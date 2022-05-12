Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6

Red Hat Enterprise Linux logo (79 pix)Red Hat heeft versie 8.6 uitgebracht van zijn Enterprise Linux besturingssysteem, waarmee het zich richt op de zakelijke markt. Het is gebaseerd op Fedora 28, en bevat onder andere Linux Kernel 4.18.0-372, GCC 11, LLVM 13.0.1, Rust 1.58.1, Go 1.17.7, Perl 5.32, PHP 8.0, OpenJDK 17 en Apache Log4j 2. De belangrijkste veranderingen die in versie 8.6 zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Mitigate potential risks across the hybrid cloud by helping organizations build a platform with greater stability and trust. This sets the foundation for a stronger security posture to scale applications and roll out emerging technologies wherever organizations need them. These capabilities include:

  • Web console support for Smart Card Authentication with Sudo and SSH to use smart card authentication credentials when performing administrative functions and accessing remote hosts through the RHEL web console. This helps to simplify administration and compliance by more transparently utilizing digital certificates stored on smart cards.
  • Support for SAP HANA in production with Red Hat and SAP, a jointly-tested RHEL configuration with SELinux enabled. SELinux's security technology allows process isolation, offering great privilege escalation attack mitigation to SAP users.
  • Enhanced security features designed for SAP solutions, helping organizations to adhere to higher security standards while still providing optimal database performance. With a collection of new best practices and capabilities around SAP security, users may now further harden their operating system in the context of SAP HANA deployments. By using SELinux or the Network Bound Disk Encryption (NBDE), organizations can lessen the attack surface and better protect business-critical data at rest.

Automate and manage to make it easier for organizations to minimize manual tasks, standardize deployment at scale and simplify the administration of their systems. Key enhancements include:

  • Stratis Storage support in the web console (technology preview) to provide users with the ability to use the Red Hat Enterprise Linux web console to create, configure and manage Stratis Storage pools and filesystems.
  • Passthrough host devices to virtual machines using the web console, enabling users to passthrough host PCI (Peripheral Component Interconnect) and USB devices to virtual machines using the web console. This functionality allows these devices on the host system to be available within a virtual machine.
  • High Availability (HA) Cluster System Role for automated tooling to create more consistent and stable Red Hat Enterprise Linux HA cluster solutions. Organizations can now more easily create a HA cluster utilizing prescriptive use case scenarios, configurations and topology recommendations.
  • System Role for web console to automate the installation and configuration of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux web console, including specifying which web console packages should be installed, starting and enabling the web console, and optionally configuring settings such as the idle timeout.
  • Firewall System Role provides organizations with the ability to automate the management of their firewall configuration.
  • System roles for SAP day-1 Automation offers users Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform automated setup and configuration procedures for SAP HANA environments. Additionally, these new Red Hat Enterprise Linux system roles are now available as Ansible collections, providing organizations with more flexibility to consume SAP automation content.

Solve problems with edge with enhancements that increase workload resiliency and security at the edge. Key updates include:

  • Edge management helps organizations manage and scale deployments with greater security at the edge. The benefits of zero-touch provisioning, system health visibility and quick security remediations are available from a single interface. These capabilities provide control and peace of mind at every edge system’s life stage.
  • Simplified edge installer to better ease the administrative burden in deploying remote systems in the field or at a centralized location more consistently and with higher levels of security.
  • Edge on-boarding with support for FIDO Device Onboarding (FDO) as a security standard for devices to automate post-provisioning steps and remotely onboard to management platforms.
  • Default health checks through Red Hat Enterprise Linux’s intelligent rollback framework to test network functionality with every OS update and rollback in the event of a failure.

