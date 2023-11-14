Software-update: DaVinci Resolve 18.6.3

DaVinci Resolve logo (79 pix)Blackmagic Design heeft versie 18.6.3 van DaVinci Resolve uitgebracht. DaVinci Resolve is een videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, macOS en Linux. Het is beschikbaar in de gratis DaVinci Resolve-uitvoering en het betaalde DaVinci Resolve Studio, dat over extra functionaliteit beschikt, zoals de mogelijkheid om in hogere resoluties en frames per second te werken en de mogelijkheid om van extra grafische processors en OpenFX-plug-ins gebruik te maken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's New in DaVinci Resolve 18.6.3
  • Support for syncing media from network folders for cloud projects.
  • Option to prevent sleep when uploading files or generating proxy for cloud.
  • Configuration dialog when importing projects to a cloud project library.
  • Cloud projects with no media sync now use proxy settings in preferences.
  • Deliver settings option to use proxy media for web presets.
  • Support for per output audio normalization during renders.
  • ACEScg support in RCM with combined gamut and gamma mode.
  • Support for decoding 4:2:2 HEIF and HIF clips.
  • Ability to close the current project from the file menu.
  • Ability to customize aspect ratio for Dolby Vision exports.
  • Improved sort order for Dolby Vision combo boxes.
  • Improved handling of inactive clients in collaboration projects.
  • Addressed an issue with copying projects across cloud libraries.
  • Addressed an issue changing source folder for clips with proxies.
  • Addressed a windowing issue on Macs with Sonoma 14.1.
  • Addressed an issue displaying flags on thumbnails of video only media.
  • Addressed restoring active local version when restoring removed media.
  • Addressed image quality issues with scene cut detected interlaced clips.
  • Addressed an issue with opening the take selector on retimed clips.
  • Addressed an issue changing speed for unlinked audio in the inspector.
  • Addressed an issue with deleting transitions with an in out range in edit.
  • Addressed a performance issue when ripple editing large timelines.
  • Addressed an issue with color picker in Resolve FX 3D keyer in edit.
  • Addressed gaps when ripple deleting interlaced clips with frame alignment.
  • Addressed multiple tracking and drawing issues for magic mask in Fusion.
  • Improved speed of transforming objects with MaterialX materials in Fusion.
  • Copying grade with mattes now prioritizes layer name over index.
  • Addressed incorrect saturation with HDR custom curve soft clipping.
  • Addressed power window flicker in dual SDI stereoscopic 3D previews.
  • Addressed gamut limiting issues on ACES ODTs with a P3 D65 gamut.
  • Addressed an issue with power bin timeline matte usage on node graph.
  • Pasted HDR Vivid trim presets now honor the selected mode.
  • Addressed an issue creating new HDR zones in the color page.
  • Addressed an audio sync issue when bouncing audio with voice isolation.
  • Addressed an issue with the arrange modifier in the Fairlight timeline.
  • Improved keyword manager layout.
  • General performance and stability improvements.

DaVinci Resolve

Versienummer 18.6.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Blackmagic Design
Download https://www.blackmagicdesign.com/products/davinciresolve/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 14-11-2023 09:14
14 • submitter: guidogast

14-11-2023 • 09:14

14

Submitter: guidogast

Bron: Blackmagic Design

Update-historie

29-05 DaVinci Resolve 20.0 1
24-04 DaVinci Resolve 20.0 bèta 2 34
05-04 DaVinci Resolve 20.0 bèta 1 10
21-03 DaVinci Resolve 19.1.4 0
20-01 DaVinci Resolve 19.1.3 7
18-12 DaVinci Resolve 19.1.2 1
02-12 DaVinci Resolve 19.1.1 6
12-11 DaVinci Resolve 19.1 22
17-10 DaVinci Resolve 19.0.3 20
02-10 DaVinci Resolve 19.0.2 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

DaVinci Resolve

geen prijs bekend

4 van 5 sterren
Design en multimedia

Reacties (14)

-Moderatie-faq
14
14
13
0
0
1
Wijzig sortering
Dark Angel 58 14 november 2023 11:39
Als ik zo zie, kan Black Magic in de toekomst volgende digitale film camera's volwaardig leverancier dat ook in Hollywood gebruikt wordt.
Het verbaast me wel dat de camera's van Black Magic goedkoop zijn, want de film camera's van bekende merken Red en Arri worden vaak in Hollywood gebruikt en ze zijn ongelooflijk duur.
sIRwa3 @Dark Angel 5814 november 2023 12:37
is dat een analyse op basis van recente ontwikkelingen? Ik ken het merk al een tijdje en verbaas me steeds over hun strategie. top spec hardware van gemiddelde bouwkwaliteit voor (dare i say ) bodem prijzen. Hun sterkste troef is dat ze alles in Apple Prores deden (doen?) "uncompressed" wat gewoon ontzettend veel processing scheelt. daar zit vaak de kosten nogsteeds. De stap naar broadcast/cinema moet je echter niet onderschatten.

ik ben wel een fan. zeker wat ze hier met de software doen.. wederom: top echt TOP spul voor gratis.
Cergorach @Dark Angel 5814 november 2023 23:21
LTT gebruikte voorheen Red 8k, dat was vreselijk duur en de (bouw) kwaliteit was er niet echt. Daarna zijn ze naar Black Magic URSA 12k gegaan en daar zijn ze ook mee gestopt omdat je nogal gebonden was aan het BM ecosysteem, wat lastig is als je hele studio nog Adobe gebruikt.

