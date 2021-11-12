Phil Harvey heeft versie 12.35 van ExifTool uitgebracht. ExifTool is een gratis en crossplatformprogramma waarmee de metadata van een groot aantal bestanden kan worden beheerd en bewerkt. Het werkt vanaf de commandline, maar er zijn oplossingen van derden beschikbaar waardoor het ook met een grafische gebruikersinterface kan worden gebruikt. Met enige regelmaat verschijnen er nieuwe versies, maar de meeste uitgaven worden onder de bètavlag beschikbaar gesteld. Ook deze update wordt als ontwikkelversie aangeduid; de laatste stabiele uitgave is versie 12.30. Sinds versie 12.33 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 12.35:
Changes in version 12.34:
- Added ability to write ICC_Profile (and other color specifications) to Jpeg2000 images
- Added %o code to -W option format string
- Added %f code to -d option for fractional seconds
- Added a couple of new Sony LensType values (thanks Jos Roost)
- Added a new CanonModelID (thanks Norbert Wasser)
- Added a new Nikon LensID
- Decode more Nikon MakerNotes tags for some new models (thanks Warren Hatch)
- Extract ThumbnailImage from some DJI drone videos
- Enhanced -ee option to extract metadata from all frames in a SEQ file
- Patched to avoid possible "Use of uninitialized value" runtime warning
- Fixed a couple of misspelt new ICC_Profile tag names (thanks Herb)
- Fixed problem generating the correct file extension when extracting OriginalRawImage from a DNG file using the -W option with the %s format code
- Fixed bug introduced in 11.91 where exiftool couldn't find its libraries when run via a soft link. Also changed to look for config file in the link target directory instead of the directory of the link itself
- Added support for ICC.2:2019 (Profile version 5.0.0 - iccMAX) color profiles
- Added ability to detect/delete a Windows Zone.Identifier alternate data stream (ADS) via the new ZoneIdentifier tag (thanks Alex Xu)
- Added support for the Sony ILCE-7M4 (thanks Jos Roost)
- Added a new Sony lens (thanks LibRaw and Jos Roost)
- Added a new SonyModelID (thanks LibRaw)
- Added a new Canon RF lens (thanks Norbert Wasser)
- Improved handling of some SVG files
- Patched -overwrite_original_in_place option to open the output file in update mode rather than write mode (to allow some write optimizations on certain filesystems) (thanks Joel Low)
- Fixed case of tag ID for new XMP-iptcExt:EventID (thanks Michael Steidl)
- Fixed problem extracting ICC_Profile information from some PDF files
- API Changes:
- Added QuickTimePad option