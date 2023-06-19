Software-update: Factorio 1.1.85

Factorio is een 'bouw en management'-spel waarbij het hoofdpersonage op een buitenaardse planeet is gecrasht. Het doel is om grondstoffen te verzamelen en verschillende keren te verwerken tot halffabricaten om uiteindelijk een raket te bouwen waarmee je de planeet kunt verlaten. Meer informatie kan worden gevonden op de website van het spel en ook op ons forum kun je terecht, in dit topic, voor spelerservaringen. De ontwikkelaar heeft versie 1.1.85 uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:

Version 1.1.85

Changes
  • Allow "Pick up items" and "Drop items" actions to be fired at the same time as other actions, in keyboard and mouse mode. (106680)
Bugfixes
  • Fixed "Enter/leave vehicle" shortcut never allowing other shortcuts to use the same key combination. (106663)
  • Fixed a crash when downgrading ghost of assembling machine when target machine cannot craft recipe due to missing pipes. (106667)
  • Fixed IME no longer working on Windows. (106681)
  • Fixed on_entity_color_changed not being raised for some entities. (106677)
  • Fixed a crash when trying to start sound fade out when there are no audio devices. (106685)
  • Fixed that Factorio wouldn't load on macOS versions prior to 10.15. (106684)
Use the automatic updater if you can (check experimental updates in other settings) or download full installation at http://www.factorio.com/download/experimental.

Version 1.1.84

Bugfixes
  • Fixed a desync when reading cursor_display_location in on_gui_click.
  • Fixed macOS release missing files due to a third party library bug.
Version 1.1.83

Notice for macOS users: This release is broken for you, please be patient until we fix the problem.

Features
  • Added controller(gamepad) support. Change input method in Settings->Controls to play using a controller.
Minor Features
  • Added contextual hotkey hints. Enable it in Settings->Interface. Useful when playing using a controller.
  • When connecting wires to entities with multiple sides(combinator, power switch), the hovered side is highlighted.
Changes
  • Improved sounds fading in and out on game resume and pause.
Bugfixes
  • Fixed that migrating color type mod settings did not work correctly. (106445)
  • Fixed cancel deconstruction of pipe would not remove colliding pipe to ground ghosts.
  • Fixed a crash related to construction robots delivering items and upgrading entities in the same tick.
  • Fixed LuaSurface::force_generate_chunk_requests() did not respect generate_with_lab_tiles. (106484)
  • Fixed changing recipe from one using custom fluidbox indexes into one not using custom fluidbox indexes could result in incorrect fluidbox layout. (106428)
  • Fixed some sounds (for example sounds from programmable speaker or rocket silo) not fading out on pause.
  • Fixed a crash when trying to change direction of a loader simulation with fluid energy source. (106562)
  • Fixed a loader with energy source would not consume all the energy from internal buffer preventing out of fuel icon from showing up. (106565)
  • Fixed god/editor/spectator/ghost controller movement in latency when game speed is greater than 1.
  • Fixed building underground belt over transport belt with target direction set would create incorrect undo action. (106602)
Modding
  • Added CustomInputPrototype::controller_key_sequence and CustomInputPrototype::controller_alternative_key_sequence.
Scripting
  • Added LuaModSettingPrototype::type read.
  • Added on_entity_color_changed.
  • Added on_player_input_method_changed.
  • Added defines.game_controller_interaction.
  • Added LuaGuiElement::game_controller_interaction read/write.
  • Added LuaPlayer::input_method read.
  • Added LuaSurface::find_closest_logistic_network_by_position.
  • Added optional area to LuaSurface::get_connected_tiles.
  • Added cursor_display_location to custom input events and on_gui_click.
Versienummer 1.1.85
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Factorio
Download https://factorio.com/download
Licentietype Betaald

