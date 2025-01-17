Firmware-update: Turris OS 7.1.3

Het Tsjechische CZ.NIC heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Turris OS uitgebracht met 7.1.3 als versienummer. Dit is de firmware voor de opensourcerouters Turris 1.x, Turris MOX en Turris Omnia. Het is gebaseerd op OpenWRT en zal volgens de makers levenslang van veiligheidsupdates worden voorzien. In een blog uit 2020 wordt de geschiedenis over de ontwikkeling van deze routers uiteengezet. De beknopte aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Turris OS 7.1.3 is out now!

Dear Turris users,

we just released Turris OS 7.1.3! It is a fix-up release, so you can expect it within three days. There are some small changes to reForis interface, but mainly it is about dynamic firewall and its integration into nftables. There were some conditions where it wouldn’t start properly. But we also extended the integration to allow you to add ip addresses to a whitelist to never get blocked by Dynamic firewall. You can do so by adding the section similar to the following one into /etc/config/sentinel: 
config dynfw 'dynfw'
        option enabled '1'
        list whitelist '217.31.192.84'
        list whitelist '2001:1488:ac15:ff80::/64'
As always, if you encounter any issues, please let us know.

Turris OS 7.1.2 is rolling out!

Dear Turris users,

we just released Turris OS 7.1.2 into the wild. We fixed an issue in nor-update that could break your setup and we also added proper dependencies to miniupnpd so it should now install the correct variant of the daemon. It also contains new version of reForis that polishes the UI even more.

Full release notes are as follows:

Updates
  • reForis: Update to version 3.2.0
Bug Fixes
  • miniupnpd: Fix dependencies on firewall
  • uboot-tools: More robust handling of U-Boot during update
  • user-notify: Adjust notification to to make them less likely to end up in spam
As it is a small release, it should arrive to your routers within next three days.
Versienummer 7.1.3
Releasestatus Final
Website Turris
Download https://forum.turris.cz/t/turris-os-7-1-3-is-out-now/21434
Licentietype GPL

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 17-01-2025 13:35 6

17-01-2025 • 13:35

6

Bron: Turris

Update-historie

01-'25 Turris OS 7.1.3 6
06-'23 Turris OS 6.3.3 3
05-'22 Turris OS 5.3.9 7
06-'21 Turris OS 5.2.2 9
03-'21 Turris OS 5.1.10 9
10-'20 Turris OS 5.1.1 1
04-'20 Turris OS 3.11.16 3
01-'20 Turris OS 4.0.5 5
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Reacties (6)

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Falcon 17 januari 2025 14:15
@Qwerty-273 Artikeltje hierover op FP?
AuteurQwerty-273 @Falcon17 januari 2025 14:47
Hoe bedoel je dat precies? Een verdiepend artikel over deze routers?
William_H @Qwerty-27317 januari 2025 15:10
Ik denk dat hij/zij dat bedoelt inderdaad. En ik moet zeggen, lijkt mij ook leuk. Misschien meteen andere zelfbouw/custom firmware routers meepakken?

[Reactie gewijzigd door William_H op 17 januari 2025 15:11]

Falcon @Qwerty-27317 januari 2025 17:10
Over het OS en de mogelijkheden t.o.v. andere router OS.
Jerie @Falcon17 januari 2025 21:19
Vraag ChatGPT het verschil tussen OpenWrt en OPNsense en je bebt je antwoord :+
DIKKEHENK 17 januari 2025 17:36
Bezit 2 modellen van deze mfg, en die zijn inmiddels bijna 10 jaar oud.
Op zich begon het allemaal zeer vooruitstrevend en via indygogocampagnes. Draait op een openwrt fork genaamd Turris OS, TOS.
'T begon fantastisch, snelle support, uitstekende hardware, alle CVE patches sneller dan t licht etc etc,
Na een jaar of 5 kwam de klad erin, en vertrok eigenlijk t grootse gedeelte van de ontwikkelaars en support.

Op dit moment is de hardware eigenlijk al te traag, en dien je serieus kennis te hebben van of openwrt en of vooral linux, omdat de firmware releases vrij buggy zijn, en de community ze er zelf uit mag peuteren. Support reageert amper en kan letterlijk weken duren.
Daarom staat er ook 1 nu stof te happen, omdat men 3 releases nodig had ( 3 maanden) om de vrij hardnekkige bugs eruit te halen, en er nog steeds niet volledig uit zijn.

Nu hebben ze wel 2 nieuwe modellen aangekondigd, maar ook die hadden er half 2024 moeten zijn, en zijn er niet.

Dus nu draait hier een MT6000, kost bijna 1/3de, en hanteert eigenlijk t zelfde concept dus met een simpele config portal en daarachter Luci.
Die laat ik als de support stopt ( gok na een jaar of 5) volledig op openwrt draaien, want in die gemeenschap is dat een vrij populair apparaat.

[Reactie gewijzigd door DIKKEHENK op 17 januari 2025 17:51]


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