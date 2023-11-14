Blackmagic Design heeft versie 18.6.3 van DaVinci Resolve uitgebracht. DaVinci Resolve is een videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, macOS en Linux. Het is beschikbaar in de gratis DaVinci Resolve-uitvoering en het betaalde DaVinci Resolve Studio, dat over extra functionaliteit beschikt, zoals de mogelijkheid om in hogere resoluties en frames per second te werken en de mogelijkheid om van extra grafische processors en OpenFX-plug-ins gebruik te maken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's New in DaVinci Resolve 18.6.3 Support for syncing media from network folders for cloud projects.

Option to prevent sleep when uploading files or generating proxy for cloud.

Configuration dialog when importing projects to a cloud project library.

Cloud projects with no media sync now use proxy settings in preferences.

Deliver settings option to use proxy media for web presets.

Support for per output audio normalization during renders.

ACEScg support in RCM with combined gamut and gamma mode.

Support for decoding 4:2:2 HEIF and HIF clips.

Ability to close the current project from the file menu.

Ability to customize aspect ratio for Dolby Vision exports.

Improved sort order for Dolby Vision combo boxes.

Improved handling of inactive clients in collaboration projects.

Addressed an issue with copying projects across cloud libraries.

Addressed an issue changing source folder for clips with proxies.

Addressed a windowing issue on Macs with Sonoma 14.1.

Addressed an issue displaying flags on thumbnails of video only media.

Addressed restoring active local version when restoring removed media.

Addressed image quality issues with scene cut detected interlaced clips.

Addressed an issue with opening the take selector on retimed clips.

Addressed an issue changing speed for unlinked audio in the inspector.

Addressed an issue with deleting transitions with an in out range in edit.

Addressed a performance issue when ripple editing large timelines.

Addressed an issue with color picker in Resolve FX 3D keyer in edit.

Addressed gaps when ripple deleting interlaced clips with frame alignment.

Addressed multiple tracking and drawing issues for magic mask in Fusion.

Improved speed of transforming objects with MaterialX materials in Fusion.

Copying grade with mattes now prioritizes layer name over index.

Addressed incorrect saturation with HDR custom curve soft clipping.

Addressed power window flicker in dual SDI stereoscopic 3D previews.

Addressed gamut limiting issues on ACES ODTs with a P3 D65 gamut.

Addressed an issue with power bin timeline matte usage on node graph.

Pasted HDR Vivid trim presets now honor the selected mode.

Addressed an issue creating new HDR zones in the color page.

Addressed an audio sync issue when bouncing audio with voice isolation.

Addressed an issue with the arrange modifier in the Fairlight timeline.

Improved keyword manager layout.

General performance and stability improvements.