Versienummer 8.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Red Hat
Download https://www.redhat.com/en/technologies/linux-platforms/enterprise-linux
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

12-05-2022 18:31
58

12-05-2022 • 18:31

58

Submitter: H1MSELF1SH

Bron: Red Hat

Update-historie

12-05 Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6 58
12-11 Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 20
05-'21 Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4 4
05-'19 Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0 16

Red Hat Enterprise Linux

+1Marve79
12 mei 2022 19:29
Voor wie niet wil betalen is er AlmaLinux of RockyOS.
+1Hydranet
@Marve7912 mei 2022 19:50
RockyLinux, ben benieuwd welke RHEL clone het eerst 8.6 released.
+1Erulezz
@Hydranet12 mei 2022 20:23
AlmaLinux heeft zojuist 8.6 vrijgegeven;

https://almalinux.org/blo...-stable-is-now-available/
+1Hydranet
@Erulezz12 mei 2022 21:27
Dat is snel, ik draai zelf Rocky Linux omdat het een community project is.
+1Htbaa
@Hydranet12 mei 2022 23:22
Maar dat is AlmaLinux ook…
An Open Source, community owned and governed, forever-free enterprise Linux distribution, focused on long-term stability, providing a robust production-grade platform. AlmaLinux OS is 1:1 binary compatible with RHEL® and pre-Stream CentOS.
En verderop op de website:
About AlmaLinux OS
AlmaLinux OS is an open-source, community-driven Linux operating system that fills the gap left by the discontinuation of the CentOS Linux stable release. AlmaLinux OS is a 1:1 binary compatible clone of RHEL® guided and built by the community.

As a standalone, completely free OS, AlmaLinux OS enjoys $1M in annual sponsorship from CloudLinux Inc and support from other sponsors. Ongoing development efforts are governed by the members of the community.

The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community.
+1Hydranet
@Htbaa13 mei 2022 07:03
Dat wist ik niet, ik meen te herinneren dat het toen ik voor het eerst er van hoorde dat AlmaLinux eigendom was van een bedrijf(CloudLinux) vandaag dat ik toen voor Rocky Linux ben gegaan. Goed om te zien dat er dus twee grote community projecten zijn als optie voor een Rhel clone!

Edit:
Ik heb denk ik gevonden waarom ik dacht dat het geen community project is vanwege wat ik hier toen heb gelezen of ergens anders, het zal dan wel verkeer geïnterpreteerd zijn.
In response, CloudLinux – which maintains its own commercial Linux distribution, CloudLinux OS – created AlmaLinux to provide a community-supported spiritual successor to CentOS Linux, aiming for binary-compatibility with the current version of RHEL.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hydranet op 13 mei 2022 07:59]

+1Marve79
@Hydranet13 mei 2022 08:00
Ik zou sneller Alma kiezen. Ik zie steeds vaker 3rd party software die Alma ondersteunen en niet Rocky.
+1Hydranet
@Marve7913 mei 2022 08:04
Ik had laatst nog een package geinstalleerd op Rocky Linux uit. Het ging om mkvtoolnix, die repo werkt net zo goed onder Rocky Linux. Een Rhel clone is een Rhel clone, wat op Alma draait kan ook op prima op Rocky Linux en en Rhel draaien anders zouden het geen Rhel clones zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hydranet op 13 mei 2022 08:10]

+1Marve79
@Hydranet13 mei 2022 08:26
Ja het werkt natuurlijk wel maar als softwareleveranciers zeggen we ondersteunen enkel Alma ga ik niet eigenwijs Rocky installeren.
+1Hydranet
@Marve7913 mei 2022 09:02
Ik heb wel wat klantaanvragen gehad waarbij de leverancier aangeeft alleen CentOS te ondersteunen, dan zeg ik wij doen alleen aan Rhel dus er komt een Rhel systeem en daar installeer je de applicatie maar op, nog nooit problemen gehad. Vaak mee gemaakt dat leveranciers niet zo op de hoogte zijn als het aan komt op bepaalde dingen wat betreft het os/distributie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hydranet op 13 mei 2022 09:15]

+1fastedje
@Marve7913 mei 2022 12:33
Zowel Rocky als Alma zijn in feite drop-in-replacememts van het uitgefaseerde Centos 8. Je zag in het begin ook exact dezelfde probleemen met KDE op Centos 8 en Rocky 8.
+1satya
@Marve7912 mei 2022 21:54
Of Oracle Linux. Hier wordt in productie nu Rocky gebruikt ipv CentOS. Een aantal machines is voor test omgezet neer Oracle Linux, ook een clone, en die hebbie performantie standaard beter op orde.
+1Marve79
@satya13 mei 2022 08:02
Ik heb echt een hekel aan alles Oracle dus dat is geen optie. Die kunnen ook ineens 180 graden draaien en geld gaan vragen.
0FateTrap
@Marve7913 mei 2022 11:35
Ik zou aanbevelen om een paar maanden FreeBSD te proberen voor je servers. Ze hebben als garantie dat het altijd een gratis systeem blijft. Het is algemeen gezien het beste server besturingssysteem: https://it-notes.dragas.n...rs-from-linux-to-freebsd/
0Marve79
@FateTrap13 mei 2022 12:38
Ik heb vroeger alleen maar FreeBSD gedraaid vooral vanwege ZFS. Maar zelfs dat is verder op Linux nu, en ik had toch vaak dat bepaalde packages niet lekker werkten, of niet out of the box of oudere versies waren of opties misten.

Je had dan snel al weer ports nodig en dan ben je aan het compilen enzo, niet mijn ding. Doe mij maar apt install, klaar.
0FateTrap
@Marve7913 mei 2022 13:19
ZFS op Linux is nog +- vijf jaren achterop tov FreeBSD. Op Ubuntu heb je vaak dat de server na een update niet meer upstart en dat je Grub gaat moeten configureren om het terug werkende te krijgen. Dit soort problemen heb je zo goed als nooit in FreeBSD. Bovendien heeft ZFS op Linux veel minder IOPS (prestaties).

Op gebied van paketten, je hebt nu meer dan 50 000 paketten op FreeBSD, wat meer paketten zijn dan sommige van de top 20 Linux distributies. Voor PostgreSQL bvb kun je kiezen welke versie je installeert, bvb versie 12 of 13, wat in de meeste Linux distro's niet eens mogelijk is, hoewel het een essentiele functie is.

Als de (native) 50 000 paketten niet genoeg zouden zijn, je hebt Poudriere en Ports. En je hebt verder nog de prima werkende Linux binary compatibility. En je hebt Wine. FreeBSD heeft zo goed als altijd nieuwere paketten dan Debian en CentOS. Systeembeheer vraagt minder moeite in FreeBSD dan Ubuntu. Bovendien heb je nu Snap op Ubuntu. Je kunt het wel vermijden door Snap te blokkeren, maar ze zijn in een droevige situatie terechtgekomen met Snap.
+1sfranken
@Marve7912 mei 2022 19:43
RH heeft nu een developer versie (ook 8.6) die je gratis gebruiken kan, ook op 16 productie machines/servers
0orvintax
@Marve7912 mei 2022 19:32
Of CentOS ;)
+1Cyb
@orvintax12 mei 2022 19:38
CentOS Linux is dead—and Red Hat says Stream is “not a replacement”
+1orvintax
@Cyb12 mei 2022 20:00
Ik ben me bewust van de controverse rond CentOS vandaar de ( ;) ). Ik denk dat voor de meeste CentOS nu ook nog een prima keuze is.
+1RoestVrijStaal
@orvintax12 mei 2022 20:24
Ik denk dat voor de meeste CentOS nu ook nog een prima keuze is.
Hoe kan een semi-rolling proeftuin OS voldoen aan een omgeving dat juist stabiliteit vereist?

Red Hat misbuikt de bekendheid van een ooit stabiele en betrouwbare Linux distro voor haar eigen proeftuin.
+1orvintax
@RoestVrijStaal12 mei 2022 20:46
Ik vind persoonlijk "proeftuin" wel overdreven, ja het is upstream van RHEL in plaats van downstream maar dat hoeft nog niet het einde te betekenen. Is het zonde? Ja. Denk ik dat het nog goed genoeg is? Ja.
+1Hydranet
@RoestVrijStaal12 mei 2022 22:20
Het is wel CentOS Stream 8 nu, wanneer RHEL9 uit komt zal er ook een CentOS Stream 9 uit komen dus niet helemaal een rolling release.
0FateTrap
@RoestVrijStaal13 mei 2022 10:38
Was CentOS in jouw ervaring ooit stabiel?

Ik heb het nooit in productie gebruikt, maar als ik het in VirtualBox gebruikte dan kreeg ik altijd problemen met XFS. En CentOS maakte op mij een heel buggy indruk in het algemeen. Ik heb nooit crashes gehad met ZFS na vele jaren, dus CentOS maakt op mij meteen een extreem slechte indruk.

