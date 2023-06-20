Symantec dat tegenwoordig onderdeel is van Broadcom, heeft in het verleden twee verschillende bedrijven overgenomen die encryptiesoftware ontwikkelden: GuardianEdge en PGP. Symantec bracht de software van deze twee acquisities lange tijd als twee verschillende encryptieproductlijnen uit. De GuardianEdge-lijn werd hernoemd in 'Endpoint Encryption' en de PGP-lijn werd hernoemd in 'Encryption Desktop', samen met 'Encryption Management Server'. Voor een buitenstaander was het verwarrend dat één bedrijf twee verschillende encryptieproducten uitbracht die met elkaar concurreerden en die niet met elkaar konden samenwerken. Daaraan is met de uitgave van Endpoint Encryption 11 in 2014 grotendeels een einde gekomen waarin deze technologieën samen werden gevoegd. Het ontwikkelteam heeft Endpoint Encryption versie 11.4.0 MP2 uitgebracht, met de volgende lijst veranderingen:

What's new in this release

Introduced SEE Management Agent Command Line Interface

This release introduces the new Command Line Interface (CLI) utility (SEEMAUIApp.exe) for Symantec Endpoint Encryption (SEE) Management Agent. This CLI utility works with Windows computers running one of the SEE client components, such as Drive Encryption, Removable Media Encryption, or SEE for BitLocker. Using the CLI utility, you can run the following (example) command and can enforce the managed computers to connect (check-in) with the SEE Management Server whenever required:

SEEMAUIApp.exe --check-in What's changed in this release

Prevented improper use of the REINSTALLMODE parameter while performing fresh installation or upgrade of SEE client components

Using the REINSTALLMODE=vemus and ADDLOCAL=ALL parameters for a fresh installation or upgrade of Symantec Endpoint Encryption client components now stop the installation or upgrade process. These parameters must be used only to update an existing Symantec Endpoint Encryption client component of the same version. Do not use the REINSTALLMODE=vemus and ADDLOCAL=ALL parameters to perform a fresh installation or upgrade of Symantec Endpoint Encryption client components.



Removed the installation prerequisite for a system restart following updates to third-party software

Starting with this release, installing or upgrading Symantec Endpoint Encryption will no longer require a system reboot after the installation or updates to any third-party software. However, after installing Windows updates or Symantec Endpoint Encryption updates, systems still must be rebooted to successfully install or upgrade Symantec Endpoint Encryption.



Enhanced Admin Log and Client Events Log attributes

For auditing requirements, the following two attributes of Admin Log and Client Events Log are enhanced in this release: Age of the log entries (in days)

Number of log entries Starting with this release, the logs are purged on a first-in, first-out basis when: the total number of log entries reaches 300000 (previously 100000 log entries)

the Admin Log entries that have been saved for 1095 days (previously 180 days)

the Client Events Log entries that have been saved for 1095 days (previously 30 days) Resolved issues

The following issues are fixed in this release: While installing or upgrading the Symantec Endpoint Encryption Management Server, when you click Next after entering credentials on the Database Access page, the database user is validated immediately without any delay. [EPG-30897]

In a Symantec Endpoint Encryption setup where managed computers are named similarly to usernames, searching for users (on the Server Role Configuration > Add Users / Groups > Select Users tab) now displays only the users that match the search term, not computers. [EPG-30901]

FileVault users that use spaces in their password are now successfully authenticated with SEE for FileVault Agent for sending the personal recovery key (PRK) to the SEE Management Server. [EPG-30902]

The SQL Server connection timeout is now increased so that the upgrade of Symantec Endpoint Encryption is successful in a setup with a large database. [EPG-30910]