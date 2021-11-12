AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de RX 400 en hoger. De drivers worden alleen nog voor Windows 10 aangeboden. Windows 7 wordt nu als legacy aangeduid en verder zijn er geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. De changelog voor versie 21.11.2 maakt alleen melding van verbeteringen voor het spel Battlefield 2042. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
Support For
Known Issues
- Battlefield 2042
- Up to 14% increase in performance in Battlefield 2042 @ 4K Ultra Settings, using Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.11.2 on the 16 GB Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.10.4.
- Up to 15% increase in performance in Battlefield 2042 @ 4K Ultra Settings, using Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.11.2 on the 16 GB Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.10.4.
- Up to 11% increase in performance in Battlefield 2042 @ 4K Ultra Settings, using Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.11.2 on the 16 GB Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.10.4.
AMD Link for Windows Known Issues
- During Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy gameplay, some users may experience driver timeouts on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 5500 XT Graphics. A temporary workaround is to disable the Radeon Anti-Lag feature in Radeon Software.
- Some users may experience elevated disk space consumption by the Multimedia Athena Dumps folder.
- Visual artifacts may be observed while playing Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6800M Graphics.
- While playing PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds with multiple displays connected in extended mode, Radeon Software may become unresponsive when the user is in the lobby and attempts to open Radeon Software on the secondary display via the context menu. A temporary workaround is to press the Alt + R keyboard shortcut if this happens.
- Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
- Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.
- Intermittent grey frame corruption might be observed when streaming with HEVC on certain configurations via an Internet connection. A workaround is to use the AVC encoding setting instead.