Ik denk dat het ook algemeen bekend was dat XFS een heel fragiel bestandssysteem was: https://xfs.org/index.php..._I_unplugged_the_power.3F
En performance heeft XFS ook niet in de meeste scenario's. Dus ik zou waarschijnlijk in ieder scenario FreeBSD gebruiken ipv CentOS.
0fastedje
@FateTrap13 mei 2022 12:40
Mijn ervaringen met xfs zijn ook niet geweldig, zo kunnen bestanden leeg worden na een crash of harde reset. Met ext4 zie je die problemen gewoon niet. RedHat heef altijd xfs gepushed als het nieuwe filesystem terwijl de voordelen echt niet opwegen tegen de nadelen. Gelukkig kan je bij de installer zelf wel het filesystem veranderen naar ext4, iets wat ik iedereen kan aanraden als de inhoud van open files niet kwijt wil raken.

Suse is al jaren over op btrfs. Ik denk dat dat een beter keuze is (meer features zoals snapshots) en wellicht ook veel stabieler dan xfs. Ext4 blijft wel de beste keuze als je stabiliteit wilt hebben.
Reageer
0FateTrap
@fastedje13 mei 2022 13:32
Ext4 of ZFS zou sowieso mijn keuze zijn voor Linux servers. Voor BSD systemen heb je UFS en ZFS die beide heel stabiel zijn en goede functies hebben.

Je hebt op BSD enkele belangrijke prestatievoordelen:
https://openbenchmarking....SBSDLIN95&sha=5ca0c1f&p=2
https://openbenchmarking....SBSDLIN95&sha=12872ac&p=2

En de ZFS implementatie van FreeBSD is ook merkbaar beter (betrouwbaarder) dan die van Ubuntu en Fedora.
0Frame164
@Marve7913 mei 2022 11:10
RHEL is voor de zakelijke markt. Als je dan geen geld over hebt voor je automatisering ben je niet serieus bezig.
0Marve79
@Frame16413 mei 2022 12:40
Wat een onzin. Als ik iets simpels wil draaien als Mediawiki ofzo kan dat prima op Debian, Ubuntu of Alma. Ook zakelijk. Zolang het niet bedrijfskritisch is.
0Monzo
@Marve7913 mei 2022 18:58
Of Oracle Linux.

Het enige wat ik niet weet is hoe snel security updates doorkomen bij de distributies ten opzichte van Red Hat.

Weet iemand hier (al) iets meer over?
+1Jack Flushell
12 mei 2022 21:36
Mijn allereerste "Linux" was RedHat. Met linux kernel 2.0.36. Ergens in 1998 meende ik. Toen was het nog niet speciaal gericht op de zakelijk markt. Een van de oudste distro's en voor zover ik weet zeer stabiel. Zelf ben ik meer Debian tegenwoordig (server) of Arch (desktop).
+1DigitalExorcist
@Jack Flushell13 mei 2022 07:22
M’n eerste was Slackware … wat een gedoe om dat werkend te krijgen meen ik te herinneren…
+1Calypso
@DigitalExorcist13 mei 2022 08:10
Ja, inderdaad. Volgens mij was mijn eerste Slackware 1.1, nog met een 0.99 kernel. Meer dan 20 floppy's downloaden op matig beschikbare FTP sites, om er vervolgens achter te komen dat ik toch lang niet alles nodig had en bepaalde "groepen" floppies gewoon kon negeren.

Met een scheef oog hou ik Slackware nog in de gaten (het bestaat nog steeds...), maar ben volgens mij na versie 3.nogwat overgegaan op Mandrake, wat natuurlijk weer RedHat gebaseerd was.
0voipmeister
@DigitalExorcist13 mei 2022 08:33
Voor mij ook! Wat een gedoe inderdaad, klooien met een boot disk en een root disk.Uiteindelijk allemaal prima gelukt en aan de gang gekregen, Maar dan zit je tegen die # prompt aan te kijken, en wat dan...
Nog steeds spijt dat ik er toen niet verder in ben gedoken en teruggevallen ben op Windows (ahum) :P
0DigitalExorcist
@voipmeister13 mei 2022 09:05
En dan startx intikken en dan zit je naar een kaal scherm met een muiswijzer te kijken.
En dan héb je eindelijk die pppd aan de praat om op internet te komen... en dan...? :)

Goeie ouwe tijd. Ik herinner me nog wel dat ik vanaf m'n werkplek toen naar huis kon telnetten en daar via pine m'n mail kon lezen, of tekst-mode kon IRC'en ...

