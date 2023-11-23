De AlmaLinux OS Foundation heeft versie 8.9 van AlmaLinux uitgebracht. AlmaLinux is net als Rocky Linux een van de nieuwkomers die in het gat is gesprongen dat CentOS heeft achtergelaten. Het OS is voornamelijk bedoeld om voor servertaken ingezet te worden en versie 8 is gebaseerd op Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8, waar versie 9 RHEL 9 als basis heeft. Door het grote aantal sponsors lijkt AlmaLinux ook wel een blijvertje te zijn. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hier worden gevonden. Dit is de aankondiging voor deze uitgave van AlmaLinux:
Added a new module streams:
Updated components:
- Node.js 20
Performance tools and debuggers updates:
- Git to version 2.39.1
- Git LFS to version 3.2.0
Updated performance monitoring tools:
- Valgrind 3.21
- SystemTap 4.9
- elfutils 0.189
Compiler updates:
- Grafana 9.2.10
- grafana-pcp 5.1.1
Security
- GCC Toolset 13
- LLVM Toolset 16.0.6
- Rust Toolset 1.71.1
- Go Toolset 1.20.10
You can reference the upstream RHEL 8.9 release notes for a full list of changes in this release.
- OpenSCAP 1.3.8
- ANSSI-BP-028 SCAP security profiles were updated to version 2.0
- SCAP Security Guide now contains improved rules to provide more consistent interactive user configuration and the DISA STIG profile supports audit_rules_login_events_faillock.