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 19-06-2023 01:23 11

19-06-2023 • 01:23

11

Bron: Factorio

Update-historie

01-'25 Factorio 2.0.31 9
06-'23 Factorio 1.1.85 11
06-'21 Factorio 1.1.35 0
01-'21 Factorio 1.1.7 25
11-'20 Factorio 1.1.2 16
06-'20 Factorio 0.18.29 4
08-'19 Factorio 0.17.66 16
06-'19 Factorio 0.17.45 44
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esholmwood 19 juni 2023 16:55
Dit is trouwens nog geen active update. Dit is nog alleen beschikbaar op de Experimental branch.
Dit is dan wel voor iedereen beschikbaar, maar lang niet iedereen speelt hierop.
Jdewit 19 juni 2023 06:19
Gaan we hier alle spellen updates zien? Gister moest ik een pubg update installerren. Die zie ik nergens hier.
lenwar @Jdewit19 juni 2023 09:45
Nee, bij lange na niet:
https://tweakers.net/down...qYmwP5BYnpqcGZVUC-oYFBLQA

Tweakers heeft de afgelopen jaren (sinds 2004) ruim 800 posts gedaan over game-updates. Deze lijst bevat overigens ook niet-spellen als Teamspeak en XFire.

Alleen al op Steam zijn in 2022 bijna 11.000 spellen 'uitgekomen' (dus niet updates, maar nieuwe titels)
https://www.statista.com/...ber-games-released-steam/

Er wordt volgens mij een selectie gemaakt van titels waar de redactie van denkt dat bovengemiddeld veel leden in geïnteresseerd zijn. Factorio is typisch zo'n spel dat een beetje 'anders is dan de rest'. Het is in elk geval niet weer de zoveelste 3d-shooter, F1, FIFA, enz. Ik vermoed dat ze deze titel om deze reden volgen.

(N.B. Geen waardeoordeel al die 3d-shooters e.d. Ze zijn niet voor niets populair bij een breed publiek)
Jdewit @lenwar19 juni 2023 11:13
Zo komen we ergens, dank je voor de toelichting.
L0g0ff @Jdewit19 juni 2023 19:04
Als je in de downloads (meuktracker) history kijkt dan zie je dat factorio updates als sinds juni 2019 hier op Tweakers getoond worden.

Factorio is gewoon een fantastisch spel. Zeker voor een tweaker ;)
WaterFire @Jdewit19 juni 2023 06:29
Ik dacht precies hetzelfde. Mogelijk is dat omdat Factorio zijn eigen forumtopic heeft, maar de laatste reply daar is meer dan een maand oud..

[Reactie gewijzigd door WaterFire op 23 juli 2024 17:12]

Brummetje @Jdewit19 juni 2023 06:53
Je ziet hier toch ook niet alle software langs komen? Als jij vind dat PUBG hier moet staan dan Tip je de redactie ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Brummetje op 23 juli 2024 17:12]

FeronIT @Brummetje19 juni 2023 07:55
Nou dat werkt ook niet altijd. Ik heb het idee (gevoel) dat update van een programma waarvan hier al een item van is altijd netjes verwerkt wordt. Maar een nieuw programma toegevoegd krijgen is vrij lastig
lenwar @FeronIT19 juni 2023 09:50
Het verschilt misschien ook een beetje met hoe de updates worden aangekondigd? Bij veel titels zien we vaak alleen dat de 'stability' verbeterd is, dat er 'general improvements' zijn en daar houdt het op, dus dan is er ook niet zo veel te schrijven :)
(bij PUBG zien we overigens wel 'propere changelogs')
FeronIT @lenwar19 juni 2023 14:03
Specifiek 1 programma dat nog redelijk dezelfde doelgroep heeft wat Tweakers.net (multi protocol remote server verbind programma) met een uitgebreide changelog. (https://ccc.mobatek.net/MobaXterm_Changelog.txt). Ik meld het ongeveer 4x per jaar, bij iedere update, maar het wordt altijd genegeerd...
Spac3ko3k @Jdewit19 juni 2023 08:21
Ik meen vorige week ergens gelezen te hebben dat ze met een test begonnen zijn om dit hier ook van games te gaan vermelden. Lijkt me dan een logisch gevolg te zijn dat je niet direct van alle (veel) games de updates gaat bijhouden.

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