Zakelijk gezien heb ik sindsdien een handvol Microsoft certificaten behaald. M'n werk-laptop draait pas sinds dit jaar volledig Linux (Ubuntu 20.04). En nog heb ik af en toe dingen dat ik denk van "dat ging in Windows écht wel wat simpeler.."

[Reactie gewijzigd door DigitalExorcist op 13 mei 2022 09:07]

0voipmeister
@DigitalExorcist13 mei 2022 09:18
Herkenbaar allemaal inderdaad! Minus pppd om te gaan internetten, dat was in 1994 nog niet echt een ding (voor mij in elk geval). Het verdere verloop dat je schetst herken ik wel. In 2010 wel mijn eerste Mac gekocht, iets dat ik nog steeds zie als het beste van 2 werelden (en ja, ik weet dat macOS op BSD gebaseerd is) :-)
0DigitalExorcist
@voipmeister13 mei 2022 09:22
Ja privé gebruik ik al jaren macOS. Hoewel m'n MBP 2012 (pre-Retina) nu stof ligt te happen.. ik wil nog op zoek naar een refurb M1 Macbook Air..

Hoe dan ook, privé heb ik nu ook een Windows PC om te gamen (Halo en MS Flight Sim!). Maar écht thuisgebruik zoals Office en zo doe ik daar praktisch niet op.

Voor werk heb ik nu m'n Ubuntu bakje. Werkt heerlijk, alleen dan heb je dus gedoe met een fingerprint-scanner die niet lekker werkt, MS Teams wat amper supported is, Edge die simpelweg crashed als je wil syncen met je Azure AD profiel, dat soort geneuzel..

EDIT: Oh ik zie nu in deze Dev-versie (103.x) van Edge dat sync wél weer werkt :D

[Reactie gewijzigd door DigitalExorcist op 13 mei 2022 09:50]

0Frame164
@DigitalExorcist13 mei 2022 11:12
Inderdaad. Hoop gedoe, maar het was wel leuk. Uiteindlijk nooit iets productiefs mee kunnen doen, maar dat was toen ook niet het doel.
0SG
@Jack Flushell12 mei 2022 22:29
Mijn 1st ervaring was op pc met 3dfx banshee g-kaart. Moest maand wachten op driver ervoor.
Dat is heden stuk beter.
Met OS2warp en BeOS is het helaas niet goed gekomen kwa driver support
0sus
@SG12 mei 2022 23:07
BeOS… dat was toch eens een lekker systeem. Vlekkeloos filmpjes afspelen en je window verplaatsen, waar Windows destijds echt afhaakte. Jammer dat dat niets geworden is
0scholtnp
@sus12 mei 2022 23:17
Er is een open source OS dat geïnspireerd is daarop: Haiku OS. Maar ik heb geen idee hoe het zich verhoudt tot het origineel.
0Don Corleone
@Jack Flushell13 mei 2022 07:41
De mijne ook! Redhat 5.0 volgens mij. De GUI was een beetje Windows 95/98 achtig. Destijds op de HCC gekocht in de doos, omdat ik toen alleen nog dial up internet had. Dat waren nog eens tijden.
0Mark de Vaal
12 mei 2022 19:18
Het is gebaseerd op Fedora 28
Ik dacht altijd dat het anders om was?
+1L0g0ff
@Mark de Vaal12 mei 2022 19:23
Nope, fedora is meer redhat zijn "speeltuin". Het is veel meer bleeding edge. Redhat is daar in tegen rock solid. Vandaar dat de software versies allemaal een heel stukje ouder zijn.

