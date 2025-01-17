Symantec, dat alweer enige tijd onderdeel is van Broadcom, heeft in het verre verleden twee verschillende bedrijven overgenomen die encryptiesoftware ontwikkelden: GuardianEdge en PGP. Symantec bracht de software van deze twee acquisities lange tijd als twee verschillende encryptieproductlijnen uit. De GuardianEdge-lijn werd hernoemd in 'Endpoint Encryption' en de PGP-lijn werd hernoemd in 'Encryption Desktop', samen met 'Encryption Management Server'. Voor een buitenstaander was het verwarrend dat één bedrijf twee verschillende encryptieproducten uitbracht die met elkaar concurreerden en die niet met elkaar konden samenwerken. Daaraan kwam grotendeels een einde met de uitgave van Endpoint Encryption 11 in 2014, waarin deze technologieën samen werden gevoegd. Het ontwikkelteam heeft ondertussen Endpoint Encryption versie 12.0.1 hotfix 1 uitgebracht, met de volgende lijst veranderingen:

Symantec Endpoint Encryption 12.0.1 Hotfix 1 Release Notes

Learn what's fixed in Symantec Endpoint Encryption (SEE) 12.0.1 Hotfix 1 (HF1). This section includes fixes for the following customer-reported issues:



What's changed in this release



The following list includes the changed features: The Windows User Registration workflow has been updated in SEE 12.0.1 HF1. This change was necessitated by the deprecation of certain Windows APIs previously used for automatic user registration in earlier SEE versions. As a result, this release features an updated user interface for the registration process.



As part of these updates, users are now required to manually enter their Windows password during new user registrations and password change scenarios. This additional step ensures compatibility with the latest Windows security standards and enhances the overall security of the registration process. Resolved Issues



The following issues are fixed in this release: The issue preventing automatic user registration on Windows has been resolved. Users are now successfully registered with manually entering the Windows password. [EPG-36241]

The issue preventing smartcard users from automatically registering on devices has been resolved. Smartcard users can now be registered successfully. As a result, there is no change in smartcard user registration behavior compared to previous releases. [EPG-36758]

For Removable Media Encryption, the issue of unexpected error window displaying PGPceNewKDF could not be located is now fixed. [EPG-36775]

The issue preventing user authentication with the PIV Card on the internal reader of Dell Precision 3590 systems has been resolved. [EPG-37008] Symantec Endpoint Encryption 12.0.1 Release Notes

Learn what is new, what is fixed, and workarounds for known issues in Symantec Endpoint Encryption 12.0.1. Symantec Endpoint Encryption (SEE) 12.0.1 offers new features, and improvements to various customer requests, and provides enhancements to the existing capabilities for delivering greater data protection and security assessments in your enterprise.



New Features offered in Symantec Endpoint Encryption Hardware Integrity Check - This feature is pivotal in safeguarding endpoint security. It enforces hardware integrity checks whenever changes in hardware are detected, ensuring comprehensive protection. This feature is configurable as part of the native policy.

Prevent Endpoint Deletion - A new capability has been added to tag an endpoint to prevent it from deletion. This capability has been included in four different places in the web console. You can enable the endpoint protection from Computer Status Report, Archived and Inactive Computers Report, Groups and Endpoint Details page.

Automatic CA Certificate Update - This feature simplifies the process of maintaining secure client-server communication by allowing SEE clients to automatically fetch and use new CA certificates by enabling the “Update the CA Certificate Automatically” option in the web console. When an SEE administrator updates the new certificate in the SEE Configuration Manager, the “Update the CA Certificate Automatically” option ensures that endpoints automatically pick up the updated certificate when enabled.

Change Web Access Command Support - You can now send a web access command to an applicable Symantec Endpoints using the “Change Web Access” option available in the Computer Status Report menu and the Groups. You can select the authentication mode as Windows or OAuth.

Added Recovery Key (Encoded) Column to show the uniqueness of Recovery Key - A new column has been added to the Computer Status Report to show a unique value that is assigned to each endpoint, generated from the recovery key.

YubiKey Support - YubiKey is now supported during preboot authentication on UEFI devices only. Resolved Issues Increased the database timeout duration to ensure a successful connection between the SEE web console and the SQL database, even with SQL Server latency, preventing server inaccessibility errors. [EPG-35659]

Symantec Endpoint Encryption Server roles no longer get automatically deleted without admin intervention. [EPG-35644]

Administrators can now successfully export reports from the SEE Management console even when endpoints contain anomalous data. [EPG-34746]

Symantec Endpoint Encryption Manager can now be successfully launched without encountering licensing errors in a valid deployment. [EPG-35660]

In multi-node deployment of Symantec Endpoint Encryption Server, SEE client creation now use the correct CA certificate. [EPG-35561]

While generating a Symantec Endpoint Encryption client, the communication page now displays the correct information, ignoring any invalid data. [EPG-35647]

The Change Web Access Server command feature is now supported with the OAuth-based communication channel. This feature allows the creation and distribution of Internet Information Services (IIS) client/server communication credentials and server parameters to client computers. With OAuth enabled for communication, you can now use the Change Web Access Server command feature for information distribution. [EPG-26319 - This known issue was raised in SEE v11.4.0]