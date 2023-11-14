Software-update: AlmaLinux 9.3

AlmaLinux logo (79 pix)Net als Red Hat, dat onlangs Enterprise Linux versie 9.3 heeft uitgebracht, is de AlmaLinux OS Foundation met versie 9.3 van AlmaLinux gekomen. AlmaLinux is net als Rocky Linux een van de nieuwkomers die in het gat is gesprongen dat CentOS heeft achtergelaten. Het OS is voornamelijk bedoeld om voor servertaken ingezet te worden en versie 8 is gebaseerd op Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8, waar versie 9 RHEL 9 als basis heeft. Door het grote aantal sponsors lijkt AlmaLinux een blijvertje te zijn. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hier worden gevonden; dit is de changelog voor AlmaLinux versie 9.3:

Updated toolchain components:
  • GCC 11.4.1
Performance tools and debuggers updates:
  • Valgrind 3.21
  • SystemTap 4.9
  • elfutils 0.189
Updated performance monitoring tools:
  • PCP 6.0.5
  • Grafana 9.2.10
Compiler updates:
  • GCC Toolset 13
  • LLVM Toolset 16.0.6
  • Rust Toolset 1.71.1
  • Go Toolset 1.20.10
Updated dynamic programming languages, web and database servers:
  • Redis 7
  • Node.js 20
  • Apache HTTP Server 2.4.57
Security updates:
  • Keylime 7.3.0.
  • OpenSSH was further migrated from the less secure SHA-1 message digest.
  • The pcsc-lite-ccid USB Chip/Smart Card Interface Device(CCID) and Integrated Circuit Card Device (ICCD) driver was rebased to version 1.5.2.
  • AlmaLinux 9.3 introduces further improvements to support the Extended Master Secret (EMS) extension (RFC 7627) required by the FIPS-140-3 standard for all TLS 1.2 connections.
  • SEtools, the collection of graphical tools, command-line tools, and libraries for SELinux policy analysis, was rebased to version 4.4.3.
  • OpenSCAP was rebased to version 1.3.8.
  • SCAP Security Guide was rebased to version 0.1.69 including updates:
    • ANSSI profiles were updated to version 2.0.
    • Three new SCAP profiles were added for AlmaLinux 9 aligned with the CCN-STIC-610A22 Guide.

AlmaLinux 9

Versienummer 9.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website AlmaLinux OS Foundation
Download https://almalinux.org/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: AlmaLinux OS Foundation

AlmaLinux

Besturingssystemen

c-nan 14 november 2023 08:43
AlmaLinux is geen 1:1 downstream van Red Hat (RHEL) meer sinds enkele maanden. Houd daar dus rekening mee.
pennywiser @c-nan14 november 2023 12:03
Waar forken ze vanaf dan? Centos Stream? Kan je net zo goed dat gebruiken. Of wordt er niet geforkt maar zelf gecompileerd, in dat geval kan je ook niet meer spreken van een bugforbug compatible distro. En dan rijst de vraag waarom bestaat Alma nog? Weer een distro erbij.

Naar mijn beleving is Centos Stream net zo bruikbaar als Centos. Stream heeft de plaats ingenomen van Rhel als het ware. Rhel is een stapje extra downstream gegaan, waar het oude Centos eerst stond.

[Reactie gewijzigd door pennywiser op 22 juli 2024 17:45]

Goderic @pennywiser14 november 2023 12:17
Zelf compileren werd altijd al gedaan, dat kan zeker wel bug for bug compatible.

Als ik het goed begrijp vertrekken ze van CentOS Stream om Redhat na te maken. Niet meer bugforbug compatibel, maar wel abi compatibel. Daardoor kunnen ze soms ook sneller bugs fixed dan Redhat zelf.

Op zich is er zeker niets mis met CentOS Stream, maar als je een stabielere distro wilt of ABI compatibel met Redhat wilt zijn dan moet je naar iets anders op zoek.
pennywiser @Goderic14 november 2023 12:26
Maar waar zit hem die onstabiliteit van Stream in dan? Ik snap je wel hoor, maar stream is nu dezelfde downstream van Fedora als Rhel altijd was. Rhel is 1 stap dieper gegaan. Fixes gaan eerst naar stream en dan naar Rhel, en dat was altijd meteen naar Rhel. Dus in die zin verandert er weinig tov Rhel, tenzij het de release policy zelf is aangepast.