Fedora zit ondertussen al op 36 geloof ik en die hebben elk half jaar een release. Tel maar uit hoe veel ouder redhat eigenlijk is ;)
+1Mark de Vaal
@L0g0ff12 mei 2022 19:35
Dat is met Debian en Ubuntu ook. Waar Ubuntu toch gebaseerd is op Debian.


ps. ik draai native Nobara Project.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Mark de Vaal op 12 mei 2022 19:36]

+1L0g0ff
@Mark de Vaal12 mei 2022 22:45
Klopt, Ubuntu is dan weer meer de "commerciële debian variant" en leunt meer op debian testing omdat die pakketten veel nieuwer zijn dan debian stable.
+1zordaz
@L0g0ff12 mei 2022 23:38
Ubuntu forkt bij mijn weten nog altijd Debian unstable en niet testing.
+1WOteB2
@zordaz13 mei 2022 07:37
Beiden. De normale Ubuntu versie zijn gebaseerd op Debian Unstable (Sid), en de Ubuntu LTS versies (16.04, 18.04, 20,04, 22.04 enz.) zijn gebaseerd op Debian Testing. Iedere twee jaar, ergens in april, verschijnt er dus een LTS (Long Term Support) versie.
Dus 20.10, 21.04, 21.10 bijvoorbeeld zijn geen LTS versies en gebaseerd op Sid.

[Reactie gewijzigd door WOteB2 op 13 mei 2022 07:39]

+1WOteB2
@L0g0ff13 mei 2022 07:45
Nope, fedora is meer redhat zijn "speeltuin". Het is veel meer bleeding edge. Redhat is daar in tegen rock solid. Vandaar dat de software versies allemaal een heel stukje ouder zijn.
Klopt. Fedora is inderdaad de proeftuin van Red Hat. Wat in Fedora goed en stabiel draait komt uiteindelijk in Red Hat terecht.
Zelf draai ik af en toe weleens Fedora Rawhide, dat is (zeg maar) de Arch variant van Fedora, dus rolling release en bleeding edge. Te vergelijken met OpenSuse Tumbleweed en Debian Sid.
+1N8w8
@Mark de Vaal12 mei 2022 22:59
De precieze details weet ik niet, maar eerst was er de Red Hat (niet-Enterprise) Linux distro, toen is van daaruit idd Fedora ontstaan.
Toen stopte Red Hat Linux en kwam Red Hat Enterprise Linux, wat gebaseerd is op Fedora.
En dat alles valt (al dan niet deels) onder het bedrijf Red Hat.

Wat t artikel bedoelt lijkt me dan niet dat de hele Red Hat distro familie zijn oorsprong heeft in Fedora, want dat is gewoon niet zo. Maar wat er letterlijk staat, dat RHEL versie 8.6 is gebaseerd op Fedora versie 28.

@L0g0ff, dan heb je het nog slechts over Red Hat Enterprise Linux.
Daarvoor was er ook "gewoon" Red Hat Linux; in 1996 ofzo had ik daarvan versie 5.2.
0Bitzer
@N8w813 mei 2022 10:58
Zo meen ik het ook te weten.
0Bruxelles
12 mei 2022 21:14
Ik had heel vroeger OpenSUSE.. 🦎

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bruxelles op 12 mei 2022 21:16]

0SG
@Bruxelles12 mei 2022 22:27
Ik ook , twee gen , 1 ervan 6.2
Mandrake gehad.
Voor intranet server voor redhat gekozen op dual socket celeron 400Mhz
Ergens ook OS2warp ge probeert, later ook BeOS.
Ubuntu server geprobeerd, maar toch voor windows server 2012 gegaan.
Momenteel niks met linux. En zijn er apple bij gekomen ipad macmini atv iphone en de watch.
0beerse

@Bruxelles13 mei 2022 12:11
Zo heel vroeger is OpenSuSE niet. Hier staat nog een boek op de plank 'Suse Linux 6.1' uit 1999. Dat is van (ver) voor OpenSuSE. Maar misschien wordt ik wel oud.

En die SuSE 6.1 was ooit netjes gekocht omdat ik toch al een paar versies en varianten daarvoor had gebruikt. Uit mijn hoofd: Slackware, RedHat en Debian voor Suse. En na Suse Ubuntu en tegenwoordig Kali.
0Thc_Nbl
@beerse13 mei 2022 12:15
Suse in de "Novell" tijd.

Waar zijn die goede tijden toch geen gegaan..
