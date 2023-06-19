Software-update: Firefly III 6.0.13

Firefly III logo (79 pix) Firefly III is een in php geschreven webapplicatie waarmee een overzicht van je financiën kan worden bijgehouden. Het kan de data importeren vanuit csv-bestanden, de bunq-api of de Spectre-api. Voor meer informatie over dit programma verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaar loopt ook op Tweakers rond en bespreekt zijn applicatie in het Het grote 'Firefly III'-topic. De changelog van de afgelopen paar versies kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Firefly III 6.0.13

Changed
  • Command output and logo on the terminal improved.
Fixed API
  • Issue 7588 v1/recurrences not able to handle bills on
    store & update
  • Issue 7589 v1/recurrences fails when updating a split
    transaction

Firefly III 6.0.12

Changed
  • Command output and logo on the terminal improved.
Fixed API
  • Issue 7588 v1/recurrences not able to handle bills on store & update
  • Issue 7589 v1/recurrences fails when updating a split transaction

Firefly III 6.0.11

Added
  • Korean translations!
  • A new "adjusted" auto-budget type that will correct itself after spending. Read more
  • Issue 6631 Can now link withdrawals and deposits to piggy banks, thanks
Changed
  • "Balance" is now called "In + out this period" so it's more clear what it means.
Removed
  • Some superfluous logging.
Fixed
  • An intermittent issue came up where people would suffer from badly rounded numbers.
    The root cause has been fixed. Open a discussion if this affects you, a fix for your data is available.
  • The API cron job would not run all available cron commands.
  • Debug page would always report midnight
  • Issue 7514 DB error when upgrading to 6.0.10
  • Issue 7516 Webhook: wrong JSON transaction amount
  • Issue 7522 Time related events cause a timeout
  • Issue 7541 Login screen display glitch
  • Issue 7549 Account creation duplicate checking fails for German umlaut
  • Issue 7546 Version link doesn't work
  • Issue 7547 Rule fails to convert "Withdrawal from X to Y" to "Transfer from Y to X"
API
  • Issue 7505 Several API schema dates have been fixed, thanks

Firefly III 6.0.10

Added
  • The debug screen will also report on the build version of the BASE image.
Changed
  • Health check will also check if the database is up.
  • Issue 7461 MFA field will now autofocus, thanks
Removed
  • IBAN check no longer triggers on empty IBANs
Fixed

Firefly III screenshot

Versienummer 6.0.13
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Firefly III
Download https://github.com/firefly-iii/firefly-iii/releases/tag/v6.0.13
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 19-06-2023 06:50 1

19-06-2023 • 06:50

1

Bron: Firefly III

Update-historie

19-04 Firefly III 6.6.1 5
15-03 Firefly III 6.5.5 1
23-02 Firefly III 6.5.0 0
14-02 Firefly III 6.4.21 0
07-02 Firefly III 6.4.18 0
17-01 Firefly III 6.4.16 1
07-01 Firefly III 6.4.15 0
14-12 Firefly III 6.4.14 0
29-11 Firefly III 6.4.9 0
11-'25 Firefly III 6.4.6 4
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Weergave:
Ducksy88 20 juni 2023 11:32
404 link mbt introductie. Hier iets werkends:

https://docs.firefly-iii....rnal&mtm_kwd=introduction

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