Software-update: AlmaLinux 8.6

AlmaLinux logo (79 pix)Net als Red Hat die Enterprise Linux versie 8.6 heeft uitgebracht is ook de CloudLinux met versie 8.6 van AlmaLinux gekomen. AlmaLinux is net als Rocky Linux een van de nieuwkomers die in het gat is gesprongen dat CentOS heeft achtergelaten. Door het grote aantal sponsors lijkt AlmaLinux ook wel een blijvertje te zijn. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hier worden gevonden, dit is de aankondiging voor AlmaLinux versie 8.6:

AlmaLinux 8.6 Stable is Now Available!

Hi, Community! The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is excited to announce that AlmaLinux OS 8.6 Stable is now available. Just like a flash after the beta release. This stable release is for the x86_64, aarch64 and ppc64le architectures and is ready for production installations and to power all your computing needs and workloads. Grab it from the nearest mirror and join us on the AlmaLinux Community Chat to discuss. Our Live Images, Raspberry Pi, Cloud and Container images updates are in process too, so stay tuned to catch the updates. Don't blink, you might miss them.

Release Notes and More Information

The AlmaLinux 8.6 contains web console enhancements and some brand new System Roles that make system administration simpler. Security updates include upstream versions for the SCAP Security Guide, OpenSCAP and other packages among other improvements. You can read more about this release by checking out the Release Notes.

Versienummer 8.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website CloudLinux
Download https://mirrors.almalinux.org/isos.html
Bestandsgrootte 801,00MB
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

14-05-2022 • 10:18
0 • submitter: bl1ndsp0t

14-05-2022 • 10:18

Submitter: bl1ndsp0t

Bron: CloudLinux

AlmaLinux 8.6

AlmaLinux

Besturingssystemen

