verder worden uitgebreid. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld; hieronder is de changelog van de afgelopen maand te vinden:

Changes in version 1.148.5:

Added:
  • Commands "extend carets: up/down" did not handle going over shorter lines ("caret_after_end":false); now caret column is restored when going long line-> short line-> long line
  • Detect that history-configs are filled with null-bytes, e.g. because of PC reset
  • Menu-dialogs show button "x" to cancel (when system dialog border is off); Command Palette has the caption now
  • Dialog "View / Lexers" has initially selected item
  • Wiki topic https://wiki.freepascal.org/CudaText#Lexers_editing_-_styles_only
  • Wiki topic https://wiki.freepascal.org/CudaText_plugins#Embedded_Editor
  • Wiki topic https://wiki.freepascal.org/CudaText_plugins#Breadcrumbs
Fixed:
  • MacOS: repainting of UI controls on UI-theme selection
  • Pasting of wide _column_ blocks into short lines, with "caret_after_end":false
  • Option "caret_proximity_vert" worked bad with commands "scroll line up/down"
  • Regression in 1.107: option "carets_primitive_column_sel":true caused the regression, column blocks were not copied/pasted as column
  • Regression in 1.148.0.2: wrong tail-of-file saving if file size was decreased
  • Regression in 1.147: crash on BSD-systems on app exiting
  • Windows: NTFS file streams were not preserved on file saving
  • Windows: file-change-notification marked NTFS stream as modified
  • Lexer CSS: fix highlight of @property blocks
  • Lexer JSON: default extension must be 'json'
  • Lexer Markdown: 'YAML front-matter' rule
  • Lexer C++: tokenizing of some operators

Changes in version 1.148.0:

Changes
  • renamed command "ui: toggle find dialog" to "dialog: find: toggle dialog", also changed logic of this command a little
Added:
  • added command "dialog: replace: toggle dialog"
  • improved option "mouse_rt_click_moves_caret", so that right-click over selection never resets that selection
  • show Console error message when required icon filename is missed (in toolbar-theme, in sidebar-theme etc.)
  • Wiki topic https://wiki.freepascal.org/CudaText_plugins#Color_Text
Fixed:
  • command "unindent selection" shrinked selection if it was ended on a non-empty line end

Changes in version 1.147.5:

Added:
  • support Python 3.10
  • option "caret_proximity_vert", which allows to keep caret on the distance from top/bottom edge
  • option "renderer_tweaks", which allows to set width of the 'ellipsis' char
Changes in version 1.147.2:
  • click on empty tab-group area opens a new tab there
Changes
  • removed option "ui_cmdpalette_hide_simple"; all Palette items are visible now; hiding of Palette items is not much needed and give problems with customizing hotkeys
Fixed:
  • regression: "Save as" must change lexer according to the new name
  • huge memory consumption (by code-tree) on HTML/CSS files with huge lines, ie on 'minified' files
  • regression: double-click on UI-tabs empty area didn't work
  • micromap on scrollbar: click on folded position did not unfold it
  • micromap on scrollbar: bad vertical shift, when vertical "scrollbar_arrows" is 'normal' or 'both above'

Changes in version 1.147.0:

Added:
  • before saving history/session file, check that disk free space is >1M, and give a Retry/Cancel messagebox if less
  • option "paste_multiline_at_line_start", to mimic Sublime and VSCode, default is 'false' to not give a regression
  • option "ui_cmdpalette_hide_simple"
  • option "micromap_line_states"
  • command "expand selection to line, up"; before we had only "expand selection to line" which moves down
  • UI tabs drag-drop now works also when dropping on "+" pseudo-tab or on the right empty area
  • macOS version now detects Python 3.10
  • lexer HTML: show block staples
  • lexer CSS: highlight std CSS functions
Fixed:
  • error 'wrong time specification' when file from session was deleted
  • regression: drag-drop of text: wrong selection after drop of whole lines
  • regression: drag-drop of text: missing red drop marker

Changes in version 1.146.2:

Changes
  • command "macros: start recording" was renamed and now it starts+stops the recording; 2 commands "macros: stop recording" and "macros: cancel recording" are deprecated and removed from Command Palette
Added:
  • show red (default color of "markers") editor border when macro is recording
Fixed:
  • blurry UI tabs in Qt5 versions
  • if caret is "non blinking" and "full sized", it's opaque
  • reaction to touchpad scrolling was too slow/ too fast
  • regression: command "focus filter" didn't work
  • crash on pressing Esc in _floating_ side/bottom panel

Changes in version 1.146.0:

Added:
  • Command "add next occurrence of selected word" now wraps at the document end, like in Sublime
  • New command "skip (don't select) next occurrence of selected word"
  • Lexer JS: "auto_fold_comments" works also for JS 'template strings'
Changes:
  • Option "auto_fold_comments": now several comments separated with a blank line, make several fold-ranges
  • Micromap min-mark-height changed from 2px to 4px
  • 'ellipsis' Unicode char now has the full-width
Fixed:
  • Splitted view: caret in view-2 hides if it's in folded range in view-1
  • Project Manager: cannot show dot-files in 'Go to file'
  • Option "ui_one_instance": opening of 2nd app instance with session-file parameter didn't save previous session
  • Picture viewer: redundant mouse-wheel scrolling
  • Lexer YAML: escaping in single-quoted strings

Versienummer 1.148.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website CudaText
Download https://www.fosshub.com/CudaText.html
Bestandsgrootte 13,98MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

12-11-2021 • 08:31

12-11-2021 • 08:31

14 Linkedin

Bron: CudaText

Reacties (14)

-Moderatie-faq
-114014+110+20+30Ongemodereerd3
Wijzig sortering
+1beerse
12 november 2021 08:34
Een opensource project dat is geschreven in object-pascal, dat hoor je niet veel. Wordt pascal (in welke versie/variant dan ook) nog gebruikt in het onderwijs zoals dat 'vroegâh' werd gebruikt?
+1GoldenLeafBird
@beerse12 november 2021 09:28
Bij werktuigbouwkunde in Delft is het destijds in 2014(?) uitgefaseerd en vervangen door C++.
+1downtime
@GoldenLeafBird12 november 2021 10:21
Aparte keuze. Je zou verwachten dat Java (of eventueel C#) meer voor de hand ligt als onderwijstaal dan C++. Zeker als je vanaf Pascal komt.
+1GeroldM
@downtime12 november 2021 10:26
Pascal staat nog altijd default aangevinkt wanneer je RAD Studio (Embarcadero) installeert.

Misschien is het toch populairder dan je denkt. Al zou ik zelf niet weten waarom.
+1downtime
@GeroldM12 november 2021 10:53
Niet zo vreemd. RAD Studio richt zich op de (grote) installed base van Delphi-developers die vast zitten aan Delphi (en dus Object Pascal) voor hun legacy applicaties. Het is niche maar schijnbaar kunnen ze er bij Embarcadero hun boterham mee verdienen.
+1TheVivaldi
@GeroldM12 november 2021 12:28
Wat is er dan mis met Object Pascal (ouderdom telt niet mee, want o.a. C++ en Python zijn ook niet meer zo nieuw)?

[Reactie gewijzigd door TheVivaldi op 12 november 2021 12:29]

0The Third Man
@TheVivaldi14 november 2021 09:40
Er is niks mis mee, maar als het verder weinig toegepast wordt is vaak niet de handigste taal om te blijven gebruiken.
0TheVivaldi
@The Third Man14 november 2021 11:42
Je moet toch gewoon gebruiken wat je fijn vindt? Maakt niet uit of het populair is of niet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door TheVivaldi op 14 november 2021 11:43]

0The Third Man
@TheVivaldi14 november 2021 11:46
Wat handig is en wat je moet doen zijn niet dezelfde begrippen.
+1GoldenLeafBird
@downtime12 november 2021 10:47
Valt mee. Pascal werd specifiek gegeven vanwege een mechatronica vak waarbij een integratie tussen sensoren, actuatoren en een computer gebouwd werd.
Dat vak, het studiemateriaal, en de hardware waren al archaïsch indertijd. Om met de tijd mee te gaan is dat vervangen door een vak waar Arduinos gebruikt worden. Door die keuze is Pascal effectief vervangen door C++.

Daarnaast worden ook Python en Matlab gegeven, dus het is niet enkel C++.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GoldenLeafBird op 12 november 2021 10:49]

0downtime
@GoldenLeafBird12 november 2021 10:58
Ja, dat verklaart het, dan snap ik het wel.
+1foxhunt
12 november 2021 11:03
Ik ken deze eigenlijk niet, wel geinig dat het via python uit te breiden is, maar
weet iemand of dit meerwaarde heeft ten opzichte van iets als vistual studio code?
+1beerse
@foxhunt12 november 2021 18:00
Deze is vrij bruikbaar (want gpl). Als je in de doelgroep zit: "Eet het en je weet het.": Kijk of het in jou situatie meerwaarde heeft. Zelf ben ik niet meer zo'n programmeur en meer systeembeheerder die nog wel eens een scriptje schrijft. Op het microsoft platform mis ik dan vi, onder linux mis ik notepad++. :-)
+1Jerie
@beerse12 november 2021 19:03
Oplossing: ST met Vi mode }>

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

