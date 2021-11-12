Cookies op Tweakers

Driver-update: Intel Graphics Drivers 30.0.101.1069

Intel Graphics logo (79 pix)Intel heeft nieuwe videodrivers uitgebracht voor de ingebakken gpu van de processors uit de Alder Lake- Skylake-, Kaby Lake (Refresh)-, Coffee Lake (Refresh)-, Ice Lake-, Tiger Lake-, Amber Lake-, Apollo Lake-, Comet Lake-, Gemini Lake- en Whiskey Lake-generaties. Dat zijn de Intel UHD Graphics, Intel HD Graphics, Intel Iris Plus Graphics, Intel Iris Pro Graphics en de Intel Iris Xe Graphics. Het versienummer is vastgezet op 30.0.101.1069. In deze uitgave is onder meer ondersteuning voor de Alder Lake-cpu's toegevoegd en zijn er verbeteringen aangebracht voor de spellen Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Deathloop en Horizon Zero Dawn.

Highlights:
  • Support for 12th Generation Intel Core Processors with Intel UHD graphics (Codename Alder Lake).
Gaming Highlights:
  • Improved game loading times for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (DX12), Deathloop (DX12), Horizon Zero Dawn (DX12), Metro Exodus (DX12) on 6th Generation Intel Core Processors and higher.
OS Reference:
  • Microsoft Windows 10-64 - October 2018 Update (1809)
  • Microsoft Windows 10-64 - May 2019 Update (1903)
  • Microsoft Windows 10-64 - November 2019 Update (1909)
  • Microsoft Windows 10-64 - May 2020 Update (2004)
  • Microsoft Windows 10-64 - October 2020 Update (20H2)
  • Microsoft Windows 10-64 - May 2021 Update (21H1)
  • Microsoft Windows 11
Platform (OS Support)
  • 6th Gen Intel Core processor family (Codename Skylake) (1903-21H1)
  • 7th Gen Intel Core processor family (Codename Kaby Lake) (1903-21H1)
  • 8th Gen Intel Core processor family (Codename Kaby Lake-R, Coffee Lake, Whiskey Lake (1903+)
  • 9th Gen Intel Core processor family (Codename Coffee Lake-R) (1903+)
  • 10th Gen Intel Core processor family (Codename Comet Lake, Amber Lake, Ice Lake) (1903+)
  • 11th Gen Intel Core processor family (Codename Tiger Lake, Rocket Lake, Tiger Lake-H) (1909+)
  • 12th Gen Intel Core processor family (Codename Alder Lake) (20H2+)
  • Intel Core Processor with Intel Hybrid Technology (Codename Lakefield) (1909+)
  • Intel Atom, Pentium and Celeron processor family (Codename Apollo Lake, Elkhart Lake) (1809+)
  • Intel Pentium and Celeron processor family (Codename Gemini Lake, Jasper Lake) (1903-21H1, 1909+)
  • Intel Iris Xe Dedicated Graphics family (Codename DG1) (2004+)

Reacties (3)

+1JKL-NL
13 november 2021 10:19
Ik heb 'm geïnstalleerd voor UHD 630, even later kwam Windows Update ineens aanzetten met versie 26.20.100.6911. Is dit normaal?
+1Johannes99
@JKL-NL13 november 2021 13:13
Helaas heb ik hier ook last van, op een laptop met Xe Graphics.
+1vandijk
13 november 2021 15:07
Op mijn Asus laptop (i7-8550U met UHD 620) was het stuivertje wisselen tussen de Asus updater, Windows update en de Intel driver updater. Met deze update lijkt die in het voordel van de Intel versie beslecht te zijn. Ik moest wel handmatig downloaden en updaten, want de Automatische Intel updater, bleef hangen.

Ik heb dit soort problemen ook al eens gezien met de Intel PROSet drivers voor (draadloos) netwerk.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

