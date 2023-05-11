Software-update: AlmaLinux 9.2

AlmaLinux logo (79 pix)Net als Red Hat die Enterprise Linux versie 9.2 heeft uitgebracht is ook CloudLinux met versie 9.2 van AlmaLinux gekomen. AlmaLinux is net als Rocky Linux een van de nieuwkomers die in het gat is gesprongen dat CentOS heeft achtergelaten. Het OS is voornamelijk bedoeld om voor servertaken ingezet te worden en versie 8 is gebaseerd op Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8, waar versie 9 RHEL 9 als basis heeft. Door het grote aantal sponsors lijkt AlmaLinux ook wel een blijvertje te zijn. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hier worden gevonden; dit is de changelog voor AlmaLinux versie 9.2:

Updated module streams:
  • Python 3.11
  • nginx 1.22
  • PostgreSQL 15
Updated components:
  • Git to version 2.39.1
  • Git LFS to version 3.2.0
Updated toolchain components:
  • GCC 11.3.1
  • glibc 2.34
  • binutils 2.35.2
Performance tools and debuggers updates:
  • GDB 10.2
  • Valgrind 3.19
  • SystemTap 4.8
  • Dyninst 12.1.0
  • elfutils 0.188
Updated performance monitoring tools:
  • PCP 6.0.1
  • Grafana 9.0.9
Compiler updates:
  • GCC Toolset 12
  • LLVM Toolset 15.0.7
  • Rust Toolset 1.66
  • Go Toolset 1.19.6
Security updates:
  • The OpenSSL secure communications library was updated to version 3.0.7.
  • SELinux user-space packages were updated to version 3.5.
  • Keylime was updated to version 6.5.2
  • OpenSCAP was rebased to version 1.3.7.
  • SCAP Security Guide was rebased to version 0.1.66.
  • A new rule for idle session termination was added to SCAP.
  • Clevis now accepts external tokens.
  • Rsyslog TLS-encrypted logging now supports multiple CA files.
  • Rsyslog privileges are limited to minimize security exposure.
  • The fapolicyd framework now provides filtering of the RPM database.
  • System now uses updated AlmaLinux EV Code Sign Secure Boot certificate.
Debuginfo repo ids renamed from *-debug to*-debuginfo to fix dnf debuginfo-install plugin. You can reference the upstream RHEL 9.2 release notes for a full list of changes in this release.

AlmaLinux 9

Versienummer 9.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website CloudLinux
Download https://almalinux.org/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: CloudLinux

Reacties (20)

Hydranet 11 mei 2023 18:01
Kan mij iemand vertellen welke van de twee(Alma of Rocky) nou qua organisatie beter is opgezet. Ik lees altijd dat beide zijn opgezet om te zorgen dat het CentOS fiasco zich niet meer kan herhalen, maar ik hoor zoveel verschillende meningen en opinies erover online dat ik niet meer weet wat nou waar is en wat ik kan geloven. Ik draai zelf nog Rocky maar ben er niet op tegen om over te gaan naar Alma als ik eenmaal weet wat echt klopt als het om de organisatie van Alma vs die van Rocky gaat. Ben verder niet on tevreden met Rocky behalve dat ze traag zijn met het releasen vergeleken met Alma.
Cybermage @Hydranet11 mei 2023 18:07
Wat ik beetje heb gezien van Alma is dat zelfs redhat deze als alternatief aanbied in presentaties. Dus zet mijn centjes op alma denk ik maar zo.
Rocky zie ik meer als buitenbeenttje van de 2.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Cybermage op 22 juli 2024 21:59]

Hydranet @Cybermage11 mei 2023 18:21
Interessant! Heb je dan een bron van, lijkt mij wel interessant om te zien waar dat staat.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hydranet op 22 juli 2024 21:59]

Cybermage @Hydranet11 mei 2023 18:57
Heb er geen echte bron van. Maar zie in diverse uitingen op site van redhat prominent wel Almalinux genoemd worden en nooit rocky. Dat geeft wel te denken. Kan ook bijna niet anders Almlinux word door grote bedrijven binnen de industrie gebacked zoals amazon met aws en azure door microsoft. Terwilj rocky Linux door 1 universiteit inelkaar word gezet. Tja eigeniljk een ongelijke strijd zie ik maar zo. Zou mijn centjes echt dus op almalinux zetten als zelfs redhat deze naar voor schuift. Gezien de rocky Linux als met releases achterloopt tja denk dat het in de toekomst niet veel goeds geeft.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Cybermage op 22 juli 2024 21:59]

Hydranet @Cybermage11 mei 2023 19:20
Terwilj rocky Linux door 1 universiteit inelkaar word gezet.
Het is Springdale Linux die word bij gehouden door een Universiteit.
https://springdale.math.ias.edu
Custom Red Hat®-based Distribution and Mirror. A project of members of the computing staff of ​Princeton University and the ​Institute for Advanced Study.
Rocky Linux en Alma Linux worden beiden financieel ondersteund door verschillende bedrijven. Zie de volgende links, onderaan bij "Backed by"
https://rockylinux.org
https://almalinux.org
Wat ik nu wil weten welke van de twee qua organisatie beter is opgezet want beiden beweren dat ze zo zijn opgezet dat ze niet door verkocht kunnen worden.
https://rockylinux.org/about
The Rocky Linux project is hosted by the Rocky Enterprise Software Foundation (RESF). To learn more about the organizational structure, please check out the page on the topic.
https://almalinux.org
AlmaLinux OS is an open-source, community-driven Linux operating system that fills the gap left by the discontinuation of the CentOS Linux stable release. AlmaLinux OS is a 1:1 binary compatible clone of RHEL® guided and built by the community.

