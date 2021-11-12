Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5

Red Hat Enterprise Linux logo (79 pix)Red Hat heeft versie 8.5 uitgebracht van zijn Enterprise Linux besturingssysteem, waarmee het zich richt op de zakelijke markt. Het is gebaseerd op Fedora 28, en bevat onder andere Linux Kernel 4.18.0-348, GCC 8.2, glibc 2.28, systemd 239 en Gnome 3.28. Nieuw in versie 8.5 is onder meer .NET 6, de mogelijkheid om Microsoft SQL als een system role te draaien, en zien we diverse verbeteringen met betrekking tot containers. De aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Stability plus innovation: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 is now GA

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.5 is now generally available (GA), and brings new features and improvements to help streamline deployments, optimize performance and help mitigate risk in your environments. Whether you're deploying RHEL on-prem, in the public cloud, at the edge — or all of the above — RHEL 8.5 has improvements that users will be eager to dig into.

Linux container improvements in RHEL 8.5

RHEL 8.5 continues the tradition of new features and improvements for running Linux containers. This release brings tooling that will add flexibility and reduce friction in running Podman in a wider range of environments.

  • Containerized Podman - The RHEL 8 Podman container image (rhel8/podman) is now GA and can help unlock the usage of Podman in cloud CI/CD systems, on WSL2 on Windows, under Docker Desktop on macOS, and (of course) on RHEL 6, 7 and 8. You can use the Podman container image to help develop and run other container images.
  • Verify container image signatures by default - In RHEL 8.5 users can pull container images with confidence. Out of the box, RHEL 8.5 will check container image signatures to verify that they are, in fact, from Red Hat and haven't been tampered with or manipulated.
  • Native OverlayFS as a Rootless container user - RHEL 8.5 offers better performance when building and running rootless containers, with native support for OverlayFS.
RHEL 8.5: Easier to manage and deploy

We continue to focus on ways to simplify and improve managing and deploying RHEL. In RHEL 8.5 we bring a number of automation and management tools to automate manual tasks, standardize deployment at scale, and simplify the day-to-day administration of their systems.

  • Enhanced web console performance metrics - Can help to identify performance problems. Whether you're looking to identify CPU, disk or network performance problems, the enhanced metrics available in the RHEL 8.5 web console can help you out. Additionally, you'll be able to more easily export your metrics to a Grafana server.
  • Ansible module for hardware management - With RHEL 8.5 you can use Ansible to manage settings of Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) for things like power state of a system and boot order of devices.
  • System roles for VPN and Postfix -You can reduce the time it takes to set up VPN and Postfix using system roles.

Part of managing systems is dealing with security and policy compliance. To that end, RHEL 8.5 has a number of features that will assist in managing security and compliance when deploying new systems or managing your existing infrastructure.

  • Kernel live patching on all Red Hat Enterprise Linux minor releases - Kernel live patching is also now available for the RHEL minor releases with the ability to access kernel live patches for a six month period after a specific kernel is released. This means more flexibility for customers as they strive to maintain security on their RHEL systems by applying critical and important security patches without rebooting.
  • Kernel live patching management via web console - You can manage kernel live patching from within the RHEL web console to reduce the complexity of performing critical maintenance. This new capability provides a simplified interface for applying kernel updates without having to reboot.
  • Enhanced System Security Services Daemon (SSSD) logging - Access enhanced SSSD user authentication logs, including details such as time to complete, errors, authentication flow, and configuration. This enhancement includes search capabilities so administrators can more easily analyze performance or configuration issues within the user authentication infrastructure.
  • Network Time Security (NTS) for the Network Time Protocol (NTP) - Apply the NTS standard, which provides cryptographic authentication of NTP servers. This authentication helps to prevent man-in-the-middle attacks that might compromise critical time-keeping services.
SQL server enhancements

Customers running Microsoft SQL Server on RHEL will see a number of enhancements to help configure, manage and operate RHEL more efficiently.

  • RHEL System Role for Microsoft SQL Server - Is available for RHEL 8.5. This system role allows IT administrators and DBAs to more quickly install, configure and tune SQL Server in an automated fashion.
  • The SQL Server Assessment API for Red Hat Insights - Helps provide an optimal user experience for system and database administrators, by delivering information from Microsoft's SQL Server assessment API. It helps provide best practices from Microsoft to evaluate the configuration of SQL Server and provides users with remediation capabilities for issues discovered via the API.
For developers and application support

Ultimately, RHEL is all about running your applications and infrastructure. As a solid foundation for building and running next-generation applications, RHEL 8.5 brings support for OpenJDK 17 and .NET 6.

