AlmaLinux logo (79 pix)De AlmaLinux OS Foundation heeft versie 8.9 van AlmaLinux uitgebracht. AlmaLinux is net als Rocky Linux een van de nieuwkomers die in het gat is gesprongen dat CentOS heeft achtergelaten. Het OS is voornamelijk bedoeld om voor servertaken ingezet te worden en versie 8 is gebaseerd op Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8, waar versie 9 RHEL 9 als basis heeft. Door het grote aantal sponsors lijkt AlmaLinux ook wel een blijvertje te zijn. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hier worden gevonden. Dit is de aankondiging voor deze uitgave van AlmaLinux:

Added a new module streams:
  • Node.js 20
Updated components:
  • Git to version 2.39.1
  • Git LFS to version 3.2.0
Performance tools and debuggers updates:
  • Valgrind 3.21
  • SystemTap 4.9
  • elfutils 0.189
Updated performance monitoring tools:
  • Grafana 9.2.10
  • grafana-pcp 5.1.1
Compiler updates:
  • GCC Toolset 13
  • LLVM Toolset 16.0.6
  • Rust Toolset 1.71.1
  • Go Toolset 1.20.10
Security
  • OpenSCAP 1.3.8
  • ANSSI-BP-028 SCAP security profiles were updated to version 2.0
  • SCAP Security Guide now contains improved rules to provide more consistent interactive user configuration and the DISA STIG profile supports audit_rules_login_events_faillock.
You can reference the upstream RHEL 8.9 release notes for a full list of changes in this release.

AlmaLinux

Versienummer 8.9
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website AlmaLinux OS Foundation
Download https://almalinux.org/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