As a standalone, completely free OS, AlmaLinux OS enjoys $1M in annual sponsorship from CloudLinux Inc and support from other sponsors. Ongoing development efforts are governed by the members of the community.

The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community.
Ik zal is verder onderzoek gaan doen want ben er nog steeds niet helemaal uit.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hydranet op 22 juli 2024 21:59]

wimdebok @Hydranet11 mei 2023 19:48
Zou met daar niet teveel zorgen over maken. Neem niet aan dat de mensen (man) achter Rocky nog een keer de vergissing maken om de distributie in beheer van Red Hat te geven.

Draai zelf Rocky na een aantal jaren Centos gedraaid te hebben. Prima systeem, net zoals ik denk dat de andere varianten (bv Alma) prima systemen zijn. Ze volgen naar mening allemaal Red Hat.

Red Hat heeft een raar geintje geflkikt met Centos. Van bijna de een op de andere dag de spelregels veranderd. VAn de 8 variant waar en de EOL verschoven werd en het achterliggend idee van volgend naar voorliggend. Herinner me nog de verbolgenheid op de fora.

Heb het niet helemaal voor me, had het niet te maken dat Red Hat in handen van IBM is? Gekruidenier. Idee dat er eniergie gestoken wordt in een systeem wat voor de mensen een gratis Red Hat was. Waar natuurlijk wat in zit, aan de andere kant kan je denken het is de manier om je systeem zoveel mogelijk te verspreiden.

Dat Red Hat het nu alleen over Alma schijnt te hebben en niet over Rocky, dan denk ik, zou er oud zeer zitten?

Het is een mooi systeem en als je er aan gewend bent is het logisch een Red Hat clone te kiezen. Ach, kan Debian ook weer een mooi systeem vinden. Op dit moment blij met Rocky.

En het meest tevreden over al die hele mooie toepassingen die bestaan voor Linux. Heel goed desktop systeem, wel een beetje voor de willie wortel die niet bang voor de command line is.
Hydranet @wimdebok11 mei 2023 20:22
Ja ik maak mij er ook niet heel druk om maar ik wil het toch wel is weten omdat er toch nog wel heel veel verschillende dingen over gezegd worden en ik niet wat nou klopt. Als het er op neer zou komen is het toch vrij makkelijk van de ene RHEL clone over te gaan naar de andere zonder opnieuw te hoeven installeren.
wimdebok @Hydranet11 mei 2023 20:31
Dat weet ik nou niet of, ondanks dat beide clones van RH zijn, je zomaar van ene clone op andere over kan schakelen zonder opnieuw te installeren. Waag het te betwijfelen maar er zal ongetwijfdeld een kenner zijn die echt weet hoe het zit. Ik houd het altijd bij een soort distributie en wil ik iets anders dan kies ik voor opnieuw installeren.
pennywiser @wimdebok11 mei 2023 20:36
Als dat niet kan, dan zijn het ook geen drop in replacements, of clones van elkaar. Alma heeft migratie scripts.
wimdebok @pennywiser11 mei 2023 20:44
Dank je helder! Zo dus.
Hydranet @wimdebok11 mei 2023 20:47
Het is mogelijk, toen er bekend werd dat CentOS EOL datum ingekort werd ben ik eerst over gegaan naar Springdale Linux zonder opnieuw te installeren, vervolgens naar Rocky Linux om opnieuw te installeren. Ik heb ook een systeem waarbij ik een keer van Rocky Linux over ben gegaan naar RHEL en vervolgens ook een een keer terug zonder opnieuw te installeren.
Jippelskea! @Hydranet11 mei 2023 21:28
In podcast 89 van "the homelab show" https://open.spotify.com/...si=J9oqzvLyQuyRV7OnVtR7ow is de oprichter van rocky linux te gast. Hier gaan ze ook wat dieper in op de structuur en het doel van rocky linux. Erg interessant om te horen.
Hydranet @Jippelskea!11 mei 2023 22:24
Ik ga ik zeker luisteren! Ben erg benieuwd, bedankt!
kelly.hipolito @Hydranet11 mei 2023 18:27
Er zijn diverse alternatieven om CentOS te vervangen en een eventueel 'fiasco', waarbij je neem ik aan het abrupte stoppen van de ondersteuning van versie 8 bedoeld? Ieder met haar voor en nadelen. https://androides.nl/centos-end-of-life-replacement-options/ is wel een leuke. Wel Engelstalig.

