Factorio is een 'bouw en management'-spel waarbij het hoofdpersonage op een buitenaardse planeet is gecrasht. Het doel is om grondstoffen te verzamelen en verschillende keren te verwerken tot halffabricaten om uiteindelijk een raket te bouwen waarmee je de planeet kunt verlaten. Meer informatie kan worden gevonden op de website van het spel en ook op ons forum kun je terecht, in dit topic, voor spelerservaringen. De ontwikkelaar heeft versie 2.0.31 in de experimental-branch uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:

Version 2.0.31



Changes Disabled achievements "It stinks and they don't like it", "It stinks and they do like it", and "Get off my lawn" in peaceful mode and no enemies mode. (125581)

Adding more effect info to yumako, mash, jellynut, jelly, bioflux and slowdown capsule tooltips. Bugfixes Fixed mouse cursor showing up when exiting Steam Big Picture in controller input method. (115242)

Fixed belts under elevated rails were not being removed when building a pair of undergrounds. (125789)

Fixed that inserters could grab items from belts that crafting machines no longer wanted. (125825)

Fixed taking screenshot could crash in some cases. (125845)

Fixed that select list background drawing was incorrect for the first row. (125864)

Fixed that inventory rendering did not work correctly if part of it was off the left or right side of the screen. (125902)

Fixed that reset technology effects would clear in-progress research triggers. (125790)

Fixed that writing "nil" to storage_filter did not work correctly. (125856)

Fixed that UI sounds would not play when dedicated UI sound resources were exhausted. (125831)

Fixed display panel text and player names were not covered by onboard rocket/cargo pod flight cutscene. (120496)

Fixed that upgrading pairs of underground belts could transform one end of the belt. (125896)

Fixed visualisation of asteroid collector range sometimes being drawn wrong. (122048)

Fixed upgrading a blueprint could fail to upgrade preview icons if the upgrade only changed quality. (125484)

Fixed clicking space connections in factoriopedia would not update selected items. (125394)

Fixed that on_equipment_removed did not fire for robots removing equipment. (125919)

Fixed that some hidden items would show in Factoriopedia. (124957)

Fixed that Sound::audible_distance_modifier and SoundPrototype::audible_distance_modifier would be effectively applied twice.

Fixed pentapod eggs default import surface. (125355)

Fixed that loading old save files created from a freeplay custom scenario would not load because of outdated scripts. (119410)

Fixed trunk of a specific tree flickered when moving while zoomed out. (125036)

Fixed "Open character logistics/info/crafting" hotkeys sometimes not closing the character gui. (118493)

Fixed a desync related to cliffs and deleting multiple chunks in the same tick. (125941)

Don't auto-focus blueprint parameter fields when using a controller. (123006) Fixed a crash when interacting with GUIs while auto-save runs. (125930)

Fixed that the steam 'low steam remote storage' warning would show even if all steam remote storage options were disabled. (125958)

Fixed that player.render_mode didn't report chart_zoomed_in for the remote controller. (125942)

Fixed crash when clicking a shortcut rich text link in controller input method.

Fixed BP of storage chest with filters would be incorectly overbuilt over non-storage logistic chests (124387)

Fixed quality icon being shown twice in in-world icons for blacklist quality filter (without entity)

Fixed a crash when building entities with linked pipe connections in multiplayer latency. (123266)

Fixed that manually launching items to space platforms would wrongly say some combination of items wouldn't fit. (125713)

Fixed that map rendering would wrongly show your player as on the map when paused. (124338)

Fixed that going back in browse history didn't return to player location if the character was in space platform hub.

Fixed an audible click at certain zoom levels when playing positional sounds with custom zoom attenuation and aggregation.

Fixed offshore pump underwater patch was not rendered under water.

Fixed issue where plants were not being destroyed when (super)force building entities that autofill tiles that collide with them (122632)

Fixed loading of scenarios when entities were configured with difficulty settings. (125927)

Fixed biters and pentapods getting frozen mid-attack. (118055)

Fixed infinity container parametrization could set empty filters causing crash on saving. Scripting ItemPrototype::spoil_result and spoil_to_trigger_result can now be used at the same time.