Factorio is een 'bouw en management'-spel waarbij het hoofdpersonage op een buitenaardse planeet is gecrasht. Het doel is om grondstoffen te verzamelen en verschillende keren te verwerken tot halffabricaten om uiteindelijk een raket te bouwen waarmee je de planeet kunt verlaten. Meer informatie kan worden gevonden op de website van het spel en ook op ons forum kun je terecht, in dit topic, voor spelerservaringen. De ontwikkelaar heeft versie 1.1.85 uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:

Version 1.1.85



Changes Allow "Pick up items" and "Drop items" actions to be fired at the same time as other actions, in keyboard and mouse mode. (106680) Bugfixes Fixed "Enter/leave vehicle" shortcut never allowing other shortcuts to use the same key combination. (106663)

Fixed a crash when downgrading ghost of assembling machine when target machine cannot craft recipe due to missing pipes. (106667)

Fixed IME no longer working on Windows. (106681)

Fixed on_entity_color_changed not being raised for some entities. (106677)

Fixed a crash when trying to start sound fade out when there are no audio devices. (106685)

Fixed that Factorio wouldn't load on macOS versions prior to 10.15. (106684) Use the automatic updater if you can (check experimental updates in other settings) or download full installation at http://www.factorio.com/download/experimental.



Version 1.1.84



Bugfixes Fixed a desync when reading cursor_display_location in on_gui_click.

Fixed macOS release missing files due to a third party library bug. Version 1.1.83



Notice for macOS users: This release is broken for you, please be patient until we fix the problem.



Features Added controller(gamepad) support. Change input method in Settings->Controls to play using a controller. Minor Features Added contextual hotkey hints. Enable it in Settings->Interface. Useful when playing using a controller.

When connecting wires to entities with multiple sides(combinator, power switch), the hovered side is highlighted. Changes Improved sounds fading in and out on game resume and pause. Bugfixes Fixed that migrating color type mod settings did not work correctly. (106445)

Fixed cancel deconstruction of pipe would not remove colliding pipe to ground ghosts.

Fixed a crash related to construction robots delivering items and upgrading entities in the same tick.

Fixed LuaSurface::force_generate_chunk_requests() did not respect generate_with_lab_tiles. (106484)

Fixed changing recipe from one using custom fluidbox indexes into one not using custom fluidbox indexes could result in incorrect fluidbox layout. (106428)

Fixed some sounds (for example sounds from programmable speaker or rocket silo) not fading out on pause.

Fixed a crash when trying to change direction of a loader simulation with fluid energy source. (106562)

Fixed a loader with energy source would not consume all the energy from internal buffer preventing out of fuel icon from showing up. (106565)

Fixed god/editor/spectator/ghost controller movement in latency when game speed is greater than 1.

Fixed building underground belt over transport belt with target direction set would create incorrect undo action. (106602) Modding Added CustomInputPrototype::controller_key_sequence and CustomInputPrototype::controller_alternative_key_sequence. Scripting Added LuaModSettingPrototype::type read.

Added on_entity_color_changed.

Added on_player_input_method_changed.

Added defines.game_controller_interaction.

Added LuaGuiElement::game_controller_interaction read/write.

Added LuaPlayer::input_method read.

Added LuaSurface::find_closest_logistic_network_by_position.

Added optional area to LuaSurface::get_connected_tiles.

Added cursor_display_location to custom input events and on_gui_click.