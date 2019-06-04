Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Factorio 0.17.45

Factorio is een 'bouw en management'-spel waarbij het hoofdpersonage op een buitenaardse planeet is gecrasht. Het doel is om grondstoffen te verzamelen, verschillende keren te verwerken tot halffabricaten om uiteindelijk een raket te bouwen waarmee je de planeet kan verlaten. Meer informatie kan worden gevonden op de website van het spel en ook op ons Forum kan je terecht in dit topic voor spelerservaringen. De ontwikkelaar heeft versie 0.17.45 uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:

Version 0.17.45

Bugfixes
  • Changed the go-to-mod buttons in the manage and update tabs of the Mods GUI to switch to the install tab if needed. (65902)
  • Fixed that it was possible to open the command console while inside the technology GUI. (66458)
  • Fixed that it was not possible to build ghosts in normally visible area which is in fog of war in map view. (71411)
  • Fixed a crash when removing modded recipes while hand-crafting those recipes. (70247)
  • Fixed that nested CustomGuiStyle changes didn't work correctly. (71419)
  • Fixed that inserter would sometimes put items on the wrong side of the belt.
Scripting
  • Added only_in_alt_mode to LuaRendering draw functions.
  • Changed LuaEntity::copy_settings() to also copy settings from ghosts.
Version 0.17.44

Changes
  • The resource frequency slider in the map generator settings has a smaller influence over the amount of ore in the starting area patches. (70520)
  • Inserters with stack bonus are now smarter when picking up items, and thus slightly faster. (66973)
Bugfixes
  • Fixed that researching the appropriate technology would re-add shortcut buttons to the shortcut toolbar even if the player explicitly removed them earlier. (71152)
  • Fixed that some saves that contained multiple surfaces would cause the game to crash on load. (71199)
  • Fixed that auto-barreling opt-out didn't work if the fluid has icons defined. (71202)
  • Fixed that auto-barreling recipes would use the wrong fluid name if the fluid had a custom localised name defined. (71193)
  • Fixed that the entity damaged event original_damage value wouldn't be accurate if the entity had shields or resistances. (71218)
  • Fixed a performance problem related to the undo logic and large blueprints. (70855)
  • Fixed that trying to join Steam networking enabled games with Steam networking disabled didn't work correctly. (71250)
  • Fixed that trains built part of a blueprint was snapping to train stop which could prevent some specific blueprints from being built.
  • Fixed smoke for generators without animation. (68757)
  • Fixed train circuit conditions not working properly sometimes when arriving at disabled station. (70867)
  • Fixed transparency of tables. (70093)
  • Fixed reintroduction of blueprint train building problems. (71215)
  • Fixed that the game could freeze on exit on Linux after clicking a link. (70110)
  • Fixed statistics windows showing strange totals in some situations. (71170)
  • Fixed statistics windows not showing the first few values (e.g. when an items is produced for the first time). (71353)
  • Fixed that belt immunity equipment would drain energy in armor when not equipped. (70090)
  • Using the NO_SCHEDULE train state more consistently (for train in automatic mode with empty schedule. (71312)
  • Fixed inserters behaving differently when rotated. (69592)
  • Fixed that the control key would be ignored by Factorio on Linux if the "Press Ctrl to highlight the pointer" (or equivalent) option was enabled. (69319)
  • Fixed that cloning tiles in the map editor wouldn't always clone transitions correctly. (70956)
  • Fixed that the supply mission finished game GUI was too small. (71333)
Modding
  • Added optional assembling machine gui_title_key property.
  • Changed belt immunity equipment to consume energy through "energy_consumption" instead of "energy_source.drain".
Scripting
  • Added LuaGuiElement::vertical_centering read/write.
  • Added LuaEntity::auto_launch read/write.
  • Added LuaTransportLine::line_equals().
Versienummer 0.17.45
Releasestatus Unstable
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Factorio
Download http://www.factorio.com/download/experimental
Licentietype Betaald
04-06-2019 12:20
Submitter: eagle00789

