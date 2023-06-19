Firefly III 6.0.13

Firefly III is een in php geschreven webapplicatie waarmee een overzicht van je financiën kan worden bijgehouden. Het kan de data importeren vanuit csv-bestanden, de bunq-api of de Spectre-api. Voor meer informatie over dit programma verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaar loopt ook op Tweakers rond en bespreekt zijn applicatie in het Het grote 'Firefly III'-topic. De changelog van de afgelopen paar versies kan hieronder worden gevonden.
Firefly III 6.0.13Changed
Fixed
- Command output and logo on the terminal improved.
API
- Issue 7557
firefly-iii:upgrade-databasestep issue
- Issue 7572 Paid bill shown in wrong currency
- Issue 7593 Fix URLs in .env.example, thanks
- Issue 7620 Issues with light mode
- Issue 7618 Can't log out when using remote auth
- Issue 7613 Can't save piggy bank attachments
- Issue 7641 Crash with AUTHENTICATION_GUARD=web
- Issue 7588 v1/recurrences not able to handle bills on
store & update
- Issue 7589 v1/recurrences fails when updating a split
transaction
Firefly III 6.0.12Changed
Fixed
- Command output and logo on the terminal improved.
API
- Issue 7557
firefly-iii:upgrade-databasestep issue
- Issue 7572 Paid bill shown in wrong currency
- Issue 7593 Fix URLs in .env.example, thanks
- Issue 7620 Issues with light mode
- Issue 7618 Can't log out when using remote auth
- Issue 7613 Can't save piggy bank attachments
- Issue 7588 v1/recurrences not able to handle bills on store & update
- Issue 7589 v1/recurrences fails when updating a split transaction
Firefly III 6.0.11Added
Changed
- Korean translations!
- A new "adjusted" auto-budget type that will correct itself after spending. Read more
- Issue 6631 Can now link withdrawals and deposits to piggy banks, thanks
Removed
- "Balance" is now called "In + out this period" so it's more clear what it means.
Fixed
- Some superfluous logging.
API
- An intermittent issue came up where people would suffer from badly rounded numbers.
The root cause has been fixed. Open a discussion if this affects you, a fix for your data is available.
- The API cron job would not run all available cron commands.
- Debug page would always report midnight
- Issue 7514 DB error when upgrading to 6.0.10
- Issue 7516 Webhook: wrong JSON transaction amount
- Issue 7522 Time related events cause a timeout
- Issue 7541 Login screen display glitch
- Issue 7549 Account creation duplicate checking fails for German umlaut
- Issue 7546 Version link doesn't work
- Issue 7547 Rule fails to convert "Withdrawal from X to Y" to "Transfer from Y to X"
- Issue 7505 Several API schema dates have been fixed, thanks
Firefly III 6.0.10Added
Changed
- The debug screen will also report on the build version of the BASE image.
Removed
- Health check will also check if the database is up.
- Issue 7461 MFA field will now autofocus, thanks
Fixed
- IBAN check no longer triggers on empty IBANs
- Account validation when you only submit an IBAN.
- Issue 7478 issue 7457 Various fixes in budget limit and available amount management.
- Issue 7446 Bills "Next expected match" was incorrect
- Issue 7456 Missing date calculation fields.
- Issue 7448 issue 7444 Dark mode bad CSS