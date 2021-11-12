Versie 1.148.5.0 van CudaText is uitgekomen. Deze opensource en crossplatform teksteditor is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, BDS en Solaris. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden die met name voor softwareontwikkelaars interessant is. Het is ontwikkeld in Object Pascal, start snel en door middel van Python add-ons kan de functionaliteit verder worden uitgebreid. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld; hieronder is de changelog van de afgelopen maand te vinden:
Changes in version 1.148.5:Added:
Fixed:
- Commands "extend carets: up/down" did not handle going over shorter lines ("caret_after_end":false); now caret column is restored when going long line-> short line-> long line
- Detect that history-configs are filled with null-bytes, e.g. because of PC reset
- Menu-dialogs show button "x" to cancel (when system dialog border is off); Command Palette has the caption now
- Dialog "View / Lexers" has initially selected item
- MacOS: repainting of UI controls on UI-theme selection
- Pasting of wide _column_ blocks into short lines, with "caret_after_end":false
- Option "caret_proximity_vert" worked bad with commands "scroll line up/down"
- Regression in 1.107: option "carets_primitive_column_sel":true caused the regression, column blocks were not copied/pasted as column
- Regression in 1.148.0.2: wrong tail-of-file saving if file size was decreased
- Regression in 1.147: crash on BSD-systems on app exiting
- Windows: NTFS file streams were not preserved on file saving
- Windows: file-change-notification marked NTFS stream as modified
- Lexer CSS: fix highlight of @property blocks
- Lexer JSON: default extension must be 'json'
- Lexer Markdown: 'YAML front-matter' rule
- Lexer C++: tokenizing of some operators
Changes in version 1.148.0:Changes
Added:
- renamed command "ui: toggle find dialog" to "dialog: find: toggle dialog", also changed logic of this command a little
Fixed:
- added command "dialog: replace: toggle dialog"
- improved option "mouse_rt_click_moves_caret", so that right-click over selection never resets that selection
- show Console error message when required icon filename is missed (in toolbar-theme, in sidebar-theme etc.)
- command "unindent selection" shrinked selection if it was ended on a non-empty line end
Changes in version 1.147.5:Added:
Changes in version 1.147.2:
- support Python 3.10
- option "caret_proximity_vert", which allows to keep caret on the distance from top/bottom edge
- option "renderer_tweaks", which allows to set width of the 'ellipsis' char
Changes
- click on empty tab-group area opens a new tab there
Fixed:
- removed option "ui_cmdpalette_hide_simple"; all Palette items are visible now; hiding of Palette items is not much needed and give problems with customizing hotkeys
- regression: "Save as" must change lexer according to the new name
- huge memory consumption (by code-tree) on HTML/CSS files with huge lines, ie on 'minified' files
- regression: double-click on UI-tabs empty area didn't work
- micromap on scrollbar: click on folded position did not unfold it
- micromap on scrollbar: bad vertical shift, when vertical "scrollbar_arrows" is 'normal' or 'both above'
Changes in version 1.147.0:Added:
Fixed:
- before saving history/session file, check that disk free space is >1M, and give a Retry/Cancel messagebox if less
- option "paste_multiline_at_line_start", to mimic Sublime and VSCode, default is 'false' to not give a regression
- option "ui_cmdpalette_hide_simple"
- option "micromap_line_states"
- command "expand selection to line, up"; before we had only "expand selection to line" which moves down
- UI tabs drag-drop now works also when dropping on "+" pseudo-tab or on the right empty area
- macOS version now detects Python 3.10
- lexer HTML: show block staples
- lexer CSS: highlight std CSS functions
- error 'wrong time specification' when file from session was deleted
- regression: drag-drop of text: wrong selection after drop of whole lines
- regression: drag-drop of text: missing red drop marker
Changes in version 1.146.2:Changes
Added:
- command "macros: start recording" was renamed and now it starts+stops the recording; 2 commands "macros: stop recording" and "macros: cancel recording" are deprecated and removed from Command Palette
Fixed:
- show red (default color of "markers") editor border when macro is recording
- blurry UI tabs in Qt5 versions
- if caret is "non blinking" and "full sized", it's opaque
- reaction to touchpad scrolling was too slow/ too fast
- regression: command "focus filter" didn't work
- crash on pressing Esc in _floating_ side/bottom panel
Changes in version 1.146.0:Added:
Changes:
- Command "add next occurrence of selected word" now wraps at the document end, like in Sublime
- New command "skip (don't select) next occurrence of selected word"
- Lexer JS: "auto_fold_comments" works also for JS 'template strings'
Fixed:
- Option "auto_fold_comments": now several comments separated with a blank line, make several fold-ranges
- Micromap min-mark-height changed from 2px to 4px
- 'ellipsis' Unicode char now has the full-width
- Splitted view: caret in view-2 hides if it's in folded range in view-1
- Project Manager: cannot show dot-files in 'Go to file'
- Option "ui_one_instance": opening of 2nd app instance with session-file parameter didn't save previous session
- Picture viewer: redundant mouse-wheel scrolling
- Lexer YAML: escaping in single-quoted strings