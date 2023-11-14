Net als Red Hat, dat onlangs Enterprise Linux versie 9.3 heeft uitgebracht, is de AlmaLinux OS Foundation met versie 9.3 van AlmaLinux gekomen. AlmaLinux is net als Rocky Linux een van de nieuwkomers die in het gat is gesprongen dat CentOS heeft achtergelaten. Het OS is voornamelijk bedoeld om voor servertaken ingezet te worden en versie 8 is gebaseerd op Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8, waar versie 9 RHEL 9 als basis heeft. Door het grote aantal sponsors lijkt AlmaLinux een blijvertje te zijn. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hier worden gevonden; dit is de changelog voor AlmaLinux versie 9.3:

Updated toolchain components: GCC 11.4.1 Performance tools and debuggers updates: Valgrind 3.21

SystemTap 4.9

elfutils 0.189 Updated performance monitoring tools: PCP 6.0.5

Grafana 9.2.10 Compiler updates: GCC Toolset 13

LLVM Toolset 16.0.6

Rust Toolset 1.71.1

Go Toolset 1.20.10 Updated dynamic programming languages, web and database servers: Redis 7

Node.js 20

Apache HTTP Server 2.4.57 Security updates: Keylime 7.3.0.

OpenSSH was further migrated from the less secure SHA-1 message digest.

The pcsc-lite-ccid USB Chip/Smart Card Interface Device(CCID) and Integrated Circuit Card Device (ICCD) driver was rebased to version 1.5.2.

AlmaLinux 9.3 introduces further improvements to support the Extended Master Secret (EMS) extension (RFC 7627) required by the FIPS-140-3 standard for all TLS 1.2 connections.

SEtools, the collection of graphical tools, command-line tools, and libraries for SELinux policy analysis, was rebased to version 4.4.3.

OpenSCAP was rebased to version 1.3.8.

SCAP Security Guide was rebased to version 0.1.69 including updates: ANSSI profiles were updated to version 2.0. Three new SCAP profiles were added for AlmaLinux 9 aligned with the CCN-STIC-610A22 Guide.

