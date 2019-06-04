Factorio is een 'bouw en management'-spel waarbij het hoofdpersonage op een buitenaardse planeet is gecrasht. Het doel is om grondstoffen te verzamelen, verschillende keren te verwerken tot halffabricaten om uiteindelijk een raket te bouwen waarmee je de planeet kan verlaten. Meer informatie kan worden gevonden op de website van het spel en ook op ons Forum kan je terecht in dit topic voor spelerservaringen. De ontwikkelaar heeft versie 0.17.45 uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:

Version 0.17.45



Bugfixes Changed the go-to-mod buttons in the manage and update tabs of the Mods GUI to switch to the install tab if needed. (65902)

Fixed that it was possible to open the command console while inside the technology GUI. (66458)

Fixed that it was not possible to build ghosts in normally visible area which is in fog of war in map view. (71411)

Fixed a crash when removing modded recipes while hand-crafting those recipes. (70247)

Fixed that nested CustomGuiStyle changes didn't work correctly. (71419)

Fixed that inserter would sometimes put items on the wrong side of the belt. Scripting Added only_in_alt_mode to LuaRendering draw functions.

Changed LuaEntity::copy_settings() to also copy settings from ghosts. Version 0.17.44



Changes The resource frequency slider in the map generator settings has a smaller influence over the amount of ore in the starting area patches. (70520)

Inserters with stack bonus are now smarter when picking up items, and thus slightly faster. (66973) Bugfixes Fixed that researching the appropriate technology would re-add shortcut buttons to the shortcut toolbar even if the player explicitly removed them earlier. (71152)

Fixed that some saves that contained multiple surfaces would cause the game to crash on load. (71199)

Fixed that auto-barreling opt-out didn't work if the fluid has icons defined. (71202)

Fixed that auto-barreling recipes would use the wrong fluid name if the fluid had a custom localised name defined. (71193)

Fixed that the entity damaged event original_damage value wouldn't be accurate if the entity had shields or resistances. (71218)

Fixed a performance problem related to the undo logic and large blueprints. (70855)

Fixed that trying to join Steam networking enabled games with Steam networking disabled didn't work correctly. (71250)

Fixed that trains built part of a blueprint was snapping to train stop which could prevent some specific blueprints from being built.

Fixed smoke for generators without animation. (68757)

Fixed train circuit conditions not working properly sometimes when arriving at disabled station. (70867)

Fixed transparency of tables. (70093)

Fixed reintroduction of blueprint train building problems. (71215)

Fixed that the game could freeze on exit on Linux after clicking a link. (70110)

Fixed statistics windows showing strange totals in some situations. (71170)

Fixed statistics windows not showing the first few values (e.g. when an items is produced for the first time). (71353)

Fixed that belt immunity equipment would drain energy in armor when not equipped. (70090)

Using the NO_SCHEDULE train state more consistently (for train in automatic mode with empty schedule. (71312)

Fixed inserters behaving differently when rotated. (69592)

Fixed that the control key would be ignored by Factorio on Linux if the "Press Ctrl to highlight the pointer" (or equivalent) option was enabled. (69319)

Fixed that cloning tiles in the map editor wouldn't always clone transitions correctly. (70956)

Fixed that the supply mission finished game GUI was too small. (71333) Modding Added optional assembling machine gui_title_key property.

Changed belt immunity equipment to consume energy through "energy_consumption" instead of "energy_source.drain". Scripting Added LuaGuiElement::vertical_centering read/write.

Added LuaEntity::auto_launch read/write.

Added LuaTransportLine::line_equals().