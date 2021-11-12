De ontwikkelaars achter KiCad hebben een nieuwe versie uitgebracht. KiCad is een verzameling opensourceprogramma's waarmee elektronische schema's en printplaatlay-outs ontworpen kunnen worden. Verder kan het een bill of materials, Gerber-bestanden en een 3d-weergave van de pcb en de componenten maken. KiCad beschikt over een uitgebreide bibliotheek van componenten, inclusief het symbool, voetprint en 3d-modellen. Ook een Spice-simulator ontbreekt niet. Versie 5.1.12 bevat vooral bugfixes:

The KiCad project is proud to announce the latest series 5 stable release. The 5.1.12 stable version contains critical bug fixes and other minor improvements since the previous release. If you are wondering why there was no official 5.1.11 stable release, it’s because there was an issue with the 5.1.11 tagged code which some users downloaded before the actual release announcement. This required a fix and a new release tag. The KiCad project would like to apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.

A list of all of the fixed bugs since the 5.1.10 release can be found on the KiCad 5.1.11 milestone page. This release contains several critical bug fixes so please consider upgrading as soon as possible.

Version 5.1.12 is made from the 5.1 branch with some cherry picked changes from the development branch.