Factorio

Reacties (19)

+2wica
4 juni 2019 12:35
raket te bouwen waarmee je de planeet kan verlaten.
Owww, heb al meerdere raketten afgeschoten, maar ben nog steeds op de planeet.
+2shoney24
@wica4 juni 2019 13:00
In het vanilla spel is het niet de bedoeling om jezelf de ruimte in te schieten. Het afvuren van raketten levert science op voor oneindige research projecten. Wel is er een mod die het mogelijk maakt om de ruimte in te gaan en daar weer verder te bouwen.
+1Bart ®

@wica4 juni 2019 12:41
Je moet ook eerst een vis de ruimte inschieten...
0Kees
@wica4 juni 2019 12:41
Moet je een auto in de raket stoppen, dan kun je instappen en meevliegen
+1Zenomyscus
4 juni 2019 12:36
Leuk spel, zitten bij mij al honderden uren in. Echter heb ik het idee dat ze praktisch gestopt zijn met nieuwe features ontwikkelen. De ontwikkelaars wilden wel een DLC maken, maar de main game lijkt nu vooral grafische updates te krijgen.
+2Bart ®

@Zenomyscus4 juni 2019 12:43
Klopt, bewuste keuze van de ontwikkelaars. De game wordt nu gereed gemaakt voor v1.0. Dat houdt dus in dat de game zo goed als af is, en er dus weinig features meer toegevoegd worden. De nadruk ligt op stabiliteit. Zie ook de roadmap.
+1bxi
@Zenomyscus4 juni 2019 13:11
Zoals Bart hieronder ook al aangeeft. Nieuwe features laten altijd op zich wachten na de laatste stabiele release van een versie. Als je de FFF's volgt op https://factorio.com/blog/ krijg je ook een idee waar ze mee bezig zijn.
+1Magic Power
4 juni 2019 12:28
Ah, mooi om te zien dat Factorio ook wat aandacht van Tweakers krijgt.
+1freekvandeven
@Magic Power4 juni 2019 12:29
zou fijner zijn als ze de major releases aankodigen zoals 0.17 en 0.16 en mensen erop wijzen dat ze experimental aan moeten zetten om die te spelen
+1Sean93
4 juni 2019 12:40
Dit is dus 2d Satisfactory of? (Of satisfactory is 3d Factorio :P)
+1Tokkes
@Sean934 juni 2019 12:42
Satisfactory is 3d factorio. Bestaat al een tijdje langer dan satisfactory
0freekvandeven
4 juni 2019 12:26
sinds wanneer worden er software updates voor factorio op tweakers aangekondigd?
Dit gebeurt letterlijk elke week, soms zelfs meerdere keren op 1 dag.
+1Mmore
@freekvandeven4 juni 2019 12:27
Sinds vandaag? :P
Update-historie
12:20 Factorio 0.17.45
0freekvandeven
@Mmore4 juni 2019 12:28
ja maar waarom???
0Res1ght
@freekvandeven4 juni 2019 13:15
Waarom niet, hoe meer software updates er in de software tracker staan hoe beter toch?
0AJediIAm
@freekvandeven4 juni 2019 12:29
En het is niet eens een grote update...

Ik klaar niet snel over clickbaits, maar nu voel ik me toch een beetje gefopt.
0Jogai
@freekvandeven4 juni 2019 12:40
Je kan zelf updates submitten. Mijn ervaring is dat het met wisselende responsetijden opgepakt wordt, maar meestal wordt het wel meegenomen. Als er meerdere updates per dag/week zijn is het misschien verstandig om ze niet allemaal te submitten, maar bijvoorbeeld alleen de x.xx.x0 releases.
0GnrlSchnavy
4 juni 2019 13:07
Uren teller van dit spel staat onderhand al over de 1100 uur hier 8)7 8)7 8)7 8)7
Toevallig afgelopen week voor het eerst in lange tijd weer eens begonnen met een volledig nieuwe vanilla run om de rest van de 'makkelijkere' achievements te halen.
