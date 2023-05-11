Red Hat heeft versie 9.2 uitgebracht van zijn Enterprise Linux-distributie, waarmee het zich richt op de zakelijke markt. Het is gebaseerd op CentOS Stream 9, wat op zijn beurt weer is gebaseerd op Fedora 34. Naast versie 9.2 is ook versie 8.8 verschenen. De belangrijkste veranderingen die in versie 9.2 zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Efficient systems management is critical for large and complex hybrid cloud environments. RHEL includes a variety of tools to help you overcome infrastructure complexity, and optimize the ongoing administration of your systems so you can devote more time to high-value, strategic projects. Two key tools—system roles and Podman—feature new content and capabilities to help streamline operations.

New RHEL system roles let you automate even more management tasks across minor releases to boost speed and accuracy. For example, the Podman role streamlines the deployment of production-ready container workloads on RHEL hosts. The ad_integration role lets you directly integrate your RHEL systems with Microsoft Active Directory for centralized identity and access control. The rhc (remote host configuration) role automatically registers your RHEL systems with our valuable hosted services like Red Hat Insights, so you can access expertise and recommendations from the start. And you can simplify and speed up Microsoft SQL Server installation, configurations and deployment with the Microsoft SQL role.

Enhancements to Podman streamline container management across environments. You can now define automated response actions to be performed when containers fail a health check to support higher availability for critical systems and more autonomous operations in remote locations. You can also track container creation events to aid auditing.

To be most effective, your developers need access to the latest features, fixes and improvements for the tools they rely on. Application Streams give you the flexibility to update a growing selection of technologies in RHEL separately from the core operating system, allowing your staff to experiment with the latest tools, languages and databases while maintaining earlier versions of production applications. You can also now access new and updated Application Streams for some of the most popular languages, tools and databases like Python 3.11, which delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous version. [Source: “What’s New In Python 3.11.” Python Software Foundation, accessed 4 May 2023.]

As computer architectures continue to evolve, we work closely with hardware partners, as well as the upstream community, to optimize RHEL for a range of platforms so you can deploy workloads on a consistent foundation across varied environments. Continuing on this work, RHEL 9.2 for ARM now includes support for 64K page sizes to maximize the performance of large data set workloads—including traditional high-performance computing, databases and machine learning—on datacenter-class ARM servers.

Most IT organizations operate multiple infrastructures and environments. The included image builder tool lets you create, manage and deploy RHEL operating system images across hybrid cloud environments more quickly and easily. You can create customized images, save them as templates, and push them to multiple cloud provider inventories to simplify provisioning. New security and system configuration options give you more flexibility and control over your images, so you can build an environment that best supports your business needs.

Understanding the status of your IT systems is the first step to optimizing them for security, performance and availability. Included with RHEL, Red Hat Insights uses predictive analytics and deep domain expertise to identify operational and security risks and generate prioritized insights and recommendations for you to take action. To help you better optimize your systems, Insights now includes edge- and container-specific recommendations, improved resource optimization data and reports, and integration with ServiceNow, Slack and Splunk.

While we recommend that organizations upgrade to each RHEL minor release as it occurs, we realize that some may wish or need to stay on a particular minor release for an extended period. For many years, the Extended Update Support (EUS) Add-On for RHEL has helped these customers by providing two years of updates and support for minor releases. Now, with the new Enhanced EUS Add-On, you can remain on select RHEL 9 minor releases for up to four years, giving you more flexibility when planning operating system transitions for critical environments.

RHEL provides a trusted foundation with the flexibility, stability and reliability to support workloads and applications across hybrid cloud environments. The latest features in RHEL 9.2 and 8.8 support your modernization and transformation efforts while giving you a clear path for future innovation. Learn more about the latest features in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2.