Maar ze fixen dus ook zelf bugs zeg je, ipv te wachten en de rh fix re-releasen? Dat verbaast mij helemaal. Dan kan Alma toch onmogelijk compatible zijn in bv. test omgevingen met rhel op productie? Ik vraag mij af waarom ze dit doen, welke meerwaarde heeft Alma dan? Niet meer die waarvoor ze destijds (in mijn ogen overhaast) zijn opgericht.

Doet Alma compileren op exact dezelfde hardware? Dan is het dus ook niet bfb compatible maar iets wat er zo dicht mogelijk bij probeert te komen. Ik gebruik liever Rhel backed software dan software welke zich nog bewijzen moet op de lange duur.

[Reactie gewijzigd door pennywiser op 22 juli 2024 17:45]

Goderic @pennywiser14 november 2023 12:50
Aan Redhat is er niets veranderd, er is een laag tussengekomen, CentOS verandert wat sneller dat Redhat. Het is ook minder lang ondersteund (geen idee hoe AlmaLinux dat gaat aanpakken)

Als je compatibiliteit wilt hebben met Redhat moet je kiezen tussen AlmaLinux die niet 100% hetzelfde is of Rocky Linux waarvan het niet zeker is of ze aan de source code gaan blijven geraken.

Je hoeft niet op dezelfde hardware te compileren om bug for bug compatibel te zijn, zelfde compiler, source en opties zouden genoeg moeten zijn. Exact dezelfde binary is wat moeilijker, maar daar wordt ook aan gewerkt (niet Redhat specifiek): https://reproducible-builds.org/
pennywiser @Goderic14 november 2023 12:57
Thanks. Maar als er een laag tussen is gekomen is er dus wel wat veranderd aan rhel. Daarbij wat is sneller, alle fixes van stream komen 1 op 1 in rhel uiteindelijk. En stream gaat (nu met versie 9) dacht ik ook dezelfde lifecycle mee als rhel zelf.
Goderic @pennywiser14 november 2023 13:04
Aan de release cycle van de Redhat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) distributie is er niets veranderd. Dat gaat allemaal nog even snel (traag).

Stream verandert sneller en onregelmatiger dan RHEL, dat kan een probleem zijn als er breaking changes zijn.

https://www.redhat.com/en/resources/centos-stream-checklist

Stream heeft 5 jaar support, RHEL 10.
pennywiser @Goderic14 november 2023 13:53
Volgens mij loopt Stream support gelijk met die van dezelfde Rhel versie, vanaf v9:

https://www.centos.org/cl-vs-cs/

"CentOS Stream 9 EOL: estimated 2027, dependent on RHEL9 end of “Full Support Phase”

Deze wijkt dus niet af van Rhel. 5 jaar support op Stream

[Reactie gewijzigd door pennywiser op 22 juli 2024 17:45]

Goderic @pennywiser14 november 2023 14:14
Toch wel hoor:

https://access.redhat.com...ata/#RHEL9_Planning_Guide

RHEL9 EOL 2032
pennywiser @Goderic14 november 2023 14:34
"dependent on RHEL9 end of “Full Support Phase”
Goderic @pennywiser14 november 2023 14:40
Je moet dat lezen als de exacte datum hangt af van de RHEL9 EOL, maar wel 5 jaar daar voor. Staat hier ook nog eens duidelijk: https://www.redhat.com/en/resources/centos-stream-checklist
Each major release stream of CentOS Stream will receive updates and patches for only five years. As a result, you will need to upgrade to new release streams more frequently
pennywiser @Goderic14 november 2023 14:43
Ah ok, true. Tegen 2027 is Rhel 10 er ook al. Ik ben weer wat wijzer.

[Reactie gewijzigd door pennywiser op 22 juli 2024 17:45]

kelly.hipolito @Goderic15 november 2023 12:32
Als je compatibiliteit wilt hebben met Redhat moet je kiezen tussen AlmaLinux die niet 100% hetzelfde is of Rocky Linux waarvan het niet zeker is of ze aan de source code gaan blijven geraken.
Vandaar ook dat Oracle, de stichting achter Rocky Linux en SUSE de handen ineen hebben geslagen en de: Open Enterprise Linux Association opgericht. Voor de beschikbaarheid van deze 'open source' code. De code is netjes beschikbaar via hun Git repo.

