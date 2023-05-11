Net als Red Hat die Enterprise Linux versie 9.2 heeft uitgebracht is ook CloudLinux met versie 9.2 van AlmaLinux gekomen. AlmaLinux is net als Rocky Linux een van de nieuwkomers die in het gat is gesprongen dat CentOS heeft achtergelaten. Het OS is voornamelijk bedoeld om voor servertaken ingezet te worden en versie 8 is gebaseerd op Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8, waar versie 9 RHEL 9 als basis heeft. Door het grote aantal sponsors lijkt AlmaLinux ook wel een blijvertje te zijn. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hier worden gevonden; dit is de changelog voor AlmaLinux versie 9.2:

Updated module streams: Python 3.11

nginx 1.22

PostgreSQL 15 Updated components: Git to version 2.39.1

Git LFS to version 3.2.0 Updated toolchain components: GCC 11.3.1

glibc 2.34

binutils 2.35.2 Performance tools and debuggers updates: GDB 10.2

Valgrind 3.19

SystemTap 4.8

Dyninst 12.1.0

elfutils 0.188 Updated performance monitoring tools: PCP 6.0.1

Grafana 9.0.9 Compiler updates: GCC Toolset 12

LLVM Toolset 15.0.7

Rust Toolset 1.66

Go Toolset 1.19.6 Security updates: The OpenSSL secure communications library was updated to version 3.0.7.

SELinux user-space packages were updated to version 3.5.

Keylime was updated to version 6.5.2

OpenSCAP was rebased to version 1.3.7.

SCAP Security Guide was rebased to version 0.1.66.

A new rule for idle session termination was added to SCAP.

Clevis now accepts external tokens.

Rsyslog TLS-encrypted logging now supports multiple CA files.

Rsyslog privileges are limited to minimize security exposure.

The fapolicyd framework now provides filtering of the RPM database.

System now uses updated AlmaLinux EV Code Sign Secure Boot certificate. Debuginfo repo ids renamed from *-debug to *-debuginfo to fix dnf debuginfo-install plugin. You can reference the upstream RHEL 9.2 release notes for a full list of changes in this release.