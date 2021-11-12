Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft een tweede update voor versie 1.62 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Update 1.62.2 addresses this issues:
If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.
- October 2021 Recovery 2 Endgame
- Git operation hangs due to empty string in $GIT_ASKPASS
- Resolve shell environment failed on 1.62.1
- 1.62.1 - Sanity testing Mac server is failing
- WSL Extension instalation failure
- setDecorations using
contentTextdo not render on non ASCII lines
- Custom task problemMatcher results not appearing in problems panel when problem is on the first line
- Never prompted to select a kernel in Notebooks
- Semantic highlighting flickers on 1.62.0 and later
- Editors - pathsToEditors should ignore folders
- Crash on opening large files with bracket pair colorization
-
lose Remote Connectionblocked due to a veto from terminal