Overigens leuke tijden voor Red Hat Enterprise Linux (EL) forks. SUSE komt binnenkort met haar EL fork. En ook CloudLinux komt met een free version of CloudLinux OS 8 and 9, wat eigenlijk ook een EL fork is.
Oracle Linux, Rocky Linux, AlmaLinux, SUSE EL, CloudLinux free, en dan heb je nog een paar onbekendere variaties als EuroLinux en dergelijke. De keuze is dadelijk reuze. Deze 'onzekerheid' lijkt mij redelijk getackeld.
kelly.hipolito @pennywiser15 november 2023 00:22
Naar mijn beleving is Centos Stream net zo bruikbaar als Centos. Stream heeft de plaats ingenomen van Rhel als het ware. Rhel is een stapje extra downstream gegaan, waar het oude Centos eerst stond.
Het is spijtig genoeg niet, net zo bruikbaar als CentOS. Dat bevestigt de Red Hat CTO, alsmede de eigen CentOS FAQ:
Red Hat CTO Chris Wright takes a more direct stab at what the company expects CentOS Stream to be—and explicitly declares that it will not be a replacement for CentOS Linux.
En wellicht nog belangrijker:
Security issues will be updated in CentOS Stream after they are solved in the current RHEL release.
Er is de laatste tijd, met name vanuit Red Hat gelieerd personeel een behoorlijke marketing campagne gaande om Stream in een positief daglicht te stellen. Termen als: Stable, Continuous Delivery and Always Ready RHEL. Passeren meermaals de revue. Ga je sec kijken naar wat Stream echt brengt, dan heeft het niet meer weg van een 'perpetual beta' en ben je niet ver verwijderd en een beta tester als tussen paus voor het eggie.
pennywiser @kelly.hipolito15 november 2023 07:33
Leesvoer, dank je!
anvil @pennywiser16 november 2023 23:27
Stream werkt niet met veel drivers (nVidia ConnectX OFED bijvoorbeeld) aangezien het net anders genoeg is dat het niet herkend wordt. Dus net zo bruikbaar ? Helaas niet...
pennywiser @anvil17 november 2023 09:33
Ik laat desktop geheel buiten beschouwing. Server heb ik het over.
anvil @pennywiser17 november 2023 15:22
Ik ook ... ConnectX is Infiniband, gebruikt in HPC
pennywiser @anvil17 november 2023 15:26
Welke distro support dit wel goed dan? En waarom Centos Stream niet?
anvil @pennywiser17 november 2023 16:29
RHEL, Rocky en Alma werken wel. Kernel moet 100% identiek zijn aan RHEL dus dan valt Stream af
Htbaa 14 november 2023 08:15
CloudLinux heeft inderdaad de AlmaLinux OS Foundation opgericht, maar daarna haar handen er aan onttrokken waardoor AlmaLinux zelfsturend is. Het is dan ook AlmaLinux OS Foundation die AlmaLinux 9.3 uitbrengt, en niet CloudLinux. CloudLinux heeft haar eigen distro release.
digibaro 14 november 2023 13:12
Ik maakt voor de thuis fysieke / VM server standaard gebruik van CentOS. Met het wegvallen van deze distributie ben ik overgestapt op Ubuntu, reeds voldoende bekend vanwege het gebruik van Raspberry Pi. Voor mij is onduidelijk welke (Redhat clone) distributie nu een lange life cycle zou hebben van deze nieuwe alternatieven. Enige voor mij van belang is lange levensduur, regelmatige updates en upgrade mogelijk naar nieuwe releases.

[Reactie gewijzigd door digibaro op 22 juli 2024 17:45]

appollonius333 @digibaro15 november 2023 07:20
Mocht je RHEL willen draaien, dan kan je via de developer tools van RedHat 16 gratis vms uitrollen met de laatste RedHat versie.

Deze mogen dan alleen niet in productie gebruikt worden :)
pennywiser @appollonius33315 november 2023 19:04
Productie is wel degelijk toegestaan: https://access.redhat.com/discussions/5719451
appollonius333 @pennywiser15 november 2023 19:14
Apart, want toen ik het destijds deed. Werd ik op de vingers getikt.. Misschien hebben ze dat in de tussentijd aangepast. Maar nu ik dit weet, thnx! Zal er eens in duiken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door appollonius333 op 22 juli 2024 17:45]

pennywiser @appollonius33315 november 2023 19:15
Is nog niet zo lang inderdaad volgens mij.
digibaro @appollonius33315 november 2023 22:33
Goed tip. Dank !