OpenJDK 17 lets developers take advantage of new Java features, while also improving the stability of existing application environments. Noteworthy features in OpenJDK 17 include an enhanced pseudo-random number generator, which is a common basis for many cryptographic operations, algebraic data types which simplify how complex data can be modeled, and enforcement of strict floating-point consistency for better predictability of numerically sensitive applications.

OpenJDK 17 is also available as a RHEL Universal Base Image (UBI) container, giving developer teams new ways to try out and upgrade applications, and to use OpenJDK in CI/CD pipelines.

At the heart of .NET 6 are the final parts of the .NET unification plan that started with .NET 5.

.NET 6 is a long-term support release with a number of performance improvements. New in .NET 6 is C# support along with improved diagnostics and several new APIs including WebSocket compression and simplified cryptography.

Versienummer 8.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Red Hat
Download https://www.redhat.com/en/technologies/linux-platforms/enterprise-linux
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Bron: Red Hat

+1Qalo
12 november 2021 18:28
Zijn er bedrijven in Nederland die RHEL desktops hebben draaien op hun kantoren, in plaats van MS Windows? Ik heb zelf geen idee, maar ik ben wel benieuwd of de desktopversie van RHEL hier bij Nederlandse bedrijven op de desktops staan.
+1maartenbe99
@Qalo12 november 2021 19:57
Wij als open source bedrijf zien een aantal klanten waar consultants een RHEL desktop krijgen. Zelf zou ik dat niet aanraden, de software voor desktop is vaak outdated (wat vaak niet goed samengaat met moderne laptops). Ik zou aanraden dat je als werknemer Fedora gebruikt als desktop, nieuwere tools/browsers en toch veel gelijkaardige zaken als RHEL. De controle dat veel bedrijven willen en tools om te integreren met ldap zijn ook aanwezig.
+1timhbl
@maartenbe9912 november 2021 21:53
De reden om Redhat te gebruiken voor een bedrijf is stabiliteit en security. Het is niet zo dat je niet de laatste versienummers kunt draaien..
+1afterburn
@timhbl13 november 2021 00:13
Succes daarmee. Want als bedrijf gebruik je ook de officiële repos en capsule om de boel up-to-date te houden. Maar daar ga je echt niet de laatste versies van software in terugvinden. Ook vanwege juist die stabiliteit.
+1TheVivaldi
@maartenbe9913 november 2021 14:07
Fedora? Goed systeem, maar niet per se rock solid. Áls je dan iets nieuws wilt dan RHEL, installeer dan CentOS Stream of Ubuntu LTS (die je elke twee jaar upgradet) of zo.
+1Omega
@Qalo12 november 2021 19:35
RHEL met een desktop is zeer zeldzaam, de distributie wordt voornamelijk gebruikt voor op de server. Op een Linux server wil je geen desktop hebbe, het zal een enorme deuk zijn in de beveiliging en stabiliteit van je systeem. En daarnaast doe je toch alles via de command line, mocht dit niet het geval zijn dan moet je even nadenken over je keuze in software en stoppen met het gebruiken van proprietary troep dat niet specifiek voor je platform is ontwikkeled.

RHEL op de desktop zou interessant kunnen zijn als je iet wil hebben dat ondersteuning krijgt voor een langere tijd. En het zou ook nuttig kunnen zijn voor RHEL specifieke softwareontwikkeling, al lijken containers mij hier geschikter.

Dat RHEL de GNOME desktop in zij repos shipped betekend niet persé dat het veel gebruikt wordt, het is gewoon een optie mocht het wel nodig zijn.
+1SillieWous
@Omega12 november 2021 20:47
Waarom zou specifiek een desktop environment een 'enorme' deuk zijn in beveiliging (en stabiliteit al helemaal)? Het is zo dat als je het niet nodig hebt je het beter niet kunt hebben, maar een 'enorme' impact zou ik het niet noemen.

Voor stabiliteit maakt het al helemaal vrij weinig uit. Gnome is bij de meeste distros standaard, en dat zou het niet zijn als het om de haverklap omvalt.
+1Stroper
@SillieWous12 november 2021 22:01
Je moet ervan uitgaan dat elk niet-triviaal stuk software onbekende bugs kan bevatten(bv. heartbleed bij SSH is jarenlang onder radar gebleven).
Daarom is het verstandig om geen software te installeren die je niet nodig hebt, das een potentiële aanvalsvector minder.
Een Desktop-omgeving biedt geen meerwaarde op een server, dus is het verstandig om het niet te installeren.
+1SillieWous
@Stroper12 november 2021 22:15
Dat ben ik zeker met je eens. Mijn commentaar is vooral op het overdrijven door er 'enorm' bij te zetten, alsof een desktop omgeving een ander gevaar oplevert dan enige andere software.
+1Omega
@SillieWous13 november 2021 02:50
Desktops zijn enorm complexe stukken software, de attack surfuce wordt aanzienlijk groter als je er een installeert. En dan heb je daarnaast ook nog de grote hoeveelheid aan dependencies en grafische applicaties die je meetrekt waar hetzelfde voor geldt.

Tenzij je een GUI echt nodig bent wordt het installeren door iedereen met een basiskennis van Linux servers zwaar afgeraden.

Over stabiliteit; ik heb niet gezegt dat de software willekeurig crashed. Het is nogmaals een enorm complex stuk software, meer complexiteit betekend dat er meer fout kan gaan. GUIs, display servers, audio mixers, dbus etc.. wat je allemaal standaard zal binnentrekken bij het installeren van een GUI zijn een grote bron van bugs die systemen neerhalen.
+1rbr320
@Qalo12 november 2021 20:33
Ik werk momenteel op een project waar RHEL op de desktop wordt gebruikt. Het is echter maar een klein project met < 10 desktops.
+1Hatsieflatsie
@rbr32012 november 2021 21:15
Wat waren hun overwegingen om RHEL op desktop te gebruiken voor hun project?
+1rbr320
@Hatsieflatsie12 november 2021 21:27
Security (inclusief certificering) en stabiliteit in combinatie met een serverplatform waar ook RHEL op draait.
+1wica
@Qalo12 november 2021 18:46
Ja, ik kom ze wel eens tegen, rhel servers met een complete Desktop.
+1boukej
@Qalo12 november 2021 21:15
Ik heb RHEL nog nooit eerder gezien op een desktop. Ik zie wel eens iemand met Debian of Ubuntu werken maar dat is het eigenlijk ook wel.
+1downtime
@Qalo13 november 2021 03:20
Nauwelijks. Het valt me op dat organisaties waar ze vroeger Unix op de desktop zouden draaien tegenwoordig voor Macs kiezen. Dan heb je Unix, een mainstream GUI en goeie integratie met de hardware.
+1Creesch
@Qalo13 november 2021 10:07
Niet perse in plaats van, er zijn wel bedrijven die gespecialiseerde desktops hebben op basis van RHEL voor bijvoorbeeld het aansturen/monitoren van bepaalde hardware/infrastructuur. De software die daar op draait is dan ook gelijk de enige software die feitelijk de gehele desktop omgeving vervangt met een custom UI.

Daarnaast zie ik het nog wel eens terugkomen op laptops van systeembeheerders en ontwikkelaars.
+1Newjersey
@Qalo13 november 2021 14:45
Ik werk nu bijna 2 jaar op een afdeling die RHEL op alle desktops heeft draaien. Werkt prima voor dagelijks beheer. Voor development merk je echter dat je oudere versies van tooling gebruikt. Dat kan zo nu en dan wel eens problemen geven. Echter lossen we dat vaak op met Flatpaks.
+1beerten
13 november 2021 10:32
Als ik het topic mag vervuilen met een vraag: welke desktop software vraagt RHEL op een desktop? Wat kan niet op Windows maar wel op Linux?
Ik lees hierboven 'security' als reden om RHEL te draaien, maar wat staat er op die desktops? Welke software, welke industrie/bedrijfstak?
Linux servers snap ik, maar desktops?
+1RoestVrijStaal
@beerten13 november 2021 13:38
Hangt van de context af.

Het voordeel van een desktop-environment op een server hebben, is dat ook bash-noobs nog iets kunnen doen op de server.

Idealiter zit er dan een text-editor bij geinstalleerd die syntaxis-highlighting voor bijvoorbeeld configuratie bestanden biedt. Het mooiste zou zijn dat die editor ook nog autocomplete per configuratie -instelling aanbiedt.

Dat zie ik in menig cli-based text-editor niet gebeuren.

Ikzelf vindt GNOME nou niet geschikt voor als een desktop environment op de server. Het is meer ontworpen voor touch-based apparatuur, nogal log en qua required dependencies ook niet vederlicht. XFCE, LXQt of JVM zijn dan beter.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

