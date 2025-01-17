Het Tsjechische CZ.NIC heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Turris OS uitgebracht met 7.1.3 als versienummer. Dit is de firmware voor de opensourcerouters Turris 1.x, Turris MOX en Turris Omnia. Het is gebaseerd op OpenWRT en zal volgens de makers levenslang van veiligheidsupdates worden voorzien. In een blog uit 2020 wordt de geschiedenis over de ontwikkeling van deze routers uiteengezet. De beknopte aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Turris OS 7.1.3 is out now!



Dear Turris users,



we just released Turris OS 7.1.3! It is a fix-up release, so you can expect it within three days. There are some small changes to reForis interface, but mainly it is about dynamic firewall and its integration into nftables. There were some conditions where it wouldn’t start properly. But we also extended the integration to allow you to add ip addresses to a whitelist to never get blocked by Dynamic firewall. You can do so by adding the section similar to the following one into /etc/config/sentinel: config dynfw 'dynfw' option enabled '1' list whitelist '217.31.192.84' list whitelist '2001:1488:ac15:ff80::/64' As always, if you encounter any issues, please let us know.



Turris OS 7.1.2 is rolling out!



Dear Turris users,



we just released Turris OS 7.1.2 into the wild. We fixed an issue in nor-update that could break your setup and we also added proper dependencies to miniupnpd so it should now install the correct variant of the daemon. It also contains new version of reForis that polishes the UI even more.



Full release notes are as follows:



Updates reForis: Update to version 3.2.0 Bug Fixes miniupnpd: Fix dependencies on firewall

uboot-tools: More robust handling of U-Boot during update

user-notify: Adjust notification to to make them less likely to end up in spam As it is a small release, it should arrive to your routers within next three days.