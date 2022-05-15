Symantec dat tegenwoordig onderdeel is van Broadcom, heeft in het verleden twee verschillende bedrijven overgenomen die encryptiesoftware ontwikkelden: GuardianEdge en PGP. Symantec bracht de software van deze twee acquisities lange tijd als twee verschillende encryptieproductlijnen uit. De GuardianEdge-lijn werd hernoemd in 'Endpoint Encryption' en de PGP-lijn werd hernoemd in 'Encryption Desktop', samen met 'Encryption Management Server'. Voor een buitenstaander was het verwarrend dat één bedrijf twee verschillende encryptieproducten uitbracht die met elkaar concurreerden en die niet met elkaar konden samenwerken. Daaraan is met de uitgave van Endpoint Encryption 11 in 2014 grotendeels een einde gekomen. Aangezien er geen makkelijke weg is om te upgraden van SED en SEMS naar SEE , worden er nog maintenancepacks uitgebracht voor de oude PGP-lijn. De ontwikkeling van nieuwe functies wordt echter alleen gericht op de gefuseerde Endpoint Encryption-lijn. Het ontwikkelteam heeft Endpoint Encryption versie 11.4.0 uitgebracht, met de volgende lijst veranderingen:

What's new in this release

Symantec Endpoint Encryption Management Server Web Console Ability to view dashboard and reports and perform Help Desk Recovery using a new integrated Web Console Symantec Endpoint Encryption introduces a new web-based Management Server Web Console to view the compliance posture of your endpoints using dashboard and reports, as well as help managed users to regain access to their encrypted computers using the Help Desk Recovery feature. Using the Settings option, you can also set a new Management Password without using your existing password. For more information about each feature, click on the following links: Dashboard Reports Help Desk Recovery Reset Management Password

On certain Dell systems (5400 and 6420 series) installed with Drive Encryption, users using PIV 8.1 cards with internal smart card readers can now authenticate at preboot successfully. [EPG-26289]

When a Drive encryption endpoint is moved between different policies, the list of associated Client Administrators is now updated and displayed accurately under the Associated Users tab of the endpoint details. [EPG-25416] Known issues The latest version of Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server is not yet supported. A Microsoft OLE DB Driver for SQL Server driver is required for installing Symantec Endpoint Encryption. Microsoft OLE DB Driver 19.0.0 for SQL Server is not yet compatible with Symantec Endpoint Encryption 11.4.0. Alternatively, use Microsoft OLE DB Driver 18.6.0 for SQL Server for installing and configuring Symantec Endpoint Encryption. For more information, see the article at https://knowledge.broadcom.com/external/article/179347. [EPG-26312]

Workaround: Create the server certificate following the guidelines that are available in the article, https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT210176 , and then update the server certificate on the Configuration Manager. While running the web console on the Firefox browser, certain user interface elements of the web console may not be displayed properly. Ignore this issue as it does not impact the functionality. To work around this issue, use one of the supported browsers.