Je moet heel goed uitkijken met je blindstaren op hardware specs! Kijk naar de software en het hele ecosysteem. Want de kans is groot dat als je overstapt op BM camera's je je hele ecosysteem moet vervangen en dat kan significant duurder zijn dan een wat duurdere camera kopen die wat flexibeler is qua bestaande workflow. Als je verder toch al in het BM ecosysteem zit, wat natuurlijk kan, want ze hebben heel mooi speelgoed wat wel samenwerkt met andere systemen. Dan is het wellicht een minder grote uitdaging, maar je verbind je dan wel grondig aan BM en dan is daarvan weg migreren een heel groot probleem als je dat ooit wilt. Want hou er rekening mee, businessmodellen willen nog wel eens veranderen... Het is niet de eerste keer dat een VS tech company nadat ze dachten voldoende marktaandeel te hebben en genoeg klanten afhankelijk hadden gemaakt, ze de prijs verviervoudigden...
Bitzer @Cergorach15 november 2023 09:52
"Blackmagic Design Pty Ltd. is een Australisch digitaal bioscoopbedrijf en hardwarefabrikant gevestigd in Port Melbourne, Victoria, Australië." (wikipedia)
Dus geen VS tech.
suleyman15 14 november 2023 11:45
Is dit iets vergelijkbaars met Camtasia?
MeltedForest @suleyman1514 november 2023 11:58
Het heeft meer overeenkomsten met Adobe Premiere dan Camtasia denk ik.
dickw2019 @MeltedForest14 november 2023 15:08
Vergelijk het eerder met een combinatie van Adobe Premiere en Adobe After Effects!
Alleen al de Fusion mogelijkheden zijn bijzonder krachtig.
Anoniem: 1839988 14 november 2023 13:22
Avid is in Hilversum nog altijd de standaard.
honey @Anoniem: 183998814 november 2023 15:27
Wat de standaard is, is niet altijd het beste. ;) Maar als editor moet je gewoon alle NLE's kennen. De principes zijn sowieso hetzelfde.
Jan Onderwater 14 november 2023 11:26
Ik ben iedere keer weer onder de indruk van de iteratieve updates van Black Magic. Zeer hoog tempo en iedere keer weer veel verbeteringen en correcties.
nielsalmelo 14 november 2023 14:43
ook voor de leek is het na wat youtube tutorials goed te gebruiken, en nog eens gratis ook
Jewest 14 november 2023 16:32
Ik ben erg te spreken over de tool, na een kleine video kaart upgrade (r7 450 naar wx3100) kan ik alles van mijn go-pro bewerken.
Met een paar youtube filmpjes kon ik redelijk makkelijk de familie filmpjes in elkaar zetten.


@Anoniem: 1839988 de digitale wereld is groter dan hilversum ;)
Tim AtSharp 14 november 2023 17:32
Het is bijzonder jammer dat de 'push naar cloud' zo sterk aanwezig is sinds enkele versies.
- Nee ik wil geen proxy's syncen naar de cloud, waar ik dan maandelijks flink voor mag ophoesten om data storage te hebben
- Nee ik wil niet automatisch proxies genereren - 'zal wel niks met de strategie te maken hebben zeker?'
- Ja ik ben tevreden met het syncen van projecten voor $5/maand
- Nee ik wil niet samenwerken / remote camera's accepteren / whatever.

Voorlopig kan je alles uitzetten maar...
- hoe lang nog? cloud = vendor lock in
- waarom staat het niet uit by default, en moet je per project dat weer aanpassen?

Wie dat allemaal wil, prima, biedt gerust aan. Maar verplicht gebruikers niet.

Waar DVR een mooi alternatief was voor de aggressie van Adobe (cloud / premiere) lijkt het nu in eenzelfde richting te gaan. Steeds meer gesloten, steeds meer focus op abbo's, die de o-zo-populaire revenue stream brengen waar aandeelhouders dol op zijn. You'll own nothing and you will be happy.
lacobo 15 november 2023 07:26
Apart. Heb de Studio versie en merk daar niks van. Ik ben ook wars van Cloud en abbo's, dus zou dat zeker merken als 't gebeurde

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq