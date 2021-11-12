Versie 1.148.5.0 van CudaText is uitgekomen. Deze opensource en crossplatform teksteditor is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, BDS en Solaris. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden die met name voor softwareontwikkelaars interessant is. Het is ontwikkeld in Object Pascal, start snel en door middel van Python add-ons kan de functionaliteit verder worden uitgebreid. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld; hieronder is de changelog van de afgelopen maand te vinden:

Changes in version 1.148.5: Added: Commands "extend carets: up/down" did not handle going over shorter lines ("caret_after_end":false); now caret column is restored when going long line-> short line-> long line

Detect that history-configs are filled with null-bytes, e.g. because of PC reset

Menu-dialogs show button "x" to cancel (when system dialog border is off); Command Palette has the caption now

Dialog "View / Lexers" has initially selected item

Wiki topic https://wiki.freepascal.org/CudaText#Lexers_editing_-_styles_only

Wiki topic https://wiki.freepascal.org/CudaText_plugins#Embedded_Editor

Wiki topic https://wiki.freepascal.org/CudaText_plugins#Breadcrumbs Fixed: MacOS: repainting of UI controls on UI-theme selection

Pasting of wide _column_ blocks into short lines, with "caret_after_end":false

Option "caret_proximity_vert" worked bad with commands "scroll line up/down"

Regression in 1.107: option "carets_primitive_column_sel":true caused the regression, column blocks were not copied/pasted as column

Regression in 1.148.0.2: wrong tail-of-file saving if file size was decreased

Regression in 1.147: crash on BSD-systems on app exiting

Windows: NTFS file streams were not preserved on file saving

Windows: file-change-notification marked NTFS stream as modified

Lexer CSS: fix highlight of @property blocks

Lexer JSON: default extension must be 'json'

Lexer Markdown: 'YAML front-matter' rule

Lexer C++: tokenizing of some operators Changes in version 1.148.0: Changes renamed command "ui: toggle find dialog" to "dialog: find: toggle dialog", also changed logic of this command a little Added: added command "dialog: replace: toggle dialog"

improved option "mouse_rt_click_moves_caret", so that right-click over selection never resets that selection

show Console error message when required icon filename is missed (in toolbar-theme, in sidebar-theme etc.)

Wiki topic https://wiki.freepascal.org/CudaText_plugins#Color_Text Fixed: command "unindent selection" shrinked selection if it was ended on a non-empty line end Changes in version 1.147.5: Added: support Python 3.10

option "caret_proximity_vert", which allows to keep caret on the distance from top/bottom edge

option "renderer_tweaks", which allows to set width of the 'ellipsis' char Changes in version 1.147.2: click on empty tab-group area opens a new tab there Changes removed option "ui_cmdpalette_hide_simple"; all Palette items are visible now; hiding of Palette items is not much needed and give problems with customizing hotkeys Fixed: regression: "Save as" must change lexer according to the new name

huge memory consumption (by code-tree) on HTML/CSS files with huge lines, ie on 'minified' files

regression: double-click on UI-tabs empty area didn't work

micromap on scrollbar: click on folded position did not unfold it

micromap on scrollbar: bad vertical shift, when vertical "scrollbar_arrows" is 'normal' or 'both above' Changes in version 1.147.0: Added: before saving history/session file, check that disk free space is >1M, and give a Retry/Cancel messagebox if less

option "paste_multiline_at_line_start", to mimic Sublime and VSCode, default is 'false' to not give a regression

option "ui_cmdpalette_hide_simple"

option "micromap_line_states"

command "expand selection to line, up"; before we had only "expand selection to line" which moves down

UI tabs drag-drop now works also when dropping on "+" pseudo-tab or on the right empty area

macOS version now detects Python 3.10

lexer HTML: show block staples

lexer CSS: highlight std CSS functions Fixed: error 'wrong time specification' when file from session was deleted

regression: drag-drop of text: wrong selection after drop of whole lines

regression: drag-drop of text: missing red drop marker Changes in version 1.146.2: Changes command "macros: start recording" was renamed and now it starts+stops the recording; 2 commands "macros: stop recording" and "macros: cancel recording" are deprecated and removed from Command Palette Added: show red (default color of "markers") editor border when macro is recording Fixed: blurry UI tabs in Qt5 versions

if caret is "non blinking" and "full sized", it's opaque

reaction to touchpad scrolling was too slow/ too fast

regression: command "focus filter" didn't work

crash on pressing Esc in _floating_ side/bottom panel Changes in version 1.146.0: Added: Command "add next occurrence of selected word" now wraps at the document end, like in Sublime

New command "skip (don't select) next occurrence of selected word"

Lexer JS: "auto_fold_comments" works also for JS 'template strings' Changes: Option "auto_fold_comments": now several comments separated with a blank line, make several fold-ranges

Micromap min-mark-height changed from 2px to 4px

'ellipsis' Unicode char now has the full-width Fixed: Splitted view: caret in view-2 hides if it's in folded range in view-1

Project Manager: cannot show dot-files in 'Go to file'

Option "ui_one_instance": opening of 2nd app instance with session-file parameter didn't save previous session

Picture viewer: redundant mouse-wheel scrolling

Lexer YAML: escaping in single-quoted strings