[Reactie gewijzigd door kelly.hipolito op 22 juli 2024 21:59]

Hydranet @kelly.hipolito11 mei 2023 19:34
Ja daar doelde ik op, bedankt voor die link, best interessant om zo de vergelijkingen te lezen. Nu is er ook wel wat duidelijker voor mij. Alma Linux heeft een aantal vaste mensen die aan Alma Linux werken en aan Rocky Linux werken alleen maar vrijwilligers. Dus dan is het wel logisch dat de ene sneller releases uit heeft dan de andere, dus het is inderdaad maar wat je belangrijker vind.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hydranet op 22 juli 2024 21:59]

beerse @Hydranet12 mei 2023 10:23
Volgens mij is tussen die 2 geen 'beter' zonder jou betekenis van beter te weten.
Zoals het ooit met RedHat ging en daarna met Fedora en CentOs is gegaan: We weten nu niet welke richting ze in de toekomst gaan. We weten wat er nu is.

Voor zover ik het zelf begrijp: Alma is een open organisatie en open source en zo. Vooral veel community gebaseerd en community gericht. Rocky is vanuit 1 organisatie opgezet (een universiteit?) Daar zit iets meer centrale controle in en ook centrale sturing en zo.

Het is voor jou en/of jouw organisatie maar net wat het beste bij jou past. Ben je voor open en community gebaseerd omdat je voelt dat je daar zelf bij hoort en aan wilt bijdragen: alma.
Ben je een meer centraal georiënteerde organisatie en zoek je een centraal aanspreekpunt (voor wat dan ook) dan zou je voor Rocky kunnen kiezen.

Voor de toekomst: Ook andere organisaties zien dit en kunnen daar op hun eigen manier mee om gaan, hun pijlen oprichten en in gaan roeren.
Marve79 @Hydranet11 mei 2023 18:11
Alma 100%.
ichnaton 12 mei 2023 09:45
Na jaren van ubuntu / debian had ik een keer een server met plesk en centos. Jawel, binnen een jaar dit gezeik. De migratie naar alma liep vlekkeloos en dat is maar goed ook. Inmiddels alweer een jaar over en nooit iets gemerkt.

Behalve dat dit de allerlaatste keer was. Dit is dus waarom je debian wilt. Hooguit ubuntu op de server maar die maken zich ook steeds meer onmogelijk (lees corporate).
jb044 @ichnaton12 mei 2023 10:42
Ik vind dit dus onzin, waarom moet alles gratis zijn? Het gedoe met CentOS was inderdaad heel jammer, maar ik blijf het een groot voordeel vinden dat zolang er geen budget of belang is het gratis kan en je als het allemaal wat serieuzer wordt altijd nog makkelijk richting betaalde support kan. En het mooiste is doordat de bron opensource is en blijft heb je ook daarin opties. Dus het is niet zo dat RedHat lekker achterover kan leunen en kan vragen wat ze maar willen, of vooral lekker lui zijn of wat dan ook. De markt lost dat dan vanzelf wel op.

Zoals ik hierboven al probeerde aan te geven is dat alles behalve liefdadigheid, uiteindelijk plukt RedHat gewoon de vruchten van het harde werk van heel veel mensen in de opensource community en nemen zij daar op hun beurt ook weer aan deel. Win win dus. Het is jammer dat niet veel meer bedrijven dat zien. Desktop en apps is 1 ding, maar op de server zou je echt niet meer weg moeten kunnen komen met grote monolitische brokken software met belachelijke licentie modellen! *kuck* $$$$ per core onzin :)
jb044 12 mei 2023 00:14
Damn dat was snel. Natuurlijk wel wat problemen tegengekomen bij de upgrade, maar dat was meer mijn haastige spoed en neiging om vooral thuis alles wat ook maar enigszins interessant zou kunnen zijn uit te proberen buiten de gebaande kaders .... dan de schuld van RH of AlmaLinux :D

Zo blij mee, kom van CentOs 7 en wat een stappen heeft de community in het algemeen en RedHat in het bijzonder weer gezet de afgelopen jaren! Heel veel moois om van te genieten en zelf mee aan de slag te gaan.

Voor de discussie hierboven, mij trok het feit dat er serieus geld en een serieuze intentie achter zit over de streep. maar goed echte keigarde garanties heb je in het leven zelden. Maakt ook niet uit, uiteindelijk is RedHat nog altijd een fundamenteel GPL/opensource bedrijf en is alle broncode gewoon vrij beschikbaar. Is ook geen verdienste: ze vreten zelf immers ook goed van het werk van de community en geven op hun beurt weer terug, ze geloven echt in de opensource gedachte en ik denk dat ze gelijk hebben. Samenwerken maakt je sterker niet zwakker, er is alleen niet blind licentie geld binnenharken bij...

Heb Scientific Linux 7 van Cern gebruikt, CentOS en nog een variant van RHEL 7 van een of ander Nederlands bedrijf dat ook betaalde support bood, weet niet eens meer hoe het heette ;( Ik zou me er niet zo druk om maken en als je dat wel doet moet je juist misschien het echte werk overwegen? Ik bedoel als het kennelijk zo'n belangrijke overweging is moet je misschien ook je handen van je knip halen omdat het er kennelijk echt wat op het spel staat?

