Red Hat heeft versie 8.6 uitgebracht van zijn Enterprise Linux besturingssysteem, waarmee het zich richt op de zakelijke markt. Het is gebaseerd op Fedora 28, en bevat onder andere Linux Kernel 4.18.0-372, GCC 11, LLVM 13.0.1, Rust 1.58.1, Go 1.17.7, Perl 5.32, PHP 8.0, OpenJDK 17 en Apache Log4j 2. De belangrijkste veranderingen die in versie 8.6 zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Mitigate potential risks across the hybrid cloud by helping organizations build a platform with greater stability and trust. This sets the foundation for a stronger security posture to scale applications and roll out emerging technologies wherever organizations need them. These capabilities include:

Web console support for Smart Card Authentication with Sudo and SSH to use smart card authentication credentials when performing administrative functions and accessing remote hosts through the RHEL web console. This helps to simplify administration and compliance by more transparently utilizing digital certificates stored on smart cards.

Support for SAP HANA in production with Red Hat and SAP, a jointly-tested RHEL configuration with SELinux enabled. SELinux's security technology allows process isolation, offering great privilege escalation attack mitigation to SAP users.

Enhanced security features designed for SAP solutions, helping organizations to adhere to higher security standards while still providing optimal database performance. With a collection of new best practices and capabilities around SAP security, users may now further harden their operating system in the context of SAP HANA deployments. By using SELinux or the Network Bound Disk Encryption (NBDE), organizations can lessen the attack surface and better protect business-critical data at rest.

Automate and manage to make it easier for organizations to minimize manual tasks, standardize deployment at scale and simplify the administration of their systems. Key enhancements include:

Stratis Storage support in the web console (technology preview) to provide users with the ability to use the Red Hat Enterprise Linux web console to create, configure and manage Stratis Storage pools and filesystems.

Passthrough host devices to virtual machines using the web console, enabling users to passthrough host PCI (Peripheral Component Interconnect) and USB devices to virtual machines using the web console. This functionality allows these devices on the host system to be available within a virtual machine.

High Availability (HA) Cluster System Role for automated tooling to create more consistent and stable Red Hat Enterprise Linux HA cluster solutions. Organizations can now more easily create a HA cluster utilizing prescriptive use case scenarios, configurations and topology recommendations.

System Role for web console to automate the installation and configuration of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux web console, including specifying which web console packages should be installed, starting and enabling the web console, and optionally configuring settings such as the idle timeout.

Firewall System Role provides organizations with the ability to automate the management of their firewall configuration.

System roles for SAP day-1 Automation offers users Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform automated setup and configuration procedures for SAP HANA environments. Additionally, these new Red Hat Enterprise Linux system roles are now available as Ansible collections, providing organizations with more flexibility to consume SAP automation content.

Solve problems with edge with enhancements that increase workload resiliency and security at the